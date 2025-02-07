Hims Says You Can Lose Weight Without Needles, Gym Time, or Big Pharma Prices—Do You Buy It?

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Hims is a US-based telehealth company offering online prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, and personal care products. Hims is part of Hims & Hers Health, a publicly-traded company (NYSE: HIMS) founded in 2017. The company solves male health problems via Hims.com and solves female health problems via ForHers.com.

Today, Hims offers a variety of medications and treatment options for men seeking to lose weight. Men can schedule a consultation via Hims and then receive a prescription for Metformin, Topiramate, or a compounded weight loss formula featuring multiple drugs in one. Hims’ weight loss plans start at $79 per month and are available without insurance. To get started, complete the online quiz at Hims.com to determine if you’re a candidate. Then, schedule a no-cost consultation with a licensed provider. The provider analyzes your profile, determines if you’re a candidate, and prescribes medication if appropriate. Then, Hims ships medicines to your doorstep. Unlike other weight loss pharmacies, Hims’ medication is not injectable. There are no injections required.

Hims Weight Loss Benefits

Some of the benefits of using Hims for weight loss medication include:

Personalized, doctor-trusted treatment plans

100% online care

Medication kits tailored to your unique needs for long-term results

Prescription and over-the-counter options available

Bupropion, Metformin, Topiramate, vitamin B12, Naltrexone, and other weight loss medications available

Free online assessment is available

Start your free Hims consultation now!

How Hims Works for Weight Loss

Hims aims to make it easy for men to get weight loss medication to suppress appetite, burn fat, and achieve long-term weight loss results. Here’s how you get started with Hims:

Complete the Hims medical intake form, answering questions about health history, lifestyle, and goals 100% online. Wait for the provider to evaluate your form. A medical professional reviews your intake and determines what’s right for you. Receive a personalized plan. If prescribed, the provider sends a customized holistic plan designed to work for you. Receive ongoing support, including unlimited access to follow-ups, adjustments, and answers to questions.

No in-person visit is required, and you don’t need insurance. Instead, you complete the process entirely online to receive the care, treatment plan, and (if prescribed) medication you need—all personalized to your unique needs and weight loss goals.

How Hims Helps with Weight Loss

Hims can help with weight loss by providing the custom treatment plans, prescription medication, and over-the-counter products you need to achieve significant weight loss results. Some of the ways Hims helps with weight loss include:

No restrictive diets or magic supplements – science-backed weight loss medication. Hims takes a more practical approach to weight loss, offering prescription weight loss treatment designed to fit you, including FDA-approved medications proven to work.

Address underlying factors preventing weight loss. Hims develops a custom treatment plan to address these underlying factors.

Improve health. Hims explains that being overweight or obese increases your risk of multiple health problems. Healthy weight loss may help.

Build your weight loss profile. Hims uses a health profile to help create its weight loss system.

Ongoing support and dosage changes. Hims offers ongoing support, where a care team can increase or decrease your dose as necessary to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Personalized weight loss plans—sign up now!

Hims Weight Loss Medications

Hims currently offers five weight loss medications, including Bupropion, Metformin, Topiramate, vitamin B12, and Naltrexone. Depending on your physiology, weight loss goals, and medical profile, one or more medications may be the right fit for you.

Here are all weight loss medications available through Hims and how they work:

Bupropion: FDA-approved for major depressive disorder, but also prescribed for obesity. Common side effects include anxiety and insomnia.

FDA-approved for major depressive disorder, but also prescribed for obesity. Common side effects include anxiety and insomnia. Metformin: FDA-approved for blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes and may help with weight loss and appetite control.

FDA-approved for blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes and may help with weight loss and appetite control. Topiramate: Offered in compounded form, customized to your physiological profile.

Offered in compounded form, customized to your physiological profile. Vitamin B12: Helps with deficiency and may boost metabolism, aiding weight loss.

Helps with deficiency and may boost metabolism, aiding weight loss. Naltrexone: Compounded and shown to be effective for weight loss without significant side effects.

Hims Features

Here are some of the features that distinguish Hims from competing providers:

Doctor-Trusted Medications: Licensed providers review your profile.

Licensed providers review your profile. Includes Ongoing Support: Access ongoing care 100% online.

Access ongoing care 100% online. Developed in Partnership with Industry Specialists: Programs created with certified professionals.

Programs created with certified professionals. 360-Degree Weight Loss Care: Offers nutritional principles and behavioral programs.

Offers nutritional principles and behavioral programs. Compounded Medication with Multiple Drugs in One: Targeted effects using multiple medications.

Targeted effects using multiple medications. Assisted by App: Tracking tools to help adhere to weight loss plans.

Tracking tools to help adhere to weight loss plans. Support Better Sleep: Focus on sleep for hormone production, aiding weight loss.

Focus on sleep for hormone production, aiding weight loss. No Injections: Non-injectable medications for weight loss.

Hims Weight Loss Pricing

Hims weight loss plans start at $79 per month without insurance. The price varies based on the prescribed medication.

Hims Weight Loss Reviews

Hims has thousands of reviews from men across the United States who have successfully lost weight using Hims medication and solutions. Many users report significant results with minimal hassle and appreciate the ease of use. Hims has attracted positive media attention for its competitively priced plans and its innovative subscription approach to weight loss.

About Hims

Hims is a San Francisco-based telehealth company and online pharmacy offering solutions for men’s health, including weight loss, hair loss, and mental health services. Hims is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HIMS).

You can contact Hims via the help center: Online Help Center

Final Word

Hims offers a range of weight loss solutions, including compounded medications proven to help with weight loss. Their weight loss drugs address various factors linked to weight loss, such as blood sugar and appetite.

Visit the official website to learn more about Hims’ weight loss products and to complete the patient intake form online today.