Brilliance from Kissed Earth Review: What Does the Science Say About the Ingredients?

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Brilliance is a collagen supplement made by Kissed Earth.

Available through TryKissedEarth.com, the supplement uses 100% pure bovine collagen peptide to support hair growth, nail growth, gut health, hormone balance, joint health, and general anti-aging effects.

Please keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Brilliance from Kissed Earth today in our review.

What is Brilliance from Kissed Earth?

Brilliance from Kissed Earth is a 100% pure, hydrolyzed collagen peptide formula built to regenerate and renew the skin and connective tissue within the body.

Each single-serve sachet of Brilliance contains 6,000mg of collagen peptides. The formula is scent-free and flavor-free, making it easy to add to any hot or cold beverage, smoothie, or recipe.

Brilliance is available through the Kissed Earth online store. It’s priced at $49.99 for a 30-day supply and backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Kissed Earth is an Australia-based health and wellness brand known for collagen supplements and other formulas. The company recently started shipping popular supplements to customers in the United States.

Brilliance from Kissed Earth Benefits

Some of the benefits of Brilliance from Kissed Earth include:

6,000mg of pure, hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides per serving

Help fight visible signs of aging

Support natural hair and nail growth

Detoxify and heal the gut

Promote hormone balance

Backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

Brilliance from Kissed Earth: Get the benefits you’ve been looking for!

How Does Brilliance Work?

Brilliance provides a potent dose (6,000mg) of hydrolyzed collagen peptides in each serving.

Collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the body. It helps form cartilage between joints, gives structure to skin, promotes the integrity of the gut lining, and helps with bone health.

Your body produces collagen naturally, synthesizing it from the foods you eat. As you get older, however, collagen synthesis declines, and your body produces less and less collagen.

By taking Brilliance daily, you can replenish your body’s collagen stores, helping to promote effects throughout the body.

Brilliance Ingredients

Brilliance contains a single ingredient: 100% pure bovine collagen peptide. There are no flavors or additives, so it’s easy to add Brilliance to any beverage or food you choose.

Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen: Brilliance contains only hydrolyzed bovine collagen, which is 6,000 mg per serving. Kissed Earth gets its collagen from Gelita, a Germany-based zero-waste collagen production company.

Like other unflavored collagen supplements, Brilliance contains no added ingredients—like fillers, binders, or preservatives—it’s just hydrolyzed collagen powder delivered in a bioavailable way.

How to Use Brilliance

Kissed Earth recommends taking one sachet of Brilliance daily to promote anti-aging effects:

Tear open one eco-friendly single-serve sachet of Brilliance

Mix the powder into your favorite beverage, coffee, juice, smoothie, or even a meal

Enjoy 6,000mg of pure collagen per serving to promote various effects

The formula is entirely free of scents and flavors. To enhance the nutritional value without altering the taste or texture, you can add it to coffee, smoothies, or hot and cold beverages. Some also add collagen to baked goods.

Click here to learn more about Brilliance from Kissed Earth

What to Expect After Taking Brilliance

Each Brilliance sachet provides a robust daily dose of hydrolyzed collagen for health and anti-aging.

Some of the effects you could experience after taking Brilliance, according to Kissed Earth, include:

Help Fight Visible Signs of Aging: Many people take collagen supplements to help fight visible signs of aging. Collagen plays a crucial role in the plumpness and firmness of your skin. As you age, your skin’s collagen levels naturally decline, leading to wrinkles and saggy skin. Multiple studies have shown taking a collagen supplement could help. Many people take Brilliance and other collagen formulas daily to help fight visible signs of aging.

Many people take collagen supplements to help fight visible signs of aging. Collagen plays a crucial role in the plumpness and firmness of your skin. As you age, your skin’s collagen levels naturally decline, leading to wrinkles and saggy skin. Multiple studies have shown taking a collagen supplement could help. Many people take Brilliance and other collagen formulas daily to help fight visible signs of aging. Support Natural Hair & Nail Growth: Brilliance can support natural hair and nail growth, according to the manufacturer. Collagen plays a vital role in the formation of hair and nail tissue.

Brilliance can support natural hair and nail growth, according to the manufacturer. Collagen plays a vital role in the formation of hair and nail tissue. Detoxify and Heal the Gut: Collagen plays an important role in your gut lining. As you get older, your gut lining could become more permeable, causing toxins to flow through it and into your body. Brilliance “helps with internal cleansing of the gut,” according to Kissed Earth, helping to flush away toxins while repairing the gut lining. Some also find collagen improves symptoms of digestive issues, including gas, bloating, and IBS.

Collagen plays an important role in your gut lining. As you get older, your gut lining could become more permeable, causing toxins to flow through it and into your body. Brilliance “helps with internal cleansing of the gut,” according to Kissed Earth, helping to flush away toxins while repairing the gut lining. Some also find collagen improves symptoms of digestive issues, including gas, bloating, and IBS. Promote Hormonal Balance: Brilliance “promotes hormonal balance,” according to Kissed Earth. If you’re not getting enough protein, your hormones could be imbalanced. Your body needs large amounts of protein and other macronutrients for optimal balance.

Brilliance “promotes hormonal balance,” according to Kissed Earth. If you’re not getting enough protein, your hormones could be imbalanced. Your body needs large amounts of protein and other macronutrients for optimal balance. Improve Bone & Joint Health: Collagen is the body’s most abundant component of connective tissues. A significant part of tendons, muscles, and cartilage consists of collagen. By taking Brilliance daily, you could “improve bone & joint health,” according to Kissed Earth. The collagen in the formula “repairs age-related connective tissue damage” while also strengthening joints and muscles, giving you improved relief, mobility, and a better range of motion.

Collagen is the body’s most abundant component of connective tissues. A significant part of tendons, muscles, and cartilage consists of collagen. By taking Brilliance daily, you could “improve bone & joint health,” according to Kissed Earth. The collagen in the formula “repairs age-related connective tissue damage” while also strengthening joints and muscles, giving you improved relief, mobility, and a better range of motion. Metabolism & Weight Loss: Some take collagen supplements for metabolism and weight loss. Brilliance “helps ramp up the body’s metabolic rate,” according to Kissed Earth, while also aiding with muscle mass. The more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns naturally. Brilliance could increase your basal metabolic rate by promoting muscle tone and mass, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

Don’t wait, read the reviews today!

Brilliance vs. Other Collagen Supplements

There are plenty of collagen supplements available today. Why pick Brilliance? What makes Brilliance unique?

Here are some of the benefits of Brilliance compared to other collagen formulas:

Brilliance contains 100% hydrolyzed collagen peptides for maximum absorption. Other supplements contain larger collagen molecules (that are not hydrolyzed), making it difficult for your body to absorb. Kissed Earth claims its formula has 99.9% bioavailability, meaning few ingredients get wasted.

Kissed Earth uses ethically sourced ingredients, including collagen from Gelita, a Germany-based collagen provider. In comparison, some collagen supplements use whatever cheap beef source is available.

Brilliance contains no fillers, additives, flavors, scents, or other added ingredients. In comparison, some collagen supplements are loaded with binders, fillers, artificial and natural ingredients, and other ingredients.

Support multiple health and wellness goals, including hair, nails, joints, muscles, bones, gut, and organ health. Some collagen supplements only claim to target one or two areas of health.

Scientific Evidence for Brilliance

Multiple studies have validated the use of collagen for anti-aging benefits. Brilliance contains a potent dose (6g) of high-quality collagen to promote anti-aging effects. We’ll review the science behind Brilliance below.

In a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Dermatology, researchers analyzed the effects of a hydrolyzed collagen supplement on skin aging. In the review and meta-analysis, researchers reviewed evidence from 19 studies involving 1,125 participants. Researchers found that those taking collagen experienced improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles, on average, when taking collagen for 90 days.

As the Harvard School of Public Health explains, collagen supplementation can help complement the body’s declining collagen production. The body naturally makes less collagen as you age, and certain environmental factors (like sun exposure and alcohol consumption) can drop collagen production even more. Harvard cited multiple studies linking collagen to improved skin elasticity, joint mobility, and overall cartilage production.

Some take collagen supplements for gut health and Kissed Earth advertises Brilliance to support gut health. In a 2024 study, researchers found a daily collagen peptide supplement helped with digestive symptoms in healthy women. In that study, a group of healthy female volunteers took 20g of collagen or a placebo daily for eight weeks. After eight weeks, researchers found that those in the collagen group had reduced bloating and improved digestive symptoms compared to those in the placebo group.

Kissed Earth advertises Brilliance as a way to balance hormones. Some studies have shown a correlation between collagen supplementation and hormone balance. Collagen seems to primarily affect hormones by targeting muscle mass: as you lose muscle mass, your body’s production of anabolic hormones tends to decline. Some studies have also shown a link between collagen and estrogen – particularly in menopausal women. Others have shown applying topical estrogen to the skin could boost collagen production within the skin.

Overall, Brilliance uses a popular, science-backed ingredient to stimulate collagen production throughout the body. Multiple studies have connected collagen to metabolism, gut health, hormone balance, and anti-aging.

Save on Brilliance from Kissed Earth when you order now!

Brilliance Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Kissed Earth website has dozens of reviews from customers satisfied with the effects of Brilliance. Some have noticed a change in the appearance of their skin after taking Brilliance, while others have experienced other impacts.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website and other sources online:

One customer claims to have “noticed such a huge improvement in my energy, hair, skin and nails” after taking Brilliance for just one week, claiming her “nails have grown so much” after taking the formula.

Many customers like how easy it is to implement Brilliance into their daily routine. For example, you can add it to a coffee, smoothie, shake, or juice. Because the formula is unflavored and unscented, it’s easy to take daily.

Many women have published before-and-after images of using Brilliance, finding a significant change in their face, wrinkles, acne, and overall complexion after taking the supplement.

Some customers take Brilliance for gut health. One customer found the collagen powder is “really active” and “easily absorbed in my gut,” for example.

Some customers have used Brilliance to target specific conditions. One customer claims her “skin had improved within weeks” of taking Brilliance, for example, and she now has “no sign of perioral dermatitis.”

One customer claims to have seen a massive difference in skin, hair, and nails” after taking Brilliance.

Overall, most customers find Brilliance works as advertised to promote anti-aging benefits and general health and wellness, and many like how easy it is to add Brilliance to their daily regimen.

Brilliance Pricing

Brilliance is priced at $49.99 per package. Each package contains 30 single-serve sachets or a 30-day supply.

Here’s how much you pay when buying Brilliance online today through the official Kissed Earth website:

1 Packs: $49.99 + $4.99 Shipping

$49.99 + $4.99 Shipping 3 Packs: $99.96 ($33.32 Per Pack) + Free Shipping

$99.96 ($33.32 Per Pack) + Free Shipping 6 Packs: $149.96 ($24.99 Per Pack) + Free Shipping

Brilliance Refund Policy

All Brilliance purchases come with a 7-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with Brilliance, notify the company within seven days of receiving your order. Then, you have 21 days to return the product. You must have used less than 25% of the product to qualify for a full refund.

Kissed Earth provides full refunds on unopened, unused products in their original packaging.

About Kissed Earth

Kissed Earth is an Australia-based health and wellness company led by founder and CEO Rachael Finch.

In addition to Brilliance, the company is known for products like Luminous, Radiance, and Awaken – many of which use collagen and other complementary ingredients.

You can contact Kissed Earth and the Brilliance customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://kissedearth.com/pages/contact

Customer service is available Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm AEST.

Final Word

Brilliance is a collagen supplement created by Kissed Earth. The supplement uses 100% pure bovine collagen peptides to promote anti-aging benefits and other effects throughout the body.

Taking one single-serve sachet of Brilliance daily gives your body 6,000mg of collagen to promote health and wellness.

Visit the official website to learn more about Brilliance from Kissed Earth and how the collagen supplement works, or buy it online today.