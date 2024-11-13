HER BODHI Meno Review: How This Supplement Targets Menopausal Health from Within

Do you wake up in the middle of the night with overwhelming heat in your neck, face, and chest? As you get up, you’re perplexed to see your flushed skin covered in sweat. Just as you are contemplating the reason, a sudden gush of being cold slaps you, raising your heartbeat and triggering an onset of anxiety and stress. If these symptoms sound too familiar among women over 45 years of age, they point to two things: hot flashes and menopause.

Imagine menopause as a tsunami triggered by a severe imbalance in female sex hormones and, eventually, other hormones. The imbalance causes symptoms that occur in a flash, in no particular order. It might not take lives, but it sure induces such feelings. It’s no wonder women are confused, irritable, and concerned about their weight.

One team understands the need to create balance and thus formulated what they believe is a support system to help women properly transition from perimenopause to menopause. Here’s what we know about HER BODHI Meno.

What is HER BODHI Meno?

HER BODHI Meno is a botanical extract blend formulated to relieve menopausal symptoms. Each serving contains meticulously selected plants and herbs that allegedly liberate menopausal women from the intensity and frequency of hot flashes while stabilizing their mood and improving sleep. Moreover, this supplement might help counteract the effects of a slowed metabolism, a significant consequence of menopause.

A slower metabolism and muscle loss increase fat accumulation, which HER BODHI Meno aims to address. At first glance, this supplement’s strategy seemed random, targeting different organs and bodily components, but digging further into existing research revealed a clearer approach, at least for our editorial team. The following section will cover HER BODHI Meno’s primary driver.

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How does HER BODHI Meno work?

Menopause is a stage in a woman’s life, typically starting as early as 45 years of age, when her periods completely stop. Along with the halt described above, women also experience physical changes to their reproductive tract. In particular, the ovaries no longer produce estrogen and progesterone hormones or release eggs. As these hormone levels drop, the vaginal walls become thinner, making vaginal sex painful, the risk of vaginal yeast infections increases, and genital tissues become sensitive.

These hormonal changes lead to renowned menopausal symptoms, including but not limited to hot flashes, moodiness, headaches, short-term memory, and an increased risk of bone loss. The question remains: Why do menopausal women experience weight gain?

The answer supposedly lies in the absence of estrogen, progesterone hormones, and aging. One source explained that these factors stimulate metabolic changes, such as decreased muscle mass and fewer calories burned.

In this respect, the fewer calories burned, the higher the fat accumulation. Other factors that play into weight gain during menopause include genetics, lack of sleep, and a sedentary lifestyle. During this stage of life, women are at risk of developing a “menopause belly,” which is also attributed to reduced hormone production and lost muscle tone. This void is filled with fatty tissue deposits. Given that a lot of muscle mass in the abdomen is lost, the midsection becomes the most prominent area for fat accumulation.

To put things into a better context, while menopause has been linked to weight gain due to a significant reduction in estrogen and progesterone production, it isn’t the only factor. Aging is also to blame, as it negatively impacts the metabolism. Once again, individuals must consider their lifestyle choices and genetics. Another source that looked at the issue of menopausal weight gain provided some basic weight-control tactics. These include moving more, eating roughly 200 calories fewer, and limiting alcohol and sugar intake.

Getting back to HER BODHI Meno, this supplement was designed to naturally increase estrogen levels to help alleviate some of the symptoms of menopause. Which ingredients made the cut? Let’s analyze the ingredient list to find out.

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What ingredients are inside HER BODHI Meno?

The main ingredients in HER BODHI Meno are:

Organic Ashwagandha Root Extract (600 mg)

Ashwagandha, or Withania somnifera, is an Ayurvedic herb that thrives in dry, hot climates. The plant’s root is dried and ground to form a powder, making it easier to consume. Ashwagandha is well-regarded for its adaptogenic properties, meaning it helps the body better respond to stressors. Regarding women’s health, one source with limited yet more recent research with evidence provided insight worth reflecting on.

The herb is believed to balance hormones linked to the menstrual cycle, reproduction, and menopause. This same source references a 2024 study suggesting that ashwagandha positively impacts the endocrine system, which is responsible for mood, stress response, and reproduction. Given that mood is primarily affected during menopause, ashwagandha’s ability to ease anxiety, symptoms of depression, and sleep issues might be helpful for women.

Continuing on the topic of menopause, the author also noted that women experiencing perimenopause (i.e., the precise period during which our menstrual cycles start to change drastically) have had positive results with ashwagandha. Specifically, the herb enhanced their quality of life while reducing “physical, psychological, and urogenital symptoms” by increasing serum estradiol (a key form of estrogen) and lowering follicle-stimulating and luteinizing hormone levels. These results are linked to a dose of 300 mg taken twice daily for 8 weeks.

Overall, it is important to remember that many existing studies are smaller in design. So, although the results are promising, the underlying mechanism and the potential for long-term use need to be further investigated.

Black Cohosh Root & Stem Extract (80 mg)

Black cohosh, scientifically known as Actaea racemosa, is a flowering plant whose flowers and roots have been historically used to support women’s health. In particular, it has a history of possibly tending to menopausal symptoms, fertility, and improving hormonal balance. While there is ongoing debate on the use of black cohosh, many believe that the active ingredient in this plant functions as a phytoestrogen, thereby mimicking the estrogen hormone.

This piece references a study in favor of black cohosh. In particular, the researchers discovered that 40 mg of Black cohosh daily for 8 weeks resulted in significantly fewer and less severe hot flashes. Similar findings have been observed on a smaller scale. Proponents see value in this ingredient without doubt. Aside from alleviating a menopausal symptom, black cohosh might ease PMS symptoms, induce regularity in menstrual cycles for women with PCOS, and possibly reverse signs of unexplained infertility.

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Milk Thistle (400 mg)

Milk thistle is an herbal remedy made from the Silybum marianum plant. It contains a group of plant compounds classified under one umbrella term: silymarin. Silymarin contains antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, some of which might help ease menopause symptoms. One 2020 study of 80 women with hot flashes investigated the effects of silymarin on menopausal symptoms.

These subjects were randomly allocated into test and placebo groups, where the former received 400 mg/d of silymarin, and the latter received a placebo. By the end of the study, researchers reported a decrease in the frequency and severity of hot flashes in the test group. Aside from the usual symptoms of menopause, milk thistle’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties could potentially support liver function (an area with much research) and protect the brain from age-related decline by reducing the number of amyloid plaques. However, human studies are needed to confirm this angle.

Isoflavone Seed Extract (80 mg)

Isoflavones are plant-based compounds derived from soybeans. These compounds might mimic the estrogen hormone, which might explain the creators’ decision to include them in HER BODHI Meno. When isoflavones are consumed, they bind with estrogen receptors, possibly easing menopausal symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, and hot flashes. A review of 68 publications on the effects of isoflavones on menopausal symptoms concluded that these plant-based compounds can, in fact, reduce hot flashes.

However, dosage and duration are variable, warranting a more standardized study protocol. Additionally, another review was discussed by the author of this piece, suggesting that isoflavones might not only reduce hot flashes but also reverse vaginal dryness. Other health areas that might improve with its ingestion include a reduction in lumbar spine bone mineral loss in menopausal women, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and regulate blood sugar levels.

Flax Seed Powder (50 mg)

Like isoflavones, flaxseed contains phytoestrogens, namely lignans. These compounds act like estrogen in the body and may help alleviate menopausal symptoms, explains one source. Interestingly, one study compared flaxseed consumption to hormone replacement therapy in menopausal women. The researchers concluded that 40 grams of flaxseed worked as well as hormonal replacement therapy for mild symptoms such as “hot flashes, mood disturbances, and vaginal dryness.”

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Red Clover Flower Extract (40 mg)

Red clover is a wild flowering plant from the peas and beans family. Considering the limited evidence on its usefulness, people have generally considered this extract’s rich source of isoflavones helpful in decreasing the risk of osteoporosis, alleviating hot flashes with severe symptoms, improving mental health factors, improving hair and skin texture, and reducing harmful cholesterol levels. Most of the reported benefits seem to be attributed to its isoflavone content.

HER BODHI Meno Supplement Facts IMAGE

How much does HER BODHI Meno cost?

HER BODHI Meno bottles are priced differently. To motivate customers to purchase for long-term use, especially since consistency matters, the creators have set up the following price offers:

1 HER BODHI Meno bottle: $49.50 each

3 HER BODHI Meno bottles: $27.56 each

6 HER BODHI Meno bottles: $20.67 each

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is HER BODHI Meno safe?

A: HER BODHI Meno is advertised as a safe supplement because it is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Secondly, each serving consists of well-known ingredients that have been reported and studied in doses. Since these doses have generally been well-tolerated, the creators seem pretty confident about safety. Just because the creators feel strongly doesn’t mean users should, as the impact will undoubtedly differ from one woman to another.

Q: Will HER BODHI Meno help if I’ve had a hysterectomy?

A: While the creators see value in HER BODHI Meno, even in people who’ve had a hysterectomy, this question is best suited for a healthcare practitioner. They are more familiar with each patient’s health record and can provide personalized advice accordingly.

Q: What is the risk of side effects with HER BODHI Meno?

A: Since HER BODHI Meno contains soy, people with soy allergies could experience undesirable side effects. Additionally, the creators have asked potential users to watch out for gastrointestinal discomfort (e.g., bloating, gas, indigestion, etc.) in the earlier days of consumption, mild hormonal imbalances, and liver sensitivity (due to changes to related enzymes and detoxification processes).

Therefore, it is important for individuals to evaluate their health thoroughly, consult a healthcare practitioner, and assess their allergies before taking this supplement. Other factors to consider include existing medical conditions, the risk of medication interactions, and surgery.

Q: What features does HER BODHI Meno have?

A: In addition to safety protocols, HER BODHI Meno is GMO-free, hormone-free, gluten-free, completely vegan, and 100% natural.

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Q: What is the recommended serving size for HER BODHI Meno?

A: The recommended HER BODHI Meno serving size is two capsules per day with a meal or as directed by a healthcare practitioner.

Q: What are the reported benefits of taking HER BODHI Meno?

A: HER BODI Meno’s primary goal is to support women during this uncomfortable stage of life and help them regain a sense of balance, whether in terms of hormones, mood, or sense of life. As such, this formula might reduce the occurrence of hot flashes and night sweats, enhance mood stability, and improve sleep quality.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect HER BODHI Meno purchases?

A: Yes, HER BODHI Meno purchases are protected by a 14-day money-back guarantee. If, within the first 14 days, individuals decide to return their supplies, they can do so by contacting customer support via:

Email: hello@herbodhi.com.

Headquarters: Bodhi Wellness, Antakalnop Str. 17, LT-10312 Vilnius, Lithuania, UAB.

Q: How quickly will HER BODHI Meno help with menopausal symptoms?

A: The time it takes to feel relief from menopausal symptoms will differ from one woman to the next. The contributing factors include the stage of menopause, genetics, and age. The average user supposedly experiences relief within the first two weeks.

Q: How long will HER BODHI Meno shipments take to arrive?

A: Currently, HER BODHI Meno shipments take 3 to 5 business days to reach their final destinations within the continental United States. We encourage you to contact customer support for confirmation and information on possible international shipments.

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Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, HER BODHI Meno has been formulated to fill a significant gap in women’s health during menopause: estrogen. When women enter menopause, their ovaries stop producing female sex hormones. This sudden imbalance causes a collection of symptoms that this group of women is familiar with.

For weight gain, the lack of estrogen strips their bodies of muscle mass and replaces it with fat deposits. Imagine what havoc this causes to our midsection, the region with the most apparent fat gain.

The rationale here is that as long as estrogen levels see life again, hormone levels will be balanced, and metabolism and fat-distributing processes will be activated, possibly paving the path for weight loss. Does this strategy guarantee weight loss? Not without the help of healthy lifestyle choices.

While it is true that HER BODHI Meno contains ingredients that increase fiber intake (thereby promoting satiety and a reduction to calorie intake) and boost liver function (critical for fat metabolism), diet, exercise, and habits matter. As much as menopause is to blame, the leader of all culprits here is aging. So, relying solely on a supplement to lose weight may be unrealistic.

That said, this supplement could help ease common symptoms of menopause. From our preliminary research into each ingredient, women can expect a positive change in their moods, frequency and severity of hot flashes, skin and hair health, cognitive function, and liver function.

In light of everything, individuals need to understand that many of these ingredients, though promising, still require further investigation. Results show improvement in symptoms with a lack of clarity on the underlying mechanism or the need for high-quality standardized testing protocols.

This isn’t to say that HER BODHI Meno is unlikely to work — it could. However, as repetitive as this might be, it should only serve as an adjunct. Aside from the formula, our editorial team was pleasantly content with the HER BODHI team’s transparency. Wherever they needed to justify their approach, they did.

Similarly, they provided it wherever mention of potential side effects was warranted. This level of transparency is rare among most providers, who often downplay the risk of side effects. In contrast, this team is open about them to ensure that people with existing medical conditions are aware beforehand.

Overall, suitability might vary from person to person. Therefore, we encourage everyone to do their due diligence before getting started.

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