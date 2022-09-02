UpWellness Rest & Recharge Reviews: Does Rest and Recharge Work?

Rest & Recharge is a nightly supplement that helps users eliminate the stress they endure throughout the day to sleep better at night. Taken half an hour before bedtime, and using eight ingredients to alter and improve how well the user can fall asleep and stay asleep, and improved mental acuity.

What is Rest & Recharge?

Sleep deprivation is no laughing matter. According to recent statistics, one-third of Americans suffer from it, causing difficulty concentrating, dismal job performance, and even weight issues. The number of people who end up driving while they are drowsy is staggering and dangerous. Some people believe that they don’t need to get adequate sleep every night to make a difference in their mental performance, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Instead of fighting the stress, consumers can integrate Rest & Recharge into their routine.

The purpose of Rest & Recharge is to improve the quality and duration of sleep, but the formula does much more. Users start to experience improved energy during the day due to less stress. They also see a substantial change in their ability to concentrate, retain memories, remain motivated, and stay positive. It can even increase immunity.

Regulating stress and managing sleep improves the user’s cortisol levels. It also enhances delta waves and regulates the circadian rhythm, crucial for overall health. Sleep won’t take hours to settle into bed and fall asleep because all of the triggers to stay awake will be gone. The formula should be taken daily, but users only need 1-2 capsules nightly to get the desired results.

How Does Rest & Recharge Help Users?

To give users the ability to relax and sleep better, Rest & Recharge includes a certain balance of ingredients, which have:

Ashwagandha

GABA

Magnolia bark extract

Glycine

5-HTP

Magnesium glycinate

Theanine

Melatonin

Read on below to learn more about how Rest & Recharge’s ingredients impact the user.

Ashwagandha 200mg

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb commonly used for stress, with many consumers using it to help them sleep. It reduces tension in the user’s mind, helping to promote better sleep, and is ultimately used in Ayurvedic formulations for strains, fatigue, pain, and skin diseases.

GABA 200mg

GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, is highly concentrated in the nervous system, surpassing any other molecule in it. It binds with receptors to help to calm your mind and help you relax and rest, thanks to the parasympathetic response in the brain.

Magnolia Bark Extract 200mg

Magnolia bark extract reduces stress and helps users to fall asleep easier. Naturalists have used it to maintain a certain level of calm in the body, reducing the amount of cortisol released. Cortisol is the hormone associated with stress, often causing weight gain.

Glycine 150mg

Glycine is an amino acid, and it is crucial for the onset of sleep. It binds with the NMDA receptors found in the central nervous system.

5-HTP 100mg

5-HTP or 5-Hydroxytryptophan is an amino acid that naturally occurs in the body. It is necessary for the production of serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that keeps the user’s mind healthy and happy, but it is also necessary to balance the sleep-wake cycle. While melatonin puts the body to sleep, serotonin helps wake it back up.

Magnesium Glycinate 100mg

Magnesium glycinate is necessary for many biochemical reactions in the body. Most people don’t get enough of it in their daily diet, but using this mineral in some supplements is often enough to prevent a deficiency and promote better sleep.

Theanine 100mg

Theanine is typically found in tea, providing the user with an amino acid that can reduce the amount of stress the user experiences. It promotes better focus and helps the user to relax. When combined with GABA, it enables better brain wave patterns and a healthier heart rate.

Melatonin 1mg

The body naturally produces melatonin, but supplementation is the easiest way to increase production. This formula is released when the individual is in darkness, signaling to the brain that it is time to go to sleep. Even with exposure to artificial lights from smartphones or a television screen, these levels tend to remain low, making it difficult to sleep. Reversing this damage is as simple as adding melatonin to the existing diet.

Purchasing Rest & Recharge

If the user shops on the official website for their supply of Rest & Recharge, they have two options – a single bottle or three bottles. With the single bottle, users typically would have to pay $47. However, for a limited time, users can get their supply of Rest & Recharge for the cost of shipping and handling, which is $12.95, and are signed up under a monthly delivery program.

The second option gives users two bottles for free, only charging for one bottle at a significant discount, making the total package just $27. This package requires no shipping fee to be covered by the customer, though both options come with a money-back guarantee.

Customers are offered a 60-day money-back guarantee on all purchases and should contact customer service for further information via:

Phone Support: 1-800-876-2196

Refund Email: refunds@upwellness.com

Support Email: info@upwellness.com

Company Address: UpWellness LLC C/O Gulfshore Logistics 14550 62nd St N – Unit 3 Clearwater, FL 33760

Rest & Recharge Summary

Rest & Recharge provides users with a way to get the support they need for a good night’s sleep. The formula is easy to take each night, using minimal capsules to get the job done. All of the ingredients are entirely natural, and it includes several neurotransmitters and amino acids that the body already needs. With such a significant discount, users still have the backing of a money-back guarantee if they don’t get the sleep they deserve. Try Rest & Recharge today!