Kerassentials Review – Do NOT Buy Yet! Urgent Consumer Update! 2023
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023
A toenail fungus is a common health problem that is equally embarrassing. The affected people often develop low self-confidence as the look of their feet changes. The fungus also causes a foul odor coming from the feet.
Fortunately, there’s a new solution for this problem, known as Kerassentials Special Fungal Support Oil. Does it work? This Kerassentials review explains everything users need to know. According to the manufacturer, it relieves toenail fungal infections without worrying about future attacks.
What is Kerassentials?
Kerassentials is an all-natural supplement designed to help users nourish their nails and the skin around the nails. This product is new in the market, but it’s gaining popularity daily among those struggling to eliminate particular nail problems such as fungal attacks or toenail infections.
According to the official website, Kerassentials eliminates fungal infections from the root and kills all other toxic intruders. Consequently, the nails can have the longevity, health, and strength they deserve. The formula is a powerful blend of oils and vitamins proven to support skin and nail health.
Users should apply the formula daily after a shower to nourish the nail bed and strengthen the nails. The manufacturer carefully selected the ingredients to give the skin the required support to rebuild and remain healthy. Kerassentials is one complete formula that keeps the nails healthy in many ways.
Key Features of Kerassentials
- Natural formula
- Plant ingredients
- Non-GMO
- Easy to use
- No chemicals
- No stimulants
How Does Kerassentials Work?
As mentioned on the official website, Kerassentials uses minerals, vitamins, and oils to nourish and repair damaged nails. Anyone suffering from toenail fungal infection should eliminate it immediately before it gets out of hand.
Kerassentials contains essential ingredients that boost the nail bed. Besides, the formula soothes the skin and makes it softer. It allows the nails and the skin around them to rebuild and restore their original healthy appearance. The ingredients penetrate deep inside the skin surface to repair the nails’ health while nourishing the skin and the nails in multiple ways.
When used according to the manufacturer’s advice, users can notice the results in a short time. The fungus begins to fade, and the nails become healthier gradually. Consequently, the skin around the nails also begins to recover and get healthier. Users can feel the decrease in the itchiness of the fungal infection as other effects show up gradually.
However, users should note that Kerassentials is only for external applications. It doesn’t go inside the skin. People with deeply rooted fungal infections should seek further medical treatment.
Kerassentials Ingredients
Kerassentials contains powerful ingredients to help users overcome the effects of fungal infection on the nails. The custom proprietary formula contains four special oils and a combination of 9 oils and minerals. Here are the ingredients used in its formulation:
Lavender Oil
- Protects nail keratin
- Nourishes the nails and the skin
- Protects against strong fungus
Organic Flaxseed Oil
- Improves the skin’s natural immunity
- Reduces inflammation
- Nourishes the skin as a superfood
Almond Oil
- Helps prevent fungus
- Protects users against infections
- Supports healthy nails
Tree Oil
- Delivers anti-fungal properties
- It helps prevent fungal growth
- Safe and effective
Aloe Vera
- Strong anti-fungal properties
- Soothes the skin
- Moisturizes the skin
DL-alpha-Tocopherol
- Protects the skin
- Delivers anti-aging effects
- A stable form of Vitamin E
Isopropyl Palmitate
- Supports healthy nails
- Eliminates fungus from the roots
- It helps clear the skin
Undecylenic Acid
- Helps prevent fungus
- Protects the nails
- Beneficial fatty acid
In addition to these ingredients, Kerassentials contain Clove Bud, Manuka honey, and Chia Seeds,
How to Use Kerassentials
Kerassentials is a topical formula. According to the manufacturer, it’s convenient to use by just following these simple steps:
- Shake the bottle vigorously
- Apply the formula to the affected area using the applicator that accompanies the product
- Use a cotton swab to apply the formula to the cuticle
Users should apply the formula at least four times daily for the best results. They should do two applications in the morning and another two in the afternoon. So far, Kerassentials has no harmful side effects. Any user who encounters any side effects should discontinue the use immediately.
The product is intended for nail fungus use only. Users should avoid ingesting or inserting it into the eyes. Besides, it cannot help with fungal infections in other areas of the skin. It should be kept out of reach of children.
Pros and Cons of Kerassentials
Pros
- It’s all-natural, made of natural and herbal ingredients
- It has zero artificial additives
- It delivers anti-inflammatory properties
- It’s highly effective
- It has no side effects
- It delivers quick results
- It helps improve nail health
Cons
- It’s only meant for specific infections and not various infections caused by fungus and bacteria.
- Children under 15 years should use it under the recommendation of a medical expert or avoid it altogether.
- Overdose can cause serious health issues—users must stick to the recommended dose.
- The product is only available online through the official website. Users cannot get it in other stores, both online and offline.
- Results may vary from one person to another
Kerassentials Pricing and Refund Policy
As mentioned earlier, the Kerassentials Fungal Support formula is only available on the official website. Here are the current discounted prices:
- Buy one bottle of Kerassentials at $69 + Free shipping
- Buy three bottles of Kerassentials at $59 each + Free shipping
- Buy six bottles of Kerassentials at $49 each + Free shipping
The product is available directly on the official website. Notably, the product comes with a money-back policy. A 100% 60-day moneyback guarantee accompanies each order. Customers unsatisfied with the results can contact the company and receive a full refund, no questions asked. Customer service can be reached via:
- Email: contact@kerassentials-product.com
- Return Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011
Kerassentials Final Word
Kerassentials is an all-natural anti-fungal supplement that is designed to treat nail fungus. It eradicates the fungal infection and improves the health and appearance of the nails and the skin. It’s easy to use, and users don’t have to exert much effort or follow lengthy procedures.