StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher Reviews: Is LifeSafe Mini Fire Extinguisher Safe & Effective?

Have you ever considered how on earth one might use a conventional fire extinguisher after taking a look at it? The fundamentals of using a fire extinguisher for small, early-stage fires must be explained, not to mention where it should be used and how to spot potential damage. Although it may appear as simple as pulling the pin, aiming the nozzle, pressing on the nozzle, and blowing it from side to side, we must realize that one’s reaction time to the fire is equally crucial. For some, this will only increase their anxiety.

Understanding the terrifying effects of the fire’s flames in such situations, the team at LifeSafe Technologies has devised a novel alternative to typical extinguishers. In fact, at first glance, individuals are doubtful about identifying it as a fire extinguisher, yet it has been tested and approved for such uses. Let’s cut right to the chase: the purpose of this review is to educate users on StaySafe.

What is StaySafe?

StaySafe is a 5-in-1 extinguisher that extinguishes the five most common fire sources: electrical, cooking oil, textiles, gasoline/diesel, and paper/card-related. According to the creators of LifeSafe Technologies, anything that could cause sparks and, thus, fire can be abolished. In terms of mechanism, it is as simple as removing the StaySafe cap, pointing it toward the source of fire, and spraying it away. Our editorial team was impressed by the claim that it works much faster than a traditional fire extinguisher because the former is a handheld spray. In contrast, the latter is typically much larger, is limited in its usefulness, and requires specific steps to be completed before extinguishing a fire.

What Features Does StaySafe Have?

The idea that the qualities of an extinguisher can be encapsulated in a spray reflects LifeSafe Technologies’ innovative thinking. That being said, the following are some of the key characteristics that separate it from others:

Multi-Purpose

StaySafe’s formula, as mentioned in the introduction, considers various sources of fire, ensuring that individuals are generally protected. The creators genuinely believe that a traditional extinguisher is also limited to certain types of fires, which means that things could worsen if misused. Fortunately, StaySafe’s multi-purpose feature eliminates uncertainty and encourages people to react quickly without giving it a second thought.

Non-Toxic Formula

On the subject of the formula, the creators are proud of their patented wet chemical fluid, which is regarded as one of the most environmentally and pet-friendly solutions on the market. Traditional extinguishers are notorious for ejecting fluids that leave a large chunk of foamy residue behind. The fluid in StaySafe does not have a similar effect, making cleanup a breeze with just a damp cloth.

Compact Design & Quick-Response Nozzle

Even though it may seem repetitive, StaySafe’s compact design is one of its main selling points. The same cannot be said about complicated and hefty extinguishers, particularly when people need some form of training to pull the pins required for activation. Additionally, StaySafe’s quick-response nozzle has replaced everything mentioned above, dispelling the need for training and instructions and relieving people of their general anxiety about making mistakes.

Testing & Approvals

The StaySafe fluid has been BS EN3 tested (i.e., ensuring that the spray’s body is 95% red), conforms to FEA Parts 1 and 2, BS 5597 (i.e., a standard for non-refillable plastics aerosol dispensers), and also contains a UL-recognized component, EX28800. Furthermore, it has been approved for fires involving solid, flammable liquids, fats and oils, and metals.

Convenience

Traditional extinguishers are placed in a particular location, so people must either hurry there or make sure they have a second unit on hand to put out flames. StaySafe’s compact size and portability allow it to be taken anywhere the user chooses, whether in a bag, glove box, cup holder, door pocket, or toolbox.

StaySafe Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which fires is StaySafe suitable for putting out?

A: StaySafe’s formula has been tested by the BSI, an organization responsible for testing and certifying a range of fire suppression products. As a result, StaySafe has been certified to extinguish five common types of fires: electrical, textile, paper/card, cooking oil, and petrol/diesel.

Q: Is StaySafe safe to use on electrical fires?

A: Yes, StaySafe has been independently tested and certified to be non-conductive. It has been classified as Di-electric up to 1000 volts.

Q: How to use StaySafe?

A: individuals are instructed to remove the cap, aim at the fire, press the nozzle, and let the fluid put out the flames. Individuals should let go of the nozzle only after the fire has been put out.

Q: How do I know when I’ve sprayed enough?

A: The creators recommend pressing down onto the nuzzle until the fire dies. It might be best to spray the entire contents of the bottle for peace of mind.

Q: Is StaySafe reusable?

A: As with traditional extinguishers, it is preferable to use each StaySafe completely and limit its reuse. It is best to have a full spray on hand because fires spread quickly and can cause unexpected damage. Individuals must therefore be fully equipped without the need to search for another spray dispenser.

Q: What is the expiry date on StaySafe?

A: Every StaySafe spray has an expiry date of three years from the manufactured date. If individuals have units that extend the expiry date, they must replace them.

Q: Is StaySafe recyclable?

A: Yes, the StaySafe spray and its contents are fully recyclable.

Q: How could something so small as StaySafe put out a fire?

A: Based on the creators, big fires begin as small fires. StaySafe, for example, could help people think quickly on their feet without having to worry about the steps to activate its fluids. However, individuals should remember that StaySafe is only intended to put out small fires; anything more significant will necessitate additional assistance from the fire department. If this is the case, everyone in the area should evacuate.

Q: What’s the highest temperature StaySafe can stand?

A: Due to its classification as a plastic aerosol, StaySafe could withstand temperatures up to 120 degrees. StaySafe’s contents shouldn’t be compromised as long as it is kept in a car out of the sun. This unit will not explode because it contains no combustible gasses.

Q: How long will it take for StaySafe shipments to arrive?

A: All StaySafe orders shipped to the USA should arrive within 3 to 5 business days, whereas orders shipped to the UK and Canada could take up to 7 business days. Once an order has been placed, the team at LifeSafe Technologies will send out an email confirming the purchase and a second one once it has been shipped.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect StaySafe?

A: Yes, StaySafe has been protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If, for whatever reason, individuals are dissatisfied with StaySafe’s performance, customer service should be contacted for a full refund. It is important to note that this guarantee only applies to any additional units in their original packaging and re-sellable condition. For further clarification, contact by:

Email: info@lifesafetechnologies.com

Phone: 207-870-4890

How Much Does StaySafe Cost?

Since StaySafe sprays are only intended for one use, people might wish to consider stockpiling up, especially seeing how fire-related accidents are frequently unexpected. Here is a quick price rundown:

1 StaySafe Fire Extinguisher: $29.99 each

3 StaySafe Fire Extinguishers: $69.98 ($23.33 each)

5 StaySafe Fire Extinguishers: $104.97 ($20.99 each)

StaySafe Final Verdict

It should be evident that StaySafe was created as a lightweight, handy fire extinguisher that puts out fires from five primary sources. After more research, our editorial team was thrilled to discover that LifeSafe Technologies’ team had taken into account the drawbacks of traditional extinguishers. They got rid of its complexity, weight, untidy procedures, and risk of harm. StaySafe has passed all the tests and acquired approvals to handle small fires in a practical, clean, and efficient manner. Our main lesson is that, in an emergency, StaySafe is more likely to assist people in making quick decisions than conventional fire extinguishers. For further clarification on the acquired certifications and StaySafe’s safety measures, visit here>>>.