Ernie Simas | Obituary

Published September 19, 2022

Ernie Simas, longtime Bellevue resident, passed away in Hingham, MA on September 3, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Ernie was an active member of the Bellevue community for over 40 years through both business and public service. He served as CFO & COO of GIA Enterprises, President of Straight Line Water Sports, a director of the Washington Restaurant Association, a member of the Bellevue School District Finance Committee, the Commissioner of the Bellevue Transportation Committee, and as a Bellevue City Councilmember. Ernie brought a kind heart, sense of humor and strategic thinking to every project that he tackled. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by wife Sharon, brother Fil, and daughters, Alexandra & Samantha.