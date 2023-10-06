INFECTED Book Reviews: Real Secrets From The Medical Underground or Cheap Hype?

The world has witnessed several pandemics throughout history, each causing widespread devastation and loss of life. From the SARS outbreak in 2002 to the Ebola crisis in 2014, these infectious diseases have exposed the vulnerabilities of our global health systems. However, despite the lessons learned, many people seemed ill-prepared for the most recent pandemic – COVID-19.

Millions of People Discovered They Had Prepared for the Wrong Thing!

Before 2020, Americans had prepared for many scenarios – Y2K, EMP/grid down, dollar collapse, food shortages, and even martial law. However, a pandemic of the scale and magnitude of COVID-19 was not on their radar. The world was caught off guard, and individuals, families, and economies worldwide have felt the devastating consequences of this unpreparedness.

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The Need for a New Approach to Pandemic Preparedness

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to reevaluate our preparedness strategies. People must acknowledge that the next virus or pathogen is not a matter of “if” but “when.” To protect yourselves and your loved ones, there’s a need to take proactive measures to build up your immune systems and prepare for the next pandemic.

Introducing INFECTED: Secrets From The Medical Underground

Dr. Ralph LaGuardia, a renowned medical practitioner with over 40 years of experience, has developed a comprehensive guide to help individuals strengthen their immune systems and thrive in the face of future pandemics. In his groundbreaking book, INFECTED: Secrets From The Medical Underground, Dr. LaGuardia shares his expertise and reveals the key strategies to prepare for the next virus or pathogen.

This new book shows exactly how you can prepare and what to take in building up your immune system so that you and your family are as protected as you can be whenever the next virus or pathogen hits.

The Gang of Seven: Strengthening Your Body’s Defenses

One of the most critical aspects of Dr. LaGuardia’s approach is what he refers to as “The Gang of Seven.” Individuals should incorporate these seven things into their daily routines to boost their immune systems and enhance their ability to fight viruses. While Dr. LaGuardia does not disclose the exact details of The Gang of Seven, he emphasizes their effectiveness in strengthening the body’s defenses against infectious diseases.

The True Origin of COVID-19: Uncovering the Deception

To understand the importance of preparing for future pandemics, it is essential to examine the origins of COVID-19. Dr. LaGuardia challenges the widely accepted narrative that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese wet market.

He presents evidence suggesting that COVID-19 was intentionally developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as part of gain-of-function research funded by Dr. Fauci. This revelation raises questions about the true intentions behind the release of COVID-19 and the potential for future intentional releases of deadly pathogens.

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The Global Elites and Their Role in Pandemic Planning

Dr. LaGuardia delves into the suspicious connections between global elites and pandemic planning. He highlights an event called Event 201, hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This event, held just before the outbreak of COVID-19, eerily simulated a global coronavirus pandemic. Dr. LaGuardia suggests a coordinated effort by these influential organizations to plan and profit from pandemics.

The Motives Behind Pandemic Planning: Power, Profit, and Population Control

Why would world leaders and wealthy elites want to unleash a deadly pandemic on the world? Dr. LaGuardia explores three possible motives – the consolidation of power, the potential for massive profits through mandatory vaccines and digital IDs, and the opportunity to reduce the world population. He presents evidence of the belief held by many elites that the planet is overpopulated and that reducing the population is necessary for the survival of the planet and the human race.

Preparing for What’s Next: Strengthening Your Immune System

While the motives behind pandemic planning may seem sinister, the focus should be on individual preparedness. Dr. LaGuardia provides practical advice on strengthening your immune system and protecting yourself and your family during future pandemics. He emphasizes the importance of adopting a holistic approach beyond simply treating symptoms and instead focuses on addressing the root causes of diseases.

Inside INFECTED: A Comprehensive Guide to Immune System Health

INFECTED offers a wealth of information on building a robust immune system. Dr. LaGuardia shares his knowledge on topics such as the true origins of COVID-19, the shortcomings of mainstream approaches to pandemic response, the role of nutrition and supplementation in immune system health, and the importance of natural remedies in strengthening the body’s defenses.

The book covers a range of topics, including:

The one thing you should NEVER do if you have a fever.

How to differentiate between upper and lower respiratory tract infections.

The role of antioxidants in immune system health.

The impact of certain medications on immune function.

The benefits of specific vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for immune support.

The importance of microbiome health in overall immunity.

Natural remedies for common respiratory infections.

The power of essential oils in fighting infections.

Lifestyle factors, such as diet and exercise, affect immune system health.

Ordering INFECTED: A Lifetime Investment in Health

The information found in INFECTED is invaluable, offering a lifetime investment in health and preparedness. While the book’s retail value could easily exceed $250, Dr. LaGuardia is committed to ensuring that price is not an obstacle to accessing this crucial information. For a limited time, INFECTED is available for as low as $39, making it an affordable resource for individuals and families seeking to fortify their immune systems and protect themselves against future pandemics.

Well, you can’t put a price tag on a strong immune system and good health. This is because, without your health, you’ve got nothing much left for you. It’s more than valuable to have this information; you’ll be able to use it to help people you love most – loved ones, family, and friends.

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Bonus Gifts: Enhancing Your Preparedness Journey

Dr. LaGuardia offers three free bonus gifts worth $101 to further support readers on their preparedness journey. These gifts include The Doomsday Survival Medicine Chest, The Prepper’s Guide to Essential Oils, and Home Defense Hacks. These additional resources provide practical advice and strategies for managing medical emergencies, harnessing the power of essential oils, and fortifying your home against potential threats.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a wake-up call, highlighting the importance of preparedness and immune system health. INFECTED: Secrets From The Medical Underground equips readers with the knowledge and tools needed to take control of their health and protect themselves against future pandemics.

By implementing the strategies outlined in this groundbreaking book, individuals can strengthen their immune systems, thrive in the face of adversity, and ensure a healthier future for themselves and their loved ones.

Order your copy of INFECTED today and embark on a journey towards immune system resilience and pandemic preparedness. Take control of your health and protect yourself from the next virus or pathogen that comes your way. It’s time to build a strong defense and thrive in the face of future pandemics.

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