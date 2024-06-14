Insta Soothe Review – Pain Cream That Really Works Fast?

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Insta Soothe is a pain relief cream developed by Critical Nutrition Labs.

By applying Insta Soothe daily, you can use a 12-second Civil War remedy to block the “heat wave” molecule causing pain, silencing pain at the source.

Keep reading our review to learn about Insta Soothe and how it works today.

What is Insta Soothe?

Priced at $59 per jar, Insta Soothe uses a blend of natural ingredients to target the root cause of pain: a rogue “heat wave” molecule surging through your bloodstream, causing pain throughout your body.

Insta Soothe is made in the United States by Critical Nutrition Labs. The company developed the supplement using a Civil War remedy for joint pain.

By applying Insta Soothe directly to your skin daily, you can use that same Civil War remedy to target pain caused by neuropathy, arthritis, or ordinary wear-and-tear, among other factors.

Insta Soothe is a pain relief formula available exclusively through Insta-Soothe.com.

Insta Soothe Benefits

Some of the benefits of Insta Soothe include:

Silence pain in 12 seconds

Easy-to-apply, daily topical formula

A blend of natural ingredients

Address the real root cause of joint pain: rogue heat wave molecules

Works for arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and more

Backed by 60-day moneyback guarantee

How Does Insta Soothe Work?

Insta Soothe aims to reduce all types of joint pain, from arthritis to fibromyalgia to nerve pain.

People experience pain in different ways. However, all pain has a similar root cause: a rogue “heat wave” molecule coursing through your bloodstream.

The team at Critical Nutrition Labs identified this molecule, called PGE2, and developed a formula to silence the molecule permanently. By silencing this molecule, Insta Soothe can stop pain at the source when applied topically.

To stop the PGE2 molecule, Insta Soothe uses a combination of menthol, arnica montana flower extract, and aloe vera.

Try Insta Soothe now and experience the difference!

Who Should Use Insta Soothe?

Insta Soothe is marketed to anyone with joint pain – including people with different causes of joint pain.

Here are some of the people who could benefit from Insta Soothe, according to Critical Nutrition Labs:

Anyone with aches and pains

Anyone with neck, shoulder, back, hand, wrist, hip, knee, or ankle pain, or pain on any other part of the body

People with fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions

Anyone with arthritis

People with neuropathy and nerve pain

Anyone who wants a natural, long-lasting solution to aches and pains

Who Created Insta Soothe? About Chris Ohocinski

Insta Soothe was created by Chris Ohocinski and his team at Critical Nutrition Labs.

Chris is a licensed athletic trainer with an athletic training and sports medicine degree. He frequently appears on the Critical Bench YouTube channel and works full-time as the supervisor of sports medicine for the White Hall-Copley school district.

Chris was motivated to create Insta Soothe after watching his district’s 71-year-old middle school teacher struggle with severe joint pain. That teacher, Maria, was unable to live a normal life. Doctors kept prescribing painkillers to help.

Chris realized the teacher’s issues were linked to a rogue heat wave molecule within the body, so he developed Insta Soothe to target this molecule.

The teacher experienced relief from her back pain within “seconds” of applying the formula. Chris partnered with Ohio-based Critical Nutrition Labs to release the formula to the world, and the rest is history.

Click here to learn more about Insta Soothe >>>

Microplastics Cause Joint Pain

Insta Soothe is based on the idea that people with joint pain have a rogue “heat wave” molecule within their bodies that causes joint pain. That heat wave molecule is linked to microplastics.

Chris Ohocinski discovered the connection between the heat wave molecule and microplastics, citing research performed by Oxford, the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences, and other prestigious institutions:

The true cause of pain is a rogue “heat wave” molecule surging through your bloodstream.

Your body is exposed to microplastics and other small, toxic particles daily. The more particles you’re exposed to, the more this heat wave molecule surges through your bloodstream.

Deodorants, shampoos, cleaning products, air fresheners, pesticides, air pollutants, and heavy metals are all filled with toxins that could raise the levels of rogue heat wave molecules.

Microplastics are particularly problematic for joint pain, as they’ve been shown to directly raise levels of the heat wave molecule, causing joint pain.

Even if you eat healthy foods and live a healthy lifestyle, you could consume significant amounts of microplastics and other toxins. For example, one study cited by Chris Ohocinski found that a single gram of apples and carrots contains over 100,000 microplastic particles.

Microplastics and toxic particles are unavoidable. Fortunately, Chris has a solution: by applying Insta Soothe daily, you can target the rogue heat wave molecule causing joint pain. You can’t eliminate your exposure to toxins, but you can apply Insta Soothe daily to promote lasting pain relief.

Insta Soothe Targets PGE2 for Lasting Pain Relief

The rogue “heat wave” molecule Insta Soothe targets is PGE2.

PGE2 is a “heat wave” molecule because it’s known for heating your muscles, joints, and skin. When the molecule heats your body, it floods with acidic waste, leading to physical symptoms of joint pain.

The heat wave molecule wreaks havoc throughout your body. Eventually, this molecule causes things to spiral out of control, creating increasing agony – even if you’re using painkillers, heating pads, and other conventional pain relief solutions.

PGE2 causes this damage by activating a “hidden ‘pain switch’ within your nerves,” according to Chris Ohocinski. That pain switch is usually off. High levels of microplastics and toxins, however, flip this switch on, causing you to feel intense pain.

By applying Insta Soothe daily, you can purportedly flip off this switch, silence PGE2 activity, and end the root cause of joint pain.

Get Insta Soothe now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

Insta Soothe Ingredients

Many pain relief creams claim to target the root cause of pain. Some work, while others do not. What’s inside Insta Soothe? How do the ingredients target and relieve joint pain?

Insta Soothe contains binders, additives, stabilizers, and other natural ingredients to help the formula work. However, the most important active ingredients in Insta Soothe are menthol, arnica montana, and aloe vera juice. Here’s how each of the three ingredients works:

Menthol: Menthol is one of the most important ingredients in Insta Soothe. Menthol is found in many pain relief creams and is known for its cooling sensation. Soldiers in the US Civil War used menthol to treat pain. Today, studies show menthol doesn’t just block the sensation of pain; studies show it activates your TRPM8 receptor, which “literally blocks your heat wave molecule from forming,” according to Critical Nutrition Labs. It “flips your hidden pain switch off,” helping you avoid aches and pains.

Arnica Montana Flower Extract: Another popular joint pain relief ingredient, arnica montana flower extract, is packed with natural molecules linked to joint pain relief. According to Critical Nutrition Labs, arnica montana flower extract was more powerful than common NSAID pills in relieving pain, citing a study by Swiss scientists. The formula has been shown to fight pain and swelling, helping to target the root cause of joint pain. Plus, it works without the side effects of NSAIDs – like organ damage and stomach lining issues.

Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera juice has been used for centuries as a natural way to relieve skin issues. Today, according to the makers of Insta Soothe, aloe vera targets your heat wave molecule, PGE2, “like a heat-seeking missile.” It contributes to pain-relieving effects on its own while enhancing the absorption of other ingredients. Mixing aloe vera with arnica montana and menthol helps all ingredients penetrate the skin more effectively, providing deeper relief.

How to Apply Insta Soothe

Chris Ohocinski and the team at Critical Nutrition Labs recommend applying Insta Soothe daily for lasting relief:

Rub the non-greasy Insta Soothe cream directly onto aching joints and muscles

What to Expect After Applying Insta Soothe

Insta Soothe is marketed to anyone who wants to enjoy long-lasting relief from joint pain.

Here are some of the results you could experience after applying Insta Soothe:

Relieve Pain in Seconds: Insta Soothe claims, “in mere seconds…you’ll silence the throbbing pain.” Some joint pain relief formulas take weeks or months to work. Insta Soothe works differently, helping to relieve pain within seconds of application.

Insta Soothe claims, “in mere seconds…you’ll silence the throbbing pain.” Some joint pain relief formulas take weeks or months to work. Insta Soothe works differently, helping to relieve pain within seconds of application. Soothe Inflamed Nerves: Insta Soothe works by “soothing your inflamed nerves,” targeting aches and pains at the source for lasting relief.

Insta Soothe works by “soothing your inflamed nerves,” targeting aches and pains at the source for lasting relief. Regain Mobility: According to the official Insta Soothe website, after applying Insta Soothe, you can begin “regaining so much mobility in your joints that you go for a relaxing bike ride on a trail near your house.” Many users find they can move more easily after applying Insta Soothe—even after dealing with joint pain and stiffness for years.

According to the official Insta Soothe website, after applying Insta Soothe, you can begin “regaining so much mobility in your joints that you go for a relaxing bike ride on a trail near your house.” Many users find they can move more easily after applying Insta Soothe—even after dealing with joint pain and stiffness for years. Turn Off PGE2, the Hidden Pain Switch: Insta Soothe primarily targets PGE2, the hidden pain switch within your body. Microplastics and toxic particles raise levels of PGE2, activating pain throughout your body. Insta Soothe claims to specifically target this rogue molecule, helping to soothe the root cause of aches and pains.

Insta Soothe primarily targets PGE2, the hidden pain switch within your body. Microplastics and toxic particles raise levels of PGE2, activating pain throughout your body. Insta Soothe claims to specifically target this rogue molecule, helping to soothe the root cause of aches and pains. Promote Peaceful Sleep: Many people have severe aches and pains that make sleeping difficult. According to Critical Nutrition Labs, Insta Soothe can promote joint pain relief for a better night’s sleep.

Many people have severe aches and pains that make sleeping difficult. According to Critical Nutrition Labs, Insta Soothe can promote joint pain relief for a better night’s sleep. Boost Overall Energy, Enthusiasm, & Outlook: Many people regain their “old life” after applying Insta Soothe. The formula makes it easier to be active, enjoy life, and do the things you used to do worry-free.

Many people regain their “old life” after applying Insta Soothe. The formula makes it easier to be active, enjoy life, and do the things you used to do worry-free. Non-Greasy Formula: Some pain relief creams leave a greasy, unpleasant residue on your skin after application. Insta Soothe works differently. Critical Nutrition Labs describes it as a “grease-free” pain cream. Ingredients like aloe vera help the cream get absorbed into your skin, preventing it from leaving behind a greasy residue.

Some pain relief creams leave a greasy, unpleasant residue on your skin after application. Insta Soothe works differently. Critical Nutrition Labs describes it as a “grease-free” pain cream. Ingredients like aloe vera help the cream get absorbed into your skin, preventing it from leaving behind a greasy residue. Avoid the Side Effects of Pain Pills: Many people take over-the-counter or prescription painkillers daily for long-lasting relief. Insta Soothe works differently, using natural ingredients to target a molecule linked to pain. Instead of simply blocking pain signals, Insta Soothe aims to target and relieve pain at the source while being “virtually free from side effects,” according to the official website.

Buy Insta Soothe Before it’s SOLD OUT >>>

Scientific Evidence for Insta Soothe

Chris Ohocinski and his team at Critical Nutrition Lab cite 28 studies on the Insta Soothe references page to prove the formula works. We’ll review the supporting evidence below to determine how the active ingredients in Insta Soothe work to relieve pain.

First, PGE2 is an actual molecule in the body linked to inflammation and pain. Known as prostaglandin E2, PGE2 is a lipid mediator linked to neurons and receptors causing pain. It’s one reason why your body feels the physical sensation of pain. Some studies show people with chronic pain conditions tend to have higher levels of PGE2. Chris developed Insta Soothe to target PGE2 levels, helping to stop pain at the source.

Chris also developed Insta Soothe based on the idea that microplastics were causing us pain. A 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found microplastics and other toxic additives—particularly toxins containing tin and other heavy metals—were linked to abdominal pain and headaches. However, researchers did not find a connection between toxins and joint pain.

A separate study, however, found microplastics aggravated rheumatoid arthritis by affecting the activity of fibroblast-like synovial cells linked to mitochondrial homeostasis, making it harder for your body to control pain. Researchers in South Korea found a correlation between microplastic exposure and joint pain. A 2024 study found similar effects, suggesting microplastic consumption increased inflammation and prolonged symptoms of arthritis.

Arnica montana, one of the active ingredients in Insta Soothe, may modulate joint pain in multiple ways. As Mount Sinai explains, arnica montana has been used in traditional medicine since the 1500s and remains popular today. Studies suggest it can help with bruising, muscle aches, inflammation, and wound healing.

A 2010 study found aloe could be an alternative treatment for arthritis. Researchers found aloe vera’s natural anti-inflammatory effects could help protect the body from damage linked to NSAIDs. Researchers proposed combining NSAIDs with aloe vera to promote joint pain relief with fewer side effects. Menthol was linked to similar anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic effects in a 2015 study.

Insta Soothe is a topical formula made with three science-backed ingredients linked to joint pain. Applying Insta Soothe daily could promote lasting relief from the outside by using a blend of arnica Montana, aloe vera, and menthol to target PGE2.

Save on Insta Soothe when you order now!

Insta Soothe Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Insta Soothe website is filled with testimonials from customers who have relieved serious aches and pains after using Insta Soothe.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

Maria, a 71-year old middle school teacher with severe back pain, was one of the first people to use Insta Soothe. She claims “the stabbing pain in my back was gone in seconds” of applying the formula. Despite having severe, long-lasting pain and mobility issues, she regained her life soon after applying Insta Soothe.

One man claims he visited three different doctors for his severe pain. These doctors prescribed painkillers. He also visited an orthopedic surgeon, who stuck needles in his spine for cortisone injections. He even visited a physical therapist and chiropractor, but they only made things worse. He started using Insta Soothe, however, and found it was ‘the only thing that makes my back feel better.”

One customer claims her “neck aches are gone” after following the Insta Soothe method.

Another customer claims her back was “killing me for about 8 months” before taking Insta Soothe. After using the method, she “felt better almost instantly.”

Another customer had such severe knee pain that he was unable to work “because my knees hurt too much.” After applying Insta Soothe, however, he “can work pain-free.”

Some customers have relieved neuropathy and nerve pain using Insta Soothe. One customer claims the burning sensation of neuropathy “turned to a nice cool feeling in seconds” after applying the formula to his feet, for example. Thanks to Insta Soothe, he can sleep through the night.

One Insta Soothe user had such severe arthritis pain that she “couldn’t even start my car or turn my doorknob without extreme pain.” After rubbing Insta Soothe on her hands a couple times per day, however, she “almost forgot I even have arthritis” because the formula provided such powerful relieve.

Overall, Critical Nutrition Labs claims their Insta Soothe method has helped “over 27,391+ adults eliminate nagging pain,” which would make it one of the internet’s most popular pain relief creams.

Some users had chronic pain untreatable with prescription painkillers or surgery. Others had neuropathy, arthritis, and other chronic pain conditions. Many customers experienced rapid and lasting relief with Insta Soothe.

Insta Soothe Pricing

Insta Soothe is typically priced at $69. However, you can save money and qualify for free shipping when buying one or more bottles of Insta Soothe online today.

Here’s how pricing works when buying Insta Soothe today:

1 Jar: $59 + $7.99 Shipping

$59 + $7.99 Shipping 3 Jars: $147 ($49 Per Jer) + Free Shipping

$147 ($49 Per Jer) + Free Shipping 6 Jars: $234 ($39 Per Jar) + Free Shipping

(Special Discount) Purchase Insta Soothe For The Lowest Prices Here!!

Each jar contains a 30-day supply of topical cream. You apply the cream daily to promote pain relief from the outside in.

Insta Soothe Refund Policy

Insta Soothe has a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason, you can request a refund within 60 days. Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process, then ship Insta Soothe to the address below for a full refund.

Returns Address: Vervante Returns Dept: Critical Bench Publishing 400 N. Geneva Road, STE C, Lindon, UT 84042

About Critical Nutrition Labs

Insta Soothe was developed by Chris Ohocinski and his team at Critical Nutrition Labs. Chris is a state-licensed and nationally certified-athletic trainer. After observing many people’s daily pain, Chris wanted to develop a lasting solution.

Critical Nutrition Labs makes Insta Soothe at an FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facility in Ohio using a blend of premium, natural ingredients.

In addition to selling supplements, Critical Nutrition Labs is known for the Critical Bench YouTube channel, which offers workout advice, pain relief movements, and other strategies.

You can contact Critical Nutrition Labs and the Insta Soothe customer service team via the following:

Email: sales@criticalbench.com

sales@criticalbench.com Phone: 1 727-351-3065

1 727-351-3065 Mailing Address: Attn: Insta Soothe 15373 Roosevelt Blvd, Suite 203 Clearwater, FL 33760

Final Word

Insta Soothe is a topical pain relief formula created by Chris Ohocinski and the team at Critical Nutrition Labs.

Featuring a blend of three active ingredients and other compounds, Insta Soothe aims to target a “rogue heat molecule” called PGE2 linked to joint pain. By applying Insta Soothe daily, you can use arnica montana, aloe vera, and menthol to target this molecule and promote lasting relief in seconds.

Visit the official website to learn more about Insta Soothe and how it targets the root cause of joint pain or to buy it online today.