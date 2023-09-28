NunaWave Reviews – Should You Buy Nuna Wave Red Light Therapy Belt Wrap?

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NunaWave is a body wrap featuring the power of red light therapy.

Available exclusively online through NunaWave.com, the body wrap makes it easy to experience the healing power of red light therapy for muscle soreness, pain relief, arthritis, and skin imperfections.

Does NunaWave live up to the hype? Does the NunaWave wrap really work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about NunaWave today in our review.

What is NunaWave?

NunaWave is a red light therapy device designed to soothe muscles, ease chronic pain, relieve mild arthritis, and reduce inflammation, among other benefits.

By wrapping NunaWave around a targeted part of your body daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of effects.

Each wrap features 210 beads with 630 medical-grade LEDs. These LEDs provide red light at specific wavelengths, penetrating deep into belly fat to unleash targeted effects.

After wrapping NunaWave around a targeted part of your body, you turn on the device and select your mode. You can choose a pain relief mode or skin rejuvenation mode, for example, depending on the results you want to experience. Each NunaWave session lasts 10 to 20 minutes, and you can repeat sessions daily for maximum relief.

NunaWave is available through NunaWave.com, where it’s priced at around $99.95 per wrap. All purchases come with a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

NunaWave Benefits

NunaWave offers the following benefits:

Natural healing power of red light therapy

Target muscle soreness, pain relief, arthritis, skin imperfections, and more

FDA approved

50,000+ lifetime hours with rechargeable battery

428,000+ happy customers to date

Easy-to-use at-home therapy device

How Does NunaWave Work?

The red light technology behind NunaWave traces its history back to 1903, when Danish physician Niels Ryberg Finsen showed light therapy could increase wound healing from polio and smallpox.

NASA later studied red light therapy for its effects on wound healing and muscle atrophy in space, discovering it could help astronauts avoid muscle atrophy even while in orbit for long periods of time.

Today, that same red light technology is more accessible than ever. You can use red light therapy to reverse the effects of aging, manage pain, target inflammation and arthritis, and support other benefits throughout the body.

NunaWave uses two wavelengths of red light to support targeted benefits. You wrap the device around a targeted part of your body, turn it on, and enjoy the effects of red light therapy for a 10 to 20 minute session.

As you relax during your session, the 210 beads and 630 medical-grade LEDs on NunaWave go to work, emitting red light at two wavelengths. This red light penetrates the skin to target wound healing and recovery, helping you enjoy the effects listed above.

Experience relief with NunaWave! Order your wrap today!

How to Use NunaWave

NunaWave is designed to be easy for anyone to use at home – even if you have zero experience with red light therapy devices or body wraps.

Here’s how to use NunaWave for the first time:

Step 1) Set up the belt. Wrap the red light therapy belt around the targeted area to ensure a comfortable fit. You can secure the belt with Velcro or adjustable straps for a snug, non-restrictive feel.

Step 2) Turn on NunaWave and select the mode. You plug NunaWave into a power source or ensure the battery is charged, then power on the device and navigate through available modes using the control panel. NunaWave has different modes for different desired effects – including pain relief, skin rejuvenation, and muscle recovery.

Step 3) Position NunaWave over the targeted area, then enjoy the therapy. Maintain a recommended distance between the device and your skin, per the manufacturer’s guidelines. Then, relax and enjoy the therapy. Each session lasts around 10 to 20 minutes. Some watch TV. Others read a book. Some meditate.

Some feel reduced pain and inflammation after therapy. Others look and feel younger. Some relieve muscle soreness, while others experience reduced symptoms of mild arthritis, among other benefits.

Say goodbye to discomfort with NunaWave. Click to buy now!

NunaWave & Red Light Technology

NunaWave is a red light therapy device that works similar to other red light therapy devices available today: it emits red light at specific wavelengths, and this red light penetrates your skin to unlock targeted effects.

Specifically, each NunaWave wrap contains 210 beads with 630 medical-grade LEDs. Those LEDs provide an average of 980w/m2 of power at two red light wavelengths: 660nm and 850nm.

The makers of NunaWave specifically chose those wavelengths for their ability to penetrate deep beneath the surface of skin – including deep into your belly fat. From there, they can deliver noticeable results.

In fact, according to the makers of NunaWave, the red light therapy wrap can promote benefits like:

50% faster recovery

60% reduction in pain

45% more collagen

NunaWave is also recommended. Podiatrist and medical doctor Dr. Ava Dermore has publicly endorsed NunaWave’s red light therapy, describing it as “a game-changer for pain relief and skin rejuvenation.” She claims to often recommend the device to patients.

Join the red light therapy revolution with NunaWave!

NunaWave Features

There are other red light therapy devices available today. What makes NunaWave unique? Why pick NunaWave over other wraps, lights, and products?

Here are some of the unique features behind NunaWave:

30 Day Moneyback Guarantee: If you’re not satisfied with NunaWave for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

Free & Fast Shipping: NunaWave offers free shipping on all orders over $50.

Lifetime Support: NunaWave offers lifetime support to NunaWave customers, and you can reach out any time with questions, concerns, or feedback.

Backed by 289,000+ Users to Date: When you buy NunaWave, you’re joining 289,000+ people who are “living a pain-free lifestyle,” according to the makers of NunaWave. That makes NunaWave one of the internet’s most popular pain relief solutions.

Soothe Sore Muscles & Boost Recovery: Some people use NunaWave to soothe sore muscles and accelerate recovery. If you’re exercising regularly, for example, then red light therapy could speed up your muscle repair process, helping you get back into action more rapidly.

Ease Chronic Pain: Some therapy devices claim to ease occasional aches and pains, but NunaWave specifically claims to “ease chronic pain.” If you’re frequently dealing with chronic pain, then NunaWave could help via the power of red light therapy.

Click here to embark on your NunaWave journey today!

Relieve Mild Arthritis: NunaWave could relieve mild symptoms of arthritis, helping your body manage joint pain and soreness throughout your body.

Reduce Inflammation: High levels of inflammation are associated with pain, injury, overactive immune systems, and other health and wellness issues. NunaWave claims to reduce inflammation, helping you support pain relief and healthy inflammation throughout the body.

Multiple Targeted Modes: NunaWave has multiple targeted modes, making it easy to select the mode for whichever benefit you’re trying to target. You could activate the skin rejuvenation mode, pain relief mode, or muscle recovery mode, for example.

Target Multiple Parts of the Body: You can place the NunaWave wrap on any part of the body you wish to target. It’s not designed for one specific area; instead, you can use the Velcro wrap to securely attach NunaWave anywhere on the body.

Doctor Approved: NunaWave has the endorsement of doctors. One doctor featured on the official NunaWave.com website, Dr. Ava Dermore, MD and Podiatrist, claims to recommend the device to patients after seeing significant results for pain relief and skin rejuvenation.

210 Beads: Each NunaWave wrap contains 210 beads, and each bead has three LEDs. These LEDs shine towards the targeted area, making it easy to enjoy the power of red light therapy.

630 Medical-Grade LEDs: NunaWave uses medical-grade LED technology to unlock powerful results. There are 630 medical-grade LEDs on the NunaWave wrap in total.

Target Two Red Light Wavelengths: NunaWave operates at two wavelengths of red light, including the 660nm and 850nm wavelengths. The manufacturer of NunaWave specifically chose those wavelengths for their ability to penetrate deep into belly fat and below the surface of skin, helping you enjoy optimal results.

Get your NunaWave wrap today and feel the difference!

Science-Backed Technology: According to the makers of NunaWave, the device has been proven to accelerate recovery by 50%, reduce pain by up to 60%, and increase collagen production by 45%, among other benefits.

Target Aging & Other Skin Issues: According to NunaWave.com, NunaWave “can improve skin texture, reduce wrinkles, and help with issues like acne and age spots.” In fact, red light therapy is used in clinics to address anti-aging effects, wrinkles, and other skin concerns.

Safe for Daily Use: NunaWave is safe for daily use. Follow the recommended usage time for optimal results (most people wear it for 10 to 20 minutes per day, as needed).

Complement Weight Loss Results: NunaWave isn’t advertised as an overnight weight loss miracle; however, the device could complement a weight loss program “by boosting metabolism and reducing fat,” according to the manufacturer.

Generally Safe for Adults of All Ages: NunaWave is generally safe for adults of all ages to use. However, if you have a specific health condition or are taking medication, you should consult a healthcare professional.

50,000+ Lifetime Hours: Each NunaWave is designed to last for 50,000+ hours throughout its lifetime.

Rechargeable Battery: You can use NunaWave when plugged into an electrical source. Or, you can recharge the device’s battery and use it away from electricity.

American-Owned Business: NunaWave is an American-owned company based in the United States.

Discover the magic of red light therapy with NunaWave!

Scientific Evidence for NunaWave

Can wrapping a red light therapy device around your body really relieve aches and pains? How does NunaWave work? Is there any science behind NunaWave and its red light LEDs? We’ll review the science behind NunaWave below.

In a 2014 study, researchers sought to compare the effects of two popular red light therapies: red light therapy and near-infrared light therapy. The study involved 136 volunteers in a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Although there was no difference between the two types of red lights, both groups “experienced significantly improved skin complexion and skin feeling,” with red light therapy rejuvenating skin and increasing intradermal collagen production compared to controls.

Red light therapy has surged in popularity in recent years. However, it’s backed by over a century of use in science and medicine. In 1903, Danish physician Niels Ryberg Finsen received a Nobel Prize after discovering red light therapy accelerated the healing of sores. That physician, Niels Ryberg Finsen, used concentrated light therapy to speed up the treatment of various skin diseases and sores – including sores caused by lupus and smallpox.

Red light therapy has been studied by NASA for its effects on wound healing, plant growth, and other biological effects. NASA was particularly interested in using light therapy to help astronauts avoid muscle atrophy in space. The more time astronauts spend in space, the more their muscles and bones atrophy, making it harder to complete the mission and return to Earth safely. NASA conducted eight trials on the medical uses of red light therapy between 1995 and 2003.

Red light therapy could accelerate skin healing and reverse the effects of aging via its effects on collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. A 2019 study, for example, found light therapy was shown to increase the production of crucial compounds supporting the plumpness and firmness of the skin. Specifically, researchers found red (640nm) and infrared (830nm) LED lights significantly increased the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid.

NunaWave is primarily advertised for its effects on pain. Some studies have connected red light therapy to reductions in pain. A 2006 study published in Pain Research and Management, for example, found infrared therapy could help with chronic low back pain. Researchers applied infrared therapy (at 800nm and 1,200nm wavelengths) or placebo light therapy to a group of volunteers with low back pain. Researchers found those in the infrared group decreased pain from 6.9/10 to 3/10, while those in the control group dropped from 7.4 out of 10 to 6 out of 10. Based on these results, red light therapy appeared to provide a significant improvement in low back pain.

Overall, NunaWave uses the same red light therapy used in many studies to date, and studies have connected red light therapy to improvements in pain, skin appearance, and overall health and wellness. Although more large scale research is needed to verify these effects, there’s plenty of evidence NunaWave works as advertised to help relieve pain throughout the body.

NunaWave can support your health. Don’t wait, shop now!

NunaWave Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

NunaWave has strong reviews online. In fact, according to the manufacturer, over 280,000 people have used NunaWave to date to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and enjoy other effects.

Here are some of the reviews shared by NunaWave customers online at the official website and other sources:

Some athletes use NunaWave to enhance recovery, claiming the technology reduces soreness and improves muscle recovery. One man claims he wraps NunaWave around his legs “after intense workouts, and the soothing red light has made a noticeable difference.” Others find they can work out more quickly after using NunaWave.

One customer claims she “can’t imagine [her] evenings without” her NunaWave because of the difference it has made on her back and arm soreness.

Some people experience visible anti-aging effects thanks to NunaWave. One customer describes NunaWave as “a game-changer” for its ability to deliver “noticeable changes in my skin’s texture.”

One woman describes NunaWave as “pure magic” because her “joint pain is history” and her “skin is radiant” thanks to the device. She also found NunaWave easy to use and “worth every penny.”

Another customer claims NunaWave helped with menopause and knee discomfort, describing the product as a “godsend” and praising its natural approach to pain relief.

Many customers like NunaWave’s natural pain relief overall. Instead of taking medication or pain relief injections, you could experience relief with NunaWave.

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

NunaWave Pricing

As part of a 2023 promotion, NunaWave is temporarily priced at a 50% discount from its ordinary retail price. You can pay just $99.95 today, down from the ordinary retail price of $199.90, for a NunaWave wrap. Alternatively, you can save even more money by buying multiple wraps.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering NunaWave online today:

1 x NunaWave: $99.95 + $7.95 Shipping

$99.95 + $7.95 Shipping 2 x NunaWaves: $179.90 ($89.95 Per Wrap): + $7.95 Shipping

$179.90 ($89.95 Per Wrap): + $7.95 Shipping 3 x NunaWaves: $254.85 ($84.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

$254.85 ($84.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping 4 x NunaWaves: $319.80 ($79.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

$319.80 ($79.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping 5 x NunaWaves: $374.75 ($74.95 Per Wrap) + Free Shipping

You can add a package protection plan for $3.75 per wrap. If your NunaWave is lost, damaged, or stolen during transit, then the company will replace your wrap 100% free with no questions asked.

Give soreness the red light with NunaWave. Buy now!

NunaWave Refund Policy

NunaWave has a 30 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unhappy with NunaWave for any reason within 30 days, then you can request a complete refund.

Returns Address: 11551 E 45th Ave, Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

About NunaWave

NunaWave is a US-based company that maintains an address in Denver, Colorado.

You can contact NunaWave and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Phone: +1 (877) 640-8134

+1 (877) 640-8134 Email: support@nunawave.com

Final Word

NunaWave is a red light therapy device that wraps around any part of your body to reduce soreness, promote circulation, help with inflammation, and support other health and wellness goals.

Available exclusively through NunaWave.com, NunaWave can target multiple issues to support overall relief and comfort.

To learn more about NunaWave and how it works or to buy the red light therapy wrap online today, visit the official website.