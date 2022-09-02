Nuzest Clean Lean Protein Reviews

Looking for a plant-based protein powder that meets your daily requirements? In need of full digestive support that helps to break down food efficiently? Nowadays, it seems as though maintaining a healthy lifestyle is far too tricky. With stress on the rise and the simplicity that comes with making poor dietary choices, it’s no wonder people are incapable of finding balance. Fortunately, the Nuzest® team has come forward to assist us all on the path to wellness. This entails plant-based ingredients, sustainable farming, and rigorous testing, to list a few. Curious to see what Nuzest® brings to the table? Here’s everything there is to know about Nuzest®.

What is Nuzest®?

Nuzest® is a health and wellness brand that offers premium nutrition. Founded by Trevor Bolland, the Nuzest® journey began because a father and daughter were looking for answers. In particular, Trevor’s daughter, Monique, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 22. Frustrated by the bleak prognosis, the duo sought health expert advice, leading them to turn a personal mission into a directive to help others. Today, Nuzest® formulates supportive nutrition in the hopes of assisting consumers to overcome whatever life may throw at them. Taking everything into account, let’s dive right into the Nuzest® product offerings.

What does Nuzest® offer?

Nuzest® currently offers several supplement blends. These include:

Clean Lean Protein

Clean Lean Protein is a pure, plant-based protein supplement that supports recovery, repair, and vitality. This high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and sugar formula also cuts out common allergens to help everyone look, feel, and perform at their best. Each serving comes out to 100 calories, of which 20g accounts for protein and 1g for carbohydrates. As for the source of protein, they include European Golden Peas, Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine, Tryptophan, and Valine.

Right off the bat, the fact that Clean Lean Protein contains all nine essential amino acids is attractive. Amino acids are building blocks of protein. While the body naturally produces some types, the aforementioned nine are essential, meaning they must be derived from external sources. Besides amino acids, each serving also depicts a rich vitamins and minerals profile, equipping the body with Molybdenum (60%), Selenium (20%), Phosphorus (20%), Iron (20%), Chromium (15%), Copper (15%), Zinc (15%) and many others.

Kids Good Stuff

Kids Good Stuff is a complete, plant-based dietary supplement that delivers the body with a solid foundation of protein, 11 fruits and vegetables, 20 vitamins and minerals, digestive enzymes, and probiotics. Deemed gluten-, dairy-, and peanut-free, this nutritional support aims to improve immunity, digestion, concentration, and growth. Each serving contains 50 calories yet manages to deliver kids everything their growing bodies need! Examples of ingredients include Vitamin C, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Vitamin D3, Probiotics, Red Marine Algae, Magnesium, Kelp, and Bromelain. For the complete ingredient list, visit the official website.

Digestive Enzyme Blend

Developed in partnership with the creator of @lilsipper on Instagram, Bethany Ugarte, Digestive Enzyme Blend is the ideal solution for people with busy lifestyles who are following strict diets or eating processed food. Why? Because these groups of people aren’t getting enough of the right digestive enzymes. Bethany insists that Digestive Enzyme Blend is an embodiment of her gut health journey, adding that it has been shown to break down food efficiently. Each serving (i.e., two capsules) contains a 1g Enzyme Blend of Protease, Amylase, Bromelain, Papain, and 400g of Kiwi Fruit Powder.

Digestive Support Protein

The second digestive support created in partnership with Bethany is Digestive Support Protein, i.e., a formula encompassing L-Glutamine (1.9g), Pea Protein Isolate, and Bacillus coagulans for a healthy gut.

Digestive Support Recipes by Lilsipper

Finally, we have the Digestive Support Recipes digital download by Bethany. While this isn’t a supplement, it might become a favorite among people who crave sweet treats but fear the negative implications they might have on the tummy. This eBook is filled with all of Bethany’s favorite desserts and sweet snacks that will satisfy one’s sweet tooth and keep everyone energized.

Frequently Asked Questions

What flavors does Clean Lean Protein come in?

Clean Lean Protein is currently offered in Smooth Vanilla, Just Natural, Real Coffee, Rich Chocolate, and Wild Strawberry flavors.

What features does Clean Lean Protein have?

Clean Lean Protein is plant-based, allergen-free, easily digestible, and highly sustainable.

Will I be exposed to lead if I take Clean Lean Protein?

According to the Nuzest® team, consuming Clean Lean Protein (or any of their products, for that matter) might expose individuals to chemicals, including lead, which is known to the State of California to cause congenital disabilities and other reproductive harm.

What is the best way to take Clean, Lean Protein?

The Nuzest® team recommends adding two scoops (25g) to a shaker with 12oz of water. Individuals can also consider taking Clean Lean Protein in smoothies.

How does the “Tested for Athletes” Edition of Clean Lean Protein compare to the original formula?

LGC laboratories have tested the “Tested for Athletes” edition for substances prohibited in professional sports. As this is being written, this version of Clean Lean Protein has been certified by LGC as safe for pro athletes, adding that each product is free from all substances on the WADA prohibited list.

What features does Kids Good Stuff have?

Kids Good Stuff is an all-in-one supplement that supports immunity and promotes healthy bones, focus, and cognition. It also happens to be safe and easy on their stomachs. As with all Nuzest® products, Kids Good Stuff is easy to digest and hypoallergenic as well!

How should Kids Good Stuff be administered?

Two scoops of Kids Good Stuff should be added to a shaker with 8oz water. Kids might also enjoy this supplement in colorful smoothies!

What flavors does Kids Good Stuff come in?

Kids Good Stuff is offered in Rich Chocolate, Vanilla Caramel, or Wild Strawberry.

What features does Digestive Enzyme Blend have?

Digestive Enzyme Blend is plant-based, allergen-free, and neither contains fillers nor silicone dioxide. Above anything else, the selected digestive enzymes are presented in just the right amount to aid digestion. As put by Bethany, “Too much of a good thing is not a good thing,” which also happens to be the reason why she kept it simple.

What is the best way to take Digestive Enzyme Blend?

To make the most of Digestive Enzyme Blend, individuals are recommended to take two capsules with a glass of water before meals. For people who struggle with swallowing pills, they can be opened and added to food as desired.

What features does Digestive Support Protein have?

For starters, it has been awarded the 2022 Eco Excellence Award. Digestive Support Protein is similar to Clean Lean Protein in terms of processing (water-based), digestion, and use of natural sweeteners, and it is completely hypoallergenic. People also seem happy with its low calories, sugar content, and smooth blend finish. It also doesn’t hurt to know that the Digestive Support Protein does not contain dairy, soy, fillers, or anything artificial.

How should Digestive Support Protein be taken?

The Nuzest® team recommends adding two scoops (25g) to a shaker with 12oz of water. Individuals can also consider taking Digestive Support Protein in smoothies.

What flavors does Digestive Support Protein come in?

Digestive Support Protein comes in either Probiotic Cacao or Probiotic Vanilla.

Are Nuzest® products tested for heavy metals, allergens, and contaminants?

Yes, Nuzest® products are routinely tested for heavy metals, allergens, and contaminants.

Are Nuzest® products certified organic?

Although the brand offers the highest quality pea protein known to humankind, it cannot guarantee that its supply is organic.

Are Nuzest® products gluten-free and suitable for those with Celiac disease?

Yes, all Nuzest® products are tested for gluten under Australian and New Zealand regulations, which are deemed the most stringent of standards. People with Celiac disease might find comfort in Nuzest® products. As with any pre-existing health condition, seeking a healthcare professional’s opinion should be everyone’s first step before adding anything new to an existing regimen.

Who do I contact with questions regarding Nuzest® products?

You can contact customer support by calling (206) 249-9865 or using the contact form on the website: https://nuzest-usa.com/pages/contact.

When can I expect my Nuzest® shipment to arrive?

All Nuzest® shipments are shipped from Valencia, CA. Their distribution partners either use USPS, DHL, UPS, or FedEx. All orders generally take up to 2 business days to process and up to 9 business days once in transit.

What countries does Nuzest® currently ship to?

Nuzest® products are currently only shipped to the United States and Canada.

Are Nuzest® products protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Nuzest® products are protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. As stated by the team, “If you don’t love our products within 30 days, you get your money back. It’s that simple.”

How much do Nuzest® products cost?

At the time of writing, individuals can access Nuzest® product offerings at the following price points:

Clean Lean Protein (20 servings): Starting at $35

(20 servings): Starting at $35 Clean Lean Protein (single serving): Starting at $5

(single serving): Starting at $5 Clean Lean Protein – tested for athletes edition : Starting at $113

: Starting at $113 Kids Good Stuff (20 servings): Starting at $40

(20 servings): Starting at $40 Kids Good Stuff (single serving): Starting at $4

(single serving): Starting at $4 Digestive Enzyme Blend (60 capsules): Starting at $50

(60 capsules): Starting at $50 Digestive Support Protein (20 servings): Starting at $66

(20 servings): Starting at $66 Digestive Support Protein (single serving): Starting at $6

(single serving): Starting at $6 Digestive Support Recipes Digital Download : Starting at $14

: Starting at $14 Nuzest Duffle Bag : Starting at $40

: Starting at $40 Nuzest Black Face Mask : Starting at $14

: Starting at $14 Nuzest BlenderBottle® Shaker Cup : Starting at $20

: Starting at $20 7-Day Vegan Meal Plan Digital Download : Starting at $14

: Starting at $14 Nuzest Gift Card: Starting at $25

Why choose Nuzest®?

There are many reasons why people might be in favor of Nuzest®. Key factors that set this brand apart from others include:

Reputation

Nuzest® has been well-received by both the general public and professional athletes. Their approach of creating synergy between nature and science seems to have worked based on existing reviews. For instance, CrossFit Athlete Elliot Simmonds truly promotes his use of Nuzest® products because he is passionate about them. Food Influencer @Callascleaneats, Calla Ramont, loves Nuzest® because of their use of clean and simple ingredients that also enhance flavor.

Transparency

Nuzest® undoubtedly satisfies transparency as a factor. Take their ingredients, for instance; they are grown by farmers committed to sustainable production methods that minimize pesticides and artificial fertilizers. From an environmental stance, peas are among the most sustainable crops to grow. Finally, the finished products undergo routine tests to ensure clean and contaminant-free solutions.

Plant-Based

Offering plant-based solutions doesn’t only imply customer inclusivity. Specifically, the Nuzest® team takes pride in caring for the planet’s health by using less water and land than traditional protein sources. Their use of water for extracting protein from peas is wholly purified and then recycled, limiting any trace of wastage. Any waste that remains is converted to biofuel and animal feed!

Science-Based & Quality Driven

Nuzest® products are created by independent health professionals and nutritional scientists. Without these individuals, this brand cannot provide consumers with the best that nature and science offer. The team uses government-certified GMP contract manufacturers to make their products to maintain quality. Even Nuzest® had to undertake HACCP certification to ensure quality is not missed at any stage.

Routinely Tested Products

None of the Nuzest® products will proceed to packaging if they do not pass all the necessary testing. The team vouches for a robust testing regime to ensure that all batches are safe and free from significant allergens (i.e., dairy and gluten, to list a few). To add to the latter, the team’s emphasis on pesticide and heavy metal testing must be appreciated, as they are committed to meeting the World Health Organization’s standards.

Water-Based Processing & Easy to Digest

The foundation of Clean Lean Protein is Nuzest®’s deployment of water-based processing. This isolation process is the way by which protein is extracted from peas. Because it relies solely on water, individuals are offered a solution free from harmful chemicals. Protein powders are usually associated with increased bloating, but since Nuzest® focuses on offering plant-based protein free from gums, fillers, and common masking agents, individuals are guaranteed easy digestion. Water-based processing also helps to remove all anti-nutritional elements that might interfere with digestion.

Hypoallergenic & Naturally Sweet

Nuzest® supplements are supposedly free from all major allergens. The team operates with the goal of meeting all stringent rules required to maintain gluten-free supplementation. As for taste, individuals can finally anticipate the benefits of taking supplements without the dreadful taste. To naturally sweeten Nuzest® formulas, the team chose a West African katemfe fruit extract called thaumatin.

Other Value-Adding Factors

To our editorial team, additional value-adding factors only make a brand even more attractive. In Nuzest®’s case, this includes being 100% recyclable, their promise towards compostable packaging and potentially becoming organically certified, giving back to the community by raising awareness, creating comprehensive FAQs, and donating a portion of their global sales to MS research, and having a money-back guarantee in place.

Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, it should be clear that Nuzest® acts in the best interest of its customers, the community, and the planet we live on. This doesn’t come as a surprise, considering how the brand took form because of a personal journey to wellness. Our editorial team was generally pleased by the brand’s level of transparency, willingness to educate the masses, and thought process. They’ve covered all grounds regarding side effects and specific health conditions. Supplements aren’t always enjoyable, but the Nuzest® team somehow turned the tables with unique flavors. This brand is also doing its part in ensuring that children are nutritionally well-off, marking them on the map. To learn more about Nuzest® and how their products can be implemented into one’s daily routine, visit the official website today!