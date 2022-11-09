Omega DataCube Reviews – Is It Worth Buying or Cheap Device?

Having trouble figuring out how to back up your media? Are you frequently getting alerts that your storage is running low, and you might lose everything? Our editorial team recently came across a device that seamlessly and successfully backs up files to aid in data management. After a 45-year career in Silicon Valley, Mark Oman decided to challenge the status quo in file management by reintroducing a physical system that prioritizes security and safety.

In fact, Mark’s own experience with losing what he considers to be memorable files, such as photos, videos, or voice memos, crushed him. He dealt with two different problems at the time. The first problem was that he ran out of cloud storage, which brought about the second problem of only recovering a portion of his files. After years of research and development, Mark was finally satisfied with his innovative product, which he insists “he wished existed but didn’t.” Without further ado, here is a thorough analysis of Omega DataCube.

What is Omega DataCube?

The Omega DataCube is a device designed to back up media files, including music, voice memos, documents, photos, and videos. In addition to being convenient, the Omega DataCube is regarded as the most reliable way to protect memories while freeing up phone storage. Above all else, it relieves people of the stress of having to decide which memories to keep and which to delete from their individual devices. Let’s take some time to comprehend the Omega DataCube’s mechanism now that we are aware of its function.

How does Omega DataCube work?

Individuals must first connect a regular USB charging cable to the backup device and then to the device containing the media files in order to use the Omega DataCube. In other words, everything happens in a manner similar in nature to that of charging a phone, except that here, data is being transferred to the cube. Since a standard USB cable is ultimately what makes everything work, the Omega DataCube can be used with any type of device, including Android, iOS, and others, as was previously mentioned.

What features does Omega DataCube have?

Although the Omega DataCube appears to be smaller than most devices of its type, it is packed with noteworthy features. More specifically:

Easy to Use

The Omega DataCube is easy to use, as individuals simply have to plug the unit into a phone charger and then into a wall socket. To ensure that the files are safely backed up, the Omega App must first be downloaded. Fortunately, there are no complex setups, logins, or software requirements for this app. People might feel at ease using this device because technical expertise is not required. Last but not least, an SD card is necessary in this scenario; and thus, people do not need an internet connection.

Affordable

Normally, files are backed up to the cloud; however, because there are monthly fees associated with such storage, this option may not be accessible to everyone. Using this specially created USB drive has the advantage of allowing users to store their photos and videos, which can then be managed at their discretion. With the cloud, this level of control is thought to be implausible.

Works Automatically

Fortunately, the Omega DataCube operates automatically because there are no logins or complicated setups. It is as simple as plugging everything in and pressing “Go” on the app. The backup process can be started whenever it’s convenient to the user, even while they are sound asleep.

Unlimited Memory Storage

The Omega DataCube has a removable memory card, so all that must be replaced if storage is full is the memory card itself. The creators stated, “There is no limit to the number of memories you can protect!” At the time of writing, four memory card options are currently available: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which devices work with the Omega DataCube?

The Omega DataCube is compatible with Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and iPad Pro. They also function with Android phones that have USB-C, mini-USB, or micro-USB connectors. Keep in mind that charge-only cables will not work with the Omega DataCube; only data-transfer cables should be used.

Which Omega DataCube size would be most appropriate for my needs?

Although everyone’s needs may be different, the creators of Omega DataCube have since offered the following recommendations to aid in decision-making:

32 GB : Stores about 12,800 photos and videos

: Stores about 12,800 photos and videos 64 GB : Stores about 25,600 photos and videos

: Stores about 25,600 photos and videos 128 GB : Store about 51,200 photos and videos

: Store about 51,200 photos and videos 256 GB: Store about 102,400 photos and videos

How does the Omega DataCube outperform the Cloud as a solution?

The Cloud requires WiFi access, can be difficult for people to understand, and ultimately cannot ensure privacy. Everyone can use the Omega DataCube, even those with little to no technical knowledge. Additionally, all it needs to function properly is a charging wire.

What distinguishes uploading files to a computer from using the Omega DataCube?

The automation process is the main distinction here! The Omega DataCube backup ultimately resides on a physical USB, much like having backup files on a computer. When it comes to the Omega DataCube, however, no manual intervention is required.

Are there any ongoing costs associated with the Omega DataCube?

Unlike common cloud backup solutions, the Omega DataCube only needs a single payment. People can use the Omega DataCube and the free app forever after making the initial purchase for no additional charge! It is crucial to keep in mind that the memory card will need to be replaced once storage is full, which will incur a cost.

What photo size is used as a reference to list Omega DataCube storage capacities?

The creators typically use photo files that are 2MB in size, or roughly 8MP in JPEG format in their calculations. The listed storage capacities may differ from person to person because some files, like camera RAW and movie files, will obviously be much larger.

What file types can be saved onto the Omega DataCube?

Nearly all file types, including those with the common JPEG, HEIC, PNG, MOV, and MPEG4 extensions, can be detected by the Omega DataCube.

Do I need to download anything before using the Omega DataCube?

A free app is included with the Omega DataCube to backup data, view it, and organize it.

How long will it take for Omega DataCube shipments to arrive?

Omega DataCube’s crew places a high priority on speed! Ordinarily, orders are processed between 24 and 48 hours after being received. If they are in the United States, customers can anticipate their orders to arrive in 5 to 7 business days. International shipping times vary by country and customs.

Is the Omega DataCube protected by a money-back guarantee?

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee available for the Omega DataCube. If customers are dissatisfied with their overall experiences while using this device, they are asked to email the team at omegadatacube@giddyup-support.com to initiate the refund processes.

How much does Omega DataCube cost?

Individuals with multiple devices may want to stock up in advance because the Omega DataCube can only be used with one device at a time. The prices listed below show the savings that can be realized when ordering in bulk (before applicable shipping):

32GB Omega DataCube : $59.99 each

: $59.99 each 64GB Omega DataCube : $79.99 each

: $79.99 each 128 GB Omega DataCube : $99.99 each

: $99.99 each 256 GB Omega DataCube: $149.99 each

Final Verdict

In conclusion, the Omega DataCube is a physical device with plug-in design that automatically backs up files. This device is simple, in contrast to the cloud, which either needs a monthly subscription or may be difficult to understand conceptually. Individuals are essentially only required to charge their devices using the Omega DataCube (which connects via the USB charger). From there, the backup processes are handled automatically. Naturally, users must first download the free app in order to view and organize their files as desired.

All things considered, having access to the Omega DataCube is advantageous because it seeks to advance effectiveness, security, accessibility, and simplicity. Our editorial team uses the word “simplicity” in the aforesaid case to describe something that is both simple to use and understandable to individuals with all levels of technical training. This must be emphasized because it relieves individuals of any concern about potentially losing their files, which is highly unlikely to happen. As a final point, given the high cost of SD cards alone, people are more likely to benefit from buying Omega DataCube with a higher storage capacity. To find out more about the Omega DataCube, visit here>>>.