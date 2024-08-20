The 9 Best Nitric Oxide Supplements and Vitamins for ED

Erectile dysfunction torments many men, and while the roots of the problem are often psychological rather than physical, there are many cases where physical issues get in the way of healthy sexual function. Physical causes can include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, while psychological problems include stress, anxiety, and depression.

While medications can help, many individuals opt for natural solutions to treat erectile dysfunction before committing to side-effect-prone medical pharmaceuticals.

One of the most effective natural methods used to treat erectile dysfunction is nitric oxide supplements. By increasing nitric oxide levels, blood flow all around the body and into the penis is increased, reducing the chance of erectile dysfunction.

This review discusses the top 9 nitric oxide supplements for ED. Many of these supplements include the potent nitric oxide-booster beetroot. Due to its high nitrate content, beetroot powder is one of the best natural supplements for increasing nitric oxide production. ED’s best nitric oxide supplement is HeartBeets, based on beet extract and 12 additional ingredients that help increase blood flow.

Along with taking one of the recommended nitric oxide supplements, there are lifestyle changes that can help mitigate ED. These include:

losing weight (if you’re overweight)

eating healthy (more fruits and vegetables, less processed foods)

exercise daily (including strength training)

reduce stress and anxiety (for support, see ADAA)

quit smoking

reduce alcohol intake

Combining these lifestyle changes with taking nitric oxide supplements like HeartBeets can be a safe, natural, and effective way to treat erectile dysfunction.

Blood Flow and Erectile Dysfunction

Blood flow plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining an erection. When a man becomes sexually aroused, the brain sends signals to the penis, triggering the relaxation of smooth muscles in the blood vessels. This relaxation allows for increased blood flow into the penis, specifically into two spongy chambers called the corpora cavernosa. As these chambers fill with blood, they expand, causing the penis to become erect and firm.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) occurs when there are issues with this blood flow process. Various factors can contribute to reduced blood flow to the penis, leading to ED. These include cardiovascular problems, such as atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Other conditions like diabetes, obesity, and smoking can also damage blood vessels and impair circulation. Additionally, certain medications, hormonal imbalances, and neurological disorders can affect the body’s ability to regulate blood flow to the penis.

When blood flow to the penis is compromised, it becomes difficult to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for sexual activity. This is why many treatments for ED focus on improving blood flow. Treatments like lifestyle changes, exercise, and managing underlying health conditions aim to improve overall cardiovascular health and blood flow throughout the body, including to the penis. Medications like sildenafil (Viagra) and tadalafil (Cialis) work by enhancing the effects of nitric oxide, a natural chemical in the body that relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow to the penis. As we’ll explore, supplements can also increase nitric oxide naturally.

Nitric Oxide: What is it? And What Does it do?

Nitric oxide (NO) is a crucial signaling molecule in the human body, playing a vital role in regulating blood flow. The inner lining of blood vessels produces this colorless gas called the endothelium.

When released, nitric oxide causes the smooth muscles surrounding blood vessels to relax, leading to vasodilation – the widening of blood vessels. This process increases blood flow throughout the body, improving circulation and oxygen delivery to tissues and organs.

Nitric oxide’s effects on blood flow have significant implications for cardiovascular health. It helps maintain healthy blood pressure, reduces the risk of blood clot formation, and supports overall heart function. Additionally, NO contributes to exercise performance by enhancing muscle blood flow during physical activity.

How Does Increasing Nitric Oxide Levels Treat Erectile Dysfunction?

Nitric oxide can help to treat erectile dysfunction by promoting blood flow to the penis. As noted, this naturally occurring molecule acts as a vasodilator, relaxing and widening blood vessels throughout the body, including those in the genital area.

When sexual stimulation occurs, nitric oxide is released in the penis, triggering a series of chemical reactions. These reactions increase the production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate, a compound that relaxes smooth muscles in the blood vessels. As a result, more blood can flow into the penis, facilitating and maintaining an erection.

By increasing nitric oxide levels, men with erectile dysfunction can experience improved blood flow to the penis, leading to firmer and more sustained erections. This can be achieved through various methods, including dietary changes, exercise, medications, and supplements that enhance nitric oxide production or prolong its effects on the body.

The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Increasing Nitric Oxide Levels

Here is a table of natural vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts known to increase nitric oxide production in the body. Brief explanations of how each works and dosage recommendations based on science are included.

Table 1: Top Tier Nitric Oxide Boosters

Booster How it Works Recommended Intake Beetroot (or beetroot extract) The high nitrate content rapidly converts to nitric oxide, improving blood flow, reducing blood pressure, and enhancing exercise performance. It can increase NO levels by up to 21% within 45 minutes. at least 300-500 mg of beetroot extract or 2g of beets powder Vitamin C It enhances nitric oxide synthase (NOS) activity, stabilizes NO molecules, and improves the bioavailability of other NO-boosting compounds. 200-600 mg daily Folate (Vitamin B9) It supports the proper function of nitric oxide synthase, reduces homocysteine levels, and enhances the bioavailability of BH4 (a crucial cofactor for NOS enzymes). 400-2500 mcg daily Garlic It contains allicin and sulfur compounds that stimulate NO production, activate nitric oxide synthase, and maintain NO levels in the blood. 150-1,200 mg of garlic extract daily Magnesium It acts as a cofactor for enzymes involved in NO synthesis, activates nitric oxide synthase, and supports overall blood vessel health. 200-400 mg daily Green Tea Extract It protects NO from degradation, enhances NOS activity, and improves endothelial function. 250 mg of green tea extract daily

Table 2: Additional Nitric Oxide Supporters

Supporter How it Supports NO Function Vitamin E Protects NO from oxidative stress, works synergistically with Vitamin C Vitamin D Activates nitric oxide synthase supports cardiovascular health Niacin (Vitamin B3) Supports NO production and improves blood flow by dilating blood vessels Cocoa Flavanols Improve NO bioavailability and stimulate its production Pomegranate Protects NO from oxidative stress, enhances its biological actions Pine Bark Extract (Pycnogenol) Stimulates NO production, supports healthy blood vessel function Ginseng Increases NO production through various mechanisms, including NOS activation Omega-3 Fatty Acids Enhance NO production and improve its bioavailability Resveratrol Activates nitric oxide synthase and increases NO production L-Arginine and L-Citrulline Serve as precursors to nitric oxide (L-Citrulline often more effective due to better absorption) Quercetin It enhances NO production and helps maintain its levels in the body

Remember, while these substances can help increase nitric oxide production, it’s always best to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking medications.

The Top 9 Nitric Oxide Supplements for ED

HeartBeets All-in-One – Best Natural Supplement for Erectile Dysfunction

Heart Sheild – Effective Natural Nitric Oxide Booster

Elm and Rye Libido

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster and Beet Powder

Red Tonik

Bulk Supplements L-Arginine

Your Wellness Nitric Oxide Capsules

Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster

SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement

HeartBeets All-in-One – Best Natural Supplement for Erectile Dysfunction

Price : 49.99 per one-month supply (discounts for larger orders)

: 49.99 per one-month supply (discounts for larger orders) Unique selling point : Powerful beetroot-based nitric oxide booster, made in the USA

: Powerful beetroot-based nitric oxide booster, made in the USA Quality certifications : Made in cGMP facilities, regulated by the FDA

: Made in cGMP facilities, regulated by the FDA Assurance/Guarantee : 90 Day Money Back Guarantee

: 90 Day Money Back Guarantee Product Rating: 10/10

HeartBeets all-in-one capsules contain 13 natural ingredients that can supercharge nitric oxide production, rapidly increasing nitric oxide levels and improving blood flow to combat ED. With its exhaustively researched formula based on the most strongly verified scientific findings, HeartBeets all-in-one capsules outrank most other nitric oxide supplements by a large margin. Using high doses of all its ingredients and manufactured in quality-certified facilities in the USA, HeartBeets capsules are ideally suited to treating the physical causes of erectile dysfunction naturally.

With 500mg of 4:1 beetroot extract and several other ingredients directly contributing to nitric oxide production – including folate, vitamin C, magnesium, green tea, and garlic – HeartBeets is the most effective, natural treatment for ED. Each ingredient supports some aspect of cardiovascular health, promoting healthy blood flow, supporting blood vessel health, and improving vasodilation (the widening and relaxing of blood vessels essential for good circulation and getting an erection!).

How Do HeartBeets All-in-One Capsules Help with ED?

HeartBeets all-in-one capsules combine nitrate-rich beet extract with other potent nitric oxide supplements, resulting in a rapid and natural increase in nitric oxide and blood flow. Beetroot extract provides the raw fuel and ingredients folate and vitamin C to increase synthesis, bioavailability, and nitric oxide activation.

Moreover, HeartBeets all-in-one includes several anti-inflammatories and antioxidants that protect blood vessels from damage, allowing blood to flow more freely. Ginger relaxes blood vessels, and green tea prevents cholesterol buildup from blocking blood flow.

HeartBeets helps to produce nitric oxide naturally, opening up blood vessels to allow blood to quickly reach all the vital areas of the body, including the penis. The consequence of these changes is the increased likelihood of achieving and maintaining an erection.

Which HeartBeets Product is Best for ED?

The HeartBeets range comprises products with high-quality beet powder and beet extract. Beets are rich in nitrates that fuel the production of nitric oxide, leading to improved blood flow, better circulation, reduced blood pressure, and improved erectile function. Any HeartBeets product will help with ED, but the all-in-one capsules are the most effective because they combine beets with other ingredients that are effective against ED, including folate, garlic, magnesium, green tea, and vitamin C, along with ingredients that improve circulation and blood flow in other ways.

You may also want to consider the following HeartBeets products:

HeartBeets JustBeets : Contains organic beet powder that will boost nitric oxide.

: Contains organic beet powder that will boost nitric oxide. HeartBeets Powder: Contains excellent nitric oxide supplements, including beet powder, pomegranate powder, and green tea.

HeartBeets Pros

Supercharges nitric oxide production

Increases nitric oxide activation and availability

Improves blood flow

Lowers blood pressure

Supports blood vessel health

Contains beets

It uses 100% natural ingredients

Backed by science

No GMOs, no toxins

Made in the USA

HeartBeets Cons

Misses some good ingredients for NO

A relatively new brand with few customer reviews

Summary

HeartBeets is the most comprehensive, scientifically-backed, natural ED treatment available. Combining beets with several other effective ingredients, HeartBeets can improve sexual function and help tackle ED.

A month’s supply costs $49.99 directly from the HeartBeets website, but discounts are available when purchasing in bulk.

Heart Sheild – Effective Natural Nitric Oxide Booster

Price : 43.99 for a one-month supply (discounts for larger orders)

: 43.99 for a one-month supply (discounts for larger orders) Unique selling point : Contains natural herbs and plants that boost nitric oxide

: Contains natural herbs and plants that boost nitric oxide Quality certifications : Made in cGMP facilities, regulated by the FDA

: Made in cGMP facilities, regulated by the FDA Assurance/Guarantee : None

: None Product Rating: 9/10

One of the few products that can compete with HeartBeets is Heart Shield. This science-backed formula can increase NO production and ensure healthy blood flow, featuring appropriate doses of notable nitric oxide boosters. Featuring 13 ingredients dedicated to circulation, blood pressure regulation, and vein and artery health, Heart Shield offers several potential benefits when treating ED naturally.

Combining a potent dose of beet extract with other essential supplements for NO production, including magnesium, vitamin C, and folate, Heart Shield can fix low nitric oxide levels and improve sexual function. In addition, it contains ingredients such as olive leaf, hawthorn, and ginger that reduce inflammation, protect blood vessels from damage, and increase blood flow through various biophysical mechanisms.

How Does Heart Shield Help with Erectile Dysfunction?

By providing nitrates that fuel NO production, the beets in Heart Sheild offer a powerful, natural boost to NO levels. This leads to the widening and relaxing of blood vessels (vasodilation), which allows blood to flow more easily around the body. This process also affects the muscles in the penis, relaxing them and allowing more blood to enter this vital organ, which can help to achieve erection hardness.

Heart Sheild Pros

Provides a powerful boost to NO production

Improves blood flow

Supports heart health

Supports blood vessel health

High doses, supported by science

Contains beets

Heart Sheild Cons

Misses some essential NO-boosting ingredients

Only available from the Heart Sheild website

Not many customer reviews

Summary

Heart Sheild is a close second when choosing the best nitric oxide supplement for ED. Featuring beet extract—arguably the best natural ingredient for treating ED—and several other beneficial ingredients, Heart Sheild can help restore and boost NO levels, leading to better blood flow and improved sexual performance.

Heart Sheild is available from the manufacturer’s website for $43.99 per bottle. Discounts are available when purchasing in bulk.

Elm and Rye Libido

Elm and Rye Libido treats erectile dysfunction with a combination of herbs and minerals. The formula consists of zinc, tongkat ali, L-arginine, muira puama, siberian ginseng, and maca. Ginseng and L-arginine are the essential nitric oxide boosters. L-arginine is an amino acid converted into nitric oxide by the enzyme nitric oxide synthase, while ginseng activates the same enzymes.

The additional ingredients in Elm and Rye Libido are known to increase energy (maca), potentially increase testosterone (zinc), and possibly support sexual desire (muira puama).

Elm and Rye Libido Pros

Can increase nitric oxide levels

Can improve blood flow

Free from toxins

Third-party tested

Elm and Rye Libido Cons

Lack of transparency – ingredient doses not listed on the website

Misses essential ingredients for increasing NO levels

Expensive

Summary

Elm and Rye Libido offer an alternative route towards increasing nitric oxide and tackling sexual dysfunction with a selection of herbs and minerals comprising the formula. Users should expect a wider variety of health benefits, including increased energy levels, while perhaps slightly less impact on nitric oxide levels overall.

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster and Beet Powder

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster contains beet powder, pomegranate powder, red spinach extract, and black pepper. The combined effect of these ingredients is impressive. This supplement substantially boosts nitric oxide levels, leading to reduced ED occurrence.

While the ingredients are impressive, Snap Supplements is not the most transparent brand, and, unfortunately, the ingredient doses are hidden within a proprietary blend. Nevertheless, since every ingredient in this supplement is known to increase nitric oxide, it’s still one of the better dietary supplements for increasing NO available.

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster and Beet Powder Pros

Contains beets

Increase NO levels

Supports blood flow

Organic ingredients

Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster and Beet Powder Cons

Non-transparent formula

Misses some essential ingredients for nitric oxide supplements

Summary

A decent nitric oxide supplement, Snap Supplements Nitric Oxide Booster features organic beet powder combined with three additional effective ingredients, leading to increased NO levels to combat ED.

Red Tonik

Price : $67.00 for a one-month supply (discounts for larger orders)

: $67.00 for a one-month supply (discounts for larger orders) Unique selling point : Tasty red powder drink that increases nitric oxide

: Tasty red powder drink that increases nitric oxide Quality certifications : Third-party tested

: Third-party tested Assurance/Guarantee : 1-year money-back guarantee

: 1-year money-back guarantee Product Rating: 8/10

Compared to the top two nitric oxide supplements for ED, Red Tonik is a slightly different brand of dietary supplement. Its nitric oxide-increasing capabilities are also based on a potent dose of beet powder. Combining the beets with several other effective ingredients for increasing blood flow, Red Tonik can improve sexual function and rectify erectile dysfunction naturally.

By combining a potent dose of beet powder with pomegranate, resveratrol, and ginseng, Red Tonik can increase nitric oxide synthesis, activation, and production. The formula also combines these nitric oxide supplements with ingredients such as grape seed extract and ginger root, which further improve blood flow by reducing inflammation in blood vessels.

How does Red Tonik Help with Erectile Dysfunction?

By increasing nitric oxide levels, Red Tonik relaxes and widens blood vessels to reduce blood pressure and increase blood flow. In addition, Red Tonik fights inflammation that can damage blood vessels and hinder blood flow. With more blood flowing around the body, the chances of erectile dysfunction occurring are decreased.

Red Tonik Pros

Contains beets

Increases nitric oxide levels

Improves blood flow

Third-party tested

Transparent formula

Natural ingredients

Red Tonik Cons

Slightly expensive

Misses some good nitric oxide supplement ingredients

Includes more ingredients that aren’t focused on NO or blood flow than other supplements

Summary

Red Tonik is a high-quality drink with a hefty dose of beet powder combined with several more potent NO-increasing ingredients. It’s ideal for anyone who prefers powders over capsules because it tastes great and offers plenty of health benefits for anyone who has erectile dysfunction.

Red Tonik is available online for $67 per one-month supply. Discounts are available when purchasing in bulk.

Bulk Supplements L-Arginine

Bulk Supplements L-Arginine IMAGE

Taking a straightforward approach to adding more nitric oxide to the body’s bloodstream, Bulk Supplements offers the amino acid l-arginine as a single-ingredient supplement. L-arginine is a precursor to nitric oxide as certain enzymes convert it into nitric oxide. This supplement can increase NO levels by providing one component the body needs to create nitric oxide, leading to better blood flow. This can reduce the occurrence of sexual dysfunction and ED.

Bulk Supplements L-Arginine Pros

Cheap

It provides a critical component in the production of nitric oxide

Can increase nitric oxide levels

Can increase blood flow

Bulk Supplements L-Arginine Cons

Misses lots of nitric oxide-related supplements

Not nearly as effective as multi-ingredient supplements

Summary

A single-ingredient nitric oxide supplement provides one essential building block of nitric oxide. As a result, it can improve blood flow and may reduce ED.

Your Wellness Nitric Oxide Capsules

Your Wellness Nitric Oxide supplements combine various forms of L-arginine and l-citrulline to boost nitric oxide production, ensuring better blood flow and reducing mild erectile dysfunction issues.

Including both L-citrulline and L-arginine means this supplement covers two bases: L-arginine is needed to make nitric oxide, while L-citrulline is required to make L-arginine. Some studies suggest that providing the body with L-citrulline works better due to its better absorption than taking L-arginine directly.

Your Wellness Nitric Oxide Capsules Pros

Includes both L-arginine and L-citrulline

Increases nitric oxide production

Supports blood flow

Made in the USA

Your Wellness Nitric Oxide Capsules Cons

Misses the best nitric oxide boosters, including beetroot extract

Limited effectiveness

Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster

The Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster offers a formula similar to Your Wellness Nitric Oxide Capsules, focused on L-arginine and L-citrulline. This supplement contains reasonable doses of each ingredient and can support healthy nitric oxide levels to help blood flow and relieve erectile dysfunction.

As a third-party tested product produced in certified facilities in the US, Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster is a quality supplement that contains what’s written on the label. The only drawback is the lack of diversity in the ingredients, meaning this supplement misses some of the more effective nitric oxide boosters for dealing with ED.

Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster Pros

Good doses of L-citrulline and L-arginine

Can increase nitric oxide production

Third-party tested

Quality-controlled manufacturing

Nutricost Nitric Oxide Booster Cons

Lack of diversity in ingredients

Limited effectiveness

SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement

The SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement again focuses on using L-citrulline and l-arginine, offering fuel for nitric oxide production. This dietary supplement can improve blood flow and improve circulation.

It comes in last on this list due to the lower doses of L-citrulline and L-arginine compared to supplements featured in this review. Yet SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement offers reasonable quality, is manufactured in the USA, and costs slightly less than close competitors. It can be a valuable ally in the fight against ED.

SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement Pros

It contains building blocks of nitric oxide, L-arginine, and L-citrulline

Made in the USA

Affordable

SilverOnyx Extra Strength Nitric Oxide Supplement Cons

Limited effectiveness due to over-reliance on two ingredients

Misses top-tier nitric oxide supplements

Overview: Treating ED Naturally with Nitric Oxide Supplements

While every product reviewed will undoubtedly support nitric oxide levels and help to reduce ED, there is a clear and present difference between the top nitric oxide supplements for ED and those further down the list.

Dietary supplements for treating ED use diverse ingredients that support one another, creating a more effective supplement than any single or double-ingredient supplement.

Suppose you’re looking for a natural, safe supplement to overcome erectile dysfunction. In that case, we advise looking for a supplement that contains top-tier nitric oxide boosters, including beets (extract or powder), magnesium, vitamin C, garlic, and folate. Ideally, these will be supported by various other ingredients to increase the overall effect.

On this basis, the best supplement for increasing nitric oxide is HeartBeets all-in-one capsules. Thanks to HeartBeets’ high dose of beetroot extract combined with 12 more effective ingredients that increase nitric oxide levels and support healthy blood flow, HeartBeets stands out as the best natural solution to ED.