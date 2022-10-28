21 Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release Reviews: Lose Weight By Supporting Brain Health?

The 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release is a program that helps consumers to release emotional energy that has caused a lot of damage to their metabolism. By learning more details about why emotions and mind can impact weight, users can take advantage to promote improved weight loss.

What is the 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release?

The journey to improving weight is a long one for many people, but one thing that anyone who has gotten in shape will say is that they have to have their mind in the right place. The right mindset could not be more important to getting in shape, which is why so many consumers don’t actually purge the pounds. They might not be in a mental place that is conducive to weight loss but engaging in a new 21-day program called Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release could be incredible.

Users will take the next three weeks to learn about different healing journeys that can play a big role in weight loss. The journey will take us through various attunements, sound vibration healings, and other healing tracks that can help consumers put their mind in the right place for weight loss. This program also helps users to change the beliefs they once held to make their weight loss harder.

During this unique journey, users will learn how to reset their mind, creating an actual chain in their brain’s physiology. Users don’t have to keep up with this program for more than three weeks at a time, setting them on the path to incredible support in an unconventional experiment. Setting a new habit for the next three weeks can change the brain forever but adding another 40 days of repeating that habit will create an automatic reaction.

Changing the way that consumers take control of their energy and body is what this 21-day program is all about. Users will experience deep changes in their energy levels, helping them to establish new patterns, beliefs, perspectives, and frequencies. Only through these changes can real results be achieved, and everything that consumers need to make the change can be found within the 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release.

How Does It Work?

The key to this three-week regimen is that the creators have prioritized real research behind weight loss. According to this research, a hormone called leptin is created by fat cells, and it is usually the roadblock in weight loss. By regulating the amount of leptin in the body, consumers can support a healthy appetite, which inherently helps users to improve how many calories they take in. When it isn’t regulated, it can lead to a higher set point and incredible difficulties during weight loss.

The reason that this program is so beneficial for consumers is because it uses science-backed evidence to help. Studies show that participating in any routine for 21 days changes neural pathways, helping them to achieve the loss they want. Consumers who regulate their leptin, improve the dysfunction in their hypothalamus, and balance their brain chemistry have substantially fewer weight concerns. Instead of feeling hungry all the time, their leptin levels remain under control, reducing their urge to overeat whenever they feel the urge.

According to the creator of this program, her 30+ years of working with customers have allowed her to understand the connection between emotional repression and weight gain. Using these techniques completely changes the mental and emotional energy of consumers, diving deeply into cellular memories of ancestors, gene malfunctions, and the issues that they’ve had as children.

By being aware of these concerns, consumers can release limiting beliefs that have been buried in their subconscious for far too long. They’ll start to understand that damage that coping mechanisms have caused, and they’ll transform their mind and body in no time. Within just three weeks, this work could support more than just a few inches gone from the waistline.

Buying Access to the 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release

Anyone who decides to try out this program for themselves will instantly get access to the following parts of the program with their purchase:

21 Days of Daily Energy Medicine Resetting the Neural Physiology of Weight Release, allowing users to join with others to promote fat loss.

​Layering In the Transformation, which shows users important details about the way that vibrational medicine works.

Three bonus sessions.

​Spontaneous Transformation Technique, which helps users get through their past trauma for weight loss.

Shamanic Healing Journeys, which helps users to open their neural pathways effectively.

Mp3 downloads for all audio sessions, which can be heard in the Listening Salon.

Transcripts for every part of the course.

Normally, the total cost of this program is $297. However, the creators offer a limited deal for $47.

If the user finds that this program is not a good option for their needs, they have up to 15 days to get a full refund with the money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About the 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release

Who is Jennifer McLean?

The person who has developed this entire program is Jennifer McClean. She’s an author, speaker, and creator of the Spontaneous Transformation Technique (STT). She’s used this technique to help her clients for over two decades, making it possible for thousands of people to relieve themselves of pain that they’ve endured for far too long. She understands the energy medicine that goes into this healing process, showing her knowledge of Sound Vibration, Soul Light laser work, Shamanic Healing Journeys, and more. Jennifer has showcased how well her methods work through features on FOX, ABC, CBS, and more.

What is the set point theory?

The set point theory is an important part of this program and to understanding weight loss. The theory suggests that there’s a set range that weight generally settles into, though an individual’s weight can go up and down for a limited time. The signal in the hypothalamus helps to regulate this, correlating with hormones found in fat cells. To set this point at a different weight, the creators of this 21-day program use energetic medicine, STT, and sound vibration.

Will users have to participate in a diet for weight loss?

Not at all. This program helps consumers to heal their energy and change how their vibrations can impact their weight. Users will learn how to clear the energy that has followed them since their ancestors, along with emotional frequency transformation for the problems that occurred in childhood. The program is meant to help users to maintain a healthy energy, which targets their neural physiology.

What will be the catalyst behind the shifted behaviors?

To get the support that this 21-day program offers, users start off by engaging in Enhanced Consciousness, which helps users to change their previous behaviors. In the series, users will be able to see the way that their old habits have affected their current life as they improve their energy.

What do energy medicine practices include?

The energy medicine practices are much different than what consumers often endure during weight loss efforts. Typically, consumers have to consume the right foods and keep an exercise routine, but it ignores the mental changes that need to happen for the right weight loss. Users have to heal their energy and emotions, helping them to be in the right mindset for healing.

What will this 21-day program do for stress?

Many of the energetic healing benefits help users to reduce their stress. They experience less constriction, reduce water retention, and improve their lifestyle habits that can increase their weight. With daily sessions, users can heal and manage their stress response to support healing.

What are the bonuses?

As strong as this 21-day program stands on its own, the creators have decided to offer three bonus sessions at no extra cost. The bonus content is provided by Keri Fulmore, a Medical Intuitive that helps consumers to further their understanding of how weight gain is affected by neural physiology. That’s why her two sessions contributed include – Your Start Point, Day Before Day 1 of 21: The Physiology of the Fat Brain Barrier and The Anatomy of Hunger & Cravings. The first session shows users more understanding of what they’ll go through in the 21-day routine, while the second helps users to understand the science behind their current appetite.

The third bonus is a Sound Vibrational Healing from Jennifer, the creator of the three-week program.

Anyone who still has questions can send a message to support@mcleanmasterworks.com.

Summary

The 21-Day Neuro-Metabolic Reset for Weight Release provides users with guidance that will help them break their worst habits. The program caters to consumers who might have an unhealthy relationship with food, stress, and other problems that can arise when they don’t have the right focus. The program isn’t necessarily about dieting, but it encourages the habits and results that consumers want to see from their hard work.