SnapPower GuideLights Review: Do NOT Buy These Guide Lights Yet!

Finding and carrying flashlights about the house can be tedious and may not always be charged for use. It is dangerous to stumble around in the dark. Most people hate the blinding light when they switch on the power to use the bathroom or reach for a midnight snack.

The GuideLight is a sustainable, practical, and safe illuminating outlet faceplate. Is it sustainable? How does the power work?

About the Product – What is a GuideLight?

GuideLight is a new outlet cover faceplate that serves as an automatic night light and LED pathway light. GuideLight is ideal for children, pets, and the elderly. It can grow visibility in a child’s bedroom, hallway, bathroom, dark entries, and other living spaces requiring more lighting.

GuideLight makers claim that the product is designed to increase safety and prevent accidents that may occur when moving in the dark. Children unable to sleep without lights will find the product safe and assuring.

Each GuideLight can offer illumination for up to 25 years before the need for replacement or require a professional to install it. The GuideLight automatically turns on at night, thus energy-efficient. The light from the device is perfect and not blinding. Therefore, the GuideLight can offer you enough visibility to move about in the dark without disturbing others in the house or flipping a switch.

GuideLight Features

GuideLight is an intelligent device that can prevent you from bumping into things at night. It is wireless, easy to install, and long-lasting. Some of the critical GuideLight features include:

Lightweight

GuideLight is not a bulky device as the outlet cover does not take up any more space than a standard outlet cover and is made from durable material said to provide light for up to 25 years.

Easy to Install

GuideLight is an easy-to-install device. Most customers can install it without the services of an electrician. To use the GuideLight, remove the standard outlet cover, slip the Guidelight over the plug in the outlet and replace the screw to hold it in place are all required for use and installation.

Elegant and Safe

GuideLight has a stylish and sleek design. Similarly, it enhances visibility in the bedroom, kitchen, hallway, and other dark places.

Energy-Efficient

The GuideLight is an automated smart device that automatically turns on in the darkness and off when there is light.

Children-friendly

GuideLight is a safe, child-friendly night light with all parts built-in, and there are no chances of children or pets interfering with the device.

Battery and Bulb Free

GuideLight is a special light that requires no wires, bulbs, or batteries to operate. After the initial installation, the device has been advertised to offer light for over two decades.

How Does GuideLight Work?

GuideLight is an easy do-it-yourself lighting system that you can install quickly. Unlike conventional nightlights, anyone with minimal technical skill can install the device. It is lightweight and does not take up any of your valuable outlet space. In addition, users do not need to replace bulbs now and then. GuideLight creators state that after installation, customers can expect to experience better night visibility for up to 25 years.

Step by Step Guide on How to Install GuideLight

Step one – Switch off the main power

Switch off the main power Step two – Unscrew the standard outlet cover

Unscrew the standard outlet cover Step three – Position the GuideLight by snapping it into place

Position the GuideLight by snapping it into place Step four – Use the screw and tighten the GuideLight outlet cover

The GuideLight has a built-in automatic sensor that turns the light on during dark hours and switches it off in the morning. Therefore, customers do not have to switch devices manually. Additionally, the lighting does not require bulb replacement or any maintenance.

GuideLight Advantages

It is easy to install and does not require any hectic maintenance

GuideLight uses a patented “Snap-and-Go” technology and works in 120V outlets and light switches

The nightlight is purportedly energy efficient and prevents power wastage by automatically shutting off the light. The cost to use the nightlights is advertised at ten cents per year.

The GuideLight LED bulb is designed to offer service for 25 years

The GuideLight does not require an extra outlet to operate

It is not bulky and uses minimal space

GuideLight is child and pet friendly

The GuideLight produces enough light to help you find your way in the dark without blinding the user.

impact-resistant ABS plastic with a high fire safety rating

Each GuideLight comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a 24-month warranty.

GuideLight Disadvantages

GuideLight is not portable

The LED night light is only available in neutral white

GuidLight cannot be used in non-standard outlets or switches controlled by a switch outlet with split circuits.

Customers can only buy GuideLight via the official website.

FAQs About the GuideLight

Q: Who can use the GuideLight?

A: GuideLight is ideal for anyone that requires extra lighting to ease movement and visibility in the darkness. Similarly, adults and children unable to sleep in total darkness may benefit from smart lighting.

Q: Do consumers need a professional to install the GuideLight?

A: The GuideLight is purportedly ETL listed in the US and Canada and is a straightforward gadget to install. It takes less than two minutes to install it to the outlet.

Q: Is there a need to maintain the GuideLight?

A: GuideLight does not require maintenance and can give customers additional light for years.

Q: How often should the GuideLight bulb be changed?

A: The GuideLight does not require a bulb replacement, ever.

About GuideLight Founders

GuideLight is the creation of a long-serving US-based electrician Jeremy Smith. He claims that for four decades in the electrical field, he had installed countless safety lights in a tedious and expensive task. Jeremy Smith was inspired to create an affordable, easy-to-install night light. After years of research and development, he made GuideLight – a functional nightlight that is affordable, energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and easy to install.

GuideLight Pricing

GuideLight is only available for purchase via the official website. The manufacturer ships both locally and internationally. After purchase, customers receive a confirmation and tracking code to estimate the delivery time. US shipping takes less than six business days. International customers may incur a minor customs duty fee depending on the country’s guidelines. Still, GuideLight makers recommend making bulk purchases to get better prices and other offers:

One GuideLight $29.00

Buy Two GuideLights Get One Free $59.98 / Free US Shipping

Buy Three GuideLights Get Two Free $89.97 / Free US Shipping

Buy Four GuideLights Get Four Free $119.96 / Free US Shipping

The company offers a one-year money-back guarantee. To contact the company:

Email: support@snappower.com

Order Support: guidelight@giddyup-support.com

Company Address: Snap Power GuideLight 426 E. 1750 N., Unit D Vineyard, UT 84059

GuideLight Final Word

GuideLight is advertised as an innovative night light that is easy to install and use. The automated light device is affordable and energy-efficient. GuideLight is made from high-quality and eco-friendly material to give users service for over two decades. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.

GuideLight illuminates dark places making movement and visibility easier in the dark. Consumers can buy GuideLight via the official website.

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