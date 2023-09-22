NooBru Lucid Reviews – Do NOT Buy Until Ingredients Truth Exposed!

NooBru Lucid is a doctor-approved sleep aid designed to support deep sleep, improve mental clarity, and optimize cognitive performance – all without a prescription.

Using Lucid, NooBru claims you can steadily drift into a calm sleep, night after night, without drugs, prescription pills, or problematic morning drowsiness.

Are you struggling to fall asleep nightly or wake up with morning fogginess? If so, read this review to learn if NooBru Lucid is the natural sleep aid you’ve been searching for.

What is NooBru Lucid?

Lucid is an all-natural sleep aid from NooBru that helps you calmly drift into deep sleep each and every night. It contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and other natural ingredients clinically proven to support deeper, more restorative sleep.

According to the official website, Lucid offers specific benefits, which include:

Reduces your stress levels and promotes feelings of relaxation

Helps to relax without causing morning drowsiness

Increases focus, concentration, and productivity

It improves the quality of sleep and fights insomnia

Improves alertness and mental clarity

Promotes healthier, regular sleep patterns

Renews energy and vitality

It helps you wake up refreshed every morning

NooBru Lucid: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

How Does NooBru Lucid Work?

NooBru Lucid uses several clinically studied ingredients to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed and energized every morning. It separates itself from other sleep aids because it works in a number of ways to promote sleep.

For example, Lucid contains valerian which affects GABA receptors. GABA is a neurotransmitter responsible for sleep regulation; greater GABA levels are linked to better sleep quality.

Lucid also contains tart cherries, a small fruit containing melatonin, the most important hormone to regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Without melatonin, our body’s circadian rhythm is thrown off, causing sleep interruptions and insomnia.

Other ingredients like hops, lavender, lemon balm extract, chamomile, and passion flower are all-natural ingredients that relieve stress and anxiety. According to studies, stress and anxiety are two of the most common reasons for sleep issues in adults in the United States.

Finally, Lucid contains Huperzine A and ashwagandha, which have been shown to improve alertness, memory, and other aspects of cognition. This is why Lucid not only promotes deeper, more restorative sleep but will also have you feeling alert and energized when you wake up each morning.

Learn more on the official website >>>

Ingredients in NooBru Lucid

Lucid was developed by NooBru’s team of scientists, nutritionists, and other medical experts. They carefully formulated Lucid with eighteen of the most powerful ingredients known to induce sleep.

While we won’t go through all of the ingredients in NooBru, here are some of the key ingredients:

Montmorency cherry: Better known as tart cherry, this extract is primarily used to relieve muscle soreness and to reduce gout-related joint pain. However, tart cherry also contain melatonin, the main hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. It also contains tryptophan, an amino acid that is converted into serotonin – a neurotransmitter that can boost your mood and promote calm feelings.

Hops: Hops are well known as one of the main ingredients in beer, but they have actual real benefits as well. Hops have been shown to have mild sedative properties, although the exact mechanism isn’t entirely known. Hops also appear to relieve stress and anxiety, which can prevent you from falling asleep.

Valerian: Valerian is often referred to as “nature’s valium.” It contains two compounds called valerenic acid and valerenol, which both act on GABA receptors. GABA is one of the main neurotransmitters responsible for sleep regulation, and the more GABA that is available in the body, the more easily you should be able to fall asleep.

Lavender: In clinical studies, lavender’s aroma has been shown to improve sleep quality by relieving anxiety and promoting feelings of calmness. Lavender may also relieve anxiety and depression, which negatively impact sleep. Finally, lavender may relieve headaches and migraines, which are known to impede sleep quality.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that is primarily used for its ability to relieve stress and anxiety levels through reduced cortisol production. Ashwagandha has also been shown to support heart health, sharpen focus and memory, and lower blood sugar levels and fat accumulation.

L-Theanine: Theanine is an amino acid in green tea that has been shown to affect brain functions by relieving stress and improving mood. It also appears to negate the effects of caffeine, a popularly used stimulant that interferes with sleep.

Lemon balm: Lemon balm is a member of the mint family and is considered a calming herb. It has been used since the Middle Ages to reduce stress and anxiety, promote sleep, and ease pain and discomfort from indigestion.

Chamomile: Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia. Chamomile may also promote better digestion by calming down the stomach, which can impede your body’s ability to fall asleep. Chamomile may also improve heart health and blood sugar control as well.

Huperzine A: Huperzine A is a chemical found in Chinese club moss. It is a natural version of an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which means huperzine A can increase levels of acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter linked to better cognitive functions like learning, memory, focus, and much more.

Passionflower: Passionflower is native to Central and South America and the southeastern United States. It has been used to relieve anxiety, stress, and pain. Its natural calming effects make it ideal to put your body in a state of relaxation, which can induce sleep.

In addition to the above-mentioned ingredients, Lucid also contains magnesium glycinate, l-tryptophan, holy basil leaf extract, magnolia bark, piper nigrum extract, vitamin D3, and zinc.

These are the only ingredients in Lucid, however. There are no drug ingredients, fillers, or additives, and all these ingredients are third-party tested for purity, potency, and quality. This ensures only the purest, safest ingredients are added to the final product.

Get NooBru Lucid now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

How to Use NooBru Lucid

To experience these benefits, pour one packet of Lucid into a full glass of water and drink within 30 to 60 minutes before bed. Shake and drink immediately. Over the next hour, you should feel calmer and tired, leading to more restful sleep.

The NooBru company also suggests not using Lucid every night unless they have had a difficult day and are stressed, restless, or during busy times that cause sleeplessness. They also recommend not taking Lucid a couple of nights each week to avoid the chance of building a tolerance to a few of the ingredients.

Side Effects of NooBru Lucid – Is it Safe?

NooBru Lucid was developed with the support of nootropic experts and medical doctors and includes no artificial stimulants, synthetic compounds, or additives. The company states the Lucid formula ingredients are clinically studied, and premium organic ingredients are tested in third-party labs for purity.

Lucid is not only one of the most effective natural sleep aids on the market, but it’s also incredibly safe. In fact, as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any serious side effects while using this product.

Of course, this does not mean side effects are impossible. Any supplement can cause minor side effects such as headache, nausea, or indigestion. However, based on the ingredient profile of Lucid, the chance of experiencing these side effects is low.

Despite the lack of reported side effects, NooBru may still not be right for everyone. For example, if you are pregnant or nursing, you should speak to your doctor before trying this product. Likewise, this product is only intended for use in adults over the age of 18.

Finally, if you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, speaking to your doctor before using this product is highly recommended to ensure it won’t interfere with your health.

NooBru Lucid is an incredibly safe product that won’t interfere with your health. However, if you are still unsure whether this product is safe for you, the company recommends you speak to your doctor before trying this product.

NooBru Lucid Pricing & Guarantee

Lucid is easily one of the best natural sleep aids on the market. If you believe Lucid is right for you, the best place to purchase is through the official website. Each box of NooBru Lucid contains 20 packets and is enough recommended servings for one month.

There you will find three different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs and budget:

One box of 20 packets: $34.95

Three boxes of 60 packets: $27.98 Each + Free Gift

Six boxes 120 packets: $23.95 Each + Free Gift

Those who do not enjoy their experience with Lucid can receive a full refund within 90 days of purchasing. Customers can contact the manufacturer within 90 days of purchasing the product, and they’ll give you a full refund on your purchase. Customers are asked to email hello@noobru.com to request a return form.

Final Recap

NooBru has sold some of the best quality nootropics and other supplement formulas since 2020. It’s no surprise that their recent release of Lucid has been well received by thousands of men and women all over the globe.

If you’re looking for a natural solution to help you sleep better than you have for years so you can wake up feeling refreshed, then NooBru Lucid is the perfect solution.

To order the best natural sleep aid for 2023 and beyond, you can visit the official website of NooBru and order Lucid before supplies run out!