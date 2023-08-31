Nerve Restore Red Light Slippers Review – Do NOT Buy Nerve Renew Infrared Therapy Slippers Yet!

Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper allows consumers to soothe their feet and eliminate nerve pain. This Red Light Slipper can be used up to three times daily for effective foot pain relief.

What are Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper?

Nerve pain is a level of discomfort like no other. When the pain reaches the nerves, some people describe the sensation as pins and needles. Others feel like the pain is burning them without any reason. Neuropathy is common for consumers with diabetes and similar health conditions, but that doesn’t make it any easier to manage. The feet are one of the typical places on the body that become susceptible to these random attacks.

To help treat neuropathy in the feet, perhaps consumers should consider the Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper. When users slide their feet into this slipper, the red-light stimulation helps to penetrate deep into the feet, supporting the nerves and reducing discomfort.

Backed entirely by scientific evidence, the specialized red lights can soothe the pain without breaking the bank. The nerve pain treatment requires users to sit down for 20 minutes per session, and they can use it anywhere it can be plugged in.

Red light therapy can help consumers increase how quickly their nerves regenerate and stimulate the production of nerve growth factors. It also improves blood flow, which means the feet will be relieved from the excruciating pain and burning. And proper nutrients can be sent throughout the body, and nothing is cut off from that flow. While these improvements are helpful, the neuropathy slipper also works to help nerves recover more quickly from damage.

The Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper neuropathy solution was discovered due to a mistake made by NASA. The original technology emerged in the 1990s when NASA attempted to grow plants in space. The technology was adapted to work for the general public outside their research. According to the initial research, laser therapy equipment made it possible to remove brain tumors, eliminate sores in the mouth, and much more. When the red light was examined for its effect on nerve pain, the success was equally impressive.

Today’s technology is nothing like what was used in the years at NASA. Instead, the creators of the Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper developed it to target nerve pain specifically.

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How Does the Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper Work?

To understand the benefits consumers can get from the red light therapy inside the Nerve Restore Slippers, consumers must understand the five primary ways it improves healthy nerve function. A better understanding of what red light therapy can do might determine whether the Nerve Restore Slipper is a good option for them.

This innovative product enables light therapy to penetrate the tissue, deeply stimulating the nerves. The Nerve Restore Slipper was designed using 66 infrared and 66 near-red LED lights to relieve the most intense pain by increasing blood flow and activating the cells to stimulate the nerves. While the number of lights is equal in numbers, each color works differently to alleviate nerve pain.

Reduces Swelling

One of the leading ways that this light therapy slipper is beneficial for the feet is the way that it alleviates inflammation. Inflammation can cause nerves to become more irritated, worsening neuropathy symptoms. Instead of being able to relax, these nerves are affected by the constant pulling and stretching. Reducing swelling will help users alleviate discomfort by supporting the nerves and easing the pain of inflammation.

Supports Healthy Blood Flow

Healthy nerves will require constant circulation of fresh blood to provide oxygen and nutrients, which are important to every cell in the body. In the extremities, the lack of oxygen and nutrients cause neuropathy. Using the slippers helps consumers to absorb the energy into their cells, promoting more activity and better blood flow. Improved blood flow ensures the nerve cells receive the required oxygen and nutrients.

Promotes Better Production of Nerve Growth Factors

When consumers expose themselves to red light therapy, studies show it can improve nerve growth factors. Nerve growth factors are responsible for regulating growth and development in neurons. They are used to improve nerve development and function while supporting remyelination.

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Improves Protective Coatings Around the Nerves

The human body naturally protects nerves with a myelin sheath. The whole purpose of this coating is to protect nerves from becoming damaged and reduce the misfired impulses that cause painful burning, numbness, and stabbing pain sensations in the feet.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, “The myelin sheath has three functions: Its fatty-protein coating provides protective insulation for your nerve cell like the plastic insulation covering that encases the wires of an electrical cord. It allows the electrical impulses to travel quickly and efficiently between one nerve cell and the next.”

Promoting better blood flow is crucial to this part of the benefits. If the body does not have proper blood flow, the protective coating will not withstand the structure it is supposed to maintain. Improved blood flow with red light therapy strengthens the myelin sheath while improving nerve function.

Improves Antioxidant Levels in Chamber Fluid

At the end of the nerve’s stump, the endings naturally produce chamber fluids, including nerve growth factors. Nerve growth factors are used to maintain healthy nerve function in this situation. The fluids are a rich source of antioxidants, eliminating toxins in the blood that could potentially cause infection. According to research, the use of red light therapy on damaged nerves for approximately one hour daily promoted a better likelihood of nerve regeneration.

Buying a Pair of Nerve Restore Red Light Slippers

Consumers typically pay $200 for the Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper, which is not the case today. Consumers can purchase the Nerve Restore Slipper for a limited time for $139.00. Each purchase includes one Red Light Slipper and a remote.

For orders originating in the United States, free shipping is available for purchases exceeding $90.00.

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Frequently Asked Questions About Nerve Restore Red Light Slippers

Q. What does red light therapy feel like?

A. Most people find that treating their feet with the Nerve Restore Red Light Slippers makes them feel warm, but the sensation is gentle and mild.

Q. How often should consumers do light therapy?

A. Consumers are recommended to use it for 20 minutes daily to repair healthy nerve function, but they can wear the Nerve Restore Slipper up to three times daily if needed. Each session should last for 20 minutes.

Q. Do the slippers have both near red and infrared light?

A. Yes. Each slipper has 132 lights, offering equal red and infrared lights.

Q. How long are the connector strips?

A. The connector strips have a total length of 15 feet.

Q. How long do users have to wear these slippers to get relief?

A. The relief should happen after a single 20-minute treatment. However, consumers should continue these sessions thrice daily for the first month for lasting pain relief.

Q. Can users plug in this device in European outlets?

A. The device specifically offers a US plug. Anyone using this device outside the United States must purchase an adapter designed for European outlets.

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Q. What is the correct voltage to use with these slippers?

A. The proper voltage for this device is AC 110-240V.

Q. Can consumers use this method of therapy if they have a pacemaker?

A. No. No one with heart disease should use the Nerve Restore Slipper or who has a pacemaker.

Q. What is the wavelength of the light?

A. The red lights have a wavelength of 66onm red lights, while the infrared lights have a wavelength of 880nm infrared lights.

Q. Is the Nerve Restore Slipper safe to submerge in water to wash it?

A. No. Submerging this device in water would destroy the mechanism. Users can wipe it with a damp cloth if anything gets on the surface. While using a damp cloth will not damage the device, submerging it under water will.

Q. What if users don’t get foot pain relief like they anticipated?

A. All orders come with a one-year return policy, allowing consumers to contact the customer service team Mon – FRI from 8 AM – 4 PM MST and Sat – 8 AM – 1 PM MST if they have any issues.

To contact the customer service team, call 888-840-7142 or email support@nerverenew.com.

Summary

Nerve Restore Red Light Slipper helps consumers treat the pain that they experience in their feet. The slipper employs high-quality technology. It is available for a fair price and a one-year return policy. Consumers can use the foot pain slipper to determine if it helps them eliminate nerve pain, or they can request a refund.

Customers have left 5-star reviews on their experience using the Nerve Restore Slipper on the official website, which also offers a 40% discount today.

Pain-free nights are a click away. Get your slippers today!