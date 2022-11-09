The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods Reviews (Dr. Nicole Apelian) Plant Medicine Book

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is a digital guide by Dr. Nicole Apelian that shows consumers what they can do to live off the land for food and medicine. The program is easy to follow, and users can choose which lessons apply to their situation the best.

What is The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

How many people are truly knowledgeable about the plants that grow around their homes and city? While some individuals just see weeds and wild plants, they don’t actually realize that they are standing in the middle of a treasure trove of possibilities. There are so many ways that these plants can be used in medicine or even as food, but it is hard to know exactly where to start. When consumers don’t know what any of these plants are called, how could they possibly know what they are in the middle of?

Dr. Nicole Apelian developed a guide called The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods that will help users understand exactly what they have access to. As she explains on the official website, using wild foods gives users access to healthy food that isn’t offered with the same natural quality at a grocery store. Dr. Apelian has researched this information since 1987, leading her around the world in her journey to learn more. She’s even been featured on Alone, a TV show on the History Channel.

The lessons that consumers learn aren’t just to forage a good salad when they want. Instead, the lessons that consumers learn from The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods will teach them how to survive with food, medicine, and more. No one teaches the skills that Dr. Apelian sheds light on, and the internet offers notoriously conflicting information as self-proclaimed experts weigh in. Realistically, Dr. Apelian’s experience in her professional life and in her education all back up the details that consumers will learn from this guide.

About Nicole Apelian, Ph.D.

The creator behind The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is Dr. Nicole Apelian. As an herbalist and biologist, Dr. Apelian received her education at McGill University (Canada) where she earned a degree in Biology, followed by her master’s degree in Ecology from the University of Oregon. She further pursued a Doctorate, which she completed at Prescott College.

Dr. Apelian’s education and experience have brought her career many changes. She’s worked as an anthropologist, ethnobotanist, biologist, survival skills instructor, and more. She’s even used this knowledge in her role as a mother and her years living with the San Bushmen in the Kalahari Desert.

Her time with this indigenous tribe taught her many survival and foraging skills that the developed world has never learned. This tribe exclusively lives off their land, including sourcing their food and medicine. These lessons allowed her to adapt the lessons for her particular wellness, which became more important to her when she received a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis. By using this natural medicine, she was able to surpass the results that her prescribed medication gave her.

With this dedication to natural medicine, Dr. Apelian was able to go from being in a wheelchair full-time to being in full control. She even was selected to survive in the wild for almost 2 months on her own for a show called Alone, which aired on the History Channel in 2015. Her mission in life is to help other people to use the food that grows near them, and that’s what The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods evolved into.

What Will Consumers Learn from The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

Most consumers will see the title – The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods – and think that they already have an idea of what they’ll learn. Maybe they think this guide is just about foraging for outdoor enthusiasts, but there’s not much more that consumers can gain. This guide makes it possible to learn what consumers can get for free, saving them plenty of money in the process.

The entirety of this program helps consumers to learn about over 400 plants that they’ve probably never held in their kitchen or stored in their medicine cabinet. Most books don’t dedicate the time to learning the right way to identify any of these plants, which could help them to source anything they could imagine on a short hike. That’s why Dr. Apelian includes clear and colorful pictures that make it easier to figure out what they’re facing. In fact, she goes a little further with more detailed pictures of close-up views that will help users be sure of what they see.

Still, there is so much more to learn about, like:

A mushroom called Morel that grows in every state that can be sold for $50 a pound or preserved for long-term storage.

A plant that grows on sidewalks that users can source seeds from to make wild flour.

A plant that offers anxiety relief by boiling the leaves in water for just 10 minutes (but no driving for the six hours that follow).

A weed that can fight pain with a topical application at the joints and muscles.

The way that cattails can help anyone to survive.

A plant that consumers can add to their morning coffee to relax the digestive tract and reduce the risk of constipation.

A plant that releases a white substance called lactucarium to ease pain and it works well by adding to salads.

A plant called Lamb’s Quarters that was used during the Great Depression to prevent malnutrition and starvation.

A tree that is completely edible in every state.

A recipe for a probiotic made with elderflowers.

A tree that offers an FDA-approved ingredient (witch hazel) that should never be cut down in a yard.

By choosing healthy foods, consumers can invest in themselves once again. They free up their budget, and they can release themselves from the toxins that store-bought herbs and plants can come with.

Though Dr. Apelian fills this guide with plenty of information that is already helpful, she offers it once more by providing a distribution map. This map shows the plants that grow in different areas of the country. She also includes the poisonous plants that users need to stay away from to ensure that they don’t put themselves in a bad spot.

Purchasing Access to The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

The only way that consumers can purchase The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is if they go through the website, but they have two options – a physical and digital copy or just a digital copy.

To entice consumers, there is no major difference in the main price, because both packages are available for $37. The main difference is that users will have to cover the $9.99 shipping and handling fee if they order the physical copy as well.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods

How long will users have to wait to access The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods?

Since both packages available include digital access to The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods, users will be able to view the content right away. The physical copy takes a few days to arrive, but digital access means that users can get started on the program right away.

Why is sustainable foraging important?

When consumers forage, they are already doing themselves a positive service. However, when someone sources from the same area repeatedly, they can establish a bald spot in nature, making it hard for anything to grow again. By respecting nature and the wildlife in it, consumers can return to the spots they love on a schedule to allow growth to continue and to avoid disruption.

What’s the Origins project?

With everything that creator Dr. Apelian has seen, she decided to cofound a joint venture called the Origins project, dedicating 5% of every purchase to the San Bushmen to support their community. The San Bushmen have played a significant role in the knowledge that Dr. Apelian has gained through the years to educate her on sourcing from nature and maintaining sustainability.

What if consumers find that The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods is not the guide they anticipated?

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, which means that anyone can get a refund for their order within 365 days of the original purchase.

If the user still has questions or is concerned about their order, they can send an email to foragersguide@thelostherbs.com.

Summary

The Forager’s Guide to Wild Foods offers information that isn’t available anywhere else, including details that only Dr. Apelian can provide. The source of information is a combination of education and experience from Dr. Apelian, helping anyone to take part in what nature already offers. The guide ensures that users only source these nutrients sustainably, helping to keep users going back to their favorite spots without damaging the environment. Plus, anyone can improve their health and budget with the tips and details found here.

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