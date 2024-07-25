Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone, and it is most commonly linked to its ability to control male sexual health. However, it is a vital hormone for both men and women, as healthy testosterone levels are required to maintain everything from muscle mass and workouts to a healthy lifestyle.

Unfortunately, many people develop low testosterone levels. While the average aging male will often produce testosterone at lower levels, lifestyle factors like having too much body fat, being sedentary, and even engaging in excessive exercise can lead to low testosterone production as well.

People attempt to govern testosterone production using methods like anabolic steroids, testosterone replacement therapy, and thyroid medications with differing results, but all of these can also cause side effects. That’s why natural supplements called testosterone boosters are usually the best option.

However, with so many different testosterone booster supplements on the market, it can be challenging to know which to use. That is why we have created the following guide to the ten most effective testosterone boosters in 2024 to help everyone find the right one for them.

Reviewing The Best Testosterone Supplements In 2024

Let’s begin our guide to the ten best natural testosterone boosters in 2024. By comparing numerous testosterone-boosting supplements based on criteria like their ingredients, efficacy, price, and range of effects, we have compiled a perfect testosterone booster list for everyone.

TestoFuel

Prime Male Vitality

Hunter Test

Testosil

Prime Male Enhance

TestoPrime

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test

Performer 8

Nugenix Total T

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men

TestoFuel – Best Testosterone Booster Overall

TestoFuel is a testosterone booster that enhances the body’s natural testosterone production and promotes muscle growth. Legendary bodybuilder Robby Robinson promotes it as one of the main reasons he has maintained his increased muscle mass as he has aged.

Created exclusively from optimally dosed natural ingredients that clinical trials have proven naturally increase testosterone levels, it can also enhance luteinizing and follicle-stimulating hormone production and offer many other health benefits.

This is all while being reasonably priced, causing no side effects, and offering additional benefits, such as those linked to consuming the healthy fats in fatty fish.

Its other benefits include preventing vitamin D deficiency or SHGB (sex hormone binding globulin) from causing low testosterone levels, combatting weight gain and fatigue, and improving sexual health and drive, blood pressure, fertility, blood flow, and overall health, especially in men.

Ingredients: maca root extract, panax ginseng extract, zinc, d-aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, oyster shell extract, vitamin D, magnesium, vitamin K2, and boron

Pros

Made only from ingredients capable of elevating testosterone levels naturally

It helps your body produce testosterone, luteinizing hormone, and follicle-stimulating hormone.

Boosts strength, weight, focus, energy, mood, confidence, sexual function, and lean muscle mass

One of the best-value testosterone boosters on the market

Cons

It has to be bought directly from the official TestoFuel website

Conclusion

TestoFuel is easily the best testosterone booster on the market in 2024. Packed with ingredients proven to work in clinical trials, all of which have been optimally dosed, it is capable of significantly raising testosterone levels and delivering all of the benefits associated with effective testosterone boosters.

Prime Male Vitality – Best For Men Over 50

Prime Male Vitality is a testosterone booster made for older men. It is designed to negate the drop in testosterone levels and production that naturally occurs as a man ages. That said, it can positively affect testosterone levels in younger men and even women and is very reasonably priced.

It can improve your libido, energy levels, and ability to build or maintain muscle mass and lose body fat, combat erectile dysfunction, and prevent issues that slow testosterone production, such as low vitamin D levels. This is all while offering benefits not always associated with testosterone boosters.

These include improving your brain, heart, and immune system health and functions, combating high blood pressure, boosting your mood, confidence, and mental clarity, preventing fatigue and tiredness, and making engaging in activities like HIIT (high-intensity interval training) easier.

Ingredients: d-aspartic acid calcium chelate, black pepper extract, boron, Korean red ginseng, luteolin, zinc, magnesium, ashwagandha extract, nettle root extract, vitamin B6, vitamin D, vitamin K2

Pros

A practical alternative to testosterone replacement therapy for older men

Made to prevent or treat low testosterone levels

Boosts your health, muscle mass, energy levels, sex drive and functions and body weight

Only uses optimal doses of natural, vegan-friendly ingredients proven to boost testosterone.

One of the best-priced testosterone boosters

Cons

Only available directly from the official Prime Male website

Conclusion

Prime Male Vitality may be made for older men, but it is one of the best testosterone boosters on the market in general. Packed with optimally dosed, high-quality natural ingredients, this is a testosterone-boosting supplement that means you will never have to worry about low testosterone levels again.

Hunter Test – Best For Hormonal Health

Hunter Test is a premium testosterone-boosting supplement produced in FDA and cGMP-approved facilities that promotes elevated testosterone levels naturally. It can support testosterone production and combat issues like erectile dysfunction and poor sexual health, functions, performance, and drive.

Where it sets itself apart from other testosterone boosters, though, is its ability to keep estrogen levels down. It achieves this by containing the aromatase inhibitor indole-3 carbinol, resulting in a far healthier balance between estrogen and free testosterone.

A gluten, GMO, soy, and artificial additive-free testosterone-boosting supplement, it is suitable for everyone. Its ability to be stacked with the other dietary supplements in the Hunter Evolve range makes it an excellent option for people looking to live a healthy lifestyle.

Ingredients: Asian ginseng, boron, d-aspartic acid, zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin K, indole-3 carbinol, and ashwagandha root extract

Pros

Made to balance your estrogen and testosterone levels

Produced in FDA-approved facilities from optimally dosed, proven natural ingredients

Enhances muscle mass, sexual functions, libido, mood, and workout performance

It can be used with the other Hunter Evolve supplements to boost your health and fitness

Cons

One of the pricier testosterone boosters

It has to be bought directly from the official Hunter Test or Hunter Evolve websites.

Conclusion

Hunter Test is easily one of the very best natural testosterone boosters for people who feel that their hormonal balance is getting out of alignment. Suppressing estrogen production will prevent or combat low testosterone levels naturally, as well as all of the health issues that they can cause.

Testosil – Best For Sexual Performance

Testosil is a newer testosterone supplement, so many people will not have heard of it. However, it uses a diverse formula that allows it to raise testosterone levels from all angles, and it is beneficial for improving your sexual performance and combatting weight gain and erectile dysfunction.

It also promotes increased muscle mass, energy levels, exercise performance, stamina, metabolism, recovery, and mental health while offering various other benefits, like the ability to combat zinc deficiency. This includes a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee on all purchases.

However, we do need to mention that, as some of the ingredient dosages look to be slightly lower than ideal, they will not raise your testosterone level quite as well as the very top testosterone boosters.

Ingredients: vitamin D, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, magnesium aspartate, zinc citrate, d-aspartic acid, KSM 66 ashwagandha root extract, l-arginine hcl, Asian ginseng extract, fenugreek seed extract, garlic bulb extract, panax notoginseng root extract, and astragalus root extract

Pros

One of the best natural testosterone boosters to enhance sexual performance

It helps you maintain muscle mass and a healthy weight and energy levels

All purchases come with a 100 percent lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

It is pretty expensive and only available directly from the official Testosil website.

As one of the newest testosterone boosters, customer reviews are rare

Not all of the ingredient dosages are optimal

Conclusion

Testosil is an excellent option for people who want to boost testosterone naturally and enhance their sexual performance. It will just not deliver some of the other health benefits linked to testosterone supplements quite as well as the previous testosterone boosters that we have looked at.

Prime Male Enhance – Best For Sexual Function

Prime Male Enhance is a vegan testosterone booster that, while capable of offering most of the usual benefits of natural testosterone boosters, specifically focuses on improving a man’s sexual function, health, performance, and stamina to the same extent that testosterone therapy would.

Packed with herbal extracts, minerals, and testosterone-boosting vitamins, it helps the body produce more testosterone, combat sexual dysfunction, stress, fertility issues, and premature ejaculation, boost your libido and sperm quality, and even boosts brain, heart, nerve, and immune system health.

However, it will not naturally increase testosterone levels to quite the same extent as testosterone therapy or some of the more traditional testosterone supplements we have looked at, so it is best reserved for men who are worried about their sexual health and functions.

Ingredients: maca root extract, ginseng, oat straw extract, Tribulus terrestris extract, selenium, zinc, damiana, muria puama, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, saw palmetto, and l-arginine

Pros

Made exclusively from optimal doses of natural ingredients proven to increase testosterone

Great for enhancing your sexual health and functions

Can improve your overall health and fitness

Affordable, vegan-friendly, and produced in FDA-approved facilities

Cons

Won’t boost testosterone levels as much as other testosterone boosters or testosterone therapy

Only available directly from the official Prime Male website

Conclusion

Prime Male Enhance is one of the more unique testosterone boosters, and it certainly will not be for everyone. However, if you are looking to improve your sexual health and functions without having to resort to testosterone therapy, there are likely no better testosterone supplements for you to try.

TestoPrime – Best For Bone Density

TestoPrime contains numerous ingredients that have been clinically shown to increase testosterone levels, muscle mass, protein synthesis, bone density, strength, energy levels, confidence, mood, sexual functions, and health and prevent issues like weight gain and high blood pressure.

It can then offer some benefits not linked to your testosterone level. The lifetime money-back guarantee offered on all purchases will then make it especially appealing to some people, too, as it means it is one of the few testosterone boosters that you can try without any financial risk.

Unfortunately, while many of its ingredients are proven to combat low testosterone levels, most are present in doses too low to produce their full effects. Some have not even been proven to boost testosterone at all, while a high price tag will put many people off of trying it.

Ingredients: d-aspartic acid, panax ginseng extract, KSM 66 ashwagandha extract, fenugreek extract, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin B6, black pepper extract with 95% piperine, green tea extract with 70% catechins, pomegranate extract with 40% ellagic acid, vitamin B5, and garlic extract

Pros

Natural and can raise your testosterone level

Boosts fat loss, muscle growth, energy production, bone density and protein synthesis

Every purchase comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons

Not all of the ingredients are proven to aid testosterone production

Many of the proven ingredients are present in doses too low to produce their full effects

One of the pricier natural testosterone boosters on the market

Only available directly from the official TestoPrime website

Conclusion

TestoPrime is one of the better testosterone boosters out there and a good choice for people looking to improve their bone density or who are worried about using testosterone-boosting supplements for the first time. It is just not as effective as some of the other testosterone boosters we have examined.

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test – Best To Boost Testosterone On A Budget

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test is one of the cheapest testosterone boosters on the market in 2024 that affects your testosterone level, so it is an excellent option for people with low testosterone or a testosterone deficiency who are shopping on a very tight budget.

Beyond helping you produce more testosterone, it can also increase lean muscle mass, bone density, strength, blood flow, physical and sexual performance, body composition, stamina, brain health, sleep quality, and cortisol levels, and help you maintain a healthy weight.

The only problem is, as is the case with many testosterone boosters in this price range, most of the ingredient dosages are too low to produce their full effects. This means it will not raise testosterone levels to the same extent as some of the more potent testosterone boosters that are out there.

Ingredients: d-aspartic acid, fenugreek extract, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D, and B6

Pros

Only contains natural ingredients proven to increase testosterone levels

It can help prevent low testosterone and the issues it causes

One of the most affordable testosterone boosters on the market

Cons

Most of the ingredient dosages are too low to raise testosterone levels significantly.

Conclusion

EVLution Nutrition EVL Test will never be known as the most potent testosterone booster on the market. However, if you are shopping for testosterone boosters while on a very tight budget, there are still very few better options for you to try.

Performer 8 – Best For Libido

Performer 8 is a testosterone booster that has been made to increase testosterone levels in a way that prioritizes your sexual functions and health, a goal that it achieves through the use of various natural ingredients and herbal extracts.

An excellent option for boosting your libido, it can also enhance your sexual performance, fertility, and energy levels, prevent or combat issues like erectile dysfunction, and even promote the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and improve your overall health.

Unfortunately, many of the ingredients that it contains have not been conclusively proven to raise testosterone levels, and some people suggest that a few of them may even cause side effects.

Ingredients: maca root extract, KSM 66 ashwagandha extract, panax ginseng extract, muria puama extract, ferrous bisglycinate, horny goat weed, glucuronolactone, grape seed extract, and pine bark extract

Pros

It can improve your testosterone levels, libido, sexual performance, health, and functions.

It may benefit your overall health

Natural

Cons

One of the pricier testosterone boosters

It has to be bought directly from the official Performer 8 website

Not all of the ingredients are conclusively proven to work, and some may cause side effects

Conclusion

Performer 8 is one of the more divisive testosterone boosters currently on the market. While it is not the best at producing some of the expected benefits associated with a rise in testosterone levels, there are a few better options if avoiding the libido issues low testosterone can cause is your goal.

Nugenix Total T – Best For Low Testosterone Symptoms

Nugenix Total T is a testosterone booster made to boost your testosterone levels, libido, sexual functions and health, and ability to build and maintain lean muscle mass while treating or preventing the most common symptoms caused by low testosterone levels.

Almost anyone can use a filler, gluten, GMO, hormone, soy, and synthetic color-free testosterone supplement. Its high vitamin and mineral content can benefit your overall health in several ways.

However, some of its ingredients are not conclusively proven to boost testosterone levels, while others are only able to increase or maintain healthy testosterone levels if combined with other things.

Ingredients: vitamin B6, vitamin B12, zinc, boron, Testofen fenugreek seed extract, ancient peat, apple fruit extract, Eurycoma longifolia root extract, and l-citrulline malate

Pros

It contains many ingredients that can improve sexual functions and testosterone levels naturally.

Wholly natural and filler, gluten, GMO, hormone, soy, and synthetic color-free

Cons

Most of the proven ingredients are present in dosages lower than optimal

Not all of the ingredients are proven to boost testosterone

Some people have complained about the price, smell, and presence of side effects

Conclusion

Nugenix Total T will not boost your testosterone levels to the same extent as other supplements we have examined. However, if you are looking to avoid or treat the symptoms caused by low testosterone levels, it can still be an excellent option to try.

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men – Best For Energy

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men is a reasonably priced testosterone booster designed primarily to help men naturally maintain optimal testosterone levels in the same ways as testosterone replacement therapy while avoiding the issues that both can cause.

It is one of the better testosterone boosters for men worried about the dip in their libido, sexual functions, or energy levels that occur when your production of male hormones falls, and it comes with a money-back guarantee on all purchases, which means you can try it with minimal risk involved.

Unfortunately, many ingredients are in doses lower than optimal, so they will not boost your testosterone levels or other testosterone boosters. Meanwhile, some of its ingredients are not proven to work, while others have their dosages hidden in a proprietary blend.

Ingredients: vitamin D, zinc, d-aspartic acid, tongkat ali root extract, l-arginine HCL, ashwagandha root extract, fenugreek seed extract, Tribulus terrestris fruit extract, and horny goat weed

Pros

Contains some ingredients proven to boost testosterone levels

Very reasonably priced

All purchases come with a money-back guarantee

Cons

Many of the proven ingredients are not present in their optimal dosages

Not all of the ingredients are proven to boost testosterone levels

A proprietary blend masks the exact dosages and effects of many of the ingredients

Conclusion

Pure Health Research Exuberant For Men is one of the better testosterone boosters for men worried about low testosterone affecting their energy levels. It is just not an excellent option for women or men who are worried about other issues that are linked to their testosterone levels.

Final Thoughts on The Best Testosterone Supplements In 2024

Testosterone-boosting supplements are a great way to boost testosterone levels without resorting to things like testosterone therapy. In 2024, several good natural supplements of this kind were on the market, but in our opinion, TestoFuel is the best, and by quite some distance.

Made exclusively from optimally dosed, proven natural ingredients, it can help your body produce significantly more testosterone and luteinizing hormone, leading to better sexual and physical performance and elevated testosterone levels on blood tests.