Native Rest Reviews: Can This Liquid Formula Help You Sleep Better Tonight?

Available exclusively online, Native Rest blends active ingredients with peppermint flavor to promote rest, relaxation, and calmness every night.

In our review, you can find out how Native Rest works and whether it lives up to the hype today.

What is Native Rest?

Native Rest is a concentrated liquid formula featuring a blend of botanicals and plant extracts.

By spraying Native Rest under your tongue three times before bed, you can purportedly flip your “neuro-calm switch,” calming your nervous system and promoting a peaceful night of sleep.

Native Rest is manufactured in the United States by Primal Force, a supplement led by Dr. Al Sears, MD. Dr. Sears and his team combined jujube fruit extract, Jamaican dogwood, and other unique, sleep-enhancing botanicals with well-known ingredients like melatonin to create Native Rest.

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Native Rest Features & Benefits

There are plenty of sleep aids available today – including melatonin supplements and sleep sprays. Why pick Native Rest? What makes the supplement unique?

Dr. Al Sears, MD formulated Native Rest to promote the deepest, most rejuvenating sleep possible using a blend of natural ingredients. By combining melatonin with unique plant extracts, Dr. Sears aims to help anyone achieve a deep sleep without side effects.

Some of the features and benefits of Native Rest include:

Blend of plant extracts and botanical with a unique type of melatonin

Formulated by medical doctor and natural health expert Dr. Al Sears, MD

Manufactured in the United States

Support elevated GABA levels to target the root cause of sleeplessness

Three easy sprays per night

90-day moneyback guarantee

Native Rest: Get the benefits you’ve been looking for!

What Does Native Rest Do?

Some sleep aids knock you out, artificially inducing you into a deep sleep. These can work temporarily, but they can also create harmful side effects or make you groggy the next day.

Native Rest works differently; the formula targets the root cause of sleeplessness: issues with your nervous system.

When your nervous system is frazzled, your body and mind can’t “turn off” at night, making it hard to fall asleep.

Dr. Sears designed Native Rest to target a specific part of your brain and nervous system called the “neuro calm switch.” Many of the natural ingredients in Native Rest effectively “flip” that neuro-calm switch, leading to lasting results.

Here’s how Dr. Al Sears explains the effects of Native Rest on sleep:

“Take your first three sprays at night…Starting right away, you’ll feel a gentle wave of relaxation… calmness…. and Zen-like serenity wash over your body…”

Throughout the night, your body and mind naturally enter a restful sleep, cycling through REM and deep sleep cycles to ensure maximum physical and mental recovery. The ingredients in Native Rest promote the deepest, most rejuvenating sleep possible:

“…as the worries of the day slowly quiet and disappear…get ready for the best sleep of your life or your money back.”

Dr. Sears is so confident the formula works, he backs all claims with a 90-sleep moneyback guarantee. Use Native Rest for 90 days. If unhappy, request a complete refund – even if the bottle is empty.

Learn more on the official website >>>

Native Rest Targets GABA & Glutamate to Promote Deeper Sleep

Many sleep aids simply knock you out, artificially inducing sleep.

Native Rest works differently, working with the natural chemicals within your body – like GABA and glutamate – to promote a better night of sleep.

When you have a good night’s sleep, your body produces the right amounts of GABA and glutamate to calm the nervous system. These neurotransmitters have calming effects, relaxing the mind and body to help you remain in a deep phase of sleep and wake up rejuvenated.

Here’s how GABA and glutamate work to promote a better night of sleep:

When you’re awake, glutamate keeps your brain energized. Your brain uses glutamate for energy, keeping brain cells active and alert when you need them most.

When you’re getting sleepy, GABA tells your body to wind down. It slows your racing mind, helping you relax at the end of the day.

Busy modern lifestyles, unfortunately, cause glutamate and GABA levels to become imbalanced. Your body may be producing too much glutamate and not enough GABA, for example, so you never trigger the “neuro calm switch” or enter a deep sleep.

Dr. Sears, MD discovered research on the connection between sleep, GABA, and glutamate. With Native Rest, you can use natural ingredients to promote a normal balance of these two ingredients and support a better night of sleep.

It’s not just Dr. Sears claiming a connection between GABA, glutamate, and sleep: a 2024 study found glutamatergic (glutamate creating) and GABAergic (GABA-creating) effects in the brain were linked to obstructive sleep apnea, one of the most common causes of sleep disturbances in the world. If your body’s glutamatergic or GABAergic systems are disrupted, then you could struggle to sleep.

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What’s Inside Native Rest? Native Rest Ingredients

Native Rest contains a blend of botanicals, plant extracts, melatonin, and other active ingredients – all selected by Dr. Al Sears – to promote a better night of sleep.

Here are all of the ingredients in Native Rest and how they work to promote sleep:

Sleep Enhancing Nutrient #1: Jujube Fruit Extract:

There are records of traditional Chinese medicine practitioners using Jujube 3,000 years ago. Some claim it’s been used as early as 9,000 BCE as a traditional remedy. Dr. Sears describes it as a “huge breakthrough in sleep science.” It was connected to sleep for many years, but modern research has confirmed how it helps sleep: jujube fruit extract contains a natural molecule called sanjoinine A that supports receptor sites linked to sleep and GABA. By targeting these receptor sites, Native Rest can promote a night of deeper, more restful sleep. Dr. Sears describes jujube as “Native Rest’s crown jewel ingredient.”

Sleep Enhancing Nutrient #2: Jamaican Dogwood:

The bark of the Jamaican dogwood tree looks like ordinary tree bark – but it’s not. It’s been used for centuries in various natural remedies. Legend says indigenous Jamaicans used Jamaican dogwood to fish, spreading the bark extract in the water, causing fish to relax and float to the surface where they could be easily scooped up by hand. That may or may not be a real story, but Dr. Sears added Jamaican dogwood to Native Rest to support high GABA levels and promote overall calmness. Jamaican dogwood combines with jujube fruit to create “the perfect one-two punch to fall asleep…stay asleep,” according to Dr. Sears.

Sleep Enhancing Nutrient #3: Selenium:

Selenium is the first of two minerals in Native Rest. Your body needs selenium for many processes – including processes linked to sleep. Specifically, selenium carries molecules called “selenoproteins” throughout your body. These proteins are linked to the production of GABA in the brain. If you don’t get enough selenium in your diet, then these selenoproteins never create GABA like they’re supposed to, preventing your body and mind from relaxing at night during sleep.

Sleep Enhancing Nutrient #4: Zinc:

Zinc, like selenium, is a crucial mineral for hundreds of processes throughout the body – including the production of neurotransmitters linked to sleep. Studies show zinc deficiency is linked to low GABA levels, preventing you from getting a good night’s sleep. If you’re not getting enough zinc in your diet, then you may notice you’re not sleeping as well as you used to. The zinc in Native Rest could help.

Sleep Enhancing Nutrient #5: Melatonin:

Native Rest, like many sleep aid supplements, contains melatonin. However, unlike other sleep aids, Native Rest contains a unique version of melatonin designed for maximum effectiveness. As Dr. Sears explains, this is “not the type of melatonin you’re used to.” The secret to this version of melatonin? A smaller dose. While some melatonin supplements contain 5mg to 10mg of melatonin per serving, studies show melatonin works at doses as low as 0.3mg. There’s no need to take 16 times that dose to get a better night of sleep. Because melatonin is a hormone, some believe taking a large dose could interfere with your body’s natural production of that hormone.

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How to Use Native Rest

Native Rest is designed as an easy-to-take nightly formula. Just spray it into your mouth three times at night when you need help falling asleep.

Here’s how Dr. Sears and his team recommend using Native Rest:

Apply 3 quick sprays of Native Rest under your tongue before bed

Hold the liquid formula under your tongue for 20 seconds, then swallow

Studies show sublingual (under the tongue) delivery can promote better absorption. By taking it 30 to 60 minutes before sleep, you allow the natural ingredients to go to work.

What Does Native Rest Do?

Native Rest is primarily advertised as a sleep aid. The supplement uses natural ingredients to promote a better night of sleep.

Here are some of the effects associated with Native Rest, according to Dr. Sears and the official website:

Turn Off Racing Thoughts: Many people experience racing thoughts before bed, making it hard to fall asleep. Native Rest can help with “occasional anxiousness before bed,” according to Dr. Sears. Although it’s not designed to relieve chronic anxiety conditions, it could help promote restfulness in those with occasional anxiety.

Many people experience racing thoughts before bed, making it hard to fall asleep. Native Rest can help with “occasional anxiousness before bed,” according to Dr. Sears. Although it’s not designed to relieve chronic anxiety conditions, it could help promote restfulness in those with occasional anxiety. Wake Up Rejuvenated: Sleep disorders make it hard to get a restful night of sleep. Even if you sleep the right length of time, you might wake up groggy because of your sleep disorder.

Sleep disorders make it hard to get a restful night of sleep. Even if you sleep the right length of time, you might wake up groggy because of your sleep disorder. Safe, Non-Habit Forming Ingredients: Some sleep aids contain habit-forming ingredients. Your body gets used to these ingredients over time, requiring you to take more and more to experience active effects. Native Rest contains five natural ingredients – including two plant extracts, two minerals, and melatonin. These ingredients are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and non-habit forming.

Some sleep aids contain habit-forming ingredients. Your body gets used to these ingredients over time, requiring you to take more and more to experience active effects. Native Rest contains five natural ingredients – including two plant extracts, two minerals, and melatonin. These ingredients are generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and non-habit forming. Drift Off in Minutes: Native Rest can help you “drift off in minutes,” according to Dr. Sears. Some are surprised how quickly they fall asleep after taking the natural ingredients within the formula. Instead of tossing and turning for an hour, you could suddenly wake up the next morning refreshed and rejuvenated.

Native Rest can help you “drift off in minutes,” according to Dr. Sears. Some are surprised how quickly they fall asleep after taking the natural ingredients within the formula. Instead of tossing and turning for an hour, you could suddenly wake up the next morning refreshed and rejuvenated. Stay Asleep All Night Long: Native Rest can help you “sleep like a stone all night long.” Stones don’t move. Although humans should move a little during sleep, too much movement is associated with disrupted sleep. Your body may not be entering the right sleep cycles, for example, because of your movement.

Native Rest can help you “sleep like a stone all night long.” Stones don’t move. Although humans should move a little during sleep, too much movement is associated with disrupted sleep. Your body may not be entering the right sleep cycles, for example, because of your movement. Potentially Get the Best Sleep of Your Life: Just three quick sprays of Native Rest before bed can give you “the best sleep of your life,” according to Dr. Sears. You could fall asleep quickly, stay asleep longer, and wake up more refreshed using the five natural ingredients in Native Rest.

Just three quick sprays of Native Rest before bed can give you “the best sleep of your life,” according to Dr. Sears. You could fall asleep quickly, stay asleep longer, and wake up more refreshed using the five natural ingredients in Native Rest. Promote a Wave of Calmness & Relaxation: Native Rest could cause a wave of “Zen-like serenity [to] wash over your body,” describes Dr. Sears eloquently. Some find they’re calmer and more relaxed after taking the supplement because of the effects on GABA. Others find they don’t get the same occasional anxiety or racing thoughts.

Native Rest could cause a wave of “Zen-like serenity [to] wash over your body,” describes Dr. Sears eloquently. Some find they’re calmer and more relaxed after taking the supplement because of the effects on GABA. Others find they don’t get the same occasional anxiety or racing thoughts. Flip the Neuro Calm Switch by Targeting GABA and Glutamate: A healthy balance of GABA and glutamate is crucial for a good night of sleep. Native Rest targets your GABAergic and glutamatergic systems to promote a better night of sleep. Dr. Sears describes the interaction between these two neurotransmitters as your “neuro calm switch,” claiming you can promote powerful effects on calmness and relaxation by targeting these systems.

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Scientific Evidence for Native Rest

Native Rest was created by a genuine medical doctor and anti-aging specialist, Dr. Al Sears, MD. Dr. Sears and his team also cite 33 studies on the Native Rest references page as proof the formula works as it’s supposed to. We’ll evaluate all of this science below.

Native Rest contains melatonin, a hormone linked to sleep. Your body produces melatonin based on its circadian rhythm. However, studies show even a small amount of melatonin, taken as a supplement, could promote a better night of sleep. In one study cited by Dr. Sears, for example, researchers found melatonin worked at doses between 0.3mg and 10mg to promote a better night of sleep. One large review on melatonin, meanwhile, found it was linked to a significant improvement in sleep quality based on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, or PSQI.

A simple zinc supplement could be the difference between a restful and restless sleep. If you’re not getting enough zinc in your diet, you might struggle to calm down. Researchers tested this effect in a 2018 study when a group of healthy adults took zinc or a placebo, with those in the zinc group experiencing a significant improvement in sleep quality based on PSQI scores.

Selenium has also been linked to sleep. Like zinc, selenium is an important mineral involved in many effects throughout the body. In one large population study, researchers analyzed the dietary habits of 17,176 Chinese people age 20 and over. Researchers found those with higher selenium concentrations in their blood tended to have a higher-quality sleep than those with lower concentrations.

The final two ingredients in Native Rest are also the most unique. Jamaican dogwood (formally known as Piscidia erythrina or Piscidia piscipula) is believed to have natural sedentary, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic (pain relieving) properties, making it a popular natural ingredient throughout indigenous cultures of the West Indies. Jujube, meanwhile, was found to improve sleep quality in a group of postmenopausal women in a double-blind, randomized clinical trial published in BioMedicine in 2020.

Overall, Native Rest’s ingredients are backed by legitimate scientific evidence connecting them to improvements in sleep quality, sleep onset latency, and overall quality of life. Although it’s not an overnight cure-all for all sleep conditions, Native Rest could promote a better night of sleep overall, based on what we know about modern scientific evidence.

How Much Does Native Rest Cost?

Dr. Sears, MD, and his team at Primal Force have launched a special, 2024 promotion via the official Primal Force website. If you buy Native Rest online today, you can pay just $20 to $30 per bottle while also qualifying for free shipping, free bonus eBooks, and other bonuses.

Here’s how much you pay through the limited-time, online-only promotion:

1 Bottle: $29.95 + Shipping

$29.95 + Shipping 3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $59.90 ($19.97 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + Free Bonus eBook

Each bottle of Native Rest contains 29.6mL (1 fl oz) of liquid formula, or around a 30-night supply. You spray the formula into your mouth three times per night to promote a restful night of sleep.

Each order is covered by a 90-day return policy. To receive your 100% money-back guarantee, all you need to do is return the bottles and provide a reason you are returning them.

You may return the product(s) to:

Primal Force/Pure Radiance

Attn: Returns Department

297 State Street

North Haven, CT 06473

If you buy the 3-bottle package, you receive immediate access to a free bonus eBook:

Free Bonus eBook: The Melatonin Miracle: Dr. Sears is a big fan of using melatonin to promote a restful night of sleep. However, it has to be the right type of melatonin. In this eBook, you can discover how melatonin works, what melatonin does to the body and mind, and how to take melatonin nightly to promote a night of restful sleep. While some experts advocate 5mg to 10mg doses of melatonin, Dr. Sears finds it works at doses as low as 0.3mg – and studies agree.

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About Primal Force & Dr. Al Sears, MD

Native Rest was formulated by a medical doctor named Dr. Al Sears. It’s part of Dr. Sears’ Private Label line of supplements, which includes premium formulas targeting various health goals.

In addition to formulating supplements, Dr. Sears is known for operating a well-known anti-aging clinic in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Plus, Dr. Sears was one of the first board-certified anti-aging doctors in the United States.

Dr. Sears had a personal motivation to formulate Native Rest: one of his patients, a former Navy Seal, was struggling to sleep. Conventional chemical sleep aids weren’t giving the results he expected. Dr. Sears spent months researching natural ingredients linked to sleep, and that formula ultimately became Native Rest.

Dr. Sears and his team manufacture Native Rest and all other Primal Force supplements in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact Dr. Sears’ Primal Force / Private Label customer service team via the following:

Email: support@alsearsmd.com

Phone: +1 (866) 895-8555

Mailing Address: 11903 Southern Blvd #208 Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Online Form: https://primalforce.net/

Customer service is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm EST.

Conclusion

Just three sprays of Native Rest each night can help you promote a night of deeper, more restful sleep.

Featuring a blend of doctor-selected ingredients like melatonin and Jamaican dogwood, Native Rest aims to help anyone improve sleep without resorting to chemical medication or synthetic sleep aids.

To learn more about Native Rest and how it works or to buy the sleep aid formula online today, visit the official Primal Force online store. As part of a 2024 promotion, Native Rest is available at a steep discount of $20 to $30 per bottle.