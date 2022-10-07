Miracle Shower Steamers Reviews – Is It Worth the Money to Buy?

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Miracle Shower Steamers are dissolvable tablets that help users to have a spa-like experience every time they step into their bathroom. The product works for any adult, though this experience should not be extended to children as well.

What are Miracle Shower Steamers?

Everyone needs a moment to get a break during their day. All political and environmental concerns aside, the general stress of daily living can be overwhelming, but going to a fancy spa to let go of these concerns isn’t an option for everyone. Why not bring the spa home? That’s the idea behind a new product called Miracle Shower Steamers.

Miracle Shower Steamers turn any shower stall into an at-home spa experience. Users have three options to choose from – eucalyptus mint, citrus, and lavender – and users can benefit differently from each one. Since consumers can get the benefits in as few as five minutes, they don’t need to take a long shower to impact the body. These steamers even give users an excellent gift for others because there is nothing more soothing than self-care.

All of the ingredients are cruelty-free and vegan. Users won’t have to worry about issues like TAIC, SLS, or parabens.

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How Do They Work?

The only way to get the desired benefits is by using the essential oils that best suit your needs. The formulas each have different oils, depending on the type of remedy they want.

With Clarity, consumers get eucalyptus mint essential oil. This product is all about helping users to eliminate decongestion with the menthol undertones, setting them on a path to improved breathing for the entire day.

Citrus tends to help consumers improve their alertness, which is why this ingredient is best to use in the morning. In Energize, users get citrus essential oils. This formula reduces stress, ensuring that users can focus better on the day ahead.

Finally, Calm uses lavender essential oil. For most people, this soothing effect is exactly what they are hoping to get from the shower steamers, balancing all of the outside problems of their day. Lavender is known to be a calming ingredient, which can also be suitable for someone who wants to rest at the end of their night.

If users are unsure of the best match for their needs, they can order a variety pack for a few shower steamers of each.

Buying Miracle Shower Steamers

The only way to purchase the Miracle Shower Steamers is to go through the official website. Users have the option of buying each individual variety (Clarity, Energize, and Calm) or ordering a collective Variety Pack. No matter which product is chosen, users receive a 3-pack for $59.97.

By ordering these packages, users instantly sign up for a subscription, and they’ll receive an order every month. Shipping and returns are free to process, and users will receive a two-month supply every two months.

All packages come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About Miracle Shower Steamers

What is a shower steamer?

These steamers are tablets that release essential oils and fragrances as they fizz in the water beneath the showerhead. It creates a spa within the user’s bathroom.

Are there chemicals in the Miracle Shower Steamers?

No. These formulas don’t use harmful chemicals, exclusively improving natural ingredients.

What ingredients are found in Miracle Shower Steamers?

Users get sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, zea mays starch, sodium sulfate, sodium carbonate, menthol, essential oils, dried flowers, and fragrance in these shower steamers. The exact essential oils and scents will vary with the particular product.

How should the shower steamers be used?

After unwrapping the steamer, the user has to place it on the shower floor. It shouldn’t be directly in the stream of the water because the constant pressure can affect the steam. Users should let it be just on the outside of the water so it can start fizzling and last through the entire shower.

Will users have to worry about slippery or stained floors?

No. This formula is non-slip and won’t leave a stain behind.

Is the shower steamer like a bath bomb?

Since these formulas contain a substantial concentration of essential oils, they cannot be used as a bath bomb. Users should not submerge themselves in this many essential oils.

Can the shower steamers work with cold water?

Technically, yes. However, the creators recommend using hot water to improve the experience.

What’s the shelf life of the Miracle Shower Steamers?

As long as they are correctly stored in their foil wrapper, they will last up to two years with the same results.

How long does a shower steamer last while in use?

Users should only need one tablet for each shower, but the water stream and how long users are in the shower will make the determination.

Can the Miracle Shower Steamers be used for children or pregnant women>

Children should not use these steamers. Pregnant or nursing women should speak with their doctor before integrating this product into their routine.

Can the Miracle Shower Steamers safely touch skin?

With the high concentration of essential oils, users shouldn’t directly touch their skin with the essential oils.

How does the return policy work?

Consumers have up to 30 days to decide if this formula is right for them.

To get ahold of the customer service team, email orders@miraclebrand.co.

Summary

Miracle Shower Steamers provide users with a way to relax at home as they want. The formulas use essential oils to improve their relaxation, but they also have products that reduce congestion. Users can put the steamer in their shower for as little as five minutes and still see a significant improvement. Everything is made with vegan ingredients, and users automatically sign up for a subscription with their purchase for deliveries every two months.

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