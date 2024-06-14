Best Mushroom Coffee Ranked On Ingredients, Taste, Texture and Overall Quality

Mushroom coffee has become a trend over the last few years, with users claiming various health benefits after trading in their traditional morning cup of joe. Medicinal mushrooms have many exciting compounds that can give them an edge over regular coffee beans. Now, not all mushroom coffee brands are up to scratch, with most not having enough doses of the mushroom extracts to give you the health benefits. And, of course, some don’t taste that great.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Some great mushroom coffees are out there, and we’ve tried and tasted dozens. We’ve consulted some medical experts and broken down everything you need to know about functional mushrooms and mushroom coffee to ensure you get the right one.

Benefits of Mushroom Coffee vs Traditional Coffee

Unlike traditional coffee, which can sometimes lead to jitters, crashes, and disrupted sleep patterns, mushroom-infused brews offer a gentler, more sustainable energy lift, thanks to the adaptogenic qualities of their fungal counterparts. Still, beyond just having a more subtle lift, there are a couple of key benefits:

Immune System Support

Mushrooms contain beta-glucans, which are suitable for the immune system. Certain mushroom varieties, particularly chaga and reishi, also include a host of polysaccharides and other compounds that can boost the immune system differently. By incorporating these fungi into coffee blends, brands can harness their natural ability to fortify the body’s defenses and promote overall well-being.

Enhanced Focus and Cognitive Performance

Mushrooms like lion’s mane have been shown to support brain health, improve memory, and enhance cognitive function. Lion’s mane has even been shown to help your brain grow new nerve cells. Combining caffeine from coffee and the neurological benefits of these mushrooms can provide a powerful synergistic effect, assisting users to maintain focus and mental clarity throughout the day.

Stress Reduction and Relaxation

Adaptogens are a class of herbs and fungi believed to help the body adapt to and cope with various forms of physical and mental stress. They can help the body purge cortisol (the stress hormone) or in many other ways. Medicinal mushrooms like reishi and cordyceps are often classified as adaptogens, and their inclusion in mushroom coffee blends may help individuals better manage stress and maintain overall well-being.

Improved Energy and Endurance

Cordyceps mushrooms are renowned for boosting physical performance and increasing endurance. When incorporated into coffee blends, these fungi can provide a natural energy lift without the typical jitters or crashes associated with high caffeine intake. This can help mushroom coffee give you a more stable boost.

Metabolic and Cardiovascular Support

Some studies have suggested that certain mushroom species, such as cordyceps and shiitake, may benefit metabolic markers like blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. These potential benefits could translate to improved cardiovascular health and reduced risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Many bioactive compounds in mushrooms, such as phenolics and flavonoids, possess potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These attributes may help mitigate oxidative stress and reduce the risk of inflammation-related chronic diseases. Thus, there’s a wide range of potential health benefits beyond energy levels and immune-boosting.

Gut Health and Digestion

Certain mushroom varieties, such as turkey tail and maitake, possess prebiotic properties that can support a healthy gut microbiome. By including these mushrooms in coffee formulations, brands can offer a gut-friendly alternative that may aid digestion and overall digestive wellness. Of course, some mushroom coffee includes extra prebiotics.

The Best Mushroom Coffee Brands

Below are our picks for the best mushroom coffee brands:

Nootrum Powder – Best Mushroom Coffee

MUD/WTR – Best Mushroom Tea

Clevr Coffee SuperLatte – Best Mushroom Latte

Nootrum Coffee – Best Mushroom Coffee Infusion

Four Sigmatic Think – Best Value Mushroom Coffee

Spacegoods – Best for Stress with High Caffeine

Laird Superfood Focus – Best High Caffeine With Adaptogenic Mushrooms

Shroomi Dark Roast Focus – Best Dark Roast Mushroom Coffee

Velty Uncaffeinated Instant Coffee – Best Decaf Instant Mushroom Coffee

Nootrum Powder – Best Mushroom Coffee

Nootrum Powder is, by and large, the best mushroom coffee, hands down, and with Nootrum rapidly becoming a darling on the functional mushrooms scene over the last year, they’ve even managed to get two entries on the list. There are a couple of reasons they stand out. First off is that this is an excellent-tasting mushroom blend, but beyond that, it’s very well dosed with mushroom extracts, meaning that you do get all the benefits you’d expect from cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, maitake, shiitake, and the rest.

It’s the best for gut health, with a healthy dose of prebiotic fibers, which also give it a nice consistency, and ginger, which boosts its anti-inflammatory effect without altering the taste too much. With the added vitamin C to go with the beta-glucans from the mushrooms, Nootrum scored full marks regarding immune boosting.

Of course, it’s all organic and comes with a money-back guarantee, which we’ve tested with mystery shoppers. There isn’t a better product for you to dive into mushroom coffee with.

Taste: 5/5

5/5 Immune Benefits: 5/5

5/5 Brain Boosting: 4/5

4/5 Energy: 4/5

4/5 Stress Reduction: 4/5

4/5 Value: 5/5

All in all, Nootrum scores well across the board. Of course, some of the other mushroom coffees on the list contain actual coffee beans rather than a tea base, meaning that they’re naturally going to score higher on boosting energy levels. That said, Nootrum includes one of the highest doses of cordyceps, the energy-boosting mushroom, and reishi mushrooms, known for their stress-relieving properties.

Many people are looking for an alternative to coffee, so Nootrum is a go-to. Of course, you can always add it to coffee, too, if you want that extra kick. They also have a product with organic coffee beans.

MUD/WTR – Best Mushroom Tea

MUD/WTR offers a unique spin on the mushroom coffee concept. Its low-caffeine formula focuses on chaga, reishi, lion’s mane, and cordyceps mushrooms. This earthy, chai-inspired brew boosts gentle energy and promotes relaxation without the typical coffee jitters.

Taste: 3/5

3/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 4/5

4/5 Energy: 3/5

3/5 Stress Reduction: 3/5

3/5 Value: 5/5

So, MUD/WTR may be one of the most well-known mushroom coffee brands, but it’s not for everyone’s taste buds. Some people liked it, but most of the office weren’t big fans; it has a very earthy taste, even by the standards of mushroom coffee blends. It’s good quality and had good doses of the Big Four mushrooms, meaning that it’s pretty solid in terms of immune and brain-boosting effects, just not up there with some of the options further up the list. It’s a distant second to Nootrum Powder.

Nootrum Coffee – Best Mushroom Coffee Infusion

This is Nootrum’s second entry on the list. The mushroom coffee has a subtle taste due to the rich flavor of organic arabica coffee beans. It’s a simple blend of chaga, lion’s mane, and regular coffee.

Taste: 5/5

5/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 5/5

5/5 Energy: 5/5

5/5 Stress Reduction: 3/5

3/5 Value: 5/5

This mushroom coffee has an excellent flavor, making it one of the best for filter coffee. The lion’s mane and chaga give it a host of benefits for clearing brain fog and avoiding a crash later in the day, but there are much better options for stress reduction. Its relatively low price point is also a nice touch, though, and once again, they’re using organic mushrooms.

Four Sigmatic Think – Best Value Mushroom Coffee

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee has become a timeless favorite as an early innovator in the mushroom coffee industry. It’s still pretty good; there are just better options now. Infused with lion’s mane and chaga mushrooms, this dark roast ground coffee offers a familiar coffee taste with the added benefits of enhanced memory, focus, and overall well-being. It’s less well-dosed than Nootrum’s option and tastes less but cheaper.

Taste: 4/5

4/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 5/5

5/5 Energy: 5/5

5/5 Stress Reduction: 3/5

3/5 Value: 5/5

We like Four Sigmatic, and before we did this test, we had some in the office. However, having tested many better mushroom powder products, we’re swapping it out. If you want to try it with a cheap option and don’t want to go too far away from regular coffee, then this is a good choice.

Clevr Coffee SuperLatte – Best Mushroom Latte

For those seeking a convenient, all-in-one mushroom coffee experience, Clevr Coffee SuperLatte stands out. This instant latte blend combines Arabica coffee, a proprietary adaptogen blend (including ashwagandha, reishi, and lion’s mane), and a vegan creamer for a delicious and functional beverage.

Taste: 4/5

4/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 4/5

4/5 Energy: 4/5

4/5 Stress Reduction: 5/5

5/5 Value: 5/5

Clevr coffee, including ashwagandha, gives an extra boost in stress reduction. Ashwagandha is one of the most well-backed herbs for reducing cortisol buildup. That said, the latte taste isn’t going to be for everyone. If you like your coffee milky, it’s a good option, though. It was one of a few people’s favorites in the office.

Spacegoods – Best for Stress with High Caffeine

Spacegoods is a relatively exciting mushroom powder; they’ve gone for a hot chocolate taste, making it stand out from other mushroom coffees. They’ve also heavily relied on adaptogens like ashwagandha and maca alongside chaga, lion’s mane, and cordyceps. The only downside is that you will need to drink twice daily to get a high enough dose of all the ingredients for its stress benefits.

Taste: 5/5

5/5 Immune Benefits: 3/5

3/5 Brain Boosting: 3/5

3/5 Energy: 5/5

5/5 Stress Reduction: 4/5

4/5 Value: 5/5

Spacegoods have a great taste, especially compared to most mushroom blends, but they fall a bit short on immune-boosting compared to other mushroom-infused coffee products. The other catch is that they are pretty high in caffeine, which many people drinking mushroom coffee are trying to avoid.

Laird Superfood Focus – Best High Caffeine With Adaptogenic Mushrooms

Laird Superfood Focus Coffee is a budget-friendly option that packs a punch. This brew delivers a sustained energy boost and improved focus without the jitters often associated with traditional coffee. It features a blend of Peruvian coffee beans, lion’s mane mushrooms, and adaptogenic botanicals like Rhodiola.

Taste: 4/5

4/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 4/5

4/5 Energy: 5/5

5/5 Stress Reduction: 4/5

4/5 Value: 5/5

Laird isn’t a bad option; it’s just not everybody’s favorite mushroom coffee in the office in terms of taste. It’s not the highest-quality mushroom coffee in terms of mushroom content, although rhodiola is shown to help reduce stress. We’d have preferred to have seen better dosages of the main functional mushrooms, although Laird is cheap.

Shroomi Dark Roast Focus – Best Dark Roast Mushroom Coffee

Shroomi Dark Roast Focus stands out for those seeking a brain-boosting mushroom coffee. Featuring a robust, dark-roasted Arabica base and a generous dose of organic lion’s mane mushroom, this brew is designed to support memory, focus, and cognitive function.

Taste: 4/5

4/5 Immune Benefits: 3/5

3/5 Brain Boosting: 5/5

5/5 Energy: 5/5

5/5 Stress Reduction: 3/5

3/5 Value: 3/5

Shroomi tastes pretty good, and it’s got a good dose of lion’s mane mushrooms, but there are better options. This could be a good choice if you prefer regular coffee with a more intense flavor.

Velty Uncaffeinated Instant Coffee – Best Decaff Instant Mushroom Coffee

Velty Uncaffeinated Instant Coffee is a gut-friendly choice for those seeking a caffeine-free option. This instant coffee alternative is infused with a blend of prebiotic-rich mushrooms to nourish the gut microbiome and promote overall digestive health actively.

Taste: 3/5

3/5 Immune Benefits: 4/5

4/5 Brain Boosting: 3/5

3/5 Energy: 3/5

3/5 Stress Reduction: 3/5

3/5 Value: 4/5

So, imagine a less caffeinated Nootrum Powder that tastes a bit worse and isn’t as good for brain-boosting or energy levels, and we have Velty. This one is here for people looking to cut out as much caffeine consumption as possible. And it’s not bad; it’s just a product for people looking for precisely that, and there are better choices for everyone else.

Common Ingredients In Mushroom Coffee

Lion’s Mane

Known as the “smart mushroom,” lion’s mane has gained widespread recognition for its ability to support cognitive function, improve memory, and enhance focus. By incorporating this mushroom into coffee blends, brands can naturally boost mental clarity and productivity.

Chaga

Chaga mushrooms are highly respected for their potent antioxidant properties. They are a standard inclusion in mushroom coffee blends because they strengthen the immune system and promote overall well-being. These adaptogenic fungi can also help to reduce inflammation and support a healthy stress response.

Reishi

Often referred to as the “mushroom of immortality,” reishi has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine to alleviate stress and promote a sense of calm. By blending reishi with coffee, brands can offer a soothing, relaxing experience that can help users better manage the demands of modern life.

Cordyceps

Cordyceps mushrooms are prized for enhancing physical performance and increasing endurance. When incorporated into coffee blends, these fungi can provide a natural energy lift without the typical jitters or crashes associated with high caffeine intake.

Shiitake

Rich in B vitamins, minerals, and fiber, shiitake mushrooms offer a range of health benefits, including immune support and improved cardiovascular health. By including shiitake in their coffee formulations, brands can further bolster the nutritional profile of their products.

Maitake

Maitake mushrooms, another adaptogenic variety found in premium mushroom coffee blends, are known for their potential to support healthy cholesterol levels and cardiovascular function. These fungi may also possess anti-inflammatory properties.

Turkey Tail

Renowned for its immune-boosting capabilities, turkey tail mushrooms are often included in mushroom coffee formulas to help strengthen the body’s natural defenses and promote overall wellness.

Navigating the Mushroom Coffee Market: Factors to Consider

With the popularity of mushroom coffee, the market has become flooded with various brands and products, each offering its unique blend and set of benefits. And, of course, if you want to do more research into mushroom coffee, then these are the things you should be on the lookout for to maximize health benefits:

Extraction Method

How the mushrooms are extracted and processed can significantly impact the potency and bioavailability of the active compounds. Look for brands that utilize advanced extraction techniques, such as dual or hot water extraction, to ensure you get the most out of the mushroom ingredients.

Mushroom Variety

Different mushroom species offer distinct health benefits, so it’s essential to consider the specific varieties included in the coffee blend. Research the unique properties of each mushroom type and choose a product that aligns with your personal health goals, whether cognitive enhancement, immune support, or stress reduction.

Coffee Quality

While the mushroom components take center stage, the quality of the coffee beans in the blend is equally essential. Seek brands that use premium, organic coffee beans sourced from sustainable and ethical sources.

Caffeine Content

Mushroom coffee is often touted as a lower-caffeine alternative to traditional coffee, but the exact caffeine content can vary widely between brands. Determine your preferred caffeine level and choose a product that suits your needs, whether to reduce your overall caffeine intake or maintain a moderate stimulation level.

Ingredient Transparency

Reputable mushroom coffee brands should be transparent about their ingredient lists and sourcing practices. Avoid products containing unnecessary fillers, additives, or undisclosed components, and look for brands prioritizing quality, organic, and sustainable ingredients.

Packaging and Sustainability

The packaging and overall environmental impact of the product should also be considered. Look for brands that use recyclable or compostable materials and are committed to sustainability.

Mushroom Coffee FAQs

Q: What is Mushroom Coffee?

A: Mushroom coffee is a blend of ground coffee beans (or some tea base in some cases) and extracts from medicinal mushrooms such as Chaga, Lion’s Mane, or Reishi. This beverage offers the traditional flavor of coffee with added health benefits from mushrooms.

Q: How is Mushroom Coffee Made?

A: Mushroom coffee is typically made by infusing ground coffee with mushroom extracts. The mushrooms are dried, powdered, and then mixed with coffee grounds. This mixture can then be brewed like regular coffee.

Q: What Are the Health Benefits of Mushroom Coffee?

A: Mushroom coffee is touted for its potential health benefits, including boosting the immune system, enhancing focus and concentration, reducing inflammation, and providing a source of antioxidants. Specific benefits can vary based on the type of mushroom used.

Q: Does Mushroom Coffee Taste Like Mushrooms?

A: Most users find mushroom coffee tastes similar to regular coffee, with a subtle earthy undertone. The mushroom flavor is generally slight and not overpowering.

Q: Is Mushroom Coffee Caffeinated?

A: It depends on the coffee, but most mushroom coffee contains caffeine. Depending on the coffee-to-mushroom extract ratio in the blend, the levels might be slightly lower than in regular coffee.

Q: Can Mushroom Coffee Replace Regular Coffee?

A: Mushroom coffee can replace regular coffee, especially for those looking to reduce their caffeine intake or gain additional health benefits. However, taste preferences and sensitivity to changes in flavor should be considered.

Q: Who Should Avoid Mushroom Coffee?

A: Individuals with mushroom allergies, those on certain medications, or those with specific health conditions should consult a healthcare provider before trying mushroom coffee. Pregnant or nursing women should also seek medical advice.

Q: How Do You Brew Mushroom Coffee?

A: Mushroom coffee can be brewed using standard coffee-making equipment, including drip coffee makers, French presses, or espresso machines. The brewing method does not differ much from making regular coffee.

Q: Where Can You Buy Mushroom Coffee?

A: Mushroom coffee is available in health food stores, supermarkets, and online platforms. It often comes in instant packets or ground coffee bags, although many of the best mushroom coffee brands are online exclusives.

Q: Are There Any Side Effects of Mushroom Coffee?

A: While generally considered safe for most people, some may experience side effects typical of caffeine consumption, such as jitteriness, upset stomach, or difficulty sleeping. The additional effects from the mushroom extracts are usually mild but can vary individually. Some people are, of course, more sensitive to medicinal mushrooms.

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