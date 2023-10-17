ENOF Reviews – Should You Buy Essential Nutrients from Organic Foods Supplement?

Getting children to like vegetables as much as they love processed or junk food is a challenge that most parents have attempted but failed miserably. As for why this is a persistent issue, there isn’t just one. Some children, for example, may simply struggle to accept the texture, which can range from firm to slippery, with numerous unpleasant textures in between. Other equally important elements are our remaining senses, such as smell, look, taste, or reaction to other people’s reactions to vegetables. The point we are trying to make here is that the lack of vegetables can create unnecessary deficiencies.

In fact, a lack thereof has been related to increased appetite and cravings, susceptibility to infections, impaired vision and mood, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and strokes. We wouldn’t want to expose our children to such upheaval, would we? What can be done in such a case? One way is to add vegetables without them knowing, entirely disguising touch, feel, appearance, and scent. This review seeks to expose ENOF’s simple nature.

What is ENOF?

ENOF (pronounced “enough”) is a nutritional supplement for finicky eaters with organic vegetable nutrition. The company behind it claims that its supplement is superior to other dietary supplements due to the technology used, making it actual food. It is entirely composed of whole vegetables, concentrating on phytonutrient retention. To put it another way, a 1/12th teaspoon serving size is said to be equivalent to eating 2.5 servings of fresh vegetables. This is the key reason this team believes parents can get their children to eat more vegetables without them knowing.

In the world of children, this serving size provides 90% of their recommended daily intake. Clearly, there are strong claims regarding the value ENOF has to offer. But to what extent do they hold up? To answer this, we need to evaluate the processes that serve as the basis for this supplement.

What makes ENOF so special?

Undoubtedly, ENOF is special, given that a small quantity goes a long way for children. This is an unprecedented feat in dietary supplements, but how did this company get here? Everything comes back to the underlying technology. Most conventional multivitamins and supplements fall short because they lack the entire spectrum of natural phytonutrients. This is because the chosen processing technique degrades nutrients, prompting producers to seek synthetic vitamins to fill in the voids.

The ENOF team employs a four-step method that retains nearly all of the hundreds of phytonutrients, resulting in a highly concentrated serving size. Here is a simple overview of their thought process:

Step 1: Coating

First and foremost, their organic vegetables are thoroughly covered in vegetable gums and oil. This process serves as a barrier for the nutrients within them. One source covering recent breakthroughs in edible gum coating confirmed that this procedure has been shown to lower respiration rate and weight loss and preserve the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, they are regarded as vehicles that govern the rate of dispersion and may promote produce maturity. Surprisingly, such gums also have antioxidant and antimicrobial effects.

Step 2: Freeze-Drying

Once coated, all of the vegetables will be subjected to freeze-drying. This removes nearly all of their water, leaving only nutritionally dense substances. For those unacquainted with the process, freeze-drying is a technique in which moisture is removed using a vacuum mechanism known as sublimation. It preserves nutrients and requires minimal processing, upholding the pure nature of vegetables. It’s also worth noting that each vegetable’s color and shape remain unchanged, bringing it as close to its fresh form as possible. Undeniably, removing water has been demonstrated to extend shelf life by reducing the risk of bacterial growth.

Step 3: Grinding

Finally, the coated and freeze-dried vegetables are ground to a very fine, nutrient-rich powder within the ENOF canister. Before “bottling” them, this manufacturer sends a small sample to an accredited third-party lab to ensure the nutritious levels promised. This amount of transparency is uncommon and should be commended when introduced. The curiously inclined can even visit their official website to look at the quality conformance results.

Step 4: Packaging

The above steps are repeated precisely to ensure that each batch is equally comparable in nutrition and quality.

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What are the main ingredients inside ENOF?

The main ingredients inside ENOF are tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, beets, carrots, and broccoli. This begs two questions: why are there so few sources, and what benefits do they provide? One answer can be found in the nutritional facts listed below. For the other, we did some research to obtain a basic sense of how useful said nutrients are:

Vitamin A (810mcg): Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which includes organic compounds such as retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several others. It wears many hats regarding overall wellness, including maintaining healthy skin and vision and promoting normal bone growth. As per one source, a vitamin A deficiency increases children’s risk of disease and early death because it weakens the immune system and promotes visual system disorders.

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which includes organic compounds such as retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several others. It wears many hats regarding overall wellness, including maintaining healthy skin and vision and promoting normal bone growth. As per one source, a vitamin A deficiency increases children’s risk of disease and early death because it weakens the immune system and promotes visual system disorders. Vitamin D (8mcg): Vitamin D is a substance that the body requires to keep bones healthy. So, naturally, a deficiency in this nutrient could negatively impact a child’s growth, immune function, and mental health. Much of this is because vitamin D is essential for the efficiency of other nutrients. According to one source, sustaining calcium and phosphorus levels without vitamin D is nearly impossible, which alone deteriorates bone health. Furthermore, its absence hinders the development of the skeletal system.

Vitamin D is a substance that the body requires to keep bones healthy. So, naturally, a deficiency in this nutrient could negatively impact a child’s growth, immune function, and mental health. Much of this is because vitamin D is essential for the efficiency of other nutrients. According to one source, sustaining calcium and phosphorus levels without vitamin D is nearly impossible, which alone deteriorates bone health. Furthermore, its absence hinders the development of the skeletal system. Vitamin C (44mg): Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin known predominantly for its antioxidant properties, which have been demonstrated to protect cells against the effects of free radicals (thereby limiting inflammation and oxidative stress in the body). Besides the aforementioned, this nutrient supports healthy bone growth, skin health, iron absorption (essential for their development), and nervous system.

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin known predominantly for its antioxidant properties, which have been demonstrated to protect cells against the effects of free radicals (thereby limiting inflammation and oxidative stress in the body). Besides the aforementioned, this nutrient supports healthy bone growth, skin health, iron absorption (essential for their development), and nervous system. Vitamin E (14 mg): Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin known for its antioxidant properties, therefore, many of its benefits are similar to that of vitamin C. The one catch is that taking anything in excess can cause bleeding. Therefore, supplements are considered a must only if children are deficient. Luckily, the ENOF team included a respected dose to avoid any unwanted consequences.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin known for its antioxidant properties, therefore, many of its benefits are similar to that of vitamin C. The one catch is that taking anything in excess can cause bleeding. Therefore, supplements are considered a must only if children are deficient. Luckily, the ENOF team included a respected dose to avoid any unwanted consequences. Niacin (4.3mg): Niacin (or vitamin B) works to produce two types of coenzymes in the body known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP). This duo is allegedly involved in over 400 biochemical reactions in the body, most of which support the conversion of food into usable energy. A lack thereof has been reported to induce several symptoms, including fatigue, constipation, loss of appetite, and memory loss.

Niacin (or vitamin B) works to produce two types of coenzymes in the body known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP). This duo is allegedly involved in over 400 biochemical reactions in the body, most of which support the conversion of food into usable energy. A lack thereof has been reported to induce several symptoms, including fatigue, constipation, loss of appetite, and memory loss. Vitamin K (35mcg): Vitamin K is a fat-soluble nutrient that the body uses to make blood clots (essential to limit bleeding). Additionally, this nutrient is sought after for its ability to support healthy bones. Adults and children normally get an adequate source of vitamin K through leafy greens; however, babies get very little, putting them at risk of bleeding. Regarding the consequences of a vitamin K deficiency in children, one source explained how this group might experience poor intestinal functioning, which could hinder their metabolic function.

Vitamin K is a fat-soluble nutrient that the body uses to make blood clots (essential to limit bleeding). Additionally, this nutrient is sought after for its ability to support healthy bones. Adults and children normally get an adequate source of vitamin K through leafy greens; however, babies get very little, putting them at risk of bleeding. Regarding the consequences of a vitamin K deficiency in children, one source explained how this group might experience poor intestinal functioning, which could hinder their metabolic function. Folate (77mcg): Folate is a catch-all name for the various forms of vitamin B9. This water-soluble vitamin is required to build and repair DNA, support cellular growth, division, and functioning, produce specific proteins, and promote red blood cell maturation. A deficit is frequently associated with anemia, heart disease, and developmental problems in babies.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Is ENOF safe for children?

A. ENOF is considered safe for children because it contains nothing but vegetables that have been carefully processed to retain their phytonutrient profiles. Each serving includes less than the recommended vitamin and/or mineral dose. This has been done to stress that children still need to be exposed to whole foods. ENOF is not a replacement but rather an addition.

Q. Is ENOF suitable for adults as well?

A. Adults may also consider taking ENOF, but they must examine their daily requirements, which differ greatly from children’s.

Q. What features does ENOF have?

A. ENOF contains no GMOs, syrups, sugars, or dyes. Additionally, it is allergen-free (at least of the most common types), gluten-free (with no chance for cross-contamination), and completely organic.

Q. How should ENOF be taken?

A. A sprinkle of ENOF (i.e., 1/12th a teaspoon) goes a long way, whether on top of favorite foods or in beverages.

Q. At what temperatures is ENOF safe?

A. It is mostly determined by the method of cooking chosen. The following temperatures must be adhered to to maintain ENOF’s nutritional profile:

Baking – 350 degrees Fahrenheit (no more than 45 minutes)

– 350 degrees Fahrenheit (no more than 45 minutes) Boiling – Medium flame (no more than 30 minutes)

– Medium flame (no more than 30 minutes) Broiling – High heat (no more than 10 minutes)

– High heat (no more than 10 minutes) Grilling – Medium high flame (no more than 20 minutes)

– Medium high flame (no more than 20 minutes) Microwave – High power (no more than 10 minutes)

– High power (no more than 10 minutes) Freezing – No restrictions

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Q. Why are ENOF canisters not filled to the top?

A. Each ENOF canister is only 30% full. As explained by the creators of this supplement, this represents a month-long supply. Undeniably, this team could have resorted to a smaller canister, however, this would have prevented them from publishing the full Nutrition Facts and other necessary information.

Q. Does ENOF replace the multivitamins I am taking now?

A. If one’s current multivitamins fulfill other requirements not met by ENOF, then both could be taken together. However, this is a question to ask a healthcare professional, as each person is unique regarding health and tolerance.

Q. What is ENOF’s shelf life?

A. Although ENOF’s shelf life is two years, it can also be used for more than two years. The former timeframe guarantees nutritional profiles, whereas exceeding it will not.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on ENOF shipments?

A. ENOF shipments to the continental United States may take between 3 and 7 business days. Regarding international orders, a lot depends on the destination country. Therefore, a conservative timeframe of 2 to 6 weeks has been provided by this team.

Q. Is ENOF protected by a refund policy?

A. Yes, ENOF has been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If individuals aren’t completely satisfied with their purchase, customer support must be contacted within 30 days from the purchase date to request a refund. For more information on the formalities and process, contact the team at:

sales@simplyenof.com

How much does ENOF cost?

The prices vary based on the number of canisters selected at checkout:

1 ENOF Canister: $44.50 each + applicable shipping

$44.50 each + applicable shipping 3 ENOF Canisters: $33.32 each + free domestic shipping

$33.32 each + free domestic shipping 6 ENOF Canisters: $27.50 each + free domestic shipping

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Summary

To summarize, ENOF is a nutrient-dense, 100% organic supplement designed exclusively for children’s dietary needs. It is a constant challenge to convince this generation to accept and appreciate vegetables. While they may enjoy particular vegetables, not all produce carries similar nutritional profiles. With ENOF in place, parents can at least trust it to bring in whatever is missing. The ENOF team’s thought process largely impressed our editorial staff. Their goal of ensuring that their supplement embodies whole foods is the secret to their success.

This prompted them to devise a four-step procedure that appears to align with the beliefs and evidence produced by the scientific and food quality communities. What other brand can claim that a 1/12th teaspoon goes a long way? Of course, the supplement industry is not regulated by the FDA, so providers are not required to go above and beyond, but ENOF has accomplished this. Not only have they reflected on maintaining quality nutrients, but their claims are backed by reports provided by third-party lab testing.

All this shows that they want to help picky eaters fulfill their daily vegetable intake. As a final remark, it is important for parents to do their own research and consult a pediatrician before getting started.

Considering everything we’ve discussed today, ENOF seems to be a valuable investment in a child’s healthy development.