BioTRUST Keto Elevate Reviews – Do NOT Buy BioTrust Nutrition C8 MCT Oil Powder Yet!

People all around the world are reaping the benefits of a keto diet in record time. Simply explained, a keto diet involves drastically limiting carbohydrate intake while significantly boosting fat intake, namely, to force the body into a fat-burning state. To date, many people have hopped on board because, in theory, eating foods high in fat is not difficult. Unfortunately, once they onboard the train, they seek the nearest exit because, well, carbohydrate restriction is not all that desirable. If people are unable to adhere to the specified breakdown, how will they be able to reap the benefits of keto on energy levels, weight loss, and fat loss?

Fortunately, we live in a solution-driven world, and one team claims to have devised a method for the body to enter and maintain ketosis without having to be so hard on oneself. To think that this team defied society’s interpretation of the ketogenic diet to reach their goal impressed our editorial team the most. Without any further delay, here’s a comprehensive review on Keto Elevate™.

What is Keto Elevate™?

Keto Elevate™ is a dietary supplement formulated to support people who are interested in starting a ketogenic diet. This diet is notorious for being difficult, as most people give up due to their inability to avoid carbohydrates. The creators behind this solution, BioTRUST have recently challenged the aforesaid belief, by bringing to market a supplement poised to push the body into the metabolic state called ketosis. For those who are unfamiliar with the word, ketosis is a state in which the body constantly burns fat.

What distinguishes Keto Elevate™ from other keto supplements is that the creators avoided the traditional use of medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) produced from coconut and palm kernel oils, butter, milk, yogurt, or cheese. Our editorial staff took a moment to process this statement, as MCT is often regarded as the key to achieving ketosis. MCTs containing 10 carbons (C10), according to BioTRUST, are not as useful since they are digested and distributed differently in the body, resulting in fewer ketones.

After conducting research, the creators believe Keto Elevate™ is superior to others because it is not watered down, contains a pure source of MCT with an appropriate carbon length, can be easily incorporated into any recipe, and is free of soy, corn, and wheat-based ingredients and fillers. To understand Keto Elevate™ as a whole, individuals need to first recognize the type of MCT used.

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How does Keto Elevate™ work?

As previously stated, Keto Elevate™ is made with MCT, specifically C8 MCT. Caprylic acid, or C8 MCT, is a medium-chain triglyceride acid having antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. It is commonly found in coconut oil and is believed to help with yeast infections, skin conditions, digestive disorders, and high cholesterol.

Regarding its role in the body, the liver allegedly converts C8 MCT into ketone bodies (or energy-producing molecules) at a faster rate than most ketogenic MCTs. That way, our cells, tissues, and organs receive fuel in a timely manner, with no variability in insulin availability (and, as a result, blood glucose levels). Another distinguishing property of this ingredient is that it allows the body to remain in ketosis, thereby encouraging the liver to break down fat (for reduced storage and body fat percentage). Finally, its high saturated fat content has been proven to boost the production of satiety hormones, ultimately, regulating cravings and random hunger pangs.

Given the mechanism at work, Keto Elevate™ contains a whopping 5,000mg dose of C8 MCT, guaranteeing that consumers have a steady flow of energy for better mental clarity, focus, and cognitive performance.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Will Keto Elevate™ fit most lifestyles?

According to the BioTRUST team, Keto Elevate™ is a great companion for ketogenic lifestyles, biohacking, intermittent fasting and active lifestyles.

Is Keto Elevate™ suitable for everyone?

Keto Elevate™ is intended for use by healthy people over the age of 18. This product should not be consumed by pregnant or breastfeeding women. Before using Keto Elevate™, anyone who is taking prescription or over-the-counter medicine should speak to their doctor before proceeding. As always, if any side effects or adverse reactions arise from taking Keto Elevate™, please discontinue use and seek immediate assistance.

Can Keto Elevate™ be taken by those with allergies?

Keto Elevate™ contains ingredients from milk, and is manufactured in a facility that processes eggs, crustacean shellfish, fish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soy. Individuals are asked to carefully read the label for more information and to consult their respective healthcare practitioners for advice.

Does Keto Elevate™ contain caffeine or stimulants?

Keto Elevate™ contains no caffeine or stimulants. It is also gluten and soy free, with no artificial sweeteners.

How should Keto Elevate™ be consumed?

Individuals should consider adding one scoop of Keto Elevate™ to any beverage or recipe of mix. With powders, it is imperative to mix thoroughly before consumption.

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What types of recipes can I add Keto Elevate™ to?

Keto Elevate™ can be used in anything from coffee to baked goods. It can be consumed multiple times a day and at any time to promote ketone production.

Does Keto Elevate™ come in different flavors?

Ketone Elevate™ comes in three distinct, yet enjoyable flavors: Hazelnut, French Vanilla and Unflavored.

How many servings are in one bag of Keto Elevate™?

Each Keto Elevate™ bag has 20 servings.

What makes Keto Elevate™ stand out from its competition?

Keto Elevate™ is unique since each serving contains 5 grams of C8 MCT, which is unheard of. Unlike its competitors, Keto Elevate™ contains only the purest form of C8 ensuring that the body is fueled with quick, clean natural energy.

Where is Keto Elevate™ manufactured?

Keto Elevate™ is proudly manufactured and shipped from the United States.

Is there a money back guarantee when purchasing Keto Elevate™?

BioTRUST places the highest importance on quality and transparency, which is why they promise to only offer highly potent and useful products. If anyone believes that Keto Elevate™ does not produce the benefits that it claims, they have 60 days to request their money back. To initiate the refund processes, individuals should contact customer support in one of the following ways:

By phone (toll-free): 1-800-766-5086

1-800-766-5086 By phone (international): +1-512-721-0026

+1-512-721-0026 By email: support@biotrust.com

support@biotrust.com By chatting with digital assistant: www.BioTRUST.com

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How much does Keto Elevate™ cost?

Every Keto Elevate™ bag comprises 20 servings, enough to last a little under one month. The most important aspect of any weight loss or fat loss program is consistency. To encourage continual efforts, the BioTRUST team landed on the following pricing (with applicable shipping for international customers and none for the U.S.):

1 Keto Elevate™ bag: $34 each

$34 each 3 Keto Elevate™ bags: $29 each

$29 each 6 Keto Elevate™ bags: $24 each

Also included with each purchase are the following incentives:

Free Coaching

Individuals will receive live, personalized coaching from BioTRUST’s team of experienced nutrition and health coaches, which includes Tim Skwiat, Med., CSCS, Pn2. Tim is an NSCA-trained strength and conditioning specialist as well as a precision nutrition certified coach. He is proud to have spent a decade working under famous basketball strength coach Todd Wright, whom he credits for helping him build a strong foundation to his career.

Today, his experience in the field of health spans more than 20 years, and he is the author of more than a dozen eBooks that have been published. He uses nutrition to promote healthy aging, hormone, and sexual health, and more.

The Top 14 Ketogenic Foods eReport

Individuals who purchase Keto Elevate™ will also receive quick access to The Top 14 Ketogenic Foods eReport. People can make significant progress in their diet and weight loss efforts by including the 14 foods listed in this guide.

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A Brand Adopting a Naturally Honest Approach

BioTRUST is unlike any other supplement company we’ve encountered. Josh Bezoni and Joel Marion, best friends, and business partners, envisioned it as a platform for positive change. In other words, the team wants to transform people’s perceptions about dietary supplements, humanitarian endeavors, and overall well-being.

What initially was launched as a mission-based protein and collagen company expanded to become a leader in all aspects, whether business or life. Imagine selling over a million products in the first full year of business! The latter, according to Joel, was a push to accomplish bigger and better things. If there’s anything people should take away from BioTRUST, as per Joel, it’s the following:

“With great success comes great responsibility. It is challenging work, but we are living the American Dream, and our passion to help others is what’s most important to us.”

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Final Verdict

Ultimately, Keto Elevate™ is a dietary supplement that seeks to deliver all of the benefits of a keto diet without the stipulations of a rigid diet. This is because Keto Elevate™ contains C8 MCTs, or caprylic acid, i.e., one of the greatest ketogenic types of MCT according to the team at BioTRUST. As per our research, once consumed, this ingredient supposedly gets quickly converted into ketone molecules which pushes the body into the fat burning state of ketosis, while also keeping it in such a state. A conventional keto diet requires a high fat and low carbohydrate intake to achieve ketosis. The latter is just too tough, making Keto Elevate™’s availability vital.

Our research also shows that ingesting C8 could go as far as boosting energy (thereby, regulating mood), reducing body fat percentage, and increasing satiety, all of which are crucial for healthy weight and fat loss. Aside from the supplement itself, individuals will be receiving two bonus support systems from the BioTRUST team to advance in their keto journey. What more could people possibly yearn for?

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