Atlas Bars Reviews: Do NOT Buy Atlas Nutrition Protein Bars Until Seeing This!

Have you ever picked up a protein bar, flipped it over to the back, and discovered a slew of unfamiliar ingredients? Worse, if it contains extra sugars and preservatives. Those who wish to eat protein bars usually do so because they want to meet their daily requirements or are working towards a health goal. Isn’t it a waste of time if these bars contain unhealthy, unclean ingredients? Our editorial team certainly thought so. Food is fuel, as the adage goes, and it is important to ensure that this fuel is properly sourced and does what it needs to do for the mind and body.

While researching respectable nutrition firms, we came across one that seemed to share our principles towards wholefood nutrition. To put it another way, we were looking for basic, naturally occurring ingredients to produce nutritional gain, and this team delivered. Considering everything, this is a good place to introduce Atlas bars.

What are Atlas Bars?

Atlas bars are protein bars created with presumably pure, natural ingredients. Each bar includes 20g of protein, 10g of prebiotic fiber, 10g of healthy fat, and only 1g of sugar. As per the founder of Atlas, the goal is to provide individuals with a quick and easy solution to accomplish their nutritional requirements. Atlas bars are designed to fuel the body, namely by increasing energy levels, boosting digestive health and cognition, and promoting satiety. And to think that there’s scientific evidence supporting this to a large extent is reassuring. That said, let’s take a moment to understand the concept of wholefoods nutrient and why it is superior to deprivation of any kind.

What are the Atlas Bars founded on?

The Atlas bars are based on the principles of wholefood nutrition, specifically micronutrients and macronutrients found within them. Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals that the body needs in small amounts to boost immunity, activate enzymatic responses, and sustain overall health. Macronutrients are nutrients that the body needs in greater quantities to provide energy, while also supporting tissue growth, repair, and maintenance.

A study on the importance of this approach noted how vitamin and mineral deficiencies (including iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, folate, and vitamins A, B12, C, D, and E) are widespread in obese people. Micronutrient deficiencies are believed to increase the likelihood of developing a variety of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, weariness, and poor cognitive function.

By ensuring healthy micronutrient and macronutrient intakes, individuals can anticipate improved glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, cognitive function, and a reversal in most of the aforesaid issues. Most importantly, those who took the wholefood approach to attaining recommended levels were successful at sustaining weight management results – whatever the goal may be. So, how do the Atlas bars fare in terms of the benefits of wholefoods? Now is definitely the best time to delve deeper into its ingredients.

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What are the main ingredients in Atlas Bars?

The main ingredients in Atlas Bars are:

Grass-Fed Whey Protein

Whey protein is a protein source derived from liquid that separates from milk during cheese production. It is considered a complete protein source since it contains all of the required amino acids (or protein building blocks). In addition, whey protein is easily digested when compared to other protein sources. Of the thousands of supplements, this type has been extensively studied. For the most part, people can anticipate improved strength and muscle mass.

However, what many people probably don’t know is that whey can also induce positive changes in blood pressure levels, insulin sensitivity, anti-inflammatory effects, eased symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), antioxidant defenses, blood fat levels, and appetite suppression.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha (or Withania somnifera) is an herb commonly used in Indian Traditional Medicine, Ayurveda, for its ability to relieve stress, boost energy, and improve focus. To begin with, this substance is said to work by mediating heat shock proteins, cortisol hormone, stress-activated c-Jun N-terminal protein kinase, and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, all of which assist the body to respond better to stress.

Surprisingly, large enough doses may also benefit athletic performance, particularly when it comes to improving strength and oxygen utilization during exercise. Other reported advantages include reduced anxiety and depression symptoms, improved cognition and sleep, increased testosterone in men, lower blood sugar and insulin levels, oxidative stress markers, and reduced inflammation.

Fresh Nut Butter

Nut butters have received a lot of attention recently since they contain key elements like protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals (depending on the type of nut used). Although nuts are nutritious, they are high in calories and should be consumed in moderation.

Prebiotic Fiber

Prebiotic fiber is a dietary fiber that feeds good bacteria in the gut, ensuring that the latter continue to produce nutrients for colon cells for improved digestion and overall immune health. For instance, said bacteria are responsible for producing fatty acids, which end up absorbed into the bloodstream to eventually enhance metabolic health. They are also critical for supporting the breakdown of food, another avenue through which digestive health and weight management can be elevated.

Vegetable Glycerin

Vegetable Glycerin, also known as glycerol or glycerine, is a clear liquid commonly made from soybean, coconut, or palm oils. It is very popular in the cosmetic industry as it provides significant benefits to skin health but is also known for its ability to improve hydration and strengthen the gut.

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Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is another well-established ingredient with multiple purposes, ranging from cooking to skincare. It boasts antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, as well as healthy fat sources. For the purposes of the Atlas bars, this ingredient’s rich source of medium-chain triglycerides, a type of fatty acid that increases the number of calories the body burns, might be handy. That said, it is important to note that coconut oil is high in calories, so its consumption should be limited if weight loss is the goal.

Sunflower Lecithin

Sunflower lecithin is a high in fatty acid derived from sunflower seeds. It is known as an emulsifier, which allows it to improve the mucus in the intestine, leading to better digestions. As for its usefulness, studies have generally arrived at the consensus that lecithin may improve cardiovascular, liver and brain health.

Himalayan Salt

Himalayan salt, or pink salt, is a less processed version of table salt and may contain small amounts of nutrients and minerals. Given its nutritional profile, Himalayan salt is thought to help with electrolyte balance and overall health. However, the majority of the claims on said benefits are based on promising evidence. Therefore, thorough exploration is still needed.

Monk Fruit

Monk fruit, a small fruit that originates from Southeast Asia, is known as a natural sweetener. It contains a rich source of fructose and glucose and is used for its ability to provide sweetness without leading to spiked blood sugar levels. Furthermore, it is very low in calories, making it a desirable alternative to conventional sugar.

Other constituents include:

Omega-3 fatty acid: An essential fat known to support the brain, improve heart health and maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

An essential fat known to support the brain, improve heart health and maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCT): Fats commonly found in coconut oil and allegedly improve energy levels, aid with weight loss goals and improve cognitive function.

Fats commonly found in coconut oil and allegedly improve energy levels, aid with weight loss goals and improve cognitive function. Vitamin E: A group of fat-soluble compounds that protect cells from oxidative damage while promoting immune function and cellular signaling.

A group of fat-soluble compounds that protect cells from oxidative damage while promoting immune function and cellular signaling. Choline: A vital nutrient that might positively impact liver health, brain development, muscle movement, the nervous system and metabolism.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Atlas Bars safe to consume?

Atlas bars are claimed to be very rigorously developed. This means that they went through many iterations of testing to ensure maximum potency. Moreover, only clean, natural ingredients are believed to be used, making it a suitable fuel source for most people. Of course, people with an existing medical condition or allergies may want to speak to their respective healthcare practitioners before placing an order.

Can children consume Atlas Bars?

Atlas bars are believed to be safe for children. Prior to consumption, it is recommended to speak with a pediatrician.

How should Atlas Bars be consumed?

It is recommended to consume one Atlas bar twice daily.

How should Atlas Bars be integrated in one’s day-to-day schedule?

There are three options to choose from. The first option is to have an Atlas bar each for breakfast and lunch respectively, followed by a snack and dinner of choice. The second option is to have an Atlas bar each for breakfast and as a snack and resorting to wholefoods for the remainder of the day. Finally, for those who plan to fast, taking an Atlas bar for lunch and as a late snack is highly encouraged.

What flavors of Atlas Bars are available?

Atlas Bars come in six flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Almond, Vanilla Almond, Peanut Butter and Raspberry and Mint Chocolate Chip.

Are Atlas Bars gluten-free?

Atlas bars are gluten-free and keto- and paleo-friendly.

Do Atlas Bars expire?

Atlas bars have a 12-month shelf life from when they are made. Each bar will have a stamp indicating the best-by date. It is safe to consume the bars after this date, but their overall flavor might be compromised.

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How long does it take for an order of Atlas Bars to arrive?

Orders for Atlas bars placed before noon will be shipped the same day, whereas orders placed after 12 pm will only be shipped the following business day. And so, the estimated arrival time is between 1 and 5 business days from the shipment date.

Are orders of Atlas Bars protected under a money back guarantee?

Atlas bars were created in response to a long-standing unhappiness with the quality of foods available in the United States. Atlas Bars’ staff firmly believes in what they have created, which is why customers who are dissatisfied with the product have 90 days to return it for a complete refund, no questions asked. For more information on their return policy email the support team at hey@atlasbars.com.

How much do Atlas Bars cost?

Atlas bars are available for purchase by desired supply. As seen below, there are more incentives to purchasing in bulk rather than in limited quantities:

15-day supply (30 Atlas bars): $70 total + applicable shipping

$70 total + applicable shipping 30-day supply (60 Atlas bars): $149 total + free shipping

$149 total + free shipping 60-day supply (120 Atlas bars): $249 total + free shipping

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The Atlas Story: A Search for Peak Performance

Atlas was founded after years of unhappiness in the types of foods that were being pushed out as fuel for the body. Clean nutrition was hard to attain for James Oliver, the founder of Atlas. He searched long and hard for a protein bar without a never-ending list of ingredients with strange names. As a result, he decided to make his own bars, so that he could carry them wherever he went, from marathon training to a trip to China. With time, he found his bars were special; they gave him the energy and nutrients he needed to get through the day without any uninvited symptoms. What started as a solution for himself, is now available to the general public. To think that all it took was one question, to produce a series of bars with unique profiles and flavors is quite something.

Final Verdict

Atlas bars are protein bars meant to provide fuel to tackle life’s challenges. The kicker here is that these bars are developed with wholefoods nutrition in mind. In other words, the Atlas bars are designed to supply micronutrients and macronutrients to individuals. Expanding on this strategy, existing research indicates that a blend of fatty acids, protein, vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens promotes healthy weight management. Indeed, our internal research team was able to establish that the stated ingredients produce a variety of advantages, ranging from increased strength to improved cognitive function.

Every Atlas bar packs a punch with 20 grams of protein. If individuals follow the recommended intake of two bars a day, that’s an easy, clean way to consume 40 grams of protein. Also, it has no artificial sweetener and instead highlights monk fruit, which is a low-calorie option to sweeten things up. All-in-all, Atlas is all about ensuring that whatever people consume is good for their bodies as well as their minds, and our analysis shows that these bars are indisputably symbolic of the mission at hand.

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