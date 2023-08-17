Seahawks fans come out in droves for Kids Day

Bobby Wagner getting some stretching in on the sidelines. (Maria Dorsten Photography)

Pete Carroll looks over the punt team at the beginning of practice. (Maria Dorsten Photography)

The recent stretch of fan-attended practices at Seahawks training camp came to a close Aug. 16 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Before practice, kids of all ages were on the south field running 40-yard dashes, cutting and juking through cones and even catching touchdown passes from Seahawks staff members.

“My favorite (event) was running the 40,” said Jaden Falcon from Monroe.

The Seahawks were honoring kids on the final day fans could attend preseason practice. For parents attending, it’s a day they seek out and enjoy attending. The training camp has been a tradition for Kerrie Allen’s family, including her son Ryder.

“We’ve been going since Ryder was three years old, so six years now,” Kerrie Allen said.

Training camp provides fans an up close and personal experience watching the Seahawks. Some even have a secret for getting autographs.

“He (Ryder) has a secret. He drops the ball and then the player picks it up and can’t help but sign it,” Allen said. If anyone got a peek at Ryder’s football, they could see that the strategy did more than get the job done.

Fans from all over the state came out to support their home football team. Before practice got underway, the Walker family from Silverdale got a special treat as players were coming on to the practice field. Their daughters got one-on-one pictures with Seahawks players including Tyler Lockett.

“Oh my god. It was awesome and we got to see Tyler Lockett!” Johnnie Walker said.

Players like Geno Smith, Bobby Wagner and DK Metcalf will always be crowd favorites. Some of the kids who got to go on the field love just being Seahawks fans. Their favorite aspects are “the energy of the stadium and the Hawks community,” said Bernan Agayo and Caden Falcon.

Fans have a lot of hope for this year’s Seahawks team. The Walkers are hoping for a Super Bowl, and Kerrie Allen “thinks we got it dialed in.” The players feel the energy as well: “We’re just stacking days. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re all getting better,” said Quarterback Geno Smith.

An important part of the Seahawks’ team, and really any team, is the offensive line. The Hawks started two rookies last season at the right and left tackle positions, and Smith has seen their maturity first hand.

“With that second year, they’re even more confident. I trust those guys. We’ve played a lot of games together and they’re going to continue to lead this offense,” Smith said.

Second-year Seahawk Noah Fant met with the media after practice and looks to build on a strong 2022 season with a good 2023, especially in partnership with other tight ends.

“I think the cohesion in our room is good. We all like playing with each other and have fun with each other,” Fant said. “The tight end room is always a fun, laid back group, but has to get down to business.”

Noah Fant and Geno Smith look to build and improve on last season and close the gap to division rival San Francisco. The Hawks have two more preseason games, including a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 19. On Sept. 10, the Seahawks open the regular season at Lumen Field against the Los Angeles Rams.