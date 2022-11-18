Medicinal Garden Kit Reviews – Grow Your Own Herbal Medicine With 10 Seeds

The Medicinal Garden Kit is a pouch with seeds for 10 different herbs that can be grown and cultivated at home for medicinal purposes. Curated by Dr. Nicole Apelian, this kit comes with a complementary guide that explains the best way to use these herbs to better their health.

What is the Medicinal Garden Kit?

Everyone wants to maintain their health to live a long life with their loved ones. Unfortunately, these same people try to preserve their health with medications and supplements that couldn’t be further from natural. Synthetic ingredients and excessive visits to the doctor put consumers at a massive risk for worsening health, but the components of the Medicinal Garden Kit can help.

The only reason that consumers have any kind of access to the Medicinal Garden Kit is because of Nicole Apelian, Ph.D. As a biologist, instructor for survival skills, herbalist, and mother, she has an education with McGill University, but her true knowledge comes from the time she lived in Kalahari. Her time with the local San Bushmen taught her sustainable techniques for living off the land. Most people in this tribe use these practices to live a long and healthy life without having to visit the hospital ever.

To trigger Nicole’s interest in plant medicine, she learned that she had Multiple Sclerosis before she was even 30 years old. This incurable condition left her in constant pain, secluding her in a wheelchair. With natural remedies, she was able to manage her condition, helping her to feel healthier than she ever has before. She was even featured on Alone, a TV show on the History Channel, when she survived 57 days in the wild with her knowledge.

Now, consumers can learn what she’s spent 20 years cultivating for herself – the way to deal with anything from pain to an open cut or even a cold. Her knowledge and pouch for the Medicinal Garden Kit makes it possible for consumers to take advantage as well. They can support their health with natural remedies, rather than putting their body at risk with dangerous compounds that are made in a lab.

What’s in the Medicinal Garden Kit?

Within this kit, users get two major components – a guide and seeds for 10 herbs.

Seeds

This kit provides users with the start of their medicinal garden, allowing them to cultivate any of the solutions they need from their own yard. They can setup the garden wherever they want as they plant their seeds for:

Chicory

Yarrow

California poppy

Marshmallow

Chamomile

Evening primrose

Lavender

Echinacea

Calendula

Feverfew

Once everything starts growing, most people say that their entire backyard starts to smell like lavender and chamomile, giving a relaxing effect from the first breath outside. Read on below to learn about the positive impact that each herb could have on the user.

Chicory

Chicory is used to help with pain relief, and it has been used by Native Americans so much that they sought out this herb more than almost any other. It creates an extract that is especially helpful for stiff and sore joints because it is rich in chicoric acid. This compound works for inflammation and pain, but there’s no risk of addiction like medications can cause.

Users can take advantage of the benefits of chicory in multiple ways. The guide describes a way to grind up the root into powder that blends with coffee or tea as a prebiotic, though it also goes into why chicory should be used in soil as well.

Yarrow

Yarrow helps consumers to prevent themselves from excessively bleeding, though they offer support as protection from infection. Nicole personally used the leaves to help her on Alone to treat her hand after cutting it while gutting a fish. Without antibiotics, she would have succumbed to dangerous infection, but the yarrow easily wrapped around her injury to stop the bleeding within a few minutes. It even provided enough support for the skin that she barely has a scar now.

With dried yarrow, consumers can make a tincture that repels mosquitos, prevents infections, and more. Even chewing on the leaves briefly can alleviate toothache.

California Poppy

California poppy is an excellent remedy for individuals who want to get the deep sleep that they used to have when they were young. This remedy is significantly safer than taking a prescription medication to go to sleep, especially because users won’t become addicted or feel like they were knocked out to go to sleep.

In the guide, consumers will learn how to use California poppy as a tea, which Nicole regularly drinks before going to bed to sleep better. This remedy is so safe that she’s even allowed her kids to drink the tea multiple times. This ingredient can even be made into a stronger remedy with the recipe for the concentrated sleep tincture.

Marshmallow

Marshmallow allows users to take advantage of the many benefits of using the root and leaves. These components act as an antibacterial barrier, thanks to the natural presence of mucilage. Mucilage has a sap-like texture, and it is incredibly helpful to the digestive system. It soothes and coats the stomach, intestines, and colon to reduce inflammation that can accumulate and cause pain. It can be used to treat stomach ulcers, digestive issues, and more.

Users won’t need more than a few roots to create a restorative drink, soaking them with ice cold water for a few hours. Users also can look forward to the many painted lady butterflies that flock to this plant in their garden.

Chamomile

Perhaps one of the most recognizable herbs that users will take advantage of is chamomile, which is often made into a tea to get its benefits. Nicole’s grandmother used to grow chamomile in her garden, picking and drying the flowers before storing them in jars to act as a solution for anything. She’d use it to heal pink eye, soothe upset stomachs, and more.

This herb is incredibly soothing to the body, and the guide explains how to make an oil that users can apply to their skin to heal dryness and other issues. They’ll also learn about how to make a chamomile compress for irritated eyes.

Evening Primrose

Evening primrose is primarily named for the blooming of the flowers that usually occurs around sunset, only blooming for that night. However, the benefits last long after. Originally, this plant was used to heal bruises, abrasions, and complexion issues, thanks to the compounds it produces that the skin needs – gamma-linolenic acid and linolenic acid.

The compounds offer support for nerve cells as well, which is why this plant is often used as a pain remedy. It can fight fatigue and balance hormone levels naturally. Consumers will learn how to make a poultice to improve healing and how to manage their mood swings with tea.

Lavender

Lavender’s scent cannot be mistaken for any other plant. It is often used as a natural deterrent for moths with clothing, though making it into an oil can serve as an excellent remedy for anxiety. With the right preparation, consumers can make a tincture that works as an antidepressant. Some people use the oil from it to promote better blood flow, strengthen hair follicles, and more. For these reasons, Nicole recommends adding it to shampoo as a natural treatment.

Echinacea

Echinacea supports a weak immune system to help users reduce the risk of illness. The roots are particularly helpful, which can be sliced thinly and simmered with water to create an immunity-boosting tea whenever someone feels a cold coming on. It can be prepared as a mouthwash, a skin salve, or a topical remedy for pain.

Calendula

Calendula’s presence in this garden is because of Nicole’s grandfather who used this extract to dress every wound he endured. It is a helpful remedy for nearly any abrasion, and it can help users to soothe insect bites. As a tea, it can flush the lymphatic system, healing users from the remnants of infections they’ve had in their lifetime.

Feverfew

Feverfew is the last of the herbs, but it is a potent remedy for migraines and fevers. It reduces inflammation, which is especially helpful for people with sore and swollen joints. The compounds that support users are found throughout the plant but chewing the leaves and heads of the flower can release the benefits.

Instead of having to chew this raw plant, Nicole’s guide explains how to make the best anti-migraine tincture that anyone has ever used.

Guide

The included guide is a complimentary gift with the seed kit. In the guide, consumers will learn what they need to do to make the plants into usable tinctures, ointments, and even essential oils with comprehensive detail. They’ll also learn the key to creating salves, poultices, infusions, and decoctions. The guide ensures that consumers can follow along without any prior experience in gardening.

Purchasing a Pouch of the Medicinal Garden Kit

To get access to the Medicinal Garden Kit and the complementary guide, consumers will have to visit the official website. They can only order one kit at a time, but that’s more than enough to establish their garden. The total cost of one pouch of the 10 herbs is $59.00, and users will have to cover the $4.99 shipping fee as well.

If they find that this kit doesn’t work for their needs, they have up to a year to reach out to customer service for a refund. The team can be reached by emailing support@thelostherbs.com.

Summary

The Medicinal Garden Kit and free guide help consumers to improve their wellness without filling their cupboards with medication and supplements. Users learn how to prepare their own garden with a natural assortment of herbs that will serve them for as long as they continue nourishing it. From pain relief to better sleep at night, this kit is the start of freely healing with the plants that their ancestors may have used.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>