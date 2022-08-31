My Fasting Challenge Reviews – Do NOT Buy MyFastingChallenge Until Reading This!

My Fasting Challenge is a 28-day intermittent fasting challenge and subscription program that helps consumers learn the best way to use intermittent fasting for weight loss and wellness. The program offers a quiz to show users what they need to do to lose weight, fitness rapidly, and how mindset is everything for a specific weight goal.

What is My Fasting Challenge?

Some people thrive on the encouragement of others in their weight loss routine, which is why it is beneficial to collaborate with others. Unfortunately, it can be hard to get this support if friends aren’t willing to come to the gym or join the same diet. With My Fasting Challenge, consumers can quickly get the extra encouragement and support they need to be successful.

By enrolling in My Fasting Challenge, consumers get access to:

Tracking of progress through the routine.

Daily guidance on proper fasting.

Personalized meal plans with over 500 recipes.

A guide on fasting.

Access to the community.

A guide on home exercises that work with your fasting program.

Intermittent fasting is a 28-day routine that can help consumers reduce insulin resistance and promote healthy blood sugar levels. It also reduces inflammation and increases BDNF in the brain.

Taking the Quiz

To determine how much weight consumers can lose with My Fasting Challenge, consumers must start with the online quiz. After selecting their gender, the quiz opens with various questions that will give the creators a better idea of where the user is starting.

The questions ask:

If the user has heard about intermittent fasting before.

The time of day that the user feels the hungriest.

When they eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If the user is willing to fast on the weekend.

About the user’s dietary preferences.

About their general food preparation.

About the user’s physical activity.

About the user’s job.

Users will also include their age, height, and weight. At the end of the quiz, users disclose their goal weight, and they’ll be taken to a new page that will show users when they can expect to lose weight with My Fasting Challenge.

How My Fasting Challenge Work

Users will learn much about their current bodies when they get their quiz results. They’ll see a summary of their personal health, including their current BMI. Before the user even dives into what they need to change, they’ll learn about the amount of water they should drink, how much physical activity they should get in the day, and more.

The recommendations are only available with a paid membership at their total capacity. However, users will find that the summary recommends a certain number of calories and estimates the change they could see. If all of these details are enough to interest consumers, they can sign up directly from this page.

Purchasing Access to My Fasting Challenge

Once the user chooses to purchase access to My Fasting Challenge, they will only have 10 minutes to sign up to gain access to everything offered by the program. They have three different packages offered, which include:

Basic for $6.60 per week

Smart for $11.16 per week

Premium for $19.13 per week

With the Basic membership, consumers will receive guidance on intermittent fasting, an E-book on Intermittent Fasting, an evaluation sheet, an Easy Home workouts package, access to the community, and a calorie calculator.

The Smart subscription includes everything that the Basic does. They’ll also get a shopping list, a meal plan, and a free meal prepping guide.

The Premium membership includes everything mentioned above, with consultations with a professional nutritionist and access to weight loss supplements.

Frequently Asked Questions About My Fasting Challenge

Q. What is intermittent fasting?

A. In its simplest explanation, intermittent fasting is a way of eating that balances cycles of eating with cycles of fasting, depending on what the user tries to achieve.

Q. What is the purpose of fasting?

A. Fasting isn’t necessarily meant to lose weight. Instead, it improves the metabolism as it learns the correct balance of demand, which can promote weight loss via regulation. It can achieve a better daily routine, improve cognition, reduce inflammation, and support fitness. It also reduces the risk of developing metabolic diseases.

Q. Why exactly is the challenge publicized so much?

A. The point of this challenge is the support you receive for successful intermittent fasting. The subscription provides users with tips, meal plans, and more.

Q. What do users need to do to get started with My Fasting Challenge?

A. Users need to start by creating clear definitions of various goals, needs, and preferences in the diet. While deciding on the right plan is important, consumers should be mentally prepared to be focused and motivated.

Q. Will consumers be able to cancel their membership if the program doesn’t work?

A. Yes. The subscription can be canceled anytime, even if the user has just begun. Automatic renewal is turned on by default, but it can be turned off anytime.

Q. How can users benefit from participating in My Fasting Challenge?

A. Those who sign up for the program will help other users understand the best fasting schedule for their needs. It also improves motivation, supports healthy eating habits, and improves energy levels, and users can ask questions of others.

Customers with other questions can send a message to support at:

hello@myfastingchallenge.com.

Company Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958

Summary

My Fasting Challenge gives consumers a way to improve their weight loss with additional support. While intermittent fasting can be helpful for weight loss, this balance is crucial to helping consumers to improve their metabolism. Consumers reap many benefits from taking part in this diet, but the community’s added support is even better. My Fasting Challenge allows users to access exercise tips and meal plans with complete shopping lists.

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