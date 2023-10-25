Advanced Telomere Support Reviews (Advanced Bionutritionals) Does It Work?

Advanced Telomere Support is an anti-aging supplement created by Advanced Bionutritionals.

Available exclusively through the Advanced Bionutritionals online store, Advanced Telomere Support contains a blend of natural ingredients to help prevent telomeres from shrinking, which could help with longevity.

Does Advanced Telomere Support really work? How does Advanced Telomere Support work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Advanced Bionutritionals’ popular anti-aging supplement today in our review.

What is Advanced Telomere Support?

Advanced Telomere Support is a nutritional supplement created by Norcross, Georgia-based supplement company Advanced Bionutritionals.

By targeting telomeres, Advanced Telomere Support can support healthy aging. Each capsule contains a blend of natural ingredients to support telomeres.

Telomeres are the extra bits of DNA on the end of chromosomes. They protect your DNA. As you get older, your telomeres shorten, which means you increasingly feel the effects of aging. Today, Advanced Telomere Support aims to support your telomeres and prevent them from shrinking with age, helping you feel younger for longer.

Advanced Telomere Support is priced at $49.95 per bottle. All purchases are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

Advanced Telomere Support Benefits

Advanced Telomere Support comes with the following benefits:

Science-backed ingredients to support telomere length

Defend against the effects of aging

Support healthier aging

Promote overall wellness, recovery, immunity, and energy

Made in the United States in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities

Backed by 90 day moneyback guarantee

Get the benefits of Advanced Telomere Support today!

How Does Advanced Telomere Support Work?

Advanced Telomere Support works using a blend of natural ingredients linked to longer telomeres.

Telomeres are protective molecules that lie on the end of your strands of DNA – similar to how the plastic caps on the ends of your shoelaces work.

As the caps on your shoelaces wear down, your shoelaces unravel. Similarly, as your telomeres get shorter, your DNA starts to unravel, contributing to noticeable effects of aging.

Unfortunately, telomere shortening is an ordinary part of aging. Each time your cells divide, your telomeres get shorter. Eventually, the telomeres get so short that your cells can’t make a perfect copy of your DNA, causing cells to go dormant or die.

Studies show telomere length is one of the best biomarkers of your true physical age. By checking someone’s telomere length, you can determine if they’re young or old for their age based on their physiology at the DNA level.

Each serving of Advanced Telomere Support contains six active ingredients linked to telomere length. Those ingredients include NAC, broccoli extract, astragalus, rhodiola rosea, and others. By taking two capsules daily, you can support telomere length and promote healthy aging.

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Lengthened His Telomeres in Space

Advanced Bionutritionals based their Advanced Telomere Support formula off of surprising research from NASA.

NASA examined the telomeres of astronaut Scott Kelly after he returned from space. They expected his telomeres to be significantly shorter than when he left because he was experiencing stressful times in space.

Contrary to what NASA expected, Scott’s telomeres were actually longer when he returned from space.

Scott Kelly has a unique advantage for research: he’s the only astronaut with an identical twin brother. By comparing Scott’s DNA and telomeres to his twin brother’s, NASA can analyze the effects of space on the human body.

When Scott Kelly flew to the International Space Station in 2015, researchers expected him to age more rapidly and have shorter telomeres. However, his telomeres grew longer in space, compared to the telomeres of his identical twin brother who remained on Earth.

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How Scott Kelly Prevented Telomere Shortening in Space

NASA researchers analyzed Scott’s diet and lifestyle habits in space to determine why his telomeres remained the same length.

Researchers found the following:

NASA told Scott Kelly to follow an intense diet and exercise program while on the International Space Station

This program kept Scott in top shape during his mission

This rigorous, daily exercise “probably slowed down his telomere shortening,” according to Advanced Bionutritionals

Based on Scott’s results, researchers believe diet and lifestyle can dramatically influence your telomeres; eating well, getting enough sleep and exercise, and reducing stress can all significantly impact your telomeres

Advanced Bionutritionals based their Advanced Telomere Support formula partially off NASA’s findings, showing certain ingredients could help slow down the shortening of telomeres to unlock powerful results.

Advanced Telomere Support Uses Six Telomerase Activators for Powerful Results

Scientists began studying telomeres back in the 1970s.

Researchers found telomere length was influenced by a specific enzyme called telomerase. Some organisms had greater telomerase activity than others, preventing them from shortening.

To create their formula, Advanced Bionutritionals collected a group of ingredients known as telomerase activators. These ingredients were chosen for their ability to activate telomerase enzymes, promoting healthy aging.

The telomerase activators in Advanced Telomere Support include:

Telomerase Activator #1: An Ancient Chinese Herb: The first telomerase activator in Advanced Telomere Support is astragalus, a herb popular in traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, and other medicine practices around the world. Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners use astragalus as a “Qi” tonic, finding it boosts the body’s natural energy. Certain molecules within the herb, however, do more than activate Qi: they slow down or even prevent telomeres from shortening.

Telomerase Activator #2: A Flavonoid-Rich Fruit: Advanced Telomere Support contains an herb called the “king of medicines.” It’s prized for its healing powers and was traditionally used to help with inflammation and soothe wounds. It’s called Terminalia chebula but is also known as haritaki. It’s a type of fruit packed with natural antioxidants – including flavonoids that may prevent your telomeres from shortening. According to Advanced Bionutritionals, haritaki “increased the longevity of cells by as much as 40%” in one study while preventing telomeres from shrinking, making it a valuable anti-aging compound overall.

Telomerase Activator #3: A Well-Known Adaptogen: One of the most science-backed ingredients in Advanced Telomere Support is rhodiola rosea. It’s known for its effects against stress, and many people take it daily to fight back against chronic stress and lower cortisol levels. According to Advanced Bionutritionals, the damage inflicted by chronic stress is equivalent to 17 years of faster aging. By getting stress under control, you can reduce cortisol and promote anti-aging benefits in a variety of ways – including by lengthening your telomeres.

Telomerase Activator #4: A Popular Anti-Aging Molecule Linked to Powerful Antioxidant Effects: The fourth telomerase activator in Advanced Telomere Support is NAC, which raises levels of glutathione in your body. Glutathione is known as your master antioxidant because it helps fight infections and remove toxins from your body. Glutathione neutralizes free radicals and fights inflammation throughout your body, making it ideal for lengthening telomeres. Free radicals cause inflammation, and excess inflammation can rapidly shrink your telomeres.

Telomerase Activator #5: A Common Vegetable Superfood: Broccoli seed extract is known as a telomerase activator because it’s rich with an organic sulfur compound called sulforaphane. This ingredient has natural detoxification properties and can help defend your body against oxidative stress. Studies show it can defend your telomeres and “significantly boost telomerase,” according to Advanced Bionutritionals. By boosting telomerase, broccoli extract can positively impact the enzyme that lengthens your telomeres, helping you look and feel younger.

Telomerase Activator #6: A Popular Antioxidant-Rich Fruit: The sixth and final telomerase activator in Advanced Telomere Support is blueberry extract. Blueberries are known for promoting overall health and wellness. That’s because blueberries are packed with anthocyanins and other natural antioxidants. These antioxidants fight oxidative stress throughout the body that would normally cause inflammation. By fighting back against oxidative stress, blueberries can increase telomere length and promote healthy aging overall.

All six telomerase activators are herbs, plants, or natural molecules linked to anti-aging effects. Today, we know those anti-aging effects, in many cases, are linked to telomerase and telomere length.

You could buy all six ingredients in Advanced Telomere Support on your own and spend over $110. Or, you can buy a single bottle of Advanced Telomere Support for a discount price and get all of the telomerase activators above in the best, most science-backed doses.

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What to Expect After Taking Advanced Telomere Support

Advanced Bionutritionals primarily markets Advanced Telomere Support to older adults who want to recapture their youthful energy and support other anti-aging benefits.

By lengthening your telomeres, you could experience physical and cognitive effects throughout your body and mind.

Here are some of the effects you may experience after taking Advanced Telomere Support, according to Advanced Bionutritionals:

According to Advanced Bionutritionals, you’ll “feel better” physically and mentally thanks to Advanced Telomere Support. You’ll feel better because of longer telomeres, but you’ll also feel better because you know you are doing everything possible to live a long, happy life.

You’ll “feel as vigorous, attractive, and respected as you were 20 years ago,” according to Advanced Bionutritionals.

You may feel like you have greater meaning and purpose in life, whether it’s playing with grandkids, pursuing hobbies, or traveling the world.

According to testimonials shared on the official website, many people feel younger and more energetic after using Advanced Telomere Support. They can exercise longer than they were previously able to.

Many people sleep better after using Advanced Telomere Support, finding they can fall asleep more easily, stay asleep all night, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Overall, telomeres affect every cell in the human body, and lengthening your telomeres can support multiple aspects of health and wellness. Whether looking to boost physical energy or interested in general longevity, Advanced Telomere Support could support multiple goals using proven ingredients.

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Advanced Telomere Support Ingredients

Advanced Telomere Support aims to support telomere health using six active ingredients. Many of these ingredients have been linked to overall anti-aging effects. Some have been linked specifically to telomere health and longevity.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Advanced Telomere Support and how they work, according to Advanced Bionutritionals:

Astragalus: The largest ingredient in Advanced Telomere Support is astragalus. Astragalus has a long history of use in traditional medicine as a way to defend the body against stress. Today, those same effects make astragalus a popular supplement ingredient. The astragalus in Advanced Telomere Support is specifically standardized to contain a minimum of 2% 4-hydroxy-3-methoxy isoflavone-7. That’s the active ingredient within astragalus. By containing this minimum amount or higher, Advanced Telomere Support can ensure the astragalus works as advertised to promote stress response and overall longevity. Each serving of Advanced Telomere Support contains a minimum of 250mg of astragalus.

Broccoli Extract: Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables on the planet, and many take broccoli daily for longevity and anti-aging. Advanced Telomere Support contains a specific type of broccoli extract called TrueBroc. Made by Brassica Protection Products, LLC, this proprietary formula is standardized to contain a higher dose of the active ingredients within broccoli – including a minimum of 13% glucoraphanin. Each serving of Advanced Telomere Support contains 50mg of broccoli extract.

Rhodiola Rosea: Rhodiola rosea root is similar to astragalus: it has a long history of use in traditional medicine for its adaptogenic effects. Today, rhodiola rosea is found in a number of stress response supplements and formulas. By helping your body manage stress, rhodiola rosea could promote longevity, hormone balance, and overall health. Stress is a killer: high stress raises cortisol and worsens cardiovascular health, increasing your risk of disease and illness. By managing stress with rhodiola rosea, astragalus, and lifestyle changes, you could promote anti-aging benefits and shorten telomeres. The rhodiola rosea in Advanced Telomere Support contains a minimum of 3% total rosavins and 1% salidrosides.

Chebulic Myrobalan: Although not as well-known as other ingredients in Advanced Telomere Support, chebulic myrobalan fruit is packed with natural antioxidants – like tannins – shown to support immunity, inflammation, and overall health and wellness. The Chebulic myrobalan fruit extract in Advanced Telomere Support is standardized to contain a minimum of 45% tannins content.

Blueberry Extract: Blueberry extract is packed with natural antioxidants linked to healthy inflammation and overall wellness. In Advanced Telomere Support, the blueberry extract is standardized to contain a minimum of 5% anthocyanins. Anthocyanins are the natural molecules within blueberries and other colored fruits that give them their distinctive color. Studies show these natural molecules also have powerful antioxidant effects, working to combat inflammation throughout the body.

N-Acetyl L-Cysteine: N-acetyl L-cysteine is the second largest ingredient in Advanced Telomere Support, and there’s 200mg of NAC per serving. NAC is found in many anti-aging supplements for its effects on longevity and overall health. Some studies have specifically connected NAC to longer telomeres, and longer telomeres are associated with aging.

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Scientific Evidence for Advanced Telomere Support

Can a nutritional supplement really help you look and feel younger? How does Advanced Telomere Support work? Is there any science showing the ingredients can support telomere health? We’ll break down the science behind Advanced Telomere Support below.

Scientists have been studying telomeres and aging since the 1970s. In 2012, researchers started to focus specifically on telomere length – including how to increase the length of telomeres to promote healthy aging. In a 2012 study, for example, researchers found diet, exercise, and other lifestyle factors affected telomere length. People who lived a healthier lifestyle tended to have longer telomeres than people living an unhealthy lifestyle, and people in the former group had a longer lifespan.

Do short telomeres cause aging? Or does aging cause short telomeres? Researchers tried to answer that question in a 2019 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. In that study, researchers found organisms with longer lives tended to have shorter telomeres with age, suggesting shorter telomeres are an ordinary part of aging. Researchers also found certain organisms – including the naked mole rat – had built-in mechanisms that reduced the effects of aging.

Certain ingredients in Advanced Telomere Support have been shown to promote longevity and increase telomere length. A 2017 study, for example, found astragalus had significant anti-aging effects because of the polysaccharides, flavonoids, and saponins naturally present in astragalus. Researchers also found TA-65, a natural molecule within astragalus, could specifically activate telomerase and increase average telomere length, helping to promote anti-aging benefits.

Overall, Advanced Telomere Support contains a blend of science-backed telomerase activators linked to longevity, anti-aging, and overall health. Studies show certain ingredients can activate telomerase to lengthen your telomeres, contributing to anti-aging.

Advanced Telomere Support Supplement Facts Label

What’s inside Advanced Telomere Support? What do you get within each two capsule serving?

Here’s what is inside each two capsule serving of Advanced Telomere Support:

250mg of astragalus (standardized to contain a minimum of 2% 4-hydroxy-3-methoxyisoflavone-7)

50mg of TrueBroc broccoli extract (standardized to contain a minimum of 13% glucoraphanin)

100mg of rhodiola rosea root extract (standardized to contain a minimum of 3% total rosavins and 1% salidrosides)

50mg of chebulic myrobalan (standardized to contain a minimum of 45% tannins)

30mg of blueberry (standardized to contain a minimum of 5% anthocyanins)

200mg of N-acetyl L-cysteine

Other (inactive) ingredients, including a vegetarian capsule (made from hydroxypropyl methylcellulose and water), powdered cellulose, silica, calcium stearate, and rice bran extract

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Advanced Telomere Support Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Advanced Telomere Support has good reviews at the official Advanced Bionutritionals website. Although it doesn’t work for everyone, many have experienced significant effects soon after using the formula.

Here are some of the testimonials shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

One customer claims he feels “energized and more focused” and recommends Advanced Telomere Support to anyone who wants to boost energy.

Another customer claims he hasn’t worried about his heart palpitations since taking Advanced Telomere Support, claiming he can work out hard without worrying about his heart thanks to the supplement.

One customer claims she used Advanced Telomere Support for one month and noticed “more energy” and less bone and muscle discomfort.

Some find they can exercise more after using Advanced Telomere Support. One customer claims she has greater capacity to do cardio and exercise, for example, thanks to the supplement.

Another customer has more energy and has been sleeping better with less tossing and turning thanks to Advanced Telomere Support. She also feels more rested and ready to go each day.

Overall, people experience a diverse range of benefits after using Advanced Telomere Support – from improved sleep to better energy to greater endurance, among other effects.

Advanced Telomere Support Pricing

Advanced Telomere Support is priced at $49.95 per bottle. The more bottles you buy, the more you save. Plus, all 6 bottle purchases come with free shipping.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Advanced Telomere Support online today:

1 Bottle: $49.95 + Shipping

$49.95 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $134.85 ($44.95 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$134.85 ($44.95 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $249 ($41.50 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

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Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Advanced Telomere Support, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily to support anti-aging and telomere health.

Advanced Telomere Support Refund Policy

Advanced Telomere Support has the same 90 day refund policy as other Advanced Bionutritionals supplements. You have 90 days to try the supplement and decide if you like it. Then, you can request a complete refund if you’re dissatisfied for any reason.

About Advanced Bionutritionals

Advanced Bionutritionals is a supplement company based in Norcross, Georgia. The company manufactures its doctor-formulated supplements in the United States in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities.

The company maintains a medical advisory board staffed with doctors and other experts. The team includes Dr. Frank Shallenberger, MD along with Janet Zand, OMD, and Dr. Steve Kroening, ND.

You can get in touch with the Advanced Bionutritionals customer service team via the following:

Email: feedback@AdvancedBionutritionals.com

feedback@AdvancedBionutritionals.com Phone: 800-791-3395

800-791-3395 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 8051, Norcross, GA 30091-8051

In addition to Advanced Telomere Support, other popular Advanced Bionutritionals supplements include Delta-Tocotrienols, Advanced Memory Formula, CircO2, Advanced Nerve Support, Advanced Liver Support, and Advanced Mitochondrial, among others.

Final Word

Short telomeres can make you feel old. Long telomeres can support healthy aging. By taking two capsules of Advanced Telomere Support daily, you can support telomeres and promote longevity.

Each capsule of Advanced Telomere Support contains a blend of NAC, astragalus, rhodiola rosea, and other active ingredients to promote longevity.

To learn more about Advanced Telomere Support and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.