OMYUM SuperNatural Reviews – Do NOT Buy Until Knowing The Truth!

Weight loss is a tricky topic. Everybody is unique, therefore requiring specific routines that work for them. When finally landing on exercise and diet, weight loss plateaus arise, creating a setback in what appears to be a smooth sailing journey. Targeting areas with extra fat that don’t seem to want to leave can be all-consuming. Mainly because it is widely known that there is no such thing as targeting specific body parts when exercising; when you lose fat overall, the areas that have excess fat will start to lose it. This means the hour you spend running on the treadmill won’t necessarily eliminate the extra fat on your thighs!

So, how can people get rid of muffin tops or jiggling of the arms? That is the million-dollar question to which people worldwide desire an answer! What if we told you there was a way to burn fat without the constant need to visit the gym or nitpick your food intake? Wouldn’t it be amazing to discover a product that attempts to target fat in the body simply by drinking it? Well, one team insists an excellent starting point would be to give OMYUM SuperNatural™ a try.

What is OMYUM SuperNatural™?

OMYUM SuperNatural™ is a coffee alternative advertised as the first and probably only solution designed to fix “broken fat” in the body, ultimately helping melt off arms, belly, thighs, and neck. The formula is thought to reduce fat storage and limit fat production in two ways: first, it guarantees that vital oxygen is supplied, and second, it stimulates heat generation. This coffee substitute might also increase focus, energy, and mood.

Seeing that these outcomes arise without any jitters, crashes, or gut-wrenching side effects frequently experienced when consuming caffeine is mind-blowing. This leads us to a crucial inquiry: Can caffeine be replaced? The only way to know is by looking closely into the OMYUM SuperNatural™ function and ingredients.

Why does oxygen matter for fat burning?

The creator of Omyum researched oxygen levels and fat burning and found one source providing a concise explanation of the connection, starting with muscle function. Only ATP, which is kept within the muscles, may be used by our forces. During a workout, available storage will be used up. So once depleted, the muscle cells combine two nutrients called ADP and creatine phosphate to replenish storage.

When ATP storage runs out a second time, the body uses blood sugar, which the muscles convert into lactic acid and pyruvate. This time, oxygen is included in making ATP as oxygen and glycogen work together to replenish ATP levels. At some point, glycogen levels will also drop so that the body will search for another alternative: fat storage. Every time after that, oxygen, available sugars, and fat cells will work together to produce ATP.

Ultimately, without oxygen, the body cannot produce the energy it needs to fuel the muscles.

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What’s inside each OMYUM SuperNatural™ serving?

OMYUM SuperNatural™ formula has been broken into different components. An overview of the many ingredient categories is thoroughly explored below:

Oxygen-Elevating Ingredients

Oxygen-elevating ingredients in the coffee alternative include Curcumin, Black Pepper, Ashwagandha, and L-Theanine.

Curcumin is a bioactive compound derived from an Indian spice herb called turmeric. It is an anti-inflammatory compound that has been researched to treat diseases like metabolic syndrome, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and numerous degenerative disorders brought on by inflammation. The latter is deemed critical for protecting oxygen levels. Moreover, this ingredient’s antioxidant content has been linked to neutralize free radicals, elevated brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels for memory and learning, and easing depressive symptoms.

However, curcumin has a low bioavailability, which means that only a small portion of the compound is effectively absorbed by the body. Usually, black pepper is added to ensure less waste. Existing evidence suggests that black pepper can increase curcumin absorption by 2000%. Next, we have an adaptogenic herb called ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is described as an immunostimulant herbal medicine that helps the body better respond to stress while preventing diseases. Regarding OMYUM SuperNatural™, this component may aid in generating nitric oxide.

Increasing nitric oxide levels means oxygen, nutrients, and fatty acids are transported to the mitochondria (i.e., the powerhouse within the cells), where energy is produced. These levels tend to drop with aging and, therefore, slow metabolic function, so ashwagandha’s presence is a must. The last of the ingredients in this category is a nonessential amino acid called L-theanine. L-theanine has been demonstrated to ease stress and anxiety and boost mental clarity. L-theanine might help with weight management by suppressing appetite and lowering inflammation, but more research is needed.

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Functional Mushrooms

The next set of ingredients supposedly supports brain and metabolic functions. Specifically, we are referring to Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Chaga, and Cordyceps – all functional mushrooms. Functional mushrooms are mushrooms that contain not just protein, fiber, and vitamins but also essential plant compounds with therapeutic characteristics. So, what role does each one play in OMYUM SuperNatural™?

According to one source, lion’s mane is excellent for enhancing cognitive performance, while chaga is best for improving immunological function. Reishi has been the subject of most research of the four types. Evidence supports its use in boosting the immune system, increasing the production of white blood cells for wound healing, and decreasing weariness, among other things.

Last but not least, cordyceps supplements have been shown to promote cardiovascular health, boost immunity, improve exercise performance, and lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes.

Maca

The maca plant, sometimes called the “Peruvian ginseng,” is a cruciferous vegetable related to broccoli, kale, cabbage, and cauliflower. It boasts several nutritional components, including fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Besides the aforementioned, maca might improve mood and energy, preserve cognitive function, exert anti-inflammatory activity, and help with digestion. To generalize these findings to all groups, more studies must be conducted.

Ceylon Cinnamon

Ceylon cinnamon, also known as Cinnamon zeylanicum, is distinguished by its shape, color, and flavor. In terms of benefits, studies have shown that it can treat diabetes symptoms by enhancing insulin-like activity, decreasing insulin resistance, and increasing glucose metabolism. Furthermore, this type has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, all of which aid in blood pressure management and enhance how the brain responds to insulin.

Raw Cacao

Raw cacao is the final and most crucial ingredient that produces the consistency of coffee while also providing therapeutic properties. Cacao is made from the beans of the Malvaceae family’s Theobroma cacao evergreen tree. Individuals who consume it in its natural form can expect maintained blood pressure levels, strengthened metabolic health (specifically, by increasing the body’s efficiency in converting food to energy), increased insulin secretion, inhibited oxidative stress, and improved cognitive function and feelings of calmness.

Purchasing OMYUM SuperNatural™

Availability, accessibility, and consistency are three main things the team at OMYUM SuperNatural™ values. Visit the official website to order your supply. Several packages are available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk.

Order one bag of OMYUM SuperNatural™ for $59.99

Order three bags of OMYUM SuperNatural™ for $39.99 per bag

Order six bags of OMYUM SuperNatural™ for $29.99 per bag

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is OMYUM SuperNatural™ safe as a coffee alternative?

A: OMYUM SuperNatural™ is deemed safe as a coffee alternative because it promotes increased energy levels and helps regulate your mood but without the negative consequences of caffeine intake. People who regularly consume coffee, especially in excess, typically report feeling agitated, losing sleep, having their bowel movements interrupted, loss in muscle mass, and developing dependence. These consequences are said to be uncommon with OMYUM SuperNatural™.

Q: How should OMYUM SuperNatural™ be taken?

A: The creators recommend a cup of OMYUM SuperNatural™ every day. Consistency is as critical as anything, so this drink should be a part of your daily routine to see the best results.

Q: Is there caffeine in OMYUM SuperNatural™?

A: Each OMYUM SuperNatural™ serving contains 6 mg of caffeine. The average cup of coffee contains 400 mg, making that of OMYUM SuperNatural™ extremely minute.

Q: Do mushrooms found in OMYUM SuperNatural™ contain oats or fillers?

A: The mushrooms found in OMYUM SuperNatural™ are 100% organic. They are supposedly grown on wood and are hand-harvested when fully mature. All-in-all, the creators did not need to add any oats or fillers and stated they never would.

Q: What does OMYUM SuperNatural™ taste like?

A: OMYUM SuperNatural™ is supposed to taste like melted chocolate with a cherry fruit and cinnamon twist. If a sweeter taste is preferred, individuals are encouraged to add maple syrup or sugar. For a creamy taste, adding milk or one’s preferred creamer is acceptable as well. OMYUM SuperNatural™ was created with versatility in mind.

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Q: Can OMYUM SuperNatural™ be used in other recipes?

A: Yes, in fact, the creators have devised unique recipe ideas, including coffee alternatives, smoothies, and baked goods using OMYUM SuperNatural™, which can be accessed for free on the official website.

Q: How many servings are in each bag of OMYUM SuperNatural™?

A: Each bag makes 30 cups.

Q: How long will one bag of OMYUM SuperNatural™ last?

A: Every bag of OMYUM SuperNatural™ is meant to last one month.

Q: Is OMYUM SuperNatural™ vegan-friendly?

A: OMYUM SuperNatural™ is proclaimed as being 100% plant-based, making it a vegan-friendly product.

Q: How long will it take for OMYUM SuperNatural™ shipments to arrive?

A: One should expect an order of OMYUM SuperNatural™ to take up to seven business days to arrive.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect my purchase?

A: The creators of OMYUM SuperNatural™ want their consumers to get the best results, so they offer a 180-day money-back guarantee. If OMYUM SuperNatural™ fails to produce your desired results, you can request a refund on all used or unused bags. Of course, the request must be made within the allotted window. To get started, customer service must be contacted via:

Email: support@omyumhealth.com

support@omyumhealth.com Phone: 1-972-827-8777

Concluding Remarks

Ultimately, OMYUM SuperNatural™ is a coffee alternative that uses superfoods, plant-based herbs, vitamins, and minerals to induce coffee-related results and continued fat-burning and healthy cognitive and brain functions. Don’t get us wrong: the richness and energy surges provided by an average cup of coffee can be energizing at the moment, but with each passing hour (and possibly extra cups of coffee), the benefits do not appear to be so positive, especially with the likes of jitters, crashes, and eventually, exhaustion.

OMYUM SuperNatural™ differs in that the previously mentioned benefits are sustained, which means that one cup suffices to give a healthy energy source, along with additional benefits coffee intake does not include. Specifically, each serving contains not just 6mg of caffeine (a minimal amount) but also anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, adaptogenic, and nootropic effects. For those who enjoy the flavor of coffee, the creators promise that the combination of rich and raw cacao powder, functional mushrooms, and a dash of cinnamon will hit the spot in the same manner.

It is crucial to note that while OMYUM SuperNatural™ is thought to work marvels, it will never be enough for a complete physical and mental transformation. Feeling good is determined by what the body is fed, and feeling strong and energetic is determined by how much physical activity is conducted daily. As a result, our editorial believes that the synergy between nutrition, exercise, and OMYUM SuperNatural™ can potentially improve fat burning, mental clarity, and weight and fat loss results. To learn more about OMYUM SuperNatural™ and how it can be added to one’s diet, visit the official website today!