Signs and Symptoms of Low Testosterone in Men

Males can experience low testosterone as they age or because of certain health issues. The symptoms can be subtle however, treatment can aid if the symptoms impact your daily life.

Other names that can be used to describe low testosterone

Some may also describe low testosterone as:

low T

male menopause

andropause

testosterone deficiency

Testosterone is a hormone which can influence sexual appearance and development, and stimulate testosterone production and sex drive, as well as help to build bones and muscle mass. It is usually created by the testicles in the males born to them.

Who is a candidate for having low testosterone levels?

Although males assigned at both, and women assigned at birth, both produce testosterone. This article concentrates on signs of low testosterone in those who were male at birth. Some studies suggest that doctors might prescribe testosterone without prescription to females to boost libido however this hasn’t been recognized by authorities like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Although gender and sexuality are a continuum, the studies and surveys that followed used the words “male” as well as “men” and did not provide data regarding, or include people who were transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary genderqueer or agender.

To ensure the exactness and precision of the research, this piece will be using the terms “male” in addition to “men” throughout.

The production of testosterone typically decreases as we advance. Based on the American Urological Association, about 40% of males 45 and up are deficient in testosterone levels.

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What are the symptoms and signs of T? What are the signs and symptoms of T?

If your testosterone production dramatically falls, you could be experiencing several signs. The signs of low testosterone are typically subtle and include:

Low Sex Drive

Testosterone is a major factor in sex drive and the libido. Certain individuals may notice a decrease in their sex drive as they age however, those who have testosterone levels that are low will likely see an even more dramatic drop.

It is difficult to maintain and achieve an Erection

Testosterone is a key ingredient in achieving and maintaining an intimate relationship. It instructs brain receptors to create Nitric Oxide, which is a molecule that can initiate a variety of chemical reactions that produce an intimate erection.

If you’re a woman with an insufficient T level, one might struggle to achieve an erection prior sex or having spontaneous erections for instance, when you sleep.

However, the research is not conclusive regarding whether the testosterone replacement therapy can be effective in treating the problem of erectile dysfunction. A review of research conducted in 2016 examined this treatment in males who had difficulty getting erections and more than half of them showed no improvement.

Other medical conditions can trigger problems with erectile dysfunction. They include:

Diabetes

thyroid disorders

high blood pressure

high cholesterol

Depression

stress

anxiety

Drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes could also be contributing factors.

Hot flashes

Hot flashes could be an indication for low testosterone. It may feel like an intense sensation of warmth. There are other possible sensations:

heavy sweating

Reddening of the skin

Night sweats

Hair loss

Testosterone is an important factor in the production of hair. The process of losing hair is a normal part of getting older for a lot of males. While it may be inherited, people with low testosterone can lose facial and body hair, too.

Fatigue

Males with low testosterone might feel extremely fatigued and have less energy. It is possible to have low testosterone when you’re always tired, even when you’re sleeping well or if you’re finding it hard to find motivation to exercise.

Muscle mass is reduced

A review from 2016 concluded that testosterone can affect muscle mass, but not necessarily performance or strength. Males who have low testosterone levels may experience a decrease in the size of their muscles.

A rise in body fat

The low testosterone levels could cause an increase in body fat, or gynecomastia. It is an increase in breast tissue. Gynecomastia is a condition that occurs in the event of an imbalance in testosterone and estrogen levels in the body.

A decrease in bone mass

Osteoporosis is a disease that impacts bone density. Testosterone aids in the production and strengthening of bones, which is why males with lower testosterone levels, particularly those who are older, may have a lower bone mass and are more prone to fractures of the bone.

The mood changes

Men with low testosterone may have mood fluctuations. Since testosterone is a major influencer in the bodily processes and functions, it also influences the mood and mental capabilities.

Memory

The levels of testosterone as well as cognitive functions, including memory loss, decrease as we advance. This is why doctors have speculated that testosterone levels may be a factor in the decline of memory.

According to a review of research testosterone supplementation could enhance memory in men of a certain age who have low testosterone levels, though the effect could be minimal.

A 2017 study of testosterone supplementation didn’t show improvements in memory in the 493 participants with lower levels of testosterone who were taking testosterone or placebo.

Penis size is smaller and testicle size is smaller.

The body requires testosterone in order to build the penis and testicles and testicles, therefore low levels of testosterone can result in smaller testicles or penis. Other situations and circumstances could result in a smaller penis or testicles, and vice versa.

Low blood counts

A low level of testosterone could increase the risk of anemia, as per the results of a study from 2017. When researchers gave testosterone gel to males suffering from anemia or low testosterone levels and anemia, they noticed higher blood counts than men who were given a placebo. Blood counts also improved for males with a known cause of anemia such as iron deficiency.

Learn More: Strongest Testosterone Booster Brands to Buy

Low testosterone is the cause of many problems.

The levels of testosterone naturally decline as men age, however different conditions or situations can be causing low testosterone. This could include:

testicle injuries

treatment for cancer, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy

stress

AIDS

alcohol use disorder

kidney disease

Cirrhosis of the liver

pituitary gland disorders

The autoimmune disease

Infection

obesity

metabolic syndrome

taking certain drugs

What is the best way to determine if you have low T detected?

Testosterone levels range from 300-1000 nanograms for each deciliter (ng/dL). Low testosterone happens when testosterone levels drop lower than 300ng/dL. A blood test known as a serum testosterone test is able to determine your testosterone levels.

Other tests can be conducted to identify the reason for low testosterone levels.

Tests to determine low testosterone and the causes are:

serum testosterone

luteinizing hormone

blood prolactin level

What is the treatment for low T?

The treatment of testosterone is a popular treatment for men with low testosterone.

If symptoms of low testosterone are causing you discomfort, you may consult with a doctor to determine the appropriateness of testosterone replacement therapy suitable for you.

The treatment of testosterone replacement is lifetime treatment. In the event that you discontinue treatment the testosterone levels will decrease.

Some of the side effects be:

Acne

Prostate cancer has increased

shrinking testicles

lower number of sperm

High red blood cell count

fluid retention

swelling ankles or feet

This method might not be the best for you if:

Have a heart problem that has not been treated

Have prostate cancer or breast cancer.

Have sleep with apnea

are having an increase in red blood cell count

In the future, you may have children

Low testosterone levels can increase the risk of developing health problems which could require treatment.

Must Read: The 9 Strongest Testosterone Booster Brands to Buy (Best Testo Supplements Tested)

Frequently asked questions

What happens when testosterone levels are low?

The males who have low testosterone are a sign of aging, or because of health issues. It may affect various body systems, leading to signs that affect mood, memory muscles, bone and sex drive. It also affects the ability to achieve or keep a sexual erection.

What are the symptoms of testosterone deficiency in males?

It is possible to be suffering from low testosterone if experiencing a decrease in your sexual drive and difficulty in getting or keeping an erection and hair loss as well as fatigue. A doctor may conduct tests, like an erection test using a serum testosterone sample for the diagnosis of low testosterone. They might also recommend further tests to determine if there are other issues.

Takeaway

Males experience a gradual drop in testosterone levels as they get older. The more advanced you get and the more likely you’ll be suffering from low testosterone.

There are a variety of reasons that can lead to low testosterone. Your doctor can assess the level of testosterone through a blood test.

If you suffer from low testosterone, and the symptoms are bothering you, your doctor might suggest testosterone replacement therapy.

If you’re looking to find out how much testosterone you have, LetsGetChecked offers male hormone tests at home, at a variety of prices.