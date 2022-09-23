Simple Promise BellyFlush Reviews: Do NOT Buy Belly Flush Until Reading This!

BellyFlush is a new nutritional supplement from Simple Promise designed for detox and healthy digestive support.

According to Simple Promise, taking BellyFlush daily can help cleanse and detoxify your digestive tract, reduce occasional bloating, and provide gut and colon support.

If you’re suffering from frequent digestive issues, don’t experience regular bowel movements, or experience bloating or constipation, then BellyFlush may be the right digestive supplement to alleviate your problems.

What is BellyFlush?

As briefly mentioned, BellyFlush is an all-natural supplement designed to flush and detoxify your digestive tract. According to the official website, BellyFlush uses a “sacred” Native American tree bark that can quickly get your bowel movements regular within just a few days.

However, BellyFlush goes much further than that. This revolutionary formula also promotes a better lifestyle by:

Eliminating occasional bloating & constipation

Supporting overall gut and colon health

Detoxifying and cleansing your digestive tract

This ensures your digestive system can absorb all the essential nutrients you need from food. It also helps you eliminate waste to relieve constipation, bloating, or painful bowel movements, all of which are associated with poor digestive health.

Best of all, to experience these benefits, Simple Promise says you simply have to take two capsules once per day, preferably before bed. BellyFlush is manufactured in the USA using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring only the purest, most effective ingredients are added to each capsule of BellyFlush.

How Does BellyFlush Work?

BellyFlush is one of the most effective & safe digestive support supplements currently on the market. It’s already helped thousands of individuals eliminate their digestive issues, painful bowel movements, and IBS. So how exactly does it work?

First, BellyFlush contains several ingredients that are referred to as stimulant laxatives. Stimulant laxatives are one of the five laxatives that help you pass stool. They work by triggering the intestines to contract, which pushes out stool. It’s a straightforward yet effective way to relieve constipation, and many of the OTC laxatives at your drugstore use this method to relieve constipation.

Second, painful bowel movements are often caused by hard stools, which is why BellyFlush uses ingredients to soften your stool. This allows you to go faster and relieves most of the pain and pressure on your body as you use the bathroom.

Third, BellyFlush contains numerous ingredients that stimulate the release of gastric enzymes. This helps your body naturally break down and digest the food you eat so it can be more easily flushed out of your body once the nutrients are absorbed.

These enzymes also influence gastric motility, the contraction of smooth muscles that line the GI tract. They further aid in the digestion of the food you eat and help it move throughout your gut in a process known as peristalsis.

Finally, BellyFlush contains several herbal extracts rich in polyphenol compounds, antioxidants, and other beneficial anti-inflammatories. These compounds help your body fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which may slow digestion and cause digestive issues like gas, constipation, indigestion, burping, and more.

Ingredients in BellyFlush

BellyFlush contains a blend of herbal extracts, plant extracts, and fruit extracts from all over the world to support digestion and detoxification. They’ve broken down their ingredients into three different blends:

Body Cleanse Blend

Cascara Sagrada Bark: Cascara is a native North American scrub that helps to empty the colon to relieve constipation. It has strong laxative effects as well.

Cape Aloe Leaf: Cape Aloe Leaf is primarily used to soften your stool. This makes it easier for you to go to the bathroom and relieves painful bowel movements associated with IBS or constipation.

Senna Leaf Extract: Senna is a stimulant laxative that increases the activity of the intestines to cause a bowel movement. It is often used before surgery and other medical procedures.

Triphala Fruit: Triphala is comprised of the amla, harad, and baheda herbs. All three have been used in Ayurvedic medicine to relieve constipation for centuries.

Digestion Support Blend

Fennel Seed: Fennel seed is an effective digestive aid that helps relax muscles in your GI tract to relieve gas, stomach cramps, and bloating. Fennel seed is also rich in fiber, which helps to maintain healthy digestion.

Bentonite: Bentonite clay has been used for centuries to detoxify the body. Some research suggests bentonite may help those with IBS and constipation.

Detox & Gut Health Blend

Marshmallow Root: Marshmallow root is an herbal extract used to treat various digestive conditions, such as intestinal colic and constipation.

Licorice Root: Licorice root has been used for centuries to relieve digestive issues, control blood sugar, and improve immunity. Some research suggests licorice root can reduce digestive problems like heartburn and acid reflux.

Slippery Elm Bark: Slippery elm bark helps to soothe the lining of the stomach and intestines to reduce irritation. It may also help relieve symptoms associated with Crohn’s disease, IBS, and ulcerative colitis.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit: Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin that improves stomach acid production and stimulates peristalsis. This helps your body break down food more efficiently, improving digestion and nutrient absorption. It may also relieve frequent bouts of constipation by stimulating intestinal movement.

Milk Thistle Seed: Sometimes referred to as silymarin, this plant extract helps to relieve gas, bloating, and indigestion.

Side Effects of BellyFlush

Not only is BellyFlush an effective digestive support and detoxification supplement – it’s very safe too. In fact, as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any serious side effects occurring while using the product.

This is not to say that BellyFlush cannot cause any side effects. Any supplement can cause headaches, nausea, or indigestion. However, the risk of experiencing these side effects is very low while using BellyFlush.

Plus, since BellyFlush is a digestive support supplement, you’ll likely see increased frequency in bowel movements during the first few days of use. This typically subsides after the first few days and shouldn’t be more than a minor inconvenience.

Keep in mind, BellyFlush may not be suitable for everyone. If you are pregnant or nursing, you should consult your doctor before trying BellyFlush. Likewise, you should also speak to your doctor if you have serious digestive issues, are on prescription medication, or have a serious medical condition.

In general, BellyFlush is a very safe, effective digestive support product. However, if you are unsure whether or not it may be right for you, speak to your doctor before trying this product.

BellyFlush Pricing & Guarantee

If you’re ready to try BellyFlush, the best place to order is through the official website. There you will find several different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your personal needs and budget:

Buy one bottle for $59

Buy three bottles for $147 total – $49 per bottle

Buy six bottles for $198 total – $33 per bottle

No matter which package you select, you are covered by a 365-day money-back guarantee from Simple Promise. If, for any reason, you are dissatisfied with your purchase, don’t see results, or experience unexpected side effects, you can receive a full refund within 365 days of your purchase – no questions asked.

To receive a full refund, contact Simple Promise within 365 days, and you’ll get a refund within 48 to 72 hours, no questions asked.

Telephone: 1-800-259-9522

Contact form: https://help.simplepromise.com/support/tickets/new

Mail: Simple Promise 3242 NE 3rd Avenue #1051 Camas, WA 98607

BellyFlush Bonus Materials

If you purchase BellyFlush, you’ll also receive bonus materials to support your digestion and GI health further. These bonuses included:

Bonus #1 – The Ultimate Guide to Fermented Foods For a Healthier Gut

This guide shares fermented foods to support your gut and recipes to include these foods in your diet. Some of these foods include common foods like kimchi and kombucha, which are associated with various benefits.

Bonus #2: 28-Day Gut Health Plan: – 40 Healing Recipes To Restore Gut Balance

Diet is essential to the health of your digestive system and overall health. This guide was developed specifically with 40 easy meals and recipes to help heal your gut, relieve digestive issues, and improve your overall health.

Bonus #3 – The Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook

Those suffering from digestive issues also suffer from chronic inflammation as well. That’s why the third bonus was included. This cookbook contains recipes filled with anti-inflammatory foods to support your immune system and calm inflammation throughout your body. This, in turn, will help with IBS, pain, and other inflammatory issues.

Final Thoughts

Digestive issues like constipation and painful bowel movements no longer need to diminish your quality of life. With products like BellyFlush, you’re only days away from a healthier, happier body.

Thousands of adults like you have experienced the true power of BellyFlush and relieved all of their digestive issues, either when traditional OTC medications have failed.

To relieve constipation, IBS, or other digestive issues, you should visit the official website to order your supply of BellyFlush today.

RELATED ARTICLES: