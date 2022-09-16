Hims Review – What to Know Before Buy!

Men often look for wellness products online but fail to find a suitable brand that can cater to all their needs. It is because very few brands focus on men’s health online. In order to help men find a brand that would provide them with health care products, our editorial team performed an extensive research study online.

We found a wellness brand that has answers to various personal problems of men at one place. This online platform was founded in 2017 by a group of health enthusiasts who wanted a specialized platform for men. The theme of the online platform is reflected in the name of the brand also – Hims.

The website was created to make men feel special and looked after. It reiterates the fact that even men are entitled to take care of their needs. With the help of the treatments and products available on Hims, men can fight body issues and unlock a higher sense of well-being.

Even if you have a medical history, you can find a suitable treatment option at Hims. You can connect with healthcare professionals that have years of experience in their respective fields. These professionals listen to your concerns and suggest relevant medication that can help your cause.

Hims products are known for their high-quality and safe usage. Most of the products are FDA-approved and prepared under strict supervision to maintain high standards of purity and potency. Even the treatments are designed to improve your health to a great extent.

The Hims website provides solutions for sexual health issues like erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, etc., and mental health concerns like depression, anxiety, etc.

It is your one-stop destination for all personal needs. If you want to know more about this wellness brand, read on.

All About Hims

If you have been experiencing different health concerns that disrupt your everyday life and deprive you of your energy, you need Hims in your life. It is all about personal wellness and keeping the health of men intact by providing them with high-quality products.

You can find a group of healthcare professionals working at Hims to improve your general wellness. They are highly qualified experts who listen to your concerns and recommend medications accordingly.

You can visit the website of Hims, navigate to the ‘online form’ page, and fill in your details. Once all your details are in, the platform matches you with a suitable healthcare provider who would be able to serve you the best.

If you don’t want to take the services of Hims at once, you can also schedule a free online visit and talk to a doctor before making a final decision. Once you are satisfied with the services of the platform, you can register yourself with its subscription service to avail more benefits.

Hims is only a telehealth company which means that you can talk to health experts and get your concerns resolved in the comfort of your home. You don’t have to visit a clinic or local pharmacy to receive prescription medications.

Hims products and treatment choices are vast. You can find solutions for erectile dysfunction, mental health conditions, hair loss concerns, skin problems, and so on. Hims offers a wide array of products, including shampoos, gummies, supplements, sprays, powders, etc., to cater to your special needs.

Hims website is designed very aesthetically yet simply. You can easily navigate to your area of interest and choose the service. You can go for a hair loss treatment if you want to grow thicker hair. If you want to maintain longer erections and promote your sexual health, you can choose erectile dysfunction treatments.

Whatever your problem is, the doctors at Hims prescribe medications that will prevent the issue in the future. If you want to do away with in-person treatment, you can choose the virtual services of Hims.

Hims providers started the brand in 2017 to provide men with an avenue to take care of their personal health. Men can find solutions to issues at Hims that they cannot discuss openly with others. The website maintains the privacy of all your interactions so that you are carefree about your personal secrets.

Let’s skim through the summary of the brand in the following table.

Key Brand Details Name Hims Category Men’s Health and Wellness Parent Company Hims & Hers Health Founded In 2017 Number of online visits 6 million + Description Hims is a telehealth company that specializes in men’s health and wellness products and treatment choices that help enhance their health and solve minor health-related concerns that withdraw them from the normal pleasures of life. Find Treatments For Erectile dysfunction Mental health problems Premature ejaculation Hair loss & hair care Skincare Anti-aging Products Oral medications Hair sprays Gummies and supplements Creams and serums Pills Shampoos Other medications Features One-on-one support from medical experts Licensed providers for every treatment Unlimited messaging with providers for your treatment Personalized treatment plans Direct delivery and discreet packaging Award-winning products Free shipping for all prescriptions Benefits Improved sexual drive, energy, and performance Enhanced mental health with improved focus Younger looking skin that glows Thicker and fuller hair High energy levels Better confidence, and self-esteem

Features Of Hims

Hims was established to break the stereotypes around men’s health. The website contains elaborate and safe treatment choices for men who look for products to take care of their personal needs. The specialized nature of the website makes it one of the best on the market right now.

Apart from providing high-quality products and treatments, the website is known for its user-friendliness and multiple features. Let’s go through the features of the website.

Award-winning products

Licensed providers for every treatment

Follow-up online medical consultations with certified doctors

Thousands of positive reviews online

Customized treatment plans to address your special concerns

Text, phone, or video call with providers for your treatment

One-on-one support from medical professionals

Free shipping for all prescriptions

Direct delivery and discreet packaging

Hims products are gaining popularity all over the country because of their effectiveness and high-quality. Hims sells different products and treatments for issues like erectile dysfunction, skin concerns, hair loss, and mental health conditions, among many others.

If you are looking for a telehealth company to enhance your overall well-being, look no further than the Hims site.

How Does Hims Work?

It is very easy to use the website of Hims. When you visit the website, you can either explore the treatment choices or products based on your preferences. Hims sells a variety of products, so you don’t have to worry about that.

If you are experiencing sexual health issues, you can get erectile dysfunction treatments and ED medications and enjoy a satisfactory sex life with your partner. You can also get supplements and treatments for hair loss so that you can regrow thicker and fuller hair.

If you want to start taking care of your personal health, Hims is the right choice for you. It is dedicated to preserving men’s health and providing them with a number of health benefits so that they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Online Consultations

The best thing about Hims is that it is online. You don’t have to visit a physical drug store or local pharmacy to get your medications. You simply have to go online and visit the official website of Hims to get started. In addition to getting excellent care and products, you also get a free online visit to determine whether Hims is suitable for you or not.

Since Hims is a strictly ‘online only’ care website, you don’t have to worry about waiting in line for hours for your turn at the doctor’s clinic. Hims offers online consultations that you can take in the comfort of your home.

Professionals can prescribe medications for hair loss, erectile dysfunction, skin issues, and others. You can also find other skincare and ED products at the Hims site.

Several Treatment Options

Hims is a personal wellness brand that provides numerous options to men so that they can keep their overall well-being intact. Starting from hair loss treatments to mental health services, you can find everything at Hims to suit your needs.

Hims offers ED medications to address your sexual health concerns so that you can perform with increased energy in bed. Hims also provides solutions for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, stress, etc. You can talk to an expert and seek talk therapy.

People have commented positively about the variety offered in Hims products in their reviews online.

Personalized Treatment

Hims offers treatment choices to men that they can pick based on their needs. But, if you are not satisfied with any of the existing treatment choices, you can customize your plan to suit your needs.

You can share your concerns with healthcare professionals so that they can provide you with the right plan. You can get ED medication, hair loss treatment, and skin care options at Hims.

Instead of discussing these things at a doctor’s office, where you might feel uncomfortable, you can resolve your sexual health issues discreetly over text or phone.

Apart from getting personalized treatment, you can get follow-up consultations as well. This ensures that men’s health is addressed properly.

Licensed Doctor Treatment

Hims is a wellness brand that is dedicated to promoting the health of men. It has a network of dedicated and licensed health professionals who provide you with the right consultation. You can share your concerns and discuss treatment options at length with the healthcare providers so that they come up with the best solution for you.

When you fill out the form with all your personal details on the website of Hims, you are matched with a medical professional who can resolve your issues. Once you are prescribed medications for your concern, you are on the road to recovery.

Hims offers different treatment solutions for erectile dysfunction, thicker hair, depression, and other issues.

Treatments Offered By Hims

Hims is known for its variety and product catalog. Men can find everything that they need to improve their personal health at Hims. Whether you are experiencing sexual health concerns or mental health conditions, you will find an answer at Hims.

All the wellness products at Hims are tested for quality, potency, and purity. Hims offers a suite of products to customers to keep their well-being intact.

Let’s take a look at the treatments offered by Hims.

Mental Health Care Services

Hims was established to break the stereotypes around men’s overall health. There are not many options online where men can talk about their mental health. Hims provides a safe space for men to share their concerns with qualified professionals and get positive results fast.

Whether you are suffering from mental health conditions or not feeling too great in general, you will have someone to listen to at Hims.

These treatment offerings make Hims different and better than other wellness brands that just touch the surface.

Hims Primary Care

If you are experiencing any discomfort in your everyday life, you can get a solution at Hims. People often visit Hims primary care section to find treatment for cold and cough, stomach ache, tension headaches, allergies, and other common ailments.

Instead of visiting a doctor’s office, you can simply visit the official website of Hims and get medications and supplementation for your concern.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is a condition where an individual ejaculates before or shortly after penetration. The problem usually occurs when men have sex with women who do not want to be sexually active at that time. This can happen if a woman has had her period, she is menstruating, or she is pregnant. In addition, some men experience premature ejaculation because they are nervous about having sex for the first time.

Many men suffer from the sexual problem of premature ejaculation, which prevents them from performing well sexually. As a result, they become frustrated with life. At Hims, you can find premature ejaculation treatments that can enable you to enjoy your sex life.

You can choose a customized treatment plan and receive relevant medication for this sexual dysfunction. Hims provides high-quality and science-backed products to improve men’s health.

How Does Premature Ejaculation Occur?

It may occur due to psychological factors such as anxiety and stress. It may also be caused by certain medications, alcohol, or other substances. Some people believe that premature ejaculation is related to low testosterone levels in males.

There are many causes of premature ejaculation. For example, it may be caused by:

• Anxiety:

Anxiety can make you feel tense and worried. You may worry about whether your partner will like what you’re doing during sex. Or you may worry about how well you perform. These worries can lead to premature ejaculation.

• Stress:

Stress can affect your ability to control yourself during sexual activity. If you’ve been under a lot of pressure recently, this could increase your risk of premature ejaculation.

Some people think that premature ejaculation is caused by a lack of desire. They believe that if you don’t care enough about sex, then you won’t last long. But this isn’t true. Even though you may not really enjoy sex, you still need to learn how to delay orgasms so you can last longer.

• Arousal problems:

Some men find it difficult to become aroused. This can make them more likely to ejaculate quickly.

• Low self-esteem:

If you feel bad about yourself, you may try to hide this from others. This can make you less confident during sex.

• Problems with erections:

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is another possible cause of premature ejaculation. ED makes it harder for you to get and keep an erection.

• Painful intercourse:

Painful intercourse can make it hard for you to relax and focus on pleasuring your partner.

• Alcohol use:

Alcohol affects your body differently depending on your age, weight, and health. Drinking too much alcohol can make it harder for you to stay focused during sex.

• Medications:

Certain medications can affect your ability to delay orgasm. Examples include antihistamines, antidepressants, blood thinners, and painkillers.

• Hormone changes:

Hormonal changes can affect your ability to maintain an erection. For instance, estrogen levels tend to drop during pregnancy. This can make it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection.

• Certain medical conditions:

Medical conditions can affect your ability to remain sexually aroused. For example, diabetes can make it harder for your penis to produce enough blood flow.

• Other physical issues:

Physical problems such as prostate enlargement, Peyronie’s disease, and urinary tract infections can make it hard for men to reach climax.

How To Get Rid Of Premature Ejaculation While Using Hims?

1. Learn to Delay Ejaculation

If you ejaculate too early, you can learn to delay your orgasm. To accomplish this, you need to understand how your body works. First, you must identify the sensations that lead up to ejaculation. Then you should learn to recognize these sensations and avoid them. Finally, you must practice delaying your orgasm.

2. Practice Relaxation Techniques

Learning relaxation techniques helps you to calm down and focus on your breathing. These techniques can help you to slow down and enjoy the excitement of foreplay without losing control.

3. Use Lubricant

Using lubricant during intercourse can help you to prolong your pleasure. Some people prefer water-based lube, while others prefer oil-based lube. Try using one type of lube during foreplay and another type during intercourse. If you use different types of lube during foreplay and intercourse, you may notice that you can last longer in bed.

4. Talk About Your Concerns With Your Partner

Talking about your concerns with your partner can help you to improve your relationship. You might want to talk about any feelings or thoughts that are causing you stress. Talking about these things will give you both something to do together. It also gives you time to work through your problems.

5. Find Ways To Be More Excited During Sex

You can be excited during sex even when you have premature ejaculation. You just need to find ways to increase your arousal. One way to do this is to masturbate before having sex. Masturbating increases your sexual tension. When you masturbate, you can imagine what you would like to do during sex. You can also fantasize about the person you are going to have sex with. In addition, you can think about all the places you would like to go during sex.

6. Avoid Stimulating Yourself Before Having Sex

You should not stimulate yourself before having sex. Doing so can cause you to lose control over your ejaculation. Instead, you should wait until after you have had sex.

7. Take A Break From Foreplay

When you first start foreplay, you may feel anxious. You may worry that you won’t be able to last long enough to finish. However, if you take a break from foreplay, you can relax and enjoy the experience more.

Erectile Dysfunction

ED medications are not easily consumable by everyone. You need to have prescription drugs to treat erectile dysfunction fully. At Hims, you can get a certified doctor’s prescription for this sexual dysfunction.

When you take the ED medication provided by the professionals at Hims, you take a step towards better sexual health. These medications enhance blood flow to your reproductive region so that erectile dysfunction does not haunt you anymore.

Hair Loss

When men reach the age of 35-40, they often start losing hair and turn semi-bald. This makes their personality weak and reduces their confidence as well. At Hims, you can find multiple hair loss treatments to save your hair from falling or disappearing completely.

The medications that you get might also help you to regrow your hair and attain thicker hair. You can get high-quality biotin gummies to improve your hair quality.

A person in his Hims Hair review shared that he was able to get rid of his receding hairline after using the treatments at Hims.

Acne, Anti-Aging, And Skin Care

Another body part that men pay the least attention to is their skin. Men can find multiple ways to take care of their skin at Hims. You can get an anti-aging cream or vitamin C serum to improve the quality of your skin.

You can also customize your products if you have acne problems. Acne is a common skin condition that causes pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads on the face, neck, chest, back, or shoulders. It can also affect other parts of your body, such as your arms, legs, buttocks, breasts, scalp, and even your eyes.

The exact cause of acne is unknown, but it appears to have several different factors involved in its development. The most common factor seems to be an imbalance between oil glands (sebaceous glands) and sweat glands on the surface of the skin. This imbalance leads to excess sebum production by the oil glands, which then clogs pores and creates acne. Another possible cause is bacteria from the mouth or nose getting into the pore, causing inflammation.

Although the exact cause of acne is not fully understood, it is also believed to be due to hormonal changes during puberty and adolescence. Stress may also play a role. Some people are more prone to acne than others. Genetics also plays a part.

If you want to attain younger-looking skin and fight anti-aging, Hims is the right choice for you. You can get a dedicated medical professional who will help you get the right skin care plans.

Aging is the process of getting older. As we age, our bodies change, and so do our needs. We need different things, from food, water, and air. Our immune system weakens, and our muscles get weaker. We lose hair, and our skin gets thinner. We develop wrinkles and sagging skin. We lose bone density, and our bones become brittle.

As we grow older, our hormones begin to change. Hormone levels drop, and estrogen levels increase. Estrogen stimulates the growth of new blood vessels under the skin. These new blood vessels dilate and leak fluid into the surrounding tissue. This leakage creates tiny red spots known as “red blotches” or “pimples.”

There are many factors that contribute to aging faster than normal. One of these factors is stress. When you experience stressful situations, your adrenal gland releases adrenaline and cortisol. Adrenaline speeds up your heart rate and raises your blood pressure. Cortisol makes your blood sugar level rise and lowers your energy level. Both of these hormones speed up the aging process.

Another factor is diet. A poor diet will make you feel tired and sluggish. You will have less energy, and this will slow down your metabolism. Your body will use its resources to repair itself rather than fight off disease.

The first thing you should do if you suspect you have acne is check your skin. You may want to use a mirror to examine yourself carefully. Look at your back, chest, shoulders, arms, legs, neck, and scalp. Are any areas red, swollen, tender, or scaly? These could indicate acne.

If you see any signs of acne, you need to take action right away. Don’t wait until later because once you start treating the problem, it will get worse before it gets better. Hims offers a wide variety of customized skincare that can help you get rid of acne.

How Can You Slow Down My Aging Process While Using Hims Skin Care?

You can slow down the aging process by taking care of yourself. Eat well and exercise regularly. Get enough sleep every night. Avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. Do not take drugs. If you smoke, quit now! Exercise helps keep your weight at a healthy level. It keeps your muscles strong and gives you better posture. It improves circulation and boosts your energy.

You should also try to reduce your exposure to environmental toxins. Keep your home clean and free of dust. Wash your clothes often. Use natural cleaners instead of chemical ones. Don’t eat foods with preservatives or artificial ingredients. Try to avoid using products containing chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and triclosan.

Use a moisturizer daily. Moisturizers help prevent dryness and wrinkling. They protect against sun damage and premature aging. Look for one that contains vitamin E. Vitamin E has been shown to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Supplementation

If you have a long medical history of different conditions and don’t want prescription drugs for yourself, you can also get supplements with natural ingredients at Hims. Most Hims products are prepared in FDA-approved facilities to provide you with safe and potent formulations.

You can also take natural supplements to get rid of erectile dysfunction and improve your sexual performance.

Hims Prescription Medications

There are certain prescription medications that Hims sells that can help you to get rid of some major health problems. Hims offers prescription drugs (including generic versions) to treat mental health conditions, erectile dysfunction, and other common ailments.

We have listed a few of Hims medications below.

Sildenafil

Viagra uses Sildenafil as the active ingredient to help treat ED. If you have a medical history of erectile dysfunction, you can take this to get rid of it. Like other safe ED medications, it can broaden your blood vessels and improve blood flow to your sex organs.

Viagra

Viagra can treat erectile dysfunction. It is an ED medication that uses the above as an active ingredient. Unlike other ED medications that only treat erectile dysfunction, Viagra can also help you get rid of premature ejaculation.

Cialis

Cialis is one of the erectile dysfunction medications available on Hims. If you have a medical history of premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction, you can take generic Cialis to treat ED. It helps in increasing blood flow to the sex organs to a great extent.

Tadalafil

It is a medication for erectile dysfunction that can improve sexual performance. It is one of the most sought-after ED medications.

Minoxidil

Hims offers this FDA-approved drug that can help men with hair loss. It can enable you to maintain thick hair by boosting blood flow to the related organs.

Finasteride

You can take finasteride pills to get rid of male pattern baldness inside out. The drug can improve blood flow in your body and improve hair quality.

It can help to enhance men’s health to a great extent.

Sertraline

At Hims, you can get a prescription for Sertraline if you have depression and anxiety. It is shipped to you free of cost if the doctor prescribes treatment. It uses the same active ingredient as many other depression pills.

Customer Reviews

Hims is known for its variety of treatment plans and product lines. The brand offers high-quality treatments to people who want to unlock higher levels of personal health. Instead of visiting a local pharmacy, you can simply visit the Hims website and receive personal care.

There are plenty of Hims reviews by customers on the brand’s website as well.

A person in his Hims Hair review said, “I was the ‘wear the hat’ everywhere kind of guy because I was worried about my receding hair. That’s when I stumbled across Hims and started using their products. With 3 months of usage, my hair began to grow, and I could see evident results.”

Another person spoke about the treatment at Hims, “I take service from Hims because of their exceptional quality. Every medical professional who has advised me knew the concern and its treatment very well. I was stunned to see the wellness products offered by the brand as a combination of a few of them really enhanced my lifestyle.”

We read a review where a user with erectile dysfunction shared, “I had clear ED symptoms but was unable to find a good cure. Most medications came with side effects that would bring upon a hive of other conditions. That’s when Hims came to my rescue and relieved me of erectile dysfunction and its problems.”

Final Verdict

If in-person treatment is no longer suitable for you, Hims can be your go-to website every time you are down with a medical concern. Hims products can enhance men’s health to a great extent.

Most Hims products have been credited as the best products in peer-reviewed studies. They use natural ingredients that are sourced from trusted places.

You can get the right treatment plan from medical professionals who are experts in their respective fields. All your interactions are kept private at Hims.

Hims is a one-stop solution for men’s personal care needs.