Behind the Markets Review (Dylan Jovine) The World’s First UFO Weapon Report Research

Dylan Jovine and his team at Behind the Markets have published a new promotional campaign featuring warnings about “The world’s first ‘UFO weapon’” and how it could change the world.

By subscribing to Dylan’s flagship advisory service, Behind the Markets, today, you receive immediate access to a bundle of bonus reports along with your ordinary monthly subscription.

What is the world’s first UFO weapon? Should you subscribe to Behind the Markets today? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Behind the Markets today in our review.

What is Behind the Markets?

Behind the Markets is a monthly investment advisory and the flagship service from Behind the Markets, LLC.

Led by CEO and founder Dylan Jovine, Behind the Markets, LLC offers a range of investment advisory services, including Behind the Markets, Biotech Insider, Hidden Market Profits, and Breakthrough Wealth, among others.

Behind the Markets and other company newsletters have a similar goal: to identify undervalued companies capable of returning large potential returns for investors.

After 30 years of experience on Wall Street and the investment industry overall, Dylan made a reputation for identifying undervalued companies and recommended them to his followers. With a subscription to Behind the Markets, you receive new stock recommendations, market analysis, and tips each month from Dylan and his team.

As part of a 2023 promotion for Behind the Markets, the company has launched a presentation discussing a secret “UFO weapon.”

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get a bundle of bonus reports with the names and ticker symbols of companies involved with the mysterious weapon – including one small defense company that could change war forever.

Discover the future of warfare. Subscribe now!

Behind the Markets Benefits

Some of the benefits of subscribing to Behind the Markets include:

Monthly issues with stock recommendations, investment analysis, and guidance

Receive 7 free bonus reports with qualifying subscriptions today

Led by Dylan Jovine and his 30+ years of investing experience

Discover the name and ticker symbol of the tiny defense company behind the world’s first UFO weapon

Access to model portfolio, bonus guides, archived reports, and more through members-only portal

Backed by 30 day, 100% moneyback guarantee

What is the World’s First UFO Weapon?

Dylan is bundling seven free bonus reports with new subscriptions to Behind the Markets – including a bonus report about a defense company creating the world’s first UFO weapon.

What is the world’s first UFO weapon? What is the name and ticker symbol of the company creating the world’s first UFO weapon? How does a UFO weapon work?

In May 2020, the Pentagon gathered a group of 38 scientists together at Sandia Labs, which is where the Manhattan Project developed the atomic bomb.

Their goal? To create a weapon unlike anything the world had ever seen before.

Since that point, residents in the area have reported a 2,000% surge in UFO sightings, leading many to conclude researchers are developing a secret UFO weapon.

According to Dylan’s analysis, that UFO weapon has characteristics unlike anything previously seen in a military anywhere in the world, including:

It’s an entirely new type of weapon, according to a report by CBS News

“No existing defense can stop” the weapon, according to The New York Times

It can fly underwater

It can travel to space in seconds and cross the Pacific Ocean in minutes

The weapon is so fast, you won’t see it coming; it has a maximum speed of Mach 25, which is 15x faster than the Mach 1.6 achieved by the F-35

Lockheed Martin described it as a “game-changer for national security,” while other experts have called it “invincible” and “transformational”

Despite all of these advantages, the company that makes the weapon is still “dirt cheap,” according to Dylan’s analysis.

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The Company Behind the UFO Weapon is “Dirt Cheap”

Want to get a slice of the most advanced weapon ever created? You can still buy shares of the company for dirt cheap.

Dylan has identified a small defense company behind the weapon. That company is a fraction of the size of other major players in the space – like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon. However, they recently won the contract to develop the first of these new weapons for the United States.

Dylan believes shares of the company will soar as the public increasingly discovers the company and the value of the UFO weapon it’s creating.

As proof, Dylan cites a similar story from Caci International (CACI), a company that pioneered intelligence collection for the United States military. That company’s shares rose 17,263% between 1985 and today – all because they created a dramatic leap forward for the US military.

Dylan believes his latest defense contractor could make a similar jump to Caci International, potentially delivering “life-changing profits” to investors who buy today:

“…if our numbers are correct, and this imitates the success of CACI International, you could potentially see life-changing profits.”

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get the name and ticker symbol of the small defense company creating the new UFO weapon for the United States military.

Who is Dylan Jovine?

Dylan Jovine has 30 years of investment experience. He started his career on Wall Street in his early 20s, where he quickly made a reputation for picking winning stocks – including companies that were about to be acquired.

By his late 20s, Dylan had founded his own brokerage and investment bank in New York City called Lexington Capital Partners. A few years later, Dylan sold his stake in the company to Silver Lake Capital.

Following the acquisition, Dylan launched a financial publishing firm called Tycoon Publishing. The goal was to provide followers with unbiased investment information and research. After launching in 2004, Tycoon Publishing reached a peak following of 500,000 individual investors in 28 countries before being acquired by Agora, the world’s largest financial newsletter publisher, in 2011.

Since 2018, Dylan has led Behind the Markets as the founder and CEO. Dylan uses his 30+ years of experience on and off Wall Street to help pick stocks for followers. His goal is to help individual investors beat institutional investors by identifying undervalued stocks.

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The Latest Weapon is a “21st Century Manhattan Project”

Dylan Jovine claims the latest UFO weapon is so impressive, he describes it as a “21st century Manhattan Project.”

Like the Manhattan Project, the latest UFO weapon involves dozens of scientists gathered at a remote location in the New Mexico desert to develop something in absolute secrecy.

Dylan doesn’t claim to have inside sources within the United States government or military. Instead, he trusts his research and believes he has identified the company at the heart of the project.

As further proof, Dylan cites the fact New Mexico UFO sightings have increased dramatically since 2020 – which is when the group of scientists first started gathering in the desert to develop the project. As UFO sightings increase, it’s believed the UFO weapon gets closer to launch.

For all of these reasons and more, Dylan sees the project as a 21st century Manhattan Project. Unlike the Manhattan Project, however, investors can get a stake by buying shares of the small defense company at the heart of the project.

Dylan Jovine’s 3 Rules for Huge Defense Profits

Dylan Jovine and the team at Behind the Markets focus on a variety of sectors – from biotech to defense.

When investing in defense companies, Dylan follows three rules. He developed these rules after 30+ years in the industry.

Dylan’s 3 rules for huge defense profits include:

Rule #1: The Company Must Have Breakthrough Science: Dylan recommends only investing in companies with breakthrough science. Instead of trying to judge science yourself, Dylan recommends trusting the minds at DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). DARPA works closely with defense companies to develop and promote new technology. According to Dylan, DARPA has worked closely with his chosen defense company to develop the new UFO technology.

Rule #2: The Company Must Have Defense Contracts in Place: The best defense companies already have defense contracts in place. It’s further proof the company has solid technology that is usable in the real world and vetted. Dylan’s chosen defense contractor doesn’t just have government contracts; the company beat our larger competitors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing to win the contract.

Rule #3: There Must Be an Urgent Government Need for the Company’s Products or Services: This is the rarest and most special role. There must be government urgency, or an urgent government need, for whatever the company is producing. Dylan claims this situation only occurs once every 50 years or so. In this situation, the urgency comes from China, which is actively trying to steal the technology from the United States. The first country to develop this technology and bring it to the real world “could shift the global balance of power,” according to a report by Deloitte.

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How the UFO Weapon Works

Dylan believes a small defense company is developing a “UFO weapon” so advanced, it will change the future of warfare.

How does the UFO weapon work? Why is it called a UFO weapon in the first place?

The UFO weapon was developed based on “recovered crashed UFO materials,” according to Dylan’s research. The Pentagon recovered unidentified objects from outer space, and they’re using those items to create a super weapon.

The UFO weapon is part of a new class of weapons called hypersonic glide missiles.

Hypersonic glide missiles seem to move so fast that they defy the laws of physics.

To move so fast, hypersonic glide muscles affect the basic chemistry of air around it, radically altering the aerodynamics and performance of the weapon.

The weapon doesn’t just move fast: it’s also very maneuverable. It can move around at G forces that would kill a human being. It changes directions in a way no plane on earth ever could.

The UFO weapon communicates with satellites while flying, which is how it’s able to fly at Mach 25 and move directions like nothing ever before developed. The UFO weapon is so fast, it’s effectively invisible to the target until it’s too late. It’s so fast, no known defenses can stop it. It makes all missiles and anti-aircraft systems in the world obsolete.

Although it may seem outlandish, Dylan claims he has “never been more certain of anything in almost 30 years as a professional investor.” He admits many of the details of the project are classified, although he’s confident the weapon will change the future of warfare.

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Four Branches of the US Military Will Use the UFO Weapon

Dylan Jovine believes hypersonic glide missiles are on the cusp of mass adoption – and one defense company is set to profit.

As proof, Dylan shows how four branches of the US military would use hypersonic glide missiles:

The Air Force: The Air Force may be the most obvious branch to benefit from hypersonic glide missiles. The Air Force maintains the land-based ICBM force of Minuteman IIIs, or America’s nuclear missiles that launch from land. As hypersonic glide missile technology emerges, the Air Force will retrofit existing nuclear weapons with the technology to prevent others from getting first strike capability against the United States. The Air Force would also ensure the technology is available at its bases in Italy, Japan, Germany, Korea, Spain, Turkey, and Guam.

The Navy: The Navy is another obvious target for hypersonic glide missile technology. The Navy maintains the submarine-based SLBM force of Trident I/II missiles along with certain other nuclear weapons carried on aircraft. The Navy could use hypersonic glide missile technology to retrofit its existing nuclear weapons and maintain its superiority. The Navy would also equip its bases in Bahrain, Cuba, Greece, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Spain with the new weapons.

The Army: Hypersonic glide missile technology will eventually become mobile, according to Dylan’s research, leading to light, infantry-shouldered weapons systems. Additionally, the Army would use the technology to protect its bases in Germany, Japan, Italy, Belgium, and Korea.

The Marines: The Marines maintain a single overseas base in Japan. The Marines would want hypersonic glide missile technology at their base to maintain defense readiness.

Overall, hypersonic glide missile technology is a newer and faster way of fighting. The first country to develop and utilize the technology could shift the global balance of power. That’s why Dylan sees his small defense company as a smart investment.

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What Will You Learn in The World’s First UFO Weapon Report?

Dylan and his team have published a guide called The World’s First ‘UFO Weapon’ – And the Tiny Defense Company that Will Change War Forever.

In the 100-page report, you can discover the name and ticker symbol of the small company reportedly developing hypersonic cruise missile technology for the United States. Plus, Dylan has added three other defense company recommendations. Recommendations include:

Recommended Defense & Weapons Company Stock #1: The first company is the small defense company mentioned above: the one making the dramatic new UFO weapon. The hypersonic glide missile will change the global balance of power as we know it, transforming warfare forever.

Recommended Defense & Weapons Company Stock #2: The second company “will make the UFO weapon even deadlier,” according to Dylan’s research. That company specializes in making metals that make the UFO weapon maneuver through the air in seemingly impossible ways.

Recommended Defense & Weapons Company Stock #3: The third company just received a billion-dollar contract to upgrade America’s warships with sea-based hypersonic strike capability. The company will help the military create a new lineup of hypersonic weapons for the future of warfare.

Recommended Defense & Weapons Company Stock #4: The fourth and final recommended defense and weapons company is a small cap stock that will protect the country from China. The company is developing defense technology specifically to defend against China, and Dylan believes the company is significantly undervalued for that reason.

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What’s Included with Behind the Markets?

When you subscribe to Behind the Markets today, you get a bundle of bonus reports covering the new UFO weapon along with additional reports on biotech stocks and your ordinary monthly subscription.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Behind the Markets today:

Monthly Issues of Behind the Markets: The core of your subscription is your monthly issue of Behind the Markets. Each month, Dylan sends subscribers an email newsletter with specific stock recommendations, in-depth market analysis, and bonus reporting. You’ll get a minimum of one new recommendation each month. Dylan focuses on undervalued mid cap companies that could deliver market-beating returns to conservative, long-term investors.

Access to Behind the Markets Model Portfolio: Want to see how Dylan’s previous recommendations have performed? Check the model portfolio. All Behind the Markets subscribers get 24/7 access to the Behind the Markets model portfolio. This portfolio lists all recommended stocks from Dylan and the team, including the entry point and current gain or loss on the trade.

Portfolio Updates & Trade Alerts: If Dylan needs to update the model portfolio or spots a trade opportunity between issues, he sends an alert to subscribers. Subscribers may want to sell high or buy low to take advantage of an opportunity, for example, or increase or decrease their position. Dylan doesn’t wait for monthly issues to recommend changes to his followers.

Free Bonus Report #1: The World’s First ‘UFO Weapon’ – And the tiny Defense Company That Will Change War Forever: This report tells you everything you need to know about the small defense company that, according to Dylan’s research, is developing hypersonic glide missile technology for the United States military. That company reportedly beat out Boeing and Lockheed Martin to develop the technology. Dylan believes the company gives investors “the chance to ride this massive trend for 35,000% returns.” Plus, the 100-page report mentions three additional 21st century defense contractors that may also be worth an investment.

Free Bonus Report #2: Medical Money: How to Create the Ideal Small Cap Biotech Portfolio: Dylan has a personal motivation for investing in biotech stocks. About a decade ago, Dylan dealt with a serious disease and attributes biotech innovations for saving his life. Today, many of Dylan’s best investment recommendations continue to be in the biotech space. In this guide, Dylan helps you create a portfolio of small cap biotech stocks.

Free Bonus Report #3: Biotech Income: How to Generate Monthly Income From Your Biotech Portfolio: Your portfolio of biotech stocks could generate income for you in the form of dividends. Many biotech companies pay you just for holding their stock. In this guide, Dylan recommends some of the hottest dividend-paying biotech companies in the space.

Free Bonus Report #4: Pot Stocks: What the History of Cigarettes Tells Us About Cannabis: We can learn a lot about the future of pot stocks by looking at the history of the cigarette industry. In this guide, Dylan explores pot stock opportunities – and pitfalls – based on what the world learned from decades of cigarette investing.

Free Bonus Report #5: Tidal Wave Profits: How the Medical Revolution Will Change Your Relationship with Your Doctor: In the future, you may not need to visit a hospital for CT scans and other major procedures. Instead, your doctor could use handheld devices to complete scans on-site. These advancements will change the future of medicine. In this guide, you can discover how specific devices – and specific companies – could change the future of medicine.

Free Bonus Report #6: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks: Dylan believes good biotech stocks must meet certain criteria. He likes companies that have recently completed stage 2 trials and are moving onto stage 3 trials, for example. He also likes companies producing something unique that no other company has developed – but that the world needs.

Free Bonus Report #7: 6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Stock: By asking yourself six questions before buying a stock, you can filter the best and worst stocks out of your portfolio. Dylan explains these six questions in this guide, helping you pinpoint the stocks with the biggest upside.

24/7 Access to Members-Only Portal: You can access everything through the 24/7 members-only portal – including all bonus guides, the model portfolio, the latest issue, and all other perks of your subscription.

VIP Concierge Customer Service: All subscribers get access to VIP concierge service from the Behind the Markets customer service team. That team is available from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm to help you get the most out of your subscription. The team is based in South Carolina.

Access to Historical Reports & Guides: All subscriptions – including Bronze, Silver, and Platinum – include lifetime access to all reports created by Behind the Markets over the years. The company has published dozens of reports on biotech stocks, defense stocks, and other technological advances. You can check how older reports have performed, get valuable information from recent reports, and dive into Dylan’s in-depth research.

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Behind the Markets Pricing: How Much Does Behind the Markets Cost?

Behind the Markets is available in three subscription tiers, including Bronze, Silver, or Platinum. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, the Platinum tier is priced at the same level as the Silver tier and comes with a bundle of bonus reports.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Behind the Markets online today:

Bronze: $39 Per Year

12 month subscription to Behind the Markets

Complimentary access to library of previous reports

All other ordinary membership bonuses listed above (outside of bonus reports)

Silver: $79 Per Year

12 month subscription to Behind the Markets

Complimentary access to library of previous reports

All other ordinary membership bonuses listed above

Free Bonus Report #1: The World’s First UFO Weapon” A the Tiny Defense Company that Will Change War Forever

Free Bonus Report #2: Medical Money: How to Create the Ideal Small Cap Biotech Portfolio

Free Bonus Report #3: Biotech Income: How to Generate Monthly Income From Your Biotech Portfolio

Learn about the next big defense stock. Sign up!

Platinum: $79 Per Year (Normally $99 Per Year)

12 month subscription to Behind the Markets

Complimentary access to library of previous reports

All other ordinary membership bonuses listed above

Free Bonus Report #1: The World’s First UFO Weapon” A the Tiny Defense Company that Will Change War Forever

Free Bonus Report #2: Medical Money: How to Create the Ideal Small Cap Biotech Portfolio

Free Bonus Report #3: Biotech Income: How to Generate Monthly Income From Your Biotech Portfolio

Free Bonus Report #4: Pot Stocks: What the History of Cigarettes Tells Us About Cannabis

Free Bonus Report #5: Tidal Wave Profits: How the Medical Revolution Will Change Your Relationship with Your Doctor

Free Bonus Report #6: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks

Behind the Markets Refund Policy

All Behind the Markets subscriptions come with a 30 day, 100% moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase at any time within 30 days of your purchase if you’re unhappy for any reason. Plus, you can keep all included bonus reports from your subscription as a thanks for trying it out.

Contact Behind the Markets

You can contact Behind the Markets and the company’s customer service team by phone, online form, or mail using the following:

Phone: 1-800-851-1965

1-800-851-1965 Online Form: https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/

https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/ Mailing Address: 4260 NW 1st Avenue, Suite #55, Boca Raton, FL 33431-4264

Behind the Markets is led by founder and CEO Dylan Jovine and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Conclusion

Dylan Jovine and his team at Behind the Markets have identified a small defense company set to manufacture a dramatic weapon for the United States government. That “UFO weapon” could change the future of warfare.

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get the name and ticker symbol of that UFO weapon maker and a thorough analysis of why Dylan believes it’s a smart pick.

To learn more about Behind the Markets or to subscribe today and discover the defense company making UFO weapons, visit the official website.