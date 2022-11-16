Annie Mak Reviews – Effective Clean Skincare Treatments That Work?

Annie Mak, or AnnieMak, is a brand of skincare with clean, vegan ingredients that are supported with multiple scientific studies. The formulas all support a healthier complexion, though many of the ingredients offer anti-aging benefits as well.

What is Annie Mak?

The skincare remedies that consumers choose are a crucial part of their skin health. These remedies can help or hinder the user’s clear complexion, but it is incredibly difficult to find a product that can truly protect the skin it nourishes. Too many brands use cheap ingredients to create these effects, but the one priority of Annie Mak is to deliver something much different to customers.

This premium skincare brand helps consumers to value and support their skin’s needs. They want customers to love their skin, rather than simply treat it. Users can choose any of the products they offer while maintaining radiance, smoothness, and more. There are products to support aging skin, but there are also formulas for the average individual. Plus, users can learn more about their skin with educational articles online.

Products from Annie Mak

The Annie Mak brand has already produced four different formulas that users can take advantage of. Read on below to learn about each of the nourishing formulas that users can enjoy.

Reverse Anti-Aging Serum

The Reverse Anti-Aging Serum helps consumers to reduce the severity of wrinkles in the complexion, showing up to a 15% improvement within 4 weeks. It promotes stronger structure in the skin, and the ingredients make it possible to improve moisture in a way that hyaluronic acid falls short. Users will improve their complexion without any toxic chemicals, using one full pump with each application.

When Annie Mak developed Reverse, the brain aimed to nourish with pure ingredients that won’t expose users to the harshness of the environment around them. The point of this remedy was to provide supportive ingredients for smooth and luminous skin with an even complexion. While it primarily relies on organic tremella mushroom and argan plant stem cells, multiple compounds contribute to its effectiveness, including:

Organic tremella fusiform extract , which is a type of mushroom that offers natural plant collagen to improve hydration and plumpness in the skin.

, which is a type of mushroom that offers natural plant collagen to improve hydration and plumpness in the skin. Raspberry seed oil , which is cold pressed to express an extract for reduced inflammation, increased vitamins A, C, and E, and reduced risk of wrinkles.

, which is cold pressed to express an extract for reduced inflammation, increased vitamins A, C, and E, and reduced risk of wrinkles. Rose geranium essential oil , which is rich in antioxidants to reduce fungus, microbes, and inflammation that can cause irritation in the skin.

, which is rich in antioxidants to reduce fungus, microbes, and inflammation that can cause irritation in the skin. PoreTect , which is a patented ingredient from celery seed oil and linseed (or flaxseed) oil, helps to increase firmness in the skin.

, which is a patented ingredient from celery seed oil and linseed (or flaxseed) oil, helps to increase firmness in the skin. Argan stem cells sprout extract, which comes from the argan tree and can penetrate the skin to promote healing.

For a one-time purchase, the total cost is $79.95 for one bottle. Users can also subscribe to save on the bottle each month, bringing it down to $67.96 per month.

Renew Eye Cream

The Renew Eye Cream helps consumers gently treat the delicate tissue beneath the eyes to erase wrinkles and fine lines. With patented, clean, organic ingredients, consumers can alleviate dark circles and subdue puffiness. They can also eliminate redness and dryness while brightening the skin around the eye. The formula is so safe and delicate that it can reduce fine lines around the mouth as well. The glass jar contains enough of the product to last for 60 uses, though the creators recommend applying it in the morning and evening for the most aggressive approach on wrinkles.

Since the skin around the eye is quite fragile, consumers who want to nourish this part of their face need formulas that can be absorbed properly. It includes clean and pure ingredients to avoid clogging pores, and it renews a brightness in the eyes that is hard to create. The ingredients include:

Organic jojoba oil , which significantly reduces inflammation and improves collagen synthesis to reduce wrinkles.

, which significantly reduces inflammation and improves collagen synthesis to reduce wrinkles. Organic olive oil , which offers natural antioxidants that act as an internal moisturizer to the skin for better hydration and healing from sun damage.

, which offers natural antioxidants that act as an internal moisturizer to the skin for better hydration and healing from sun damage. Organic apricot kernel oil , which reduces puffiness and dark circles while strengthening the skin around the eye.

, which reduces puffiness and dark circles while strengthening the skin around the eye. Organic witch hazel , which can be used as an astringent to keep pores small and to reduce inflammation.

, which can be used as an astringent to keep pores small and to reduce inflammation. Manuka honey , which offers therapeutic benefits.

, which offers therapeutic benefits. Matrixyl Morphomics , which can reduce fine lines and wrinkles within six weeks of use.

, which can reduce fine lines and wrinkles within six weeks of use. Organic avocado oil , which supports the complexion with beta carotene, protein, lecithin, and other nutrients.

, which supports the complexion with beta carotene, protein, lecithin, and other nutrients. Beeswax, which supports moisture retention and supports anti-inflammatory properties.

As a one-time purchase, the total cost of one jar is $39.95, but a subscription brings the cost down to $33.96.

Restore Vitamin C Serum

The Restore Vitamin C Serum has more vitamin C than any other skincare remedy available today. It supports the body’s natural production of elastin and collagen. With patented ingredients, it was made to reduce wrinkles while improving elasticity and smoothness in skin. It is entirely vegan, and the bottle contains enough of the serum to last through 30 uses. Users only need to massage one pump of the formula onto their fingertips to massage it into their face and neck.

Vitamin C has consistently been praised as an effective and powerful antioxidant, as well as a brightener for skin. It reduces unwanted dead cells that can make the complexion seem dull, and it supports self-healing of the skin. This formula includes:

Vitamin C , which promotes collagen synthesis and removes dead skin cells for a brighter appearance.

, which promotes collagen synthesis and removes dead skin cells for a brighter appearance. Matrixyl 3000 , which is a patented ingredient that can reduce deep wrinkles by 45% within two months.

, which is a patented ingredient that can reduce deep wrinkles by 45% within two months. Organic witch hazel , which is used for skin health and medicinal purposes for better protection against the sun’s UV rays.

, which is used for skin health and medicinal purposes for better protection against the sun’s UV rays. Organic vitamin E , which is an excellent antioxidant to heal abrasions, cuts, and scar tissue.

, which is an excellent antioxidant to heal abrasions, cuts, and scar tissue. Organic aloe vera , which naturally moisturizes the skin and reduces inflammation.

, which naturally moisturizes the skin and reduces inflammation. Glycerin , which can help treat skin conditions for better hydration and moisture.

, which can help treat skin conditions for better hydration and moisture. Hyaluronic acid , which creates a barrier to retain better softness and moisture.

, which creates a barrier to retain better softness and moisture. Skin Tightener ST2 , which is a blend of marine and botanical ingredients to instantly tighten skin.

, which is a blend of marine and botanical ingredients to instantly tighten skin. Dimethyl sulfone, which improves collagen levels while improving the skin’s brightness.

The one-time purchase of this bottle costs $69.95, while a subscription would cost $59.46 per month.

Clean Multi Collagens Anti-Aging Blend

The final ingredient offered by Annie Mak is the Clean Multi Collagens Anti-Aging Blend. This protein supplement is used to strengthen hair, support nails, and erase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This supplementation is a great way to provide the body with what it needs within it, thanks to the five collagen types that the creators include.

The ingredients include:

Hydrolyzed grass-free pasture-raised bovine collagen peptides , which absorb easily in the body to supply it with collagen types I and III.

, which absorb easily in the body to supply it with collagen types I and III. Chicken bone broth collagen concentrate , which offers type II collagen to support cartilage, joints, ligaments, tendons, skin, and bones.

, which offers type II collagen to support cartilage, joints, ligaments, tendons, skin, and bones. Eggshell membrane collagen , which comes from chicken eggs to provides types I, V, and X collagen for joint health.

, which comes from chicken eggs to provides types I, V, and X collagen for joint health. Acerola cherry , which provides the joints with vitamin C.

, which provides the joints with vitamin C. Silica (from organic horsetail) , to support the creation of collagen and distribution of nutrients and oxygen to skin.

, to support the creation of collagen and distribution of nutrients and oxygen to skin. Zinc gluconate , which promotes collagen synthesis for new collagen production.

, which promotes collagen synthesis for new collagen production. Pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6) , which helps with collagen metabolism.

, which helps with collagen metabolism. Bovine bone broth hydrolyzed protein , which provides type III collagen for improved hydration, firmness, and elasticity in the skin.

, which provides type III collagen for improved hydration, firmness, and elasticity in the skin. Clean Marine wild-caught hydrolyzed fish collagen peptides , which is sourced from Alaskan pollock to deliver type I collagen for the hair, skin, nail, and gut health.

, which is sourced from Alaskan pollock to deliver type I collagen for the hair, skin, nail, and gut health. Tryptophan , which is an amino acid that supports collagen levels.

, which is an amino acid that supports collagen levels. Camu Camu, which is used for natural vitamin C and its anti-viral benefits.

The total cost of one container of the collagen supplement is $43.00 as a one-time purchase, but the price drops to $36.55 for anyone who signs up for a subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions About Annie Mak

Why choose an Annie Mak product?

The Annie Mak brand is dedicated to offering safe ingredients that are clean and have non-GMO status. They value their customers over the profits they reap, and they use patented formulas that aren’t found anywhere else. This skincare brand is wholly made within the United States, and they offer lab results for their formulas to show exactly what they offer.

How can consumers be sure that Annie Mak is a brand they can trust?

All of the products go through third-party testing and verification. The creators use NSF and other testing facilities to check their products for contaminants like glyphosate, GMOs, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and heavy metals. They pride themselves in being one of the only skincare brands that show all of their results on their website.

What are the benefits of Subscribe & Save?

Every single remedy from Annie Mak is available with Subscribe & Save, which allows users to get regular shipments of their formula on the schedule they prefer. Enrolling will save the user at least 15% off the regular price, and users won’t have to focus on remembering the right date to submit their next order. Users will save the most when they select a multi-pack of their chosen product.

What skin types work best with the Reverse Anti-Aging Serum?

The Reverse Anti-Aging Serum is meant for individuals who are over age 40 and have begun to notice fine lines and wrinkles they want to eliminate. However, it is safe for use on all skin types, and users are encouraged to do a patch test before they make it a regular part of their routine.

Should the Reverse Anti-Aging Serum be used before or after treating skin with moisturizer and toner?

With every application, consumers should only use this serum on clean skin. It can be used after applying toner, but it should come before moisturizing. Allow the formula to absorb into the skin for a couple of minutes before progressing with the rest of the user’s skincare routine.

What skin types work best with the Renew Eye Cream?

The Renew Eye Cream is made for all skin types.

During a skincare routine, when should the Renew Eye Cream be applied?

Always apply Renew Eye Cream to the skin after cleansing. Users who incorporate toners or serums can also apply the eye cream after these steps. However, it is meant to precede the use of moisturizer.

How often and for how long should consumers apply Renew Eye Cream?

To get the best results, consumers can use the cream 1-2 times a day for as long as they want to maintain this regimen.

What skin types can use the Restore Vitamin C Serum?

The Restore Vitamin C serum is a helpful remedy for every skin type. Patch tests are always recommended to ensure that this remedy is compatible with the user’s skin.

How is the Reverse Anti-Aging Serum different from the Restore Vitamin C Serum?

Consumers can use the Restore Vitamin C Serum as a vitamin for their complexion, using a water-based serum that work for all ages with any skin type. As users nourish their skin with it, they can improve brightness, tightness, and texture. The Reverse Anti-Aging Serum, on the other hand, is oil-based and specifically helps consumers with anti-aging benefits. Though it can be used by anyone, it is marketed to individuals over age 40, focusing on hydration and plumping.

These formulas work wonderfully on their own, but they can safely be used together as well. If the user wants to get the benefits of both of these products, they should put on the Restore product in the morning and replace it with Reverse during their nighttime routine.

What does Clean Multi Collagens taste like?

This powder was created to be completely tasteless, ensuring that users can mix it with any beverage without noticing a change in the texture or even aroma. This remedy has been blended with coffee, tea, smoothies, protein shakes, juice, and other drinks to show consistency in those results.

Are there any known side effects to taking collagen?

The side effects depend entirely on the user. Every person is different, and consumers should speak with their doctor before they try any new supplement. Some of the common reactions include softer skin, fuller hair, stronger nails, and better sleep. It also can help nails and hair to grow faster, reduce blemishes, and help with soreness.

What’s Annie Mak’s return policy?

All formulas are covered by a one-year money-back guarantee to ensure that consumers don’t lose out on their investment if it isn’t a good match.

The customer service team can be reached by filling out the contact form at https://anniemak.ladesk.com/submit_ticket.

Summary

Annie Mak provides users with a way to get clean products that offer support for their skin. With three topical remedies and one oral supplement, users can incorporate all of the products together to get the best effects. While a cleanser is not offered by the brand, it is a necessary step to precede the use of any of these moisturizing formulas.

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