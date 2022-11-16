WellMe MenoRescue Reviews – Doctor Formulated Menopause Relief Support?

MenoRescue is a supplement by WellMe that helps consumers to reduce the stress on the body that happens with menopause. The remedy uses multiple patented ingredients, plus a proprietary blend that can’t be found with any other formula.

What is WellMe MenoRescue?

Millions of women struggle with menopause as they get older, and the frustration of handling this condition is overwhelming for many people. When women reach this state, their progesterone and estrogen levels drop drastically, causing cortisol to rise. While these changes could ordinarily make anyone feel overwhelmed, others simply want to find a way to get a little relief. That’s where the MenoRescue formula comes in.

MenoRescue, a supplement by WellMe, was developed as a response to the skyrocketing cortisol levels that come with menopause. Cortisol can wreck the balance of hormones in the body, causing the mental fatigue, insomnia, and weight gain that comes at this time of their life. By regulating this balance, consumers can stop dealing with all of the damaging effects that come with menopause.

Consumers who regularly used MenoRescue could:

Maintain a healthy and balanced body temperature.

Increase how quickly they burn through stored fat.

Improve their energy levels.

Sleep more deeply to feel more rested.

Improve brain function.

Soothe and lubricate joints.

Support heart health.

Ultimately, consistent use improves how well the body handles menopause.

What’s In WellMe MenoRescue?

The only way to ensure that MenoRescue provides all of the support needed is to have the right assortment of ingredients, which WellMe has taken great care to curate. The ingredients include:

Sensoril

Greenselect Phytosome

Rhodiola Rosea

Schisandra berry

Hormone Booster Blend

BioPerine

Read below to learn more information about the way these ingredients can help.

Sensoril®

Sensoril is a patented version of ashwagandha. This herb has been touted as an adaptogen, which basically means that it soothes stress. This ingredient keeps cortisol levels under control, and it is backed by numerous clinical trials. It can help consumers to improve their mood and concentration. This ingredient also supports cardiovascular function while reducing soreness in the muscles. Some people use it to improve joint health at the same time.

Greenselect Phytosome®

Greenselect Phytosome® is an extract from green tea, but it doesn’t possess any of the caffeine that this tea sometimes has. The main reason that the creators include Greenselect Phytosome is to help reduce cortisol levels naturally, but it also provides an impressive boost to the user’s metabolism. With greater speed for the metabolism, consumers can subdue their cravings and reduce the amount of fat stored on the body. This is especially helpful to women who have gained extra belly fat in their transition.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is typically found in Asia and Europe, helping users to improve how their body manages cortisol production. This effect is proven through multiple studies on the plant, showing that it can improve the user’s cognitive function and keep their body temperature under control. These two benefits are largely supportive of women who suddenly had to adjust to their mental fogginess and hot flashes of menopause.

This ingredient also helps with circulatory health, joint comfort, and muscle performance.

Schisandra Berry

Schisandra berry is a plant, and it primarily comes from China. The purple-red berries can help consumers to improve their cortisol levels, but it also keeps progesterone and estrogen balanced. In doing so, schisandra berry can help users to sleep better and stop experiencing the discomfort that comes with hot flashes and night sweats. It improves the user’s cognitive health, which is great for memory function and retaining new knowledge.

This ingredients can also help with energy levels or muscle strength.

Hormone Booster Blend

The hormone booster blend is a proprietary blend, combining four ingredients in hidden amounts to develop a component that keeps hormones under control. The blend is used to keep cortisol levels healthy and balanced while equally balancing estrogen and progesterone to keep menopause under control.

All of the ingredients in this blend come from pure and potent sources, giving users the herbs, berries, and plants that can make a difference. Read on below to learn more about what the ingredients – sage leaf, red clover, black cohosh, and chasteberry – can do.

Sage Leaf

Sage Leaf is part of the mint family. It supports estrogen and progesterone levels, and it helps the user’s body temperature to remain within a healthy range. It is extremely beneficial to women who experience hot flashes.

Red Clover

Red clover comes from Asia, Africa, and Europe, offering compounds called isoflavones that are fairly similar to the structure of estrogen. It has been proven to have a supportive effect on the user’s health, though there are some consumers who don’t see a major boost.

Black Cohosh

Black cohosh is found in both the United States and Canada, and it has a similar effect on the body to that of estrogen. It can help with greater energy support, though it also regulates the user’s body temperature. It improves sleep, increases libido, and keeps the mood balanced.

Chasteberry

Chasteberry, the final ingredient of this list, helps with progesterone levels. It helps users to reduce their menopausal symptoms, which can include reduced joint support, better mood, and more.

BioPerine®

BioPerine is a unique ingredient to include because it doesn’t directly influence the user’s hormone levels. Instead, this black pepper extract is used to help consumers increase the effectiveness of the other ingredients. Each one becomes more bioavailable because of BioPerine’s inclusion.

Buying WellMe MenoRescue

The only way for consumers to improve their body with MenoRescue is to visit the official website and buy their own supplies. Consumers have a few options to choose from, depending on how many bottles they want to get at once. The creators have set up three packages, ranging from one to six bottles to maintain consistency in the routine.

Choose from:

One bottle for $59.00

Three bottles for $147.00 (or $49.00 each)

Six bottles for $234.00 (or $39 each)

Even though users will have to pay $9.95 to ship one bottle, they will get free shipping with the three-bottle or six-bottle package.

Return Policy

If the user finds that this formula is not good for their routine, the creators offer a money-back guarantee for the first 180 days after purchase. With this guarantee, anyone can get a refund with no questions asked.

Frequently Asked Questions About WellMe MenoRescue

How is MenoRescue different from other menopause formulas?

Most other products only zero in on the estrogen and progesterone levels and their decline. However, cortisol levels and daily stress have a significant impact on menopause symptoms as well, and the creators allege that this issue is the true problem behind difficult menopause. By supporting a healthy cortisol response and naturally balancing hormones, consumers get safe and proven ingredients to feel significantly better.

What is the best number of bottles of MenoRescue to order?

The creators recommend ordering at least 3 bottles to ensure consistency in the user’s routine, though they will get the best deal per bottle by ordering 6 bottles at a time.

How should we use MenoRescue?

Users will need two capsules every day to get the support needed. The best time of day to use MenoRescue is in the morning, and all users get enough of the formula to last through the entire month.

What’s the shelf life of MenoRescue?

MenoRescue’s shelf life is two years.

Is MenoRescue safe for consumers with food allergies?

Yes. The goal of WellMe was to make sure that as many women can use it as possible. The formula is made with vegan ingredients, and there is no gluten, dairy, sugar, nuts, soy, egg, or crustaceans in this formula.

How long do orders take to arrive?

Orders go out rather fast, so most customers will get their purchase within 5-7 business days if they are shipping within the United States. International orders can take up to 2 weeks.

Will users be automatically enrolled in a subscription?

This transaction is a one-time order. Users will need to submit their next order when they are ready to be billed again.

Are any third-party retailers that are permitted to sell MenoRescue?

No. The only way that consumers can order MenoRescue is by going through the WellMe website.

What if the user isn’t happy with the results of using MenoRescue?

The creators at WellMe offer a lengthy money-back guarantee that covers the first 6 months after purchase to get a full refund.

The customer service team can be reached by sending an email to support@WellMe.com.

Summary

MenoRescue provides users with immense support for menopause, ensuring that consumers don’t have to endure the discomfort and frustration that comes with this change. The formula is easy to take each day, and there’s no medication involved to help. Everything is made with natural ingredients, and they are all safe for vegans and non-vegans alike. The formula also comes with a money-back guarantee.

RELATED MENOPAUSE SUPPLEMENT: