ThinOptics Reading Glasses Review – Will ThinOptics Readers Work For You?

ThinOptics: Everything You Should Know About This Ultra-Thin Reading Glasses

Have you ever been in a situation where you needed to read urgently but forgot your reading glasses? Or did you mistakenly sit on your glasses and break the handle or the lens? Say no more to these troubles. ThinOptics is here with the solution, as they offer a great replacement pair.

As we grow older, our eyesight may become weaker, and we need eye aids to help us read. As a result, we turn to reading glasses for help. We often forget to bring our reading glasses or misplace them. Also, it’s possible to sit on the glasses and destroy them.

It’s great to see that we finally have reading glasses that are not only comfortable but flexible and almost impossible to break. ThinOptics comes with a universal pod that attaches to your phone case, making it easy to move around. Plus, there is a clarity kit to choose which lens you need.

Product Overview: ThinOptics

Thinoptics is one of the thinnest, lightest, and most portable reading glasses ever. The designers made it flexible, durable, and comfortable, so you never have to worry about mistakenly destroying them. These reading glasses are ultra-thin and stick to the bridge of your nose. There’s no back or front, which means you can wear the glasses any way you want.

With ThinOptics, you have one less thing to worry about. These reading glasses are always at your disposal. The company designed a slim universal case that you can attach to the back of your phone case. Therefore, these flexible reading glasses are ready to serve you whenever you need them.

The company conducted a prototype test to ensure the ThinOptics reading glasses fit perfectly for brand users. They conducted the prototype testing on different nose types, and the brand couldn’t be happier with the results. Therefore, you can be confident the ThinOptics readers would fit perfectly to your nose, no matter the shape.

Furthermore, ThinOptics fits any phone and almost every lens strength. You can choose from the different lens strengths available. The clarity kit allows you to find your exact match. The available lens strength includes +1.00, +1.50, +2.00, and +2.50 lens strength. Also, ThinOptics is lightweight, so you hardly know you are wearing anything. Plus, it looks modern and has a sleek appeal that you will love.

Features of ThinOptics

Quality Material: ThinOptics promises quality on these reading glasses. As a result, the company controls every step of the production phase to ensure nothing but quality.

ThinOptics Case: The ThinOptics case effectively holds your reading glasses and attaches to the back of your phone. This means you no longer have to worry about forgetting your specs since people are more bound to forget their glasses but not their phones.

Fast Shipping: Despite being made in America, the company provides fast shipping to over 15 countries. However, the free shipping offer only applies to qualifying offers.

Discounts: ThinOptics makes its products available to everyone who needs quality reading glasses. Therefore, they offer discounts on their products. For example, there is a discount in price when you purchase one ThinOptics thin reading glass. Even better, when you purchase two or more, they will reward you with an extra pair for two purchased items and two free reading glasses when you buy three.

Money-Back Warranty: To ensure all customers are happy with their product, ThinOptics provides a 30-day money-back warranty. Therefore, if you are unhappy with the product, you can request a full refund.

Responsive Customer Support: Feel free to visit customer support if you have concerns. Their customer support is always helpful and happy to provide you with more info about your concerns.

Pros

Provides fast shipping

Compact and lightweight

Wide range of lens strength

Easily attaches to a phone case

30-day money-back guarantee

Quality and durable reading glasses

Cons

It does not have a temple, so it can take some getting used to

Frequently Asked Questions About ThinOptics

Are the ThinOptics reading glasses durable?

Do not be deceived by the thin nature. The ThinOptics reading glasses are thin and lightweight yet strong and durable. The glasses are made of thermo-injection solid polycarbonate, which means it is shatterproof, thus, difficult to destroy. Aside from this, the bridge is produced from nitinol, which offers more elasticity than spring steel. Furthermore, the nitinol bridge is enclosed in a silicon tube, providing more durability. Therefore, ThinOptics reading glasses are very durable.

Can the universal pod case be attached to any phone?

Yes. When designing the universal pod case of the ThinOptics reading glasses, the manufacturers considered phone sizes of different dimensions. The universal pod case comes in a slim, sleek design that comfortably houses the glasses. You can attach it to any phone model, either Android or iPhone, no matter the dimension.

Will the ThinOptics lenses stay secure on my nose?

Before launching this product, the company tested the prototype on hundreds of nose types. This means it will perfectly stick on your nose, no matter the shape. The highly elastic bridge exerts slight pressure to keep the ThinOptics readers in position. Even if you decide to wear the lenses on your septum and shake your head, it will remain still. Therefore, there’s no need to worry about it fitting your nose; it surely will.

Are the ThinOptics glasses comfortable?

You do not have to worry about how convenient these glasses are. The ThinOptics reading glasses put gentle pressure on your nose sides, making them comfortable to wear. Moreover, they are so light that you may not even feel the weight on your nose. In addition, these glasses do not have a front or back angle. You can wear them anyway.

How affordable are the ThinOptics reading glasses?

Compared to other leading and competitive brands, ThinOptics glasses are affordable. Considering their excellent value, these glasses do not take much from your pocket. You can even get discounted prices on the official website. When you buy two or more glasses, you get additional glasses, which can serve as free replacements whenever you gift them to someone. For example, buying two ThinOptics readers gets you a free one, while buying three gets you two free reading glasses.

What power options exist for the ThinOptics reading lenses?

You can get a good variety of strength options to choose from. The available strengths include +1.00, +1.50, +2.00, and +2.50 strengths. The +1.00 strength option offers low power, while the +1.50 strength offers low-mid power. Whereas the +2.00 and +2.50 offers medium and high strengths, respectively. It would be best if you chose a strength option that matches your optical needs when purchasing.

Conclusion

ThinOptics are one of the world’s thinnest and most lightweight lenses. With the ThinOptics reading glasses, you are sure of durability and convenience. The manufacturers made it from premium optical-grade materials with a modern and sleek style. Due to the wide range of strength options, you will surely find one that matches your needs.

Also, the flexible nature of the ThinOptics glasses ensures it does not break, even if you accidentally sit on them. Gently attach the universal pod case to your phone’s back; you’re good to go. Finally, handle the ThinOptics glasses with your fingertips around the frames rather than on the lenses to avoid smudging them. There’s no back or front, so feel free to wear them the way you want.