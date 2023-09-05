Total Brain Boost Reviews: Do NOT Buy Revival Point Brain Booster Pills Yet!

Total Brain Boost is a daily supplement that helps consumers to improve their mental energy and regain their memory retention. This Formula uses a few important ingredients to ensure that consumers get the best support without any side effects.

What is Total Brain Boost?

Everyone gets a little foggy at times. Most people chalk the problem up to a little bad sleep or feeling exhausted, which is why many people grab a cup of coffee and go on their way. Coffee is a staple for many homes, but the problem lies much deeper. When someone doesn’t get the right vitamins and minerals, their brain doesn’t get the health support that it should. Caffeine’s stimulatory effect helps consumers to feel more alert for a short time, but the brain still doesn’t get the support that it lacks. That’s where Total Brain Boost comes in.

Total Brain Boost aims to support the average consumer as they work to feel and think their best on every single task. Exclusively using shelf-stable ingredients, the creator of this formula condensed all of the support into a single capsule, which users need to take twice daily to see results. Using this formula every day helps users to:

Improve mental energy

Promote a stronger memory

Increase cognition

Think faster

Keep their mood regulated

Increase mental processing speed.

With the natural ingredients, consumers will find that they quickly balance their poor vitamin and mineral levels. This formula has a rich assortment of ingredients that can eliminate free radicals, protecting consumers from inflammation, infection, and more. To ensure that users get the most support from this remedy, the creators only use proven ingredients, Total Brain Boost is vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and GMP certified, with nothing artificial so you can feel confident taking it.

Try Total Brain Boost today and see the difference!

What’s In Total Brain Boost?

To get the full benefits offered by Total Brain Boost, the creators include the following ingredients:

Research-Backed, Cognitive-Supporting Nutrients:

CurcuRouge® Bio-Optimized Curcumin

CurcuRouge® Bio-Optimized Curcumin is the first of these important ingredients. It is a new ingredient that uses curcumin, but it modifies the ingredient to make curcumin more bioavailable. Curcumin comes from turmeric, and it is one of the most well-researched ingredients in the supplement industry. Much of the information on the use of curcumin confirms that it is a helpful solution for joint pain. According to a placebo-controlled study at UCLA in 2017, researchers examined the effect of curcumin on senior participants for 18 months. By the end of the study, they’d increased their memory retention by 28.1%. The reason that this particular variation is so helpful is because of polymer matrix technology. This technology absorbs into the body 93x more effectively than if users had any regular form of curcumin. It also helped the users to reduce the risk of memory loss and clear up brain fog.

Trans-Resveratrol

Trans-resveratrol is often included in supplements because it helps consumers reduce pain and swelling. It is beneficial for consumers who want to reduce blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of disease. It helps users to ease high cholesterol, though some people use it to fight cancer and heart disease.

The use of this ingredient also goes back to a clinical study, in 2017. Researchers ultimately discovered that using resveratrol for at least a year was enough to promote a stronger memory. It also helped postmenopausal women to increase cerebrovascular functions. This group was tested because age affects the rate of cognitive decline.

Magnesium Bisglycinate

Magnesium Bisglycinate is often included to help with bone health. This version of magnesium improves digestion, promotes better cardiovascular health, and helps users to sleep better. By using this ingredient each day, consumers sleep better at night, ensuring that they give their brain the break it needs at night. It alleviates chronic headaches, and it is particularly beneficial to women. Many researchers find that this ingredient supports healthy blood sugar levels, which can affect digestion and high blood pressure.

According to a 2021 study at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, consuming magnesium with Vitamin D is often linked to improved cognition and clearer thinking.

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Vitamin D

Most supplements combine vitamin D with calcium as a remedy for osteoporosis, but that’s not the goal of this formula. It helps consumers to reduce inflammation throughout their body, which is particularly dangerous for the brain. As one of the daily essential nutrients, vitamin D helps users to improve cell growth. It also provides neuromuscular function while defending the body against disease. It can improve how well consumers handle their blood sugar levels.

The natural support that vitamin D offers blood sugar and blood pressure is also linked to weight loss. This ingredient is crucial to the natural treatment of some types of cancer, immunity issues, and rheumatoid arthritis. When someone doesn’t get enough vitamin D, they often experience fatigue. Then, their sleep becomes dysregulated, and they may experience bone pain. In some cases of deficiency, consumers lose their hair or experience muscle weakness.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for the human body, supporting the health of blood and nerve cells throughout the body. It is crucial to the creation of DNA, which is found in every cell. When consumers supplement with vitamin B12, they reduce the risk of developing megaloblastic anemia, which causes substantial tiredness and weakness. When the body processes vitamin B12, it naturally regulates the brain chemicals that affect mood. Once these chemicals are regulated, consumers feel more consistent in their mood with fewer fluctuations.

Folate

Folate is the final ingredient of this blend. Also known as vitamin B9, folate is essential to the formation of red blood cells. Without this ingredient, consumers would not be able to provide support for their cell growth and function. Women need folate in substantially high amounts when they are pregnant to reduce the risk of certain diseases. However, everyone needs it as well as a method of preventing heart disease, stroke, or arsenic poisoning.

Most people already get folate in their diet with the consumption of leafy vegetables, peas, beans, and nuts. Taking it every day is crucial to support the body’s demands because it cannot store folate. Folate is a water-soluble ingredient, and consumers need to use it every day to achieve and maintain results.

With these 6 supportive ingredients, anyone can get the boost in brainpower that they want.

Buying Total Brain Boost

The only way that consumers can currently get Total Brain Boost is by visiting the official website. The website has up to a 6-month supply in a single order, though consumers can also just try it out for a month to see what kind of benefits it offers.

Choose from:

1-month supply for $59.95

3-month supply for $149.00

6-month supply for $247.00

If the user wants to consistently get this order delivered to their door, they get a significant discount for signing up for a subscription. When consumers make a purchase of this supplement, they will instantly qualify for gifts that aren’t offered anywhere else.

The Bonus E-Books

Even though these supplements are quite helpful to consumers, the creators want to make sure that every user has the support they need. When they order, they get 5 digital books delivered to their email inbox. Those bonus guides include:

Total Brain Booster Guide, is a guide about the best ways to improve the effects of Total Brain Boost for faster results.

The Better Brain Cookbook is a cookbook with meal and dessert recipes that fuel the brain with more energy and better focus.

Brain-Draining Foods to Avoid is a guide that lists 21 foods that aren’t good for the user’s memory and mental energy.

Simple Brain-Boosting Exercises is a guide that details a brief exercise routine that doesn’t take much time or effort to stimulate the brain.

Simple Stress Management is a guide on helpful techniques to relieve stress and anxiety within a minute or less for better mental clarity.

All of these guides are free when users purchase one of the Total Brain Boost packages.

Get a special deal and bonuses when you order today!

Frequently Asked Questions About Total Brain Boost

Q. What’s in Total Brain Boost?

A. This supplement is composed of curcumin, trans-resveratrol, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and folate.

Q. How do consumers know that Total Brain Boost is safe?

A. While supplements don’t fall under the same category as drugs, the creators use an FDA-approved facility to combine these ingredients. All ingredients use double-blind clinical studies to prove their benefits.

Q. Is Total Brain Boost good for vegetarians?

A. Yes. This formula is vegetarian-friendly, dairy-free, and GMP-certified. All orders are made in the United States.

Q. How long do users have to wait to get the bonus guides?

A. While users have to wait for Total Brain Boost to arrive, these digital guides typically arrive as digital content in the user’s email inbox within minutes.

Q. What if the user isn’t happy with Total Brain Boost?

A. Every order is protected with a money-back guarantee, covering any reason for dissatisfaction for the first 90 days of use. To get help with an order or ask questions, contact the Customer Service team by calling 1-800-253-8173 or sending an email to support@revivalpointllc.zendesk.com.

Summary

Total Brain Boost provides consumers with a way to increase their mental energy and memory retention without having to give up any part of their routine. The formula only requires one capsule, twice a day. This formula comes with 24/7 access to the customer service team, and users can save even more on their orders if they enroll in automatic deliveries, sending a new shipment each month.

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