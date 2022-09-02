Golden Revive + Reviews – Is UpWellness Golden Revive Plus Worth It?

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Golden Revive + is a nutritional supplement created by Dr. Joshua Levitt.

The supplement claims to support joint health and joint pain relief using natural ingredients. Just take two capsules of Golden Revive + daily, then enjoy “an active, pain-free life.”

Does Golden Revive + really work? How does Golden Revive + relieve joint pain? What does Golden Revive + do? Find out everything you need to know about this nutritional supplement today in our review.

What is Golden Revive +?

Golden Revive + is a joint health supplement sold exclusively online through UpWellness.com.

The supplement contains ingredients like turmeric to support joint health in various ways. It was created by Dr. Joshua Levitt of UpWellness, who describes himself as a “doctor of inflammation,” claiming that Golden Revive + is a “30-second trick to grease your stiff and creaky joints.”

Dr. Levitt also describes his formula as a “natural pain relief breakthrough” that he developed after working with thousands of patients over the last 20 years.

Dr. Levitt is a naturopathic doctor with two decades of experience treating patients. He’s based in Connecticut, where he works at a natural health clinic. He also runs his supplement company, UpWellness.

Dr. Levitt specifically advertises Golden Revive + to people who have struggled with joint pain drugs or have considered surgery. He recommends against “blindly following doctor’s orders” because doctors “can actually cause more harm than good.”

Joint pain is complicated, and no joint pain relief solution works for everybody. Why is Dr. Levitt so confident in his formula? Let’s take a closer look at how Golden Revive + works.

How Does Golden Revive + Work?

Golden Revive + doesn’t just claim to relieve joint pain. It claims to heal your joints and give you a greater range of movement than you’ve experienced in years.

Here’s how Dr. Levitt’s sales page describes what you can expect to experience after taking Golden Revive +:

“Your joints, muscles, and nerves will immediately begin to heal, and you’ll experience an ease of movement you haven’t felt in years. Your range of motion will improve.”

As mentioned above, Dr. Levitt claims to specialize in inflammation. He even calls himself “Dr. Inflammation.” In many people, joint pain is caused by inflammation. The areas between your joints can become inflamed, leading to joint pain.

Golden Revive + claims to target this inflammation using natural ingredients like turmeric. Turmeric has been shown to support healthy inflammation, and many people take turmeric supplements daily for inflammation. Golden Revive + contains turmeric and other ingredients to ensure your body receives the joint support and inflammation support it needs.

Golden Revive + Features & Benefits

According to the Golden Revive + sales page, you can experience all of the following features and benefits after taking Golden Revive +:

Eliminate joint, muscle, and nerve discomfort

Avoid dangerous drugs and painful surgeries

Get rid of aches, pain, and stiffness using a natural approach

Target knee, hip, back, and full-body pain

Target the root cause of joint pain, inflammation, using turmeric and other natural ingredients

Why It’s Dangerous to Follow your Doctor’s Advice for Joint Pain

Dr. Joshua Levitt and his team have launched a sales page for Golden Revive + where they seem to advise against following your doctor’s recommended treatment plan.

Dr. Levitt claims many doctors make joint pain worse – not better. Others recommend surgeries because it’s all they know how to do.

“…taking painkillers and blindly following “doctor’s orders” can actually cause more harm than good.”

Dr. Levitt proposes his natural solution instead. Because he uses natural ingredients, Dr. Levitt claims his formula can safely relieve joint pain in patients.

Some of the reasons Dr. Levitt recommends against doctor recommendations for joint pain include:

Surgeons Perform Unnecessary Surgeries: Dr. Levitt claims that surgeons perform unnecessary surgeries. In fact, he cites one study proving that surgical complications and medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States. It’s rare for doctors to recommend surgeries for straightforward joint pain. However, doctors may recommend surgery for more serious joint issues.

Doctors Prescribe Too Much Pain Medication: Dr. Levitt also takes issue with the way doctors prescribe pain medication. Too many doctors resort to prescription pain medication instantly. Instead of targeting the root cause of joint pain (inflammation), doctors target the symptom of joint issues: inflammation.

Doctor Recommendations Lead to Addiction: Dr. Levitt claims that blindly following your doctor’s advice can lead to addiction issues. Thousands of people are addicted to opioids. Many of these people got hooked on opioids after receiving a prescription from their doctor.

Overall, Dr. Levitt seems to recommend against following your doctor’s medical advice. If your doctor prescribes pain medication or recommends surgery for your joint issues, then Dr. Levitt seems to recommend ignoring that advice and taking Golden Revive + instead.

How Does the I-M-F Protocol Work?

Golden Revive + claims to eliminate all joint pain. To do that, the supplement targets something Dr. Levitt calls “the I-M-F protocol”:

“It’s as easy as 1-2-3. The 1-2-3 refers to the three key sources of pain I’ve identified and the method I’ve created to address them. Something I call the I-M-F protocol….And what starts the I-M-F process is a series of chemical reactions that together ignore the flames of inflammation which then leads to muscle tension and ultimately, fibrosis.”

Dr. Levitt claims that Golden Revive + turns off this I-M-F process, causing pain to be “banished from your body” nearly instantly. He claims it’s like “breaking the pain chain.”

To break the pain chain, Golden Revive + targets each letter of I-M-F, including:

I: Inflammation

M: Muscle Tension

F: Fibrosis

By disrupting the I-M-F process, Dr. Levitt claims Golden Revive + will eliminate all joint pain within as little as a few days after taking it.

How Inflammation Affects Joint Pain

Dr. Levitt is a big believer in inflammation and joint pain. Golden Revive + primarily works by targeting inflammation – similar to how most joint pain supplements work.

Inflammation isn’t complicated. It’s your body’s response to stress. When your body detects an infection or injury, it sends healing compounds to that region. This leads to inflammation. It’s a natural part of your body’s healing process.

With joint pain, your body can’t heal the joints simply with inflammation. Your joints could become inflamed over a longer period of time.

That’s why Dr. Levitt recommends shutting down the inflammation without interfering with your body’s healing process:

“Shut down the inflammation, and you start the process that leads to ultimately becoming pain-free. But the trick is to do it WITHOUT interfering with your body’s healing response. And the way we do that is to stop the trigger that starts it all.”

Dr. Levitt recommends breaking the pain chain to stop the inflammation process. To do that, he targets a specific part of the pain chain called REL proteins. These proteins cause inflammation throughout the body.

Muscle Tension and Joint Pain

The second part of I-M-F refers to muscle tension. Dr. Levitt claims Golden Revive + can fix inflammation, muscle tension, and fibrosis. Inflammation leads to joint stiffness, which can lead to muscle tension.

Muscle tension leads to more damage. The longer muscle tension lasts, the more likely it will do long-term damage. More muscle tension leads to more damage, and the cycle repeats.

Tense muscles make things worse by cutting off blood supply in the area, which can “strangle delicate nerves,” causing even more pain, according to Dr. Levitt.

Fibrosis and Joint Pain

Fibrosis is a fancy word for scar tissue. Scarring is a natural part of the healing process. It’s also the “F” in Dr. Levitt’s I-M-F process.

Scar tissue caused by chronic inflammation can lead to more problems. Just like muscle tension, fibrosis can cause a limited range of motion. It can also snare nerves and blood vessels, leading to more pain.

Golden Revive + claims to target all three aspects of the I-M-F process, eliminating joint pain from your body within days.

Golden Revive + Ingredients

Obviously, all joint pain supplements claim to eliminate joint pain. Most of them don’t work. Good ingredients are what separate good joint pain supplements from bad ones.

To target joint pain, Golden Revive + uses the following ingredients:

Turmeric: Dr. Levitt claims turmeric “hits every target in the chemical chain reaction of chronic inflammation,” which is why many people claim turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects. Some people take turmeric daily for overall inflammation. Others use it specifically for joint pain. Turmeric is rich with curcumin, which appears to be linked to inflammation. In fact, some studies show that turmeric and curcumin have similar anti-inflammatory effects to NSAIDs. Dr. Levitt claims the turmeric in Golden Revive + “puts out the fire of inflammation and silences pain” and can “work the same way a drug does.” Golden Revive + contains a specific type of turmeric called BCM-95.

Boswellia Serrata: Boswellia serrata is an herbal extract found in many joint pain relief supplements. Studies show that boswellia serrata is rich with boswellic acid, which could support healthy inflammation. Dr. Levitt describes boswellic acid as “an extremely powerful anti-inflammatory” that can block a protein linked to inflammation, helping eliminate joint pain.

Magnesium: Magnesium is a crucial mineral used for centuries for health and wellness benefits. Today, magnesium deficiency is rare. Most of us get enough magnesium in our diet. However, Golden Revive + contains added magnesium to target free radicals throughout your body.

Quercetin: Quercetin is a natural compound found in wine and onions. It’s a type of flavonoid linked to powerful antioxidant benefits. Many joint pain supplements contain quercetin to provide lasting relief from musculoskeletal pain.

Bromelain: Golden Revive + contains bromelain specifically to target fibrosis. In fact, Dr. Levitt describes bromelain as an “anti-fibrotic enzyme.” Bromelain is found in pineapples, and it’s linked to pain-relieving properties. Like quercetin and turmeric, bromelain has been shown to support healthy inflammation. Dr. Levitt even claims bromelain “works as well as many anti-inflammatory drugs for pain relief,” leading to pain reduction as high as 60%.

Piperine: Golden Revive + contains black pepper extract, also known as piperine. Piperine has been shown to increase the absorption of turmeric as much as 2,000%. That’s why virtually every reputable turmeric supplement sold today as piperine.

Other Ingredients: Golden Revive + uses a gelatin capsule with rice bran as a filler.

Together, these six active ingredients claim to support the I-M-F process, helping your body stop inflammation, muscle tension, and fibrosis while relieving joint pain.

What’s Inside Golden Revive +?

Golden Revive + contains the following ingredients and dosages:

67mg of magnesium (16% DV)

333mg of Boswellia serrata extract (with 65% Boswellic acid)

333mg of BCM-95 curcumin (standardized to 86% curcuminoids)

167mg of bromelain

190mg of quercetin

7mg of piperine

Gelatin (capsule) and rice bran

What to Expect When Taking Golden Revive +

The Golden Revive + sales page is filled with people who stopped taking their pain medication after using Golden Revive +. The sales page claims that you could eliminate joint pain within days by taking Golden Revive +.

According to multiple “verified purchaser” reviews on the official website, you can enjoy the following benefits by taking Golden Revive +:

One woman claims she eliminated her hip pain and chronic digestive problems after taking Golden Revive +

Another woman claims she has “multiple medical problems” and takes several prescription drugs per day; that woman claims Dr. Levitt specifically recommended the supplement to her because it “treats my whole body” while making her feel better from head to toe

Another man in his 60s described Golden Revive + as a “godsend,” giving him the mobility he had when he was younger

Dr. Levitt claims his formula will lead to “less money spent on prescriptions, doctor visits, and health insurance,” suggesting that “you’ll probably save at least $4,800 in annual healthcare costs” by controlling your inflammation

Overall, Golden Revive + claims the formula can give anyone a “second chance at an active, pain-free life.” According to the official website and customer testimonials, by eliminating pain from the cellular level, Golden Revive + can change your life.

Scientific Evidence for Golden Revive +

Golden Revive + contains ingredients backed by plenty of scientific evidence. There are thousands of studies on turmeric and magnesium, for example. Generally, Golden Revive + should work as advertised to support healthy inflammation throughout your body, although it may not completely eliminate joint pain in all people.

UpWellness also discloses all dosages upfront, making it easy to see how much turmeric and other active ingredients are in the supplement. Overall, dosages are lower than most other turmeric supplements. However, we appreciate the transparency.

In this 2017 study published in Foods, researchers analyzed the effects of curcumin on human health. researchers found that curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) had significant effects on inflammation and muscle soreness. However, they cautioned that turmeric on its own does not lead to these effects because it’s difficult to your body to absorb. But by combining turmeric with piperine (which is inside Golden Revive +), you can increase absorption by 2,000%.

That’s good, as it indicates curcumin and turmeric could help with inflammation and joint pain.

However, you may want to find a supplement with a stronger dose of turmeric. Most supplements contain 1,000mg to 1,500mg of turmeric per serving, while Golden Revive + contains just 333mg. Some studies use doses of 4,000 to 12,000mg of turmeric per day and have found those doses safe for human consumption.

The other ingredients in Golden Revive + could also help with inflammation and joint pain. Boswellia serrata, for example, was described as “a potential anti-inflammatory agent” in one 2011 study.

Overall, Golden Revive + contains proven joint pain relief ingredients and ingredients proven to support inflammation, although dosage is lower than what we would typically see in a good turmeric supplement.

Golden Revive + Pricing

Golden Revive + is priced at $57 per bottle, although the price drops to $33 or $45 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

You can only buy Golden Revive + through Upwellness.com, where it’s available at the following rates:

All prices include free shipping to the United States. Each bottle includes 60 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules of Golden Revive + daily.

You can also save an extra 10% by signing up for the auto-ship subscription. You receive new orders of Golden Revive + every month, then get 10% off your order.

Golden Revive + Refund Policy

A lifetime guarantee backs golden Revive +.

You can request a refund at any point if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason. If you don’t experience significant relief from inflammation and joint pain, then you can request a refund at any point with no questions asked.

Who is Joshua Levitt?

Joshua Levitt is a Natural Doctor (ND) and the founder of UpWellness, LLC.

Dr. Levitt also works for a natural family medicine clinic in Connecticut named Whole Health. You can view his profile or book an appointment here.

Dr. Levitt has a degree in physiology from UCLA, a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University, and he did his residency in integrative medicine in Seattle. He has nearly 20 years of clinical experience treating thousands of patients.

About UpWellness, LLC

UpWellness, LLC is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of trendy supplements online.

The company is led by Dr. Joshua Levitt, the founder of the company, and Dr. Amanda Levitt.

Dr. Levitt was motivated to launch UpWellness to help others embrace his philosophy of nutrient-rich living. He claims many people think of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids when they think of nutrients. In reality, they should think about nutrient “in the broadest possible way,” according to Dr. Levitt.

Popular supplements from UpWellness include Golden Revive +, Eat Well +, Probiotic +, and Manuka Miracle, among others.

You can contact Dr. Levitt and UpWellness via the following:

Email: info@upwellness.com

info@upwellness.com Phone: (800) 876-2196

(800) 876-2196 Mailing Address: 4301 31st St N Building B, St Petersburg, FL 33477

4301 31st St N Building B, St Petersburg, FL 33477 Email Form: https://www.upwellness.com/contact-us/

Final Word

Golden Revive + is a turmeric supplement created by Dr. Joshua Levitt and his team at UpWellness. The supplement contains turmeric and other ingredients to support inflammation and joint pain.

By taking Golden Revive + daily, you can purportedly eliminate joint pain and support inflammation within days. The supplement is backed by a lifetime guarantee, which means you can request a refund if Golden Revive + does not significantly impact your joint pain.

To learn more about Golden Revive + and how it works, visit online today at UpWellness.com.