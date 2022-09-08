The Thyroid Factor Reviews – Real Thyroid Health Support That Works?

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The Thyroid Factor is a thyroid health guide sold exclusively online through ThyroidFactor.com.

Priced at $15 for instant digital access, The Thyroid Factor teaches you how to boost your thyroid through diet and lifestyle tips.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about The Thyroid Factor and how it works today in our review.

What is The Thyroid Factor?

The Thyroid Factor is a 21-day system for women that comes in the form of a PDF eBook.

Do you experience fatigue or low energy? Do you feel like you eat right and exercise – yet struggle to lose weight?

You could have thyroid issues if you’re experiencing fatigue or weight loss problems. Many women develop thyroid problems as an inevitable side effect of aging.

You pay $15 on ThyroidFactor.com, then get instant access to The Thyroid Factor on any internet-connected device. You can read it on your smartphone, laptop, desktop computer, tablet, or any other device.

Targeted to women concerned about thyroid health, The Thyroid Factor features a blend of eating strategies, nutrition techniques, and other health and wellness strategies to boost thyroid health.

By following the 21-day plan, you can purportedly support female thyroid activity, avoid common foods that trigger fatigue, and enjoy a simple 21-day eating plan to help you support thyroid health in various ways.

Part of the 21-day plan involves taking a supplement called Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support. That supplement features a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants to support thyroid health in various ways. You can buy the supplement online using The Thyroid Factor’s ordering form.

All purchases of The Thyroid Factor are backed by a 60-day, risk-free, money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked – and even keep the eBook – if you’re unhappy with The Thyroid Factor for any reason.

The Thyroid Factor Features & Benefits

According to the creators of The Thyroid Factor, the eBook can provide the following features and benefits:

Help stop your stomach from storing fat

Quickly boost your fat-burning metabolism at any age

Support stronger bones and more durable joints

Get thin in a hurry by activating your natural fat blocker

Melt away 47lbs of nagging fat without leaving the house

Support thyroid health through a range of natural diet and lifestyle tips

Overall, The Thyroid Factor claims to help solve a range of issues facing women of all ages – just by supporting thyroid health.

Whether you’re dealing with weight issues, low energy, or other problems, The Thyroid Factor aims to be the ultimate guide for you.

Some Women Unknowingly Burn 300 to 400 Fewer Calories Per Day, Making Weight Loss Impossible

The Thyroid Factor is based on the premise that thyroid problems lead to weight issues.

When you have thyroid problems, your metabolism slows to a crawl. Metabolism isn’t just a weight loss buzzword: it’s a crucial physiological function responsible for turning the food you eat into energy you can use.

As the makers of The Thyroid Factor explain, some men and women over 40 are unknowingly burning 300 to 400 fewer calories per day, which makes weight loss impossible:

“…American doctors are saying women & men over 40 are unknowingly burning 300 to 400 fewer calories per day…making weight loss impossible.”

If you feel like you eat right and exercise yet don’t lose weight, you may have thyroid issues. Many men and women have thyroid problems that make it difficult to lose weight: even if you’re maintaining a caloric deficit, your thyroid could force you to burn fewer calories at rest, making weight loss virtually impossible.

Who Created The Thyroid Factor?

The Thyroid Factor was written by a 57-year-old woman named Dawn Sylvester.

Dawn has spent the last 15 years working with thousands of real women. Over the years, she has discovered the real reason why many women struggle with fatigue, low energy, and weight problems.

Dawn also struggled with fatigue and energy issues herself. At times, she felt insecure and unattractive – yet friends and her doctor told her the struggles were “all in her head.” Here’s how Dawn explains the situation:

“I see it all the time…women working so much harder than anyone else as they age yet still aren’t getting the results they deserve…And most of this is due to the hormonal changes your body goes through as you get older”

After struggling with weight gain and energy for years, Dawn started to research natural thyroid health solutions. She collected those solutions into The Thyroid Factor. Today, women around the world can support thyroid health using the lessons in The Thyroid Factor.

The Story Behind The Thyroid Factor

Dawn Sylvester based The Thyroid Factor on a discovery off the coast of Australia.

Dawn describes one of the wellness tips as an “Australian kiwi water ritual that melted away 47lbs of nagging fat without ever leaving the house.”

It started when Dawn visited her mom’s house one day to find her mother passed out on the couch. Dawn’s mother had been trying to lose weight, but nothing seemed to work. After trying dangerous lifestyle and diet strategies, Dawn’s mom was very sick.

A volunteer firefighter (who happened to be Dawn’s husband) saved the life of Dawn’s mother that night. Ultimately, the nightmare situation led Dawn on a journey to discover the truth about thyroid issues.

After researching the best weight loss tips and thyroid optimization strategies, Dawn discovered an “unexpected weight loss breakthrough buried deep in the Great Southern Reef off the coast of Australia.” She implemented that lesson – and others – in The Thyroid Factor to help women of all ages lose weight.

How Metabolism Disruption Works

The Thyroid Factor is based on the idea of “metabolism disruption.”

Some people have a fast metabolism. They burn more calories at rest than the average person, giving them a hidden weight loss advantage. They might burn 3,000 calories per day without exercising, for example. They burn more calories while they sleep than others and burn more calories just to keep their bodies running.

Other people have a slow metabolism, also known as metabolism disruption. That means they burn fewer calories at rest than the average person.

Some of the causes of metabolism disruption, according to Dawn Sylvester, include:

Chronic dieting, including yo-yo weight loss

Everyday stress

Poor food choices

Too much exercise

If you’ve been eating less and exercising more to lose weight, you may have inadvertently forced your body into a state of metabolism disruption. This makes it increasingly difficult to lose weight, putting you in a negative loop of weight gain and frustrating diet results.

Dawn Sylvester claims she asked her doctor to perform a 10-minute metabolism test and found her resting metabolic rate was “51% slower than normal” for a woman of her age, height, and weight.

According to Dawn, her body was burning just 1,105 calories per day at rest, compared to the average woman burning around 1,820 to 2,400 calories. That’s why she wasn’t losing weight even following her strict, 1,500-calorie diet.

The Thyroid Factor Optimizes T3 and T4 Hormone Levels for Better Weight Loss

It’s no mystery how your thyroid works for weight loss: your thyroid produces two hormones called T3 and T4.

The higher your levels of T3 and T4 are, the easier it is to lose weight. Here’s how The Thyroid Factor explains it, citing a study by Dr. W. Childs:

“I’ll save you from all the scientific mumbo jumbo…But here’s the most important part…You have two specific thyroid hormones, T3 and T4. And according to Dr. W. Childs, the higher your T3 levels are……the higher your metabolism is going to be.”

When your thyroid isn’t producing enough T3, your calorie-burning rate slows dramatically. You burn far fewer calories than the average person, making it virtually impossible to lose weight.

Avoid the 3 Hidden Thyroid Disruptors to Optimize Thyroid Health

The Thyroid Factor teaches you foods to eat and habits to avoid – to optimize thyroid health.

The three main thyroid disruptors featured in The Thyroid Factor include:

Thyroid Disruptor #1: Chlorine: According to Dawn, the chlorine in swimming pools and hot tubs could disrupt thyroid health. Chlorine “is related to iodine in the periodic table,” according to Dawn. Iodine is crucial for thyroid health. When you’re over-exposed to chlorine, it can worsen your thyroid.

Thyroid Disruptor #2: Fluoride: Fluoride, found in certain tap water, can negatively impact your thyroid’s production of T3, T4, and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), worsening your thyroid problems. You may be drinking more than enough tap water per day, only for that tap water to be quietly inhibiting your thyroid health.

Thyroid Disruptor #3: Goitrogens: Certain types of cruciferous vegetables contain ingredients that negatively impact your thyroid. If you eat too much broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, for example, then you could disrupt your thyroid. These foods contain chemicals called goitrogens that block thyroid hormone activity, worsening your thyroid health.

By eliminating these three chemicals from your life, you can start on the path toward supporting thyroid health – and making weight loss easier.

3 Thyroid-Killing Foods to Avoid

The Thyroid Factor also teaches you certain thyroid-killing hormones to avoid. Eating the wrong foods daily could worsen thyroid health – even if those foods seem healthy.

3 of the thyroid-killing foods mentioned in The Thyroid Factor include:

Thyroid Killing Food #1: Raw Vegetables: Raw vegetables are generally considered good for you. However, too many raw vegetables can do more harm than good for your thyroid. Both kale and broccoli, for example, contain the same goitrogens mentioned above that impede thyroid health and inhibit thyroid production.

Thyroid Killing Food #2: Soy & Tofu: Soy-based products, including soybeans, tofu, and soy milk, can impair thyroid function because of their high estrogen levels. Although plant-based estrogen doesn’t seem to function like animal-based estrogen in humans, The Thyroid Factor claims the estrogen in soy can lead to weight gain, dry skin, mood swings, water retention, and digestive problems.

Thyroid Killing Food #3: Vegetable & Canola Oil: The Thyroid Factor recommends eliminating vegetable and canola oil from your diet. Although some claim these oils are healthy, they could inhibit thyroid production. Vegetable and canola oil are high in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, for example. During the manufacturing process, these fats become damaged and oxidized, which can lead to issues.

Symptoms of Thyroid Fatigue

You may have thyroid problems if you experience any of the symptoms below, according to Dawn and The Thyroid Factor team:

Frequent tiredness and an overall feeling of sluggishness

Weight gain

Thinning hair

Mental fog

General feelings of unwellness

Missing Thyroid Nutrients

The Thyroid Factor doesn’t just tell you what to avoid but also what to implement into your diet and lifestyle to support thyroid health.

Some of the missing thyroid nutrients, according to The Thyroid Factor, including:

Missing Thyroid Nutrient #1: Sea Kelp: Sea kelp is a nutritious plant sourced from the Great Southern Reef off Australia’s west coast. It’s also found throughout the Pacific Ocean. Sea kelp is nutrient dense and low in calories. It also contains a natural fiber called alginate. Alginate can block fat. However, sea kelp specifically supports thyroid health by providing a rich iodine source.

Missing Thyroid Nutrient #2: Zinc: Your body needs zinc to synthesize your thyroid hormones, including T3 and T4. When you’re zinc deficient, your thyroid can function properly. Some people increase zinc intake by taking food-based sources of zinc like chickpeas, lentils, and beans. However, these foods also have phytates, which are “antinutrients” that inhibit the absorption of zinc. That’s why Dawn recommends taking zinc supplements in The Thyroid Factor.

Missing Thyroid Nutrient #3: Selenium: Selenium is crucial for thyroid function and overall health. Your thyroid has the highest concentration of selenium in your body. It plays a crucial role in thyroid function and the production of thyroid hormones.

Other Missing Thyroid Supporting Nutrients: Other thyroid supporting nutrients recommended in The Thyroid Factor include bladderwrack, copper, manganese, molybdenum, L-tyrosine, schizandra, ashwagandha, iodine, cayenne pepper, and magnesium.

Step by Step Guide to Support Thyroid Health, According to The Thyroid Factor

We’ve explained what impacts thyroid health. However, The Thyroid Factor makes it even easier: the eBook puts its thyroid supporting checklist into step-by-step form. Here are the specific steps Dawn and The Thyroid Factor team recommend taking:

Step 1) Take a Thyroid Supplement

First, The Thyroid Factor recommends taking a specific thyroid supplement called Thyroid Support. Made by Painless Nutritionals, the supplement contains a 14-in-1 formula with many of the same ingredients listed above. Instead of eating dozens of avocados daily to get magnesium to support thyroid health, you can take just two capsules of this supplement. According to Dawn and The Thyroid Factor, there is “no other thyroid support formula in the world” with this specific combination of nutrients.

Step 2) Follow The Thyroid Factor Weight Management System

Dawn has created a comprehensive, step-by-step blueprint for supporting thyroid health. It’s called The Thyroid Factor. You get an easy-to-read, comprehensive blueprint covering things like:

What every woman with low thyroid function must know to regain energy and improve physical and mental health

Thyroid suppressing foods and how to avoid them

How to order the right thyroid lab tests

7 thyroid questions women should ask their healthcare provider

The top thyroid supplements to take daily (and which ones to completely avoid)

The missing thyroid minerals and nutrients most women are deficient in to help stimulate healthy thyroid production

Step 3) Follow The Thyroid Factor’s Thyroid Boosting Smoothie Collection

As part of a 2022 promotion, all purchases of The Thyroid Factor come with a bonus recipe book called The Thyroid Factor: 101 Thyroid Boosting Foods. You can discover 25 smoothie recipes you can make today to boost thyroid health and other easy-to-make meals to take daily.

What’s Included With The Thyroid Factor?

The Thyroid Factor includes a bundle of eBooks to help you support thyroid function in various ways.

Here are all of the eBooks included with The Thyroid Factor:

The Thyroid Factor: This step-by-step guide explains everything you need to know about supporting thyroid health, including the foods to avoid, the practices to implement, and practical step-by-step strategies for supporting thyroid health in various ways.

Thyroid Bonus #1: 101 Thyroid Boosting Foods: This guide features 101 thyroid-friendly teas, foods, essential oils, herbs, and spices to help you feel better fast. You can discover smoothie recipes, for example, to support thyroid health, along with other breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks to eat daily.

Thyroid Bonus #2: Step-by-Step Thyroid Quick Start Guide: This guide features a step-by-step guide to jumpstarting thyroid health. Dawn walks through what to do, meal-by-meal, including which thyroid foods to take and avoid. If you want to quickly discover what impacts your thyroid and how to get started today, then the jumpstart guide can help.

Thyroid Bonus #3: 5-Minute Thyroid Boosting Belly Flattening Workout Videos: Want to support thyroid health with low-impact workouts you can perform at home? You get a bundle of bonus videos with all purchases of The Thyroid Factor. Whether you’re a beginner or intermediate, you can discover thyroid-boosting workouts at home – and follow along with easy videos.

About Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support

The Thyroid Factor partnered with a nutritional supplement company called Painless Nutritionals to launch a supplement called Thyroid Support. The Thyroid Factor recommends taking the supplement daily to support thyroid health.

According to The Thyroid Factor, Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support can lead to benefits like:

Increase energy

Feel stronger

Sharpen your memory

Better tolerate cold temperatures

Stop hair loss and hair thinning

Lose weight

To achieve these benefits, the supplement contains a blend of many of the nutrients recommended in The Thyroid Factor. Instead of making complex recipes daily, you can simply take a supplement.

Key ingredients in Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support include magnesium, zinc, kelp, selenium, ashwagandha, copper, manganese, iodine, and vitamin B12, all of which are linked to thyroid health.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support online today:

1 Bottle: $49

$49 2 Bottles: $78 ($39 per bottle)

$78 ($39 per bottle) 4 Bottles: $136 ($34 per bottle)

Each bottle contains a one-month supply (60 capsules / 30 servings). You take two capsules daily for thyroid health.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The Thyroid Factor is primarily marketed to women over 40 who want to lose weight. By following the lessons in The Thyroid Factor, women (and men) of all ages can purportedly lose weight by supporting thyroid health, forcing their bodies to burn more calories at rest.

Here are some of the weight loss stories and before-and-after testimonials featured on The Thyroid Factor’s official website:

One 54-year-old woman named Lisa is proudly heading on vacation without worrying about her jiggly thighs or starving herself in the leadup to the trip; instead, she’s excited to hit the beach without a cover-up on

Dawn, the woman who wrote The Thyroid Factor, claims she dropped her weight to 108lbs and a size 2 for the first time in her adult life – all at the age of 57; she lost weight “like clockwork” and “morning after morning” after taking The Thyroid Factor, ultimately losing 47lbs of nagging fat “without leaving the house”

The makers of The Thyroid Factor market the guide to anyone, regardless of whether they “want to lose 10 pounds or 110 pounds”

Other reviewers on the official website have experienced significant gains in metabolism, energy, and other effects after taking The Thyroid Factor

Overall, Dawn and the makers of The Thyroid Factor seem confident the system can help you lose weight by optimizing thyroid health.

The Thyroid Factor Pricing

You can get instant digital access to The Thyroid Factor online today for a one-time fee of $15.

The Thyroid Factor Bundle of eBooks & Guides: $15

Your purchase includes all of the bonuses listed above, along with the core Thyroid Factor step-by-step system.

You can also add an eBook called the Belly Blasting / Energy Blasting Smoothie Collection to your order for an additional $19.95.

The Thyroid Factor Refund Policy

The Thyroid Factor is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked. If you’re unsatisfied with The Thyroid Factor or the Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support supplement, you can request a complete refund within 60 days.

About The Thyroid Factor

The Thyroid Factor was written by Dawn Sylvester, a 57-year-old hairdresser who lives in Berkley, Michigan. Her husband is a retired firefighter named Craig.

After struggling with weight gain after 40 and watching her mom, Rose, struggle with weight gain, Dawn started researching natural thyroid solutions. Her journey led her to publish The Thyroid Factor to help other women in similar situations.

The Thyroid Factor was published online by the Ageless Body Academy.

You can contact The Thyroid Factor’s customer service team via the following: support@agelessbodyacademy.com

Final Word

The Thyroid Factor is an all-in-one guide for optimizing thyroid health.

By following the step-by-step system, you can cut problematic foods and lifestyle habits, implement better habits, and optimize your thyroid for weight loss, energy, and overall health and wellness.

To learn more about The Thyroid Factor and the Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support supplement, or to buy the thyroid supporting system online today, visit the official website at ThyroidFactor.com.

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