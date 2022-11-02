Bellevue girls soccer wins in penalties, heads to state tournament

Bellevue senior Leah Uezato (#12) controls the ball while Lake Washington senior and captain, Ella Studer (#20) attempts to steal it. Courtesy of Stephanie Ault Justus.

After winning in penalties at the varsity girls soccer 3A KingCo League Championship game on November 1, Bellevue High School is heading to the 3A State Tournament.

With a score of 0-0 after regulation, the game went into overtime–twice–where the score remained 0-0. The continuous ties led the teams to a penalty stand-off, which Bellevue won by 4-3.

Seedings and pairings for the 3A State Tournament will be announced on November 6. Lake Washington will be playing a home game on November 3 against Liberty High School; the winner will head to the state tournament and the loser will be out.