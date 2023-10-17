PrimeGENIX Bone Complex Reviews – Should You Buy?

Are you a man in your 40s with a passion for sports but feel it’s far too late? If this is the case, you are not alone. A man’s bone mass gradually declines as they age due to a process known as bone remodeling [1]. Existing bones are often removed during the process, and new bones are formed. Unfortunately, age maintains bone loss while preventing bone development, resulting in a noticeable shortfall. Hormone imbalance is another concern that this population suffers from. We normally associate women with said issue, but men are riddled with it too.

Lower testosterone levels, particularly, have a deleterious impact on bone density, strength, growth, and resorption. To think that these are only a few of the many factors that play a role is mind-boggling. It also doesn’t help that there aren’t many supplement companies that cater to this specific population. So, what’s next? Fortunately for those considering defying all odds, one group of Gen X men want to help guys in their 40s, 50s, and older smash all assumptions about their ability.

In this regard, they have created a formula that balances bone remodeling and decreases the risk of future injury. Here’s a comprehensive review of the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex.

What is the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex?

The PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex is a physician-recommended bone health supplement for men in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. This solution has been designed to help men in their later years maintain an active lifestyle without worrying about their fragile bones. The formula allegedly boasts ten scientifically backed ingredients that enhance bone composition, resilience, and overall wellness. Such a remedy is required given that men suffer from various inadequacies once they turn 30, most of which are related to bone health. With the introduction out of the way, let’s take a peek at how the PrimeGENIX® team envisioned the Bone Complex formula.

How does the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex work?

When we think of bones, we quickly turn to calcium for help. The PrimeGENIX® team, on the other hand, sees no benefit in taking normal calcium. “Normal calcium molecules” appear difficult for the body to absorb. This is especially true for calcium carbonate and calcium citrate supplements. Men should instead choose Microcrystalline Calcium Hydroxyapatite (MCHA). The creators argued that MCHA, sourced from animal bones, is superior because it is a highly absorbable calcium that makes its way to the bones.

It is also thought to include phosphate, zinc, and collagen, all well-known, bone-supporting minerals. MCHA works in two ways. First, it activates bone osteoblast cells, which encourage bone formation and development, and then it uses hydroxyapatite crystals to enhance bone strengthening. It’s one thing to hear what the creators say, but it’s another to see what society as a whole knows of MCHA, so we did some digging.

One source re-emphasized the difference between normal calcium and MCHA, noting that MCHA is neither a salt nor presented in chelate form. Instead, it is an elemental calcium woven into the complex of other minerals and proteins that act as bone growth factors. In other words, the benefits are not solely due to calcium but the many other minerals, peptides, mucopolysaccharides, and many other micronutrients. Next, we’ll do a deep dive into the other supporting ingredients.

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What are the main ingredients inside the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex?

Earlier, we gathered that the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex focuses on different contributors to bone health, mainly MCHA (1,307mg – calcium + phosphorus). Equally important to this formula are the following supporting ingredients:

Magnesium (200mg)

The PrimeGenix® team sources magnesium from magnesium citrate, glycinate, and ascorbate. Magnesium citrate combines magnesium and citric acid, which work together to improve bioavailability and mineral absorption into the bloodstream. The next type combines magnesium and glycine, a pair proven to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can be used to treat various inflammatory and chronic disorders. The final version combines magnesium with a non-acid source of vitamin C poised to support bone health, muscle function, and immune function.

Its most significant function is to ensure that bones are robust. 60% of magnesium naturally found in the body is in the teeth and bones. Naturally, it doesn’t surprise us to learn that the mineral could potentially treat arthritis-related inflammation and pain, reduce complications in the future, maintain joint cartilage, and ease muscle pain. Magnesium has also been proven to improve immune function, which is said to boost white blood cells’ ability to fight pathogens and prevent the development of autoimmune illnesses.

Zinc (11mg)

Zinc is classified as an essential nutrient since it regulates gene expression, enzymatic reactions, immunological function, wound healing, and overall growth and development, to name a few. Regarding the mechanism by which zinc promotes bone health, one review stated that the mineral might improve chondrocyte (for healthy cartilage) and osteoblast functions while blocking osteoclast activity. This trio is associated with benefits such as bone homeostasis and regeneration. That said, more research is still needed on this front.

Another key benefit is zinc’s role in improving the immune system and decreasing inflammation. As mentioned earlier, the former supports wound healing and limits the risk of bone-related diseases. On the other hand, studies have shown zinc to help reduce oxidative stress and specific inflammatory proteins linked to heart disease, cancer, and mental decline. In an old trial, a daily dose of 45mg helped decrease inflammatory markers.

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Copper (1,000mcg)

Copper is an essential mineral highly recommended for bone strength, heart health, and immune health, to mention a few benefits. In fact, one study [7] that looked at the association between copper levels, bone mineral density, and total fracture found that moderate serum copper levels are essential for bone health. Excess copper levels might have the reverse effect, increasing the likelihood of fracture. However, this is only one aspect; individuals must also consider their lifestyle choices, disease state, and metabolic and genetic factors.

Manganese (5mg)

Manganese is a trace mineral the body needs in small amounts to promote normal brain, neurological, and enzymatic functions. In bone health, this ingredient has been suggested for bone development and maintenance. When combined with calcium, zinc, and copper, manganese might promote healthy bone mineral density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis-related bone break, and spinal bone loss and improving bone mass.

Vitamin C (100mg)

Vitamin C, or L-ascorbic acid, is an important nutrient known for its antioxidant effects. As previously stated, antioxidants are essential for ridding the body of free radicals associated with increased inflammation and oxidative stress. Another crucial role that vitamin C plays is in the formation of collagen. Collagen is a protein in the body that helps make tissues resilient and incredibly flexible. It is mostly present in the skin, followed by the bones, muscles, tendons, and cartilage, which explains its inclusion in PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex.

Other nutrients that are found in smaller amounts yet have a long-term influence on the bones include:

Boron (700mcg): Might reduce joint pain and stiffness and replenish calcium and magnesium stores

Might reduce joint pain and stiffness and replenish calcium and magnesium stores Vitamin D3 (25mcg): Might support bone growth, bone remodeling, and regulate muscle contractions

Might support bone growth, bone remodeling, and regulate muscle contractions Vitamin K (120mcg): Might increase bone mineral density and reduce the risk of bone fracture

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Where was the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex manufactured?

A. The PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex is manufactured in the continental United States.

Q. Is the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex safe?

A. Since the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex was manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, safety and quality-related concerns should not arise. Safety also depends heavily on the individual. Additionally, each serving contains nothing more than minerals accepted by society. Ultimately, everyone must do their due diligence and consult an expert before starting.

Q. How should the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex be taken?

A. To reap the full benefits of the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex, individuals should take between 1 and 6 capsules daily, with meals a few hours before and after other medications. People currently on medications must confirm with their respective physicians that the risk of interactions is highly unlikely.

Q. How long will PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex take to experience a difference in bone health?

A. Bone recovery and healthy growth can take anywhere between 6 and 12 weeks. We’re not dealing with an issue that can be resolved overnight, nor does the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex act in that capacity. Instead, it nourishes the bones, which stimulates results over time. Those looking for a timeline should know that at least two months of daily use is essential to see or feel any major difference.

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Q. Is the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex suitable for people hoping to reduce injury recovery time?

A. The PrimeGENIX® team believes that Bone Complex can help any man in their 30s, 40s, and 50s to optimize bone conditions. Such confidence stems from the fact that most studies on the ingredients found in this formula indicate the potential for healthy bones, remarkable growth, and injury resistance.

Q. When will PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex shipments arrive?

A. On average, PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex shipments are expected to arrive within the first seven working days since placing an order. For the time being, it is unclear whether international orders are accepted. The best course of action is to contact customer support directly.

Q. Are the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex orders supported by any guarantees?

A. Yes, the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex is backed by a 67-day, money-back guarantee. Individuals have 67 days from the order date to decide whether this formula supports set goals for bone growth, mineralization, and/or recovery. Customer support should be contacted to initiate the refund process if it fails to impress. Here is some contact information to be mindful of:

Phone: 1 (866) 698 6950

1 (866) 698 6950 Email: support@leadingedgehealth.com.

support@leadingedgehealth.com. Submit a contact form on the official website.

How much does the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex cost?

Mending the bones is a long-term target that requires significant dedication. For this reason, individuals will almost certainly need to consider bulk purchases, which not only minimizes stress linked to reducing supply but also lowers the financial hardship that comes with purchasing a bottle at a time, as illustrated below:

1 PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex bottle: $59.95 each

3 PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex bottles: $39.96 each

5 PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex bottles: $35.87 each

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About PrimeGENIX®

PrimeGENIX® is a health supplement company that aims to change people’s perceptions of men over 40 and their capacity to participate in sports. This team, which takes pride in being a member of Generation X, claims that their approach to wellness is comprised of challenging expectations and smashing preconceptions. In this case, they encourage men to step back and ponder why they should even consider giving up their passion just because they are getting older. What led this team to launch PrimeGENIX® is one mere fact: the absence of solutions tailored to older men and aging bodies.

Their formulas are all supported by Dr. Kaleb Redden, the PrimeGENIX® team doctor. He is a professional sports medicine doctor equally dedicated to maintaining an outstanding physique and a strong mindset. It’s reassuring to see that much of what goes into each supplement is chosen with the help of this specialist. All things considered, if the PrimeGENIX® team could stand in front of its clients and highlight one message, it would be this:

“We believe that you can still live life to the fullest, even as you age. We know you’re willing to put in the work to maintain your health and vitality and you deserve supplements that can keep up […] Our supplements are designed to address the unique issues we [men] face as we [men] age, helping you stay on top of your game.”

Concluding Remarks

Ultimately, the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex is a dietary supplement intended to equip the bodies of men in their 40s and older with key nutrients that support bone health, namely in terms of bone growth and development, bone mineral density, reduced risk of bone fracture and speedy recovery. The key to this formula isn’t seeking extravagant or tropic ingredients; the team stuck to the basics emphasizing bioavailability.

Most dietary supplements cut corners when selecting ingredients, failing to consider whether the body can absorb them. This is true for most calcium forms, one of the major challenges this team overcame due to MCHA. This alternative is a woven complex of minerals and proteins that act as direct bone growth factors. The same cannot be said about minerals in salt or chelate forms. The creators included antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to bolster this bone complex, which set the foundation for excellent protection and recovery.

Furthermore, the fact that the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex is based on advice from a sports medicine expert provides this solution a competitive advantage. How can anyone overlook their honesty, efforts to educate the public on how each ingredient works, or simply their compassion for the aging population?

For these reasons, we believe the PrimeGENIX® Bone Complex has plenty to offer.