Nootopia CollaGenius Reviews – Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

CollaGenius is a daily nootropic supplement that helps consumers improve their mental cognition and focus, making their minds feel as though they’ve turned back the clock on aging. The formula is based on a “supernutrient” that was discovered by scientists at the University of Malaya.

What is CollaGenius?

Waking up without the refreshing feeling of a good night’s sleep can feel exhausting. The fatigue seems to reach the mind before eyes open to the world, instantly making the individual dread the responsibilities and day ahead of them. For some people, this mental and physical fatigue can be remedied with a warm cup of coffee before their daily obligations. However, as consumers reach their golden years, the mornings of waking up mentally exhausted wouldn’t even stumble with a dose of caffeine.

Mental health decline can happen fast without the right nutrients and support. While doctors might start by suggesting that their patients need to chew on valerian root or reduce stress, it is a much bigger problem when a lack of focus is a daily occurrence. Without good focus, it is hard to work, participate in a conversation, or even prepare a meal without distraction. The creators of CollaGenius developed their formula to improve the impression that age leaves on the mind.

CollaGenius focuses on including five ingredients that have been heavily researched in the health industry. Most of them are mushroom extracts, which are notorious for their brain and health support. Unlike other nootropic remedies, there’s no caffeine, and users don’t have to worry about any dangers. With no side effects to speak of, this formula boosts brain health to improve focus.

The risk of not putting the effort into brain health is too costly to ignore. According to a brain health expert named Dr. Braverman, humans are at constant risk of having an unhealthy brain, which he explained in a book called The Edge Effect. With memory decline, users have the power to do something about their decline, which CollaGenius can help them achieve.

Ingredients of CollaGenius

In CollaGenius, users will get:

Lion’s mane mushroom extract

Reishi mushroom extract

Cordyceps mushroom extract

Chaga mushroom extract

Collagen

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Lion’s mane mushrooms look exactly like the way they are described. Current research on it shows that it offers so much support to brain health, linking it to the support for memory retention. By combining it with certain proteins, lion’s mane mushroom can improve cell regrowth, even if it is just mixed with a drink.

To date, lion’s mane mushrooms remain one of the top BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) stimulators in the world. It supports BDNF in the brain, and it increases BGF (Nerve Growth Factor) as well. Plus, the benefits build upon themselves as it accrues in the body, leading to incredible changes in brain function within just a month of use.

Reishi Mushroom

Reishi mushroom has earned the unofficial title as King of the Mushrooms. It is often linked to improvements in mental and emotional problems that trigger immense stress. With thousands of years of use in the Eastern Hemisphere, many people turn to this mushroom to help them feel more grounded. It also improves vitality and might increase longevity of the user’s life.

Reishi mushrooms are an excellent source of support for the immune system, which means that users can boost their health beyond their brain support. This role is so prominent that it has been used in Asian culture to improve health for years.

Cordyceps Mushroom

Cordyceps mushrooms is an incredible source of support for anyone who wants to boost their mental energy, though current research also linked it to a heightened sex drive. The creator actually tried this ingredient for himself over 20 years ago, noting the apparent increase in energy. This ingredient is also associated with better blood flow and oxygen utilization, which is especially helpful with exercise.

Users who increase cordyceps mushroom can improve their memory and revive their sex life. They also reduce fatigue associated with stress. Since stress comes with high cortisol levels, easing it is pivotal to allowing the brain to thrive and reducing interruptions in focus.

Chaga Mushroom

Chaga mushroom is the last of the four mushroom extracts included in this formula. Research shows that it positively reduces inflammation, helping with antibacterial and antiviral benefits. It can improve white blood cells, support cognitive function, and reduce memory loss. The potent benefits can be used by individuals who want to soothe arthritis and high blood pressure, though it might even slow cancer cell growth.

By concentrating chaga with the other mushroom strains, the creator notes that the resulting flavor is fairly close to cacao.

Collagen

The collagen in CollaGenius comes from bovine collagen and marine collagen. Bovine collagen is sourced from cows, and it comes with benefits like arthritis relief, skin health support, and prevention of bone loss. Marine collagen can come from the skin of fish, though the creators are not specific about the source used for CollaGenius. Marine collagen is typically associated with wrinkles, joint pain, and weakness, but it is directly associated with anti-aging benefits.

Regardless of the source, collagen is one of the most important proteins to give the body. It is the main compound found in skin, hair, and nails, but it also supports the gut. In this particular formula, collagen supports the brain’s cells and neurons. It helps with brain structure and cognition, and some studies link it to brain repair.

Buying CollaGenius

When consumers decide that they’re going to make a purchase, they have two options – make a one-time payment or purchase a subscription to the remedy. Users have access to the same packages either way, only changing the price that the user has to pay.

Choose from:

One-time purchase of one jar for $75.

Or a monthly subscription for $66.

One-time purchase of three jars for $190.

Or a monthly subscription for $164.

One-time purchase of five jars for $300.

Or a monthly subscription for $255.

No matter which package is chosen, users have up to 365 days to request a refund on their order if it doesn’t work for their needs.

Frequently Asked Questions About CollaGenius

Is CollaGenius approved by Health Canada?

Currently, no. The creators – BiOptimizers – note that their approval process is ongoing with Canada, but there are already numerous Canadians who have become customers of theirs.

Are there any GMO ingredients found in CollaGenius or other BiOptimizers products?

No. Every formula from BiOptimizers is made without GMO ingredients or any filters.

Is CollaGenius only for athletes?

Not at all. Even though these formulas are incredibly helpful for athletes, it is also good for professionals in more medically focused work environments.

The customer service team is available from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm EST by calling 1-800-719-2467.

Summary

CollaGenius provides consumers with a concoction of mushroom strains that all contribute to a healthier and more focused brain. The remedy is easy to use each day, providing four different mushrooms with collagen to keep the brain healthy. Plus, they all have other benefits that improve the body, including better immunity, weight loss, and more. This formula is rich with nutrients that greatly benefit older consumers, rectifying the problems that come with age.

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