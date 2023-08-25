Operation Blackout Reviews – Do NOT Buy Until Truth Exposed! (Urgent Update)

What Is Operation Blackout Program?

Operation Blackout is a survival guide to protect yourself and your family in case of a blackout that may last up to 365 days. The guide claims to help readers survive the 365 days of darkness that may be caused as a result of China and Russia’s joint attack on the USA.

According to Teddy Daniels, the creator of Operation Blackout, he came across a congressional report that indicates a future nuclear attack on America by China and Russia. This attack is supposed to cause a 365-day-long blackout and around 90% of Americans can lose their lives. The situation seems grave.

Operation Blackout is your guide to survive this dark hour should it come to pass. The book will teach you about the most important protective measures to survive for 365 days. Operation Blackout reviews have shared many positive things about the program and the customers say that it is a successful and valuable program.

This review by our research and editorial team will tell you all about Operation Blackout, its origin, working, operation blackout reviews, and more. Keep reading to know everything about the Operation Blackout program.

Let’s take a look at the summary of the Operation Blackout program:

Product Category:

Survival Guide

Format:

Available in both E-book and physical copy

Pricing:

$67 (Official Website)

Product Name:

Operation Blackout

Creator:

Teddy Daniels

Key Benefits of Operation Blackout:

Teaches Survival Strategies

Manage Resources Effectively

Stay Prepared

Maintain Communication

Operation Blackout Reviews:

Customers have said many positive things about the book in their Operation Blackout reviews

Money-Back Guarantee:

A 60-day money-back guarantee is available

Bonus Products:

Yes

Where to Buy:

https://lastblackout.com/

Find Out About The Creator of Operation Blackout Program

Operation Blackout is created by veteran Teddy Daniels. Teddy Daniels came across a piece of classified information that hints at a possible nuclear attack on America which may cause a blackout for 365 days. Hence, with his experience and knowledge, he created this survival guide to help people survive the blackout period.

Operation Blackout was published by Survival Secrets LLC. The company is owned by Teddy Daniels himself. Survival Secret LLC is based in the United States and is Wyoming state incorporated.

How To Get In Touch With The Team Of Operation Blackout?

Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast, a seasoned adventurer, or simply someone looking to prepare for unforeseen circumstances, this survival guidebook is an invaluable tool. However, getting in touch with the team behind Operation Blackout may be necessary for various reasons. Here’s how you can easily contact them:

Phone

One of the simplest and quickest ways to get in touch with the team of Operation Blackout is by calling their dedicated phone line at 1-888-689-6034. This direct line allows you to connect with a knowledgeable representative who can address any queries or concerns you may have.

Whether you want to provide feedback, seek clarification, or inquire about the availability of the guidebook, reaching out via phone is an efficient option.

Email

For those who prefer written communication or have detailed inquiries, sending an email to support@lastblackout.com is a convenient way to connect with the team. By composing a well-crafted email, you can express your specific concerns or request additional information about Operation Blackout.

Whether you need clarification on certain survival techniques or want to inquire about shipping options, the team is readily available to assist you.

Mailing Address

If traditional mail is your preferred mode of communication, you can reach out to the team behind Operation Blackout by sending a letter to their mailing address at 4023 Kennett Pike, Ste 50405, Wilmington, DE 19807.

This method can be useful for more formal inquiries or if you require a physical document or response.

Ready to conquer the dark? Operation Blackout is waiting!

Why Will There Be A Blackout For 365 Days?

Teddy Daniels believes that the weapon Russia and China will use to attack America will be a high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (H.E.M.P.).

This can produce increased gamma rays which are capable of shutting down all the power grids in America. The gamma rays may also shut down electronic devices, modes of transportation, and all communication channels.

What Is High-altitude Electromagnetic Pulse?

According to the Federation of American Scientists report High-altitude Electromagnetic Pulse is an energy field that can disrupt the electrical system at great distances. This effect can be produced at a large scale by a nuclear explosion.

As HEMP is capable of overloading or disrupting the electrical channels up to hundreds of kilometers there is a chance that the blackout will last for 365 days if authorities are not prepared. Repairing the damage and containing the effect of the nuclear explosion will take a long time as the effect of nuclear radiation does not end easily.

This will cause a dark period with no electricity and no mode to communicate with people will leave you helpless. How will you survive without your phone for 365 days? Will you be able to check on your loved ones without access to electronic devices?

To all these questions, there is one answer: Operation Blackout Program.

Survive power outages like a pro! Grab Operation Blackout!

How Operation Blackout Program Can Help You Survive The Darkest Period

As the hour of darkness descends, starvation and societal chaos will follow. In-fighting over survival resources will happen and people will die of starvation and hunger. Operation Blackout survival guide helps you learn the protective measures that can ensure your survival.

Operation Blackout survival guide also teaches you about ways to save and store water, stock essentials, and protect your devices from HEMP so you do not stay disconnected from the world and seek out help. The program uses secret measures of the forces to help you deal with hardships.

Operation Blackout equips you with tools to survive adversity by helping you check all the essential steps that a non-expert may miss in such circumstances. The program gives readers valuable insights and teaches them strategies to effectively navigate through power blackouts.

The program focuses on lasting strategies and survival methods like stocking food items that do not expire easily so that surviving for the long term can be easier. All these protective measures work together to help you survive.

What Does Operation Blackout Program Entail For You To Survive?

Now that you know how the Operation Blackout program works, you must be wondering what exactly it entails that ensure your survival. The survival guide has many secret things to keep you thoroughly prepared for a blackout situation. It is prepared well using the secret techniques of the Air Force and other forces to help the regular citizens. Read on to learn some of the protective measures this survival guide has.

Step-by-Step guide and specific tips to protect your home & devices, and create a power generator.

The guide also includes a list of 101 non-perishable food items to last you 365 days.

The Operation Blackout program has an Infinite Hydration secret which helps you reduce your risk of dehydration.

The survival guide contains an alternative do-it-yourself handbook of Air Force One secret techniques to protect your electronic devices.

It also contains methods like “Broken Battery” Tweak to protect your mode of transportation.

There is a step-by-step guide to store water safely so you can use it for a long period without any risk.

A few places are also suggested to help you hide your electronic devices so they can survive the HEMP.

These protective measures are just a few examples of what this guide includes. If you buy a copy of the Operation Blackout Program then, you will become a survival pro within a few weeks and stay prepared for problems like blackout or lockdown.

Navigate the dark with ease! Try Operation Blackout!

What Are The Benefits of Operation Blackout Program?

The Operation Blackout Program is extremely beneficial as it helps in your survival. Operation Blackout reviews also reveal that it has benefited the users in many ways. Some of the benefits of the Operation Blackout program are:

Teaches Survival Strategies

The biggest benefit of the Operation Blackout survival program is that it teaches the readers essential survival techniques to navigate a fearsome situation like a 365-day-long blackout. You can use these survival strategies to make it out alive.

Manage Resources Effectively

Another benefit of the Operation Blackout program is that it helps people effectively manage their resources. From saving or storing water to stocking non-expiry food items to managing your garden, Operation Blackout ensures you have ample resources in your time of need.

Stay Prepared

Even if the situation never arrives, Operation Blackout ensures that you are thoroughly prepared to combat the worst of the situations. This preparation does not leave any room for last-minute mistakes or unexpected challenges.

Maintain Communication

The Operation Blackout Program comes with directions to protect your devices from HEMP and thus, ensures that your communication channel is maintained. In times of need, you can seek out help if needed.

Where Can You Buy Operation Blackout: Pricing of Operation Blackout

The question is how much Operation Blackout would cost? No cost is high enough when it comes to the lives of your saved ones. You can buy this survival book from the official website LastBlackout.com.

The survival book is priced at $67 and comes without any shipping charges. The buyers get both an e-copy and a physical copy of the book with two additional books as free bonus products. This whole package costs you only $67!

The Operation Blackout program is very reasonable. When challenges and uncertainty arise and your safety and survival are at risk, this price does not seem like a big deal.

Refund Policy: Money-Back Guarantee

Operation Blackout is not joking around as they are preparing you for your and your family’s survival. But if you still feel dissatisfied with the training and techniques in the book and feel they are not effective then, they encourage you to apply for a refund.

Operation Blackout offers a 60-day money-back guarantee to all its users. If you do not find the product worth your money then, you can get your money back.

Bonus Products

Operation Blackout Program offers two free bonus products. Each product is worth $59 but Operation Blackout Program is providing them for free to help their readers get a comprehensive idea of survival. Take a look at the free bonus products:

Bonus Product #1: The Invisible Survival Garden

Operation Blackout program comes with a free copy of The Invisible Survival Garden worth $59. This book teaches you how to grow your food and maintain a garden so that during the blackout you can have an endless supply of food. Additionally, Teddy Daniels teaches the readers some effective ways to keep their garden a secret. So that during unrest other people cannot steal their food to fight hunger.

Bonus Product #2: How To Turn Your Home Into An Impenetrable Fortress

The second bonus product that you get for absolutely free is a copy of the book How To Turn Your Home Into An Impenetrable Fortress. Teddy Daniels teaches the readers how to set up protective defenses around your house. Fortifying your house will save you against social unrest and dangers that may break out as people fight over food and resources.

Don’t miss out on these bonuses!

What Do Operation Blackout Reviews Have To Say?

Operation Blackout reviews are highly positive and several users have been raving about how well-put the guide is. Let’s check out a few real customer testimonials to understand how much truth the guide really holds:

One of the Operation Blackout reviews claims, “Operation Blackout saved me from being a clueless caveman during a recent power outage.

Finally, I could navigate my own home without tripping over everything! Who knew a survival guide could turn me into a blackout ninja? Highly recommended for the next time the lights decide to take a vacation.”

Another person says, “When the lights went out unexpectedly, Operation Blackout became my guiding light! This comprehensive survival guide is a must-have for every household. It’s packed with practical tips, ingenious solutions, and step-by-step instructions that make navigating the darkness a breeze. Thanks to this guide, our blackout evenings turned into cozy, enjoyable family adventures.”

Another one of the Operation Blackout reviews mentions, “Operation Blackout is an absolute game-changer! During the recent power outage, I was armed with knowledge and confidence, all thanks to this incredible guide.

From setting up alternative lighting to keeping food fresh and devising entertainment without screens, it covered it all. This guide not only made surviving blackouts manageable but also turned them into opportunities for quality time and resourcefulness.”

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

What Are The Drawbacks Of Operation Blackout?

Operation Blackout has been hailed as an innovative and exciting survival guid. However, it is not without its drawbacks. Below, we will discuss some of the drawbacks that have been observed with the guide and its website:

Poor Website Interface

One of the major drawbacks of Operation Blackout is its poor website interface. As an official website for a downloadable product (online survival guide), it is expected to be user-friendly and interactive. Unfortunately, many users have reported that the website is difficult to navigate, with confusing menus and a lack of clear instructions.

This can be frustrating for people who are eager to explore the guide’s features and make the most out of their experience.

Low Transparency

Another drawback of Operation Blackout is the low level of transparency provided by the developers. Transparency is crucial when it comes to downloadable products, as users need to have a clear understanding of what they are purchasing and what they can expect from the guide.

Unfortunately, the developers have been criticized for a lack of transparency regarding the guide’s development timeline. This has led to frustration among people who feel left in the dark.

Final Verdict On Operation Blackout Reviews

In the grand scheme of survival guides, Operation Blackout is an absolute gem. Let’s be real here – we’ve all had that heart-stopping moment when the lights go out unexpectedly, leaving us fumbling in the dark like lost adventurers in our own homes. But fear not, because this guide swoops in like a caped hero to save the day (and your sanity).

What sets Operation Blackout apart is its unique and personalized approach. It’s not just a dry list of do’s and don’ts – it’s like getting advice from a witty and resourceful friend who’s been through it all.

So, if you’re tired of feeling like a lost explorer every time the power takes a vacation, grab a copy of Operation Blackout.

Trust me, it’s the guide you never knew you needed until your lights went out. It’s time to shine a light on those blackouts and emerge as the hero of your own power-free saga!

Power-free saga? You’re the hero with Operation Blackout!