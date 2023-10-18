Wearables Review – Do NOT Buy Wearable Supplement Patches Until Knowing This!

Do you fret over the consequences of taking oral dietary supplements? Do you have reservations about certain brands and their manufacturing processes? If this is the case, many others share the same sentiment. Since dietary supplements are not regulated, individuals must invest time in research before deciding. Missing even the smallest detail can make or break one’s health. Our editorial staff researched and came upon an odd but potentially helpful technique for reaping the benefits of natural ingredients. Let’s get right to it: here’s what we learned about Wearables.

What are Wearables?

Wearables are sugar-free infusion patches intended to replace oral supplements. According to the creators, these patches, available in several varieties (for unique health purposes), contain natural ingredients that have been steeped and tinctured in alcohol to extract their active elements. The patches are then coated with the resulting tinctures to maximize health effects. Wearables contain nutrients with a molecular weight of less than 500 Daltons, allowing them to be absorbed via the skin and straight into the bloodstream. Once on the skin, individuals can anticipate a steady release of nutrients across 12 hours. With the general idea out of the way, we can now explore the options at hand.

What types of Wearables are currently available?

Wearables come in five different types. Below is a summary of each one and the benefits that stem wearing said patches:

Relief

Relief Wearables are intended to help relieve aches and pains. The main contributors are White Willow Bark, Ginger Root, Cat’s Claw Bark Powder, St. John’s Wort, and Copaiba Oil. Starting with Willow Bark, it has earned the title of pain reliever for centuries. Its active compound, salicin, has been demonstrated to reduce inflammation and pain, combat joint pain, and act as a natural aspirin. Ginger Root is another ingredient with anti-inflammatory properties (owing to the gingerol compound). So, individuals can anticipate recovery from morning sickness, eased joints, improvements in blood sugar levels, heart function, and digestion, and reduced risk of infections.

Cat’s Claw is an herbal supplement made from a tropical vine. Preliminary research on the effects of cat’s claw on overall wellness has proven that it may help boost the immune system and relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. St. John’s Wort is a flowering plant named for its bright yellow flowers. Interestingly, it has been used for physical and mental health for ages. From a scientific standpoint, this ingredient has been studied for anxiety, menopause symptoms, and seasonal affective disorder as a way to quit smoking and viral infections.

St. John’s Wort has also been considered for topically treating wounds, though additional research is required to confirm this. The last of the main ingredients is Copaiba Oil, made from the Copaiba oil resin. Although most studies were conducted on animals, the consensus is that this ingredient has the potential for wound healing, pain relief, and infection-fighting purposes.

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Sleep

Sleep Wearables use a combination of natural ingredients trusted to put people in a soothing state, allowing them to sleep better. These specifically include Melatonin, GABA, Skullcap, and L-theanine. Melatonin is a common dietary supplement used as a sleep aid. To date, it has been reported to help with insomnia by improving the time it takes to fall asleep, total time spent sleeping, and overall sleep quality. Furthermore, some studies have shown that it can alleviate symptoms of seasonal depression while also increasing human growth hormone (for cellular regeneration).

Then, we have GABA (or gamma-aminobutyric acid), which serves as an amino acid and neurotransmitter. In this scenario, GABA’s role as a neurotransmitter is critical, as this permits it to modify brain activity, promoting tranquility and, eventually, sleep. Skullcap, a traditional medicine staple, has comparable effects in that it enhances mood and decreases anxiety. The latter is due to its natural capacity to boost GABA in the brain. Other therapeutic qualities include antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer effects.

Sleep Wearables also contains L-Theanine, an amino acid extracted from green and black tea and certain mushrooms. Existing research suggests that it can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus (when paired with coffee), promote immune function (owing to its antioxidant profile), and possibly regulate blood pressure levels. A kid’s version is also available at a lower strength level.

Energy

Energy Wearables aims to enhance energy levels and concentration. The creators took a high-powered, nutritious approach to achieve the latter without the risk of jitters or crashes. In other words, each patch mostly celebrates the likes of Green Tea, Yerba Mate, Black Maca, and Ginseng. As per one source, Green Tea contains catechins, antioxidants that rid the body of free radicals and oxidative stress. This ingredient also boasts caffeine and L-theanine, which are trusted to have a synergistic effect on cognitive function, brain function, and mood.

Other benefits include boosted metabolism, healthy breakdown of fat, and reduced risk of some forms of cancer. Following suit, we have Yerba Mate, an herbal tea rich in caffeine, antioxidants, and several other micronutrients. As for perks, individuals can anticipate boosted energy, improved mental focus, and physical performance, protection against infections, some weight and fat loss results, and regulated blood sugar. Black Maca, or Peruvian ginseng, is another intriguing ingredient, as it can improve mood and energy and better digest nutrients.

However, some benefits have stronger evidence than others, warranting further investigation. On the topic of ginseng, we have Panax Ginseng, which is unique in its own right. Based on the reporting of one source, it might exhibit glucose-lowering effects, regulate cholesterol levels, and reduce inflammatory markers.

Chill

Chill Wearables address issues like anxiety and poor concentration; however, the selected ingredients are not intended to boost energy. Instead, this patch aims to achieve a delicate balance between calmness and increased focus. Some ingredients like GABA, L-theanine, and Ginger root are reappearing for this purpose, but they aren’t the only main ones. Chill also brings together Ashwagandha, Passionflower, and Rhodiola rosea.

Starting with Ashwagandha, this herb is by far one of the most diverse ones we’ve come across. It has been a staple in Ayurvedic medicine due to its adaptogenic nature. Put differently, it helps the body resist the adverse effects of stress. Truthfully, a large body of research has concluded that the herb not only might reduce stress and anxiety but also boost athletic performance, reduce symptoms of depression and inflammation, elevate testosterone levels in men, regulate blood sugar levels, and improve brain function.

Then there’s Passionflower, a climbing vine predominantly used in alternative medicine to help with sleep and anxiety. Much of this is due to the plant’s ability to act on GABA receptors in the brain, which, as previously said, creates feelings of tranquility and, hence, pushes people to sleep. Finally, there’s Rhodiola Rosea, another adaptogenic herb that has been shown to lower stress levels, alleviate fatigue, reduce symptoms of depression, improve brain function and exercise performance, and possibly manage symptoms linked to diabetes.

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How much do Wearables cost?

Each Wearables pack has 28 patches, which should last about a month. These do not have to be worn daily, potentially exceeding a month. Here are some pricing options available at checkout (before applicable taxes and shipping):

Order one pack of Wearables for $29.96

Order three packs of Wearables for $74.90

Order six packs of Wearables for $119.84

Individuals can purchase the same type or mix and match for more than one pack. If you aren’t happy with your purchase please contact customer service within 30 days to discuss a refund or replacement.

Email: support@getwearables.co

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What features do Wearables generally have?

A: Wearables have an intuitive distribution of nutrients, have been approved for skin contact, contain nothing but natural ingredients, and are paraben-free, sugar-free, and fragrance-free.

Q: How do you use Wearables?

A: The patch must first be applied to the body. It is best used on hairless areas or away from bendy areas around the joints. Then it’s a matter of wearing each patch for 12 hours, peeling it off when time is up, and discarding it. Of course, people should wash themselves, as there might be some adhesive residue left behind.

Q: How many patches are there in one package?

A: Each package comes with 28 vitamin patches.

Q: What other ingredients are there in Relief Wearables?

A: Other ingredients critical for Relief Wearables’ positive effects include Arnica Extract, Curcumin Root, Licorice Root Extract, Zinc Picolinate, B-Complex Blend, Magnesium Citrate, CoQ10 and Cosmoperine.

Q: What other ingredients are there in Sleep Wearables?

A: Other ingredients in Sleep Wearables patches include 5-HTP, L-Tryptophan, Lavender Oil, CoQ10, and Black Pepper Extract.

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Q: What other ingredients are there in Energy Wearables?

A: Besides the ingredients above, each Energy Wearables also combines the likes of Caffeine (Natural/Anhydrous), Agmatine Sulfate, Orange Citrus Fragrance, B-complex blend, CoQ10, and Black Pepper Extract.

Q: What else that’s not already mentioned is in each Chill Wearables patch?

A: Magnesium Beta Hydroxybutyrate is Another ingredient in the Chill Wearables patch.

Q: How long will it take for Wearables shipments to arrive?

A: Normally, the Wearables team requires 24 to 48 hours to ship out orders. From there, an additional 3 to 5 business days will be needed for shipments to reach their final destinations within the continental United States. The timeframe for international shipping has not been provided due to variability between different country’s procedures.

Q: Are Wearables protected by a money-back guarantee?

A: For sanitary reasons, the team will not accept returns. However, if these patches don’t do the trick, customer support can be contacted for a refund or replacement product. This is only available to individuals who contact customer service within 30 days of their purchase date. For more information on the eligibility requirements, consider emailing support@getwearables.co.

Final Remarks

Ultimately, Wearables are an alternative to oral supplements. This solution differs from others in that it reaches the bloodstream directly rather than passing through the digestive system. In the latter case, the risk of nutrient loss is often larger depending on the type of ingredients used. The side effects are also more noticeable, which may not be suitable for most people. Our analysis suggests that Wearables provide individuals with a solution that has a long-term effect, guaranteeing that the goal they want to achieve is met steadily throughout the day (or night, depending on the patch).

Research on the key contributors also seems to match the intended purposes of each patch, which is comforting. Individuals must conduct their due diligence ahead of time. Final touches like smell elimination, skin safety, and overall accessibility make Wearables a worthwhile investment. To learn more about Wearables, visit the official website >>>