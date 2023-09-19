Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews – Real Backyard Garden Seed Kit by Nicole Apelian?

In an era dominated by modern pharmaceuticals, an age-old wisdom of harnessing nature’s bounty for medicinal purposes is experiencing a resurgence. Cultivating a medicinal garden where healing plants and herbs flourish has garnered popularity among individuals seeking natural remedies and a deeper connection to the earth. The Medicinal Garden Kit offers an excellent way to start growing medicinal plants in your garden. The seed kit includes a wide range of containers, seeds, and guidelines on growing and caring for medicinal plants and using them for at-home treatments.

With an array of medicinal garden kits now available on the market, it’s easier than ever to embark on this journey of self-sufficiency and holistic well-being. It is no secret that medicinal plants are essential and can positively impact people’s health and overall well-being worldwide. These plants offer relief from illness but can also play the role of natural medicines that help combat mental and physical conditions.

However, finding a reliable medicinal garden kit with the proper collection of medicinal plants can be daunting. In this article, we look at the Medicinal Garden Kit by Nicole Apelian, including what is in the package, and discuss the seeds in the kit.

What is the Medicinal Garden Kit?

The Medicinal Garden Kit provides an excellent way to start growing medicinal plants. This kit contains different types of containers, seeds, and instructions on how to take care of the medicinal plants and how to use them for various health-related treatments. It is designed for beginner gardeners and individuals with intermediate to advanced gardening skills.

The kit provides a simple way to start growing your medicinal plants at home without fuss or mess. The plants you harvest from the garden will also be packed with antioxidants and nutrients supporting overall health.

Experience the age-old wisdom of natural remedies >>>

About the Creator of Medicinal Garden Kit- Nicole Apelian, Ph.D

Dr. Nicole Apelian created the Medicinal Garden Kit. She is a naturalist, mother, Ph.D. holder, and a trainer who trains people on survival skills. She studied at McGill University, where she did her undergraduate education in Biology, but advanced her herbal studies in the wilds of Kalahari (Africa) later. She spent her life in Kalahari, among the planet’s oldest cultures, San Bushmen.

The San still depend on what their land provides for food and medicine, and most of the population can reach their old age without visiting a hospital or taking any pills throughout their lives. However, her disease made her develop an interest in plant medicine. Dr. Nicole had Multiple Sclerosis when she was 29 years old. Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is a central nervous disorder that negatively impacts communication and movement. The condition is incurable and causes your immune system to attack your spinal cord and brain.

She tried different medications from Western doctors and hospitals, but the condition couldn’t be relieved. After trying Western treatment in vain, she tried natural remedies she grew in her backyard. For the past 20 years, Dr. Nicole has managed the condition with natural remedies. The natural medicine took her from being pushed around in a wheelchair to regaining health and being fully alive. After recovery, she survived for 57 days alone in the wild in 2015, and the story was aired on a History Channel’s TV show.

Today, she claims she turns to a small backyard pharmacy whenever she has a fever or cold, feels pain, or wants to protect a wound from infection and treat other health conditions. She further claims she hasn’t set foot in a pharmacy for a long time since she has everything she needs for herself and her two kids in the backyard.

Get the Medicinal Garden Kit—your pathway to holistic wellness!

What is Contained in the Medicinal Garden Kit?

The Medicinal Garden Kit offers ten types of perennial medicinal plant seeds used in traditional medicine for decades due to their positive therapeutic effects and health benefits. Perennial plants come back every year; here are the seed contents:

Chamomile

Chamomile is an essential medicinal plant that is used to treat various ailments. The plant has been used in traditional medicine as a sedative, relaxant, and mild anticonvulsant. It is known to help promote restful sleep and alleviate anxiety symptoms. Chamomile tea offers relaxation, calmness, and euphoria in some individuals.

The plant also treats minor inflammatory conditions like sinus congestion and skin rash from allergies. It also provides anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce the inflammation linked to arthritis or other joint disorders.

California Poppy

This flowering plant is available in different parts of the US. California Poppy is mainly used to support restful sleep. The plant has calming effects that help users fall asleep faster and remain asleep throughout the night. Besides, the plant has also been said to reduce stress and anxiety levels, promote relaxation, and enhance moods by inducing restful sleep to restore your body or increase blood flow to your brain.

The kit also contains a free book explaining how to make sleep tea right at home using Chamomile and convert it into a sleep tincture for healthy sleep cycles.

Yarrow

Yarrow is a beneficial plant that helps treat numerous problems, including bruises and wounds. The plant provides anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce pain and swelling. It also has antiseptic qualities that aid in fighting infection. Besides, Yarrow is also believed to ease the symptoms of eczema and soothe skin. It also contains compounds that support cognitive function.

Start your journey to well-being. Purchase the Medicinal Garden Kit!

Evening Primrose

This flowering plant from the daisy family is used for its health benefits. Evening Primrose oil helps support healthy emotional states, enhance cognitive function, and reduce inflammation.

The plant offers anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce joint swelling and pain and enhance general joint health. Besides, studies have found that the plant can support a healthy lipid profile crucial in lowering heart disease risks.

Chicory

Chicory is a root vegetable that offers the same effects as coffee. Therefore, it has been used for years as a substitute for coffee. It is also rich in minerals and vitamins, including potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C. The plant is also packed with powerful antioxidants that may help fight cancer cells and support faster healing.

Chicory has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating arthritis or chronic pain. Apart from taking chicory coffee alone, you can use it in Smoothies and specialty drinks.

Self-sufficiency is a click away. Order your Medicinal Garden Kit!

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most common medicinal plants around the world. It helps people relax and reduce stress levels. Lavender oil derived from the plant contains high linalool levels, an aromatic compound with calming and soothing effects. This makes it an ideal choice to relieve stress and anxiety. Additionally, lavender releases nitric oxide that can promote reduced blood pressure levels and better blood circulation.

Marshmallow

The marshmallow plant is known to possess tremendous health benefits. The root extract from the succulent plant may help in reducing inflammation. It also has antibacterial properties. According to scientists, Marshmallow root extract may inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria. The root extract is effective in fighting acne-causing bacteria.

Echinacea

Echinacea is another herb used for years to treat many health conditions. The herb mainly treats flu, colds, and other respiratory infections. It also acts as an immune booster that helps boost your body’s disease resistance.

Calendula

Calendula is a beneficial flowering plant available in different parts of the globe. The plant has been used in traditional medicine for various skin and hair issues, such as itchiness, blemishes, eczema, and dryness. Calendula is rich in terpenes, compounds that offer antimicrobial properties, making the plant an excellent addition to natural remedies for wounds or skin care regimes.

Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)

Feverfew is a perennial flowering plant that has also been used for years to treat numerous health problems. It also helps relieve muscle pain and headaches, enhance sleep quality, protect the kidneys, and aid digestion.

Medicinal Garden Kit Purchase and Pricing

The Medicinal Garden Kit can only be found on the official website. The creator handpicks all seeds from top-quality plants and offers several kits. Each kit costs $59.00 but includes shipping and delivery charges of up to $4.99.

Each kit includes ten packages of each type of seed and a detailed guide on caring for the plants and using them in your treatments. The kit offers 2,409 high-quality, USA-produced seeds that are non-GMO.

Medicinal Garden Kit Money-back Guarantee

Medicinal Garden Kit creator offers a 365-day money-back guarantee. Therefore, if you are unhappy with the kit, you can contact the creator and claim a full refund.

Customers who are unsatisfied with their purchase are asked to return the seeds after emailing the company at:

support@thelostherbs.com

Final Word on Medicinal Garden Kit

In conclusion, the Medicinal Garden Kit by Nicole Apelian offers a comprehensive and accessible solution for cultivating a healing garden at home. With a careful selection of ten potent medicinal plant seeds and expert guidance, this kit empowers individuals to tap into the age-old wisdom of natural remedies.

Dr. Apelian’s journey with plant medicine adds a compelling dimension to its credibility. Backed by a generous 365-day money-back guarantee, it presents a risk-free opportunity for anyone seeking a holistic approach to well-being. Embark on this journey towards self-sufficiency and embrace the healing power of nature.

Embrace natural healing! Get your Medicinal Garden Kit today!