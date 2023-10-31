UpWellness Total Revive+ Reviews: Safe Digestive Enzyme Formula to Use?

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Digestive problems ranging from chronic diarrhea and constipation make life miserable. The body’s inability to break down food components slows metabolism, reduces energy levels, and diminishes nutrient absorption, degrades overall health.

Some experts link unhealthy inflammation and harmful bacteria to poor gut health. However, new research suggests that lacking the correct digestive enzymes can cause severe gastrointestinal problems.

Total Revive+ by UpWellness is a broad-spectrum digestive enzyme supplement designed to repair the reasons behind poor intestinal health. What makes the digestive enzyme superior to others? Why does the body require additional enzymes?

About Total Revive+

Total Revive+ is a natural health supplement containing enzymes that augment digestive health. The formulator, Dr. Joshua Levitt, included natural components to repair the gut instead of masking symptoms.

UpWellness is a manufacturer of several reputable supplements, including Total Revive+. The product contains the suitable enzymes to offer digestive benefits without causing adverse side effects.

Each Total Revive+ capsule is made in a GMP-approved facility using cutting-edge technology for purity and accuracy. The supplement delivers 11 natural enzymes to stabilize bowel movements, improve digestion, reset hunger hormones, increase energy levels, and amplify the immune system.

How Does Total Revive+ Work?

Digestive problems prevent you from enjoying some foods because they trigger adverse symptoms, including heartburn, bloating, constipation, or diarrhea. Gut problems are referred to as the “Silent Plague,” affecting millions of Americans.

Total Revive+ is a fast-acting solution that can help you reclaim your digestive health. It uses various enzymes to ensure each food type, once consumed, is broken down into simple parts without triggering unwanted side effects.

The body requires enzymes for every chemical reaction. The enzymes catalyze or speed up the chemical reactions in the body, thus maintaining a healthy balance. The digestive system requires different enzymes to break down carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and other food groups into simple units the body can absorb.

Total Revive+ delivers 11 enzymes into the body to enhance digestive health.

Try UpWellness Total Revive+ today and see the difference!

What Prevents Optimal Enzyme Production

Joshua Levitt, the developer of Total Revive+, claims that certain factors can hinder your system from creating adequate enzymes. These include:

Stress: The body automatically enters the “Fight or Flight” mode during stressful situations. According to studies, the body diverts your energy to battle the anxiety. Hence, stress signals the brain to reduce the secretion of stomach acids and enzymes, halting the digestive process. Chronic stress can affect the amount of digestive enzymes your system produces.

Advancing Age: Total Revive+ maker argues that aging can slow various body processes. Some experts claim that the rate of enzymatic reactions diminishes after the age of 40.

Poor Nutrition: Joshua Levitt states that a poor diet is the number one cause of unhealthy digestion. The modern American diet contains toxic/enzyme-depleting factors, including artificial sugars, harmful fats, herbicides, pesticides, and other harsh chemicals. The diet is devoid of essential enzyme-boosting nutrients such as antioxidants and fiber.

Low Stomach Acid: Certain drugs, both OTC and prescription, can decrease the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach.

Total Revive+ is a doctor-formulated broad-spectrum digestive enzyme supplement to restore natural digestive and absorption processes. The formulation is ideal for everyone, even if you are sensitive to fats, dairy, gluten, sugars, and proteins.

Click here to check out the official website for UpWellness Total Revive+!

Total Revive+ Ingredients

Amylase

Total Revive+ includes amylase, crucial in breaking down carbs into simple units the body can absorb. Low amylase levels clog the colon with undigested carbs, which ferment and trigger painful gas, abdominal cramping, and diarrhea, among other symptoms. Each Total Revive+ serving delivers 150 mg of amylase to help the body with digestive carbohydrates. The enzyme also facilitates the conversion of carbs into energy, thus preventing fatigue after a heavy, high-carb meal. Optimal carb digestion can also reduce the conversion of glucose into fats, thus supporting weight loss.

Invertase

Simple sugars contain fructose and glucose sugar molecules. Invertase enzymes break the sucrose bond, supporting carb digestion and optimal glucose metabolism.

Total Revive+’s Invertase can block toxic fermentation within the gastrointestinal tract and fortify the immune system. Each serving delivers 180,000 units of Invertase to optimize digestive health.

Maltase

Total Revive+ delivers 50 mg of amylase to support the breakdown of maltose. Maltose is a sugar molecule common in grains, vegetables, and fruits. The enzyme supports sugar metabolism, boosting energy levels and regulating the glycemic index.

Maltase is an energy-producing enzyme c that can prevent you from experiencing exhaustion after meals. It can also control a glycemic spike by supporting glucose metabolism or the conversion of excess sugars into glycogen for later use. Maltase can also prevent diarrhea and give users regular and firm bowel movements.

Lactase

Lactose sensitivity occurs because of poor amounts of lactase. Total Revive+ delivers 30 mg of pure lactase to support the digestion of dairy products. The enzyme prevents the development of uncomfortable symptoms from using dairy products. Lactase converts milk and other dairy products into simple amino acids and protein molecules that the body can utilize.

UpWellness Total Revive+ Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

DPP-IV

Gluten intolerance can prevent you from enjoying wheat-based products. Total Revive+ contains concentrated DPP-IV to support the conversion of gluten into simple peptides. Joshua Levitt claims the enzyme prevents gut inflammation and intestinal damage from gluten intolerance. DPP-IV is a protease that can manage symptoms of celiac disease and help you enjoy wheat-based pastries without inhibitions.

Phytase

Total Revive+’s Phytase enzyme helps the body absorb essential nutrients in legumes, nuts, grains, and seeds. It breaks down the phytic acid into particles, increasing vitamin and mineral absorption. Phytase assists in absorbing calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, and phosphorus, among other nutrients. It nourishes the body with essential minerals, reducing cravings and supporting weight loss.

Protease

The pancreas should secrete protease to encourage protein synthesis. Protein units are crucial in weight management, preventing muscle loss, and increasing metabolic rates. The enzyme supports muscle growth and the development of a lean body.

Cellulase

Cellulase enzyme supports the breakdown of fiber. The food type is essential in keeping the growth of beneficial bacteria, satiety, healthy blood sugar ranges, and healthy bowel movements.

Lipase

Total Revive+ delivers natural lipase to support the breakdown of fats into fatty acids. It encourages the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. Low lipase levels trigger greasy or oily stools, cramping, and smelly gas.

Serrapeptase

Serrapeptase aids in soothing inflammation and lowering pain resulting from poor digestive health. According to Total Revive+ maker, the enzyme supports the breakdown of proteins, helps healthy inflammatory response, reduces swelling, and dissolves fibrin.

Hear from real people who have used UpWellness Total Revive+ >>>

Benefits of Total Revive+ Supplement

Total Revive+ increases the rate of stomach emptying and prevents you from feeling ‘bloated’ after meals.

The enzymes accelerate food breakdown, thus inhibiting acid reflux and heartburn.

Total Revive+ decreases food cravings and supports detoxification

The enzymes in Total Revive+ escalate nutrient absorption, thus augmenting the immune system

It can raise energy levels

Total Revive+ supports the development of a beneficial gut microbiome, hence alleviating bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort.

It improves bowel regularity.

Total Revive+ can help you enjoy your favorite foods

It can support weight loss

Get the benefits of UpWellness Total Revive+ today!

Advantages and Disadvantages of Total Revive+ Supplement

Advantages Disadvantages Total Revive+ claims to deliver positive results within a day It can combat food intolerance It can restore healthy production of digestive enzymes Total Revive+ is for anyone, irrespective of age or gender Total Revive+ is side effect free Total Revive+ is available only through the official website The results of using Total Revive+ may not work for everyone

Dosage

UpWellness suggests taking two Total Revive+ capsules after a heavy meal and one capsule after a light meal.

Side Effects: Customers concerned about the digestive support formulation should seek medical guidance before using the formulation. Still, UpWellness maintains the use of natural and safe ingredients in creating Total Revive+ and Probiotic+ supplements. Thus, there are minimal risks of developing symptoms after using the supplement.

Results: According to Total Revive+, customers start experiencing the benefits of Total Revive+ within 24 hours. UpWellness recommends using the formulation for about six months to maintain balance and for maximum benefits.

Pricing

You can buy Total Revive+ only through the official UpWellness website. Customers get discounts on all orders, free shipping, and a complimentary bottle of UpWellness Probiotic+ supplement.

Buy One Bottle of Total Revive+ Get One Free Bottle of PROBIOTIC + $47.00 + Free Shipping

Buy Three Bottles of Total Revive+ Get One Free Bottle of PROBIOTIC + $37.00 Each + Free Shipping

Buy Six Bottles Total Revive+ Get One Free Bottle of PROBIOTIC + $27.00 Each + Free Shipping

Bonus: UpWellness Probiotic+

The Probiotic+ formulation increases the efficacy of Total Revive+. It delivers digestive microbes for optimal intestinal functioning. The probiotic strains inside Probiotic+ reduce gas, indigestion, and bloating. Additionally, the bacterial strains support bowel regularity and amplify the immune response.

Combining the correct probiotics with healthy enzymes can clear most digestive problems. Some of the six proven probiotics in Probiotic+ include La-14, Lr-32, Lp-115, Bb-06, Bb-03, and saccharomyces boulardii.

Refund policy: UpWellness offers a 60-day money-back agreement with each Total Revive+ bottle you buy. Joshua Levitt claims they will provide refunds without any questions within 48 hours once you contact the company Monday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm ET at:

info@upwellness.com

(800) 876-2196

Conclusion

Total Revive+ is a blend of various enzymes designed to restore digestive health. It supplies the gut with the necessary catalysts to optimize food breakdown and absorption. Total Revive+ is free from harmful ingredients and made in GMP-certified labs. The digestive support formulation, Total Revive+, is available with free products and shipping on the UpWellness’ official website.