Marlene Wickstrom Fallquist | Obituary

Published September 19, 2022

Sept. 10, 1945 – Sept. 3, 2022

Marlene Ann was born to Renne C. and Adelaide I. Wickstrom in Bonners Ferry, ID. Marlene grew up in Bonners Ferry and attended Bonners Ferry schools.

She attended Washington State University and graduated in 1967 with a B.S. in Bacteriology and Public Health. She studied for the ASCP exam and became a certified Medical Tech where she interned at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Once our children graduated from high school, Marlene became a realtor for Coldwell Banker Bain on Mercer Island.

After WSU, Marlene and Richard (her lifelong partner of 57 years) were married in Bonners Ferry and honeymooned at Sun Valley lodge. They have lived on Mercer Island for the past 41 years.

Marlene was a truly incredible woman. She had significant strength and energy, humility and compassion for others. She devoted her life to her family and to the service of others. She was so generous with her time and talents. Others say she was a joy to work with, dedicated, enthusiastic, always finding the right words, with a great sense of humor.

In high school, she won a United Nations trip to Washington D.C. travelling across the country in a bus with the other recipients. At WSU, she was Junior Class Secretary, Senior Woman on the Board of Control, and a May Queen finalist her senior year. She lived at Regents Hall.

She then worked and/or supervised in various hospital labs – Texas Children’s and Baylor Medical, Hartford Hospital, Glendale Memorial, and Overlake in Bellevue. Afterward, she was a remarkable award-winning realtor at Coldwell Banker Bain on Mercer Island.

Marlene’s service to the community was extraordinary. She served in three vice presidential capacities in the Junior League of Seattle. During those years, she worked to expand the League’s programs and outreach throughout the city. Marlene was active in her church and in MI schools serving as Lakeridge Elementary president. She served on the WSU Alumni Board for ten years and served as President of the Alumni Association. She was Chairman of the Board and a board member of Mercer Island Youth and Family Services. She served on the WSU Foundation as a trustee for 9 years. Selling real estate on the island for 24 years, she worked tirelessly for her clients.

Marlene received the WSU Alumni Achievement Award. This past year she was honored by the Junior League of Seattle with its Dorothy Stimson Bullitt Award. This award recognizes a JLS member who has enriched the lives of her neighbors and community through extraordinary volunteer public service. Benefactors at WSU, Richard and Marlene, together, have crossed the state numerous times over the years to support the university and cougar football and basketball.

Marlene loved her family and her friends and those that knew her, loved her. She was a member of the 9 lives book club, a member of Chapter EO, P.E.O., and a member of The Sunset Club. Together with Richard, they traveled the world – favorites being Israel, Egypt, Ireland, Scotland, China, the Galapagos, Machu Picchu, Sydney, Mexico City, Paris, Madrid, Venice, Kenya, Cape Town, Hawaii, Bermuda, Norway and Sweden.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, who loved her dearly. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (and wife Jennifer and sons Jackson and Christian) and Michael (and wife Kelly and son Zachary and daughter Hayley), and her sister, Carol Scearce (and husband Richard and nieces Jennifer and Diana).

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Mercer Island on Friday, September 30, at 4 pm.

Donations in her name can be made to the Junior League of Seattle, the Northwest Parkinson’s Center, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Sign Marlene’s online Guest Book at obituaries.seattletimes.com.