Joint Restore Gummies Review: What to Know First!

JointRestore Gummies are a nutritional supplement created by Prosper Wellness.

By taking the gummies daily, you can use boswellia and CBD to support joint health. Prosper Wellness claims the gummies have pain-soothing, knee-restoring properties.

Do JointRestore Gummies really work? How do the gummies work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about JointRestore Gummies and their effects.

What Are JointRestore Gummies?

JointRestore Gummies are CBD and boswellia extract gummies sold online through ProsperHemp.com. The gummies are marketed towards people with joint pain. By taking the gummies daily, you can purportedly enjoy pain-soothing, knee-restoring benefits.

Many people cannabidiol (CBD) daily for joint pain. When applied topically or ingested orally, CBD may provide temporary relief from certain types of pain. Prosper Wellness created JointRestore Gummies based on the same concept. Each gummy contains CBD and boswellia extract to target and relieve joint pain in multiple ways.

Each JointRestore Gummy has 20mg of CBD and 200mg of boswellia extract. You take one gummy per day, as needed, to relieve joint pain.

There are 30 gummies in each container of JointRestore Gummies. The gummies are flavored with tapioca syrup, sugar, and natural flavors. You can exclusively buy the gummies through ProsperHemp.com, where each bottle is priced at around $80.

In terms of flavor, the JointRestore Gummies have a mild strawberry flavored paired with minor flower notes from the boswellia extract. The CBD is flavorless.

JointRestore Gummies Features & Benefits

Prosper Wellness claims their gummies come with all of the following benefits:

100% GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, nut-free, hormone-free, and pesticide-free

20mg of pain-fighting CBD per gummy

200mg of joint-restoring boswellia extract per gummy

Relieve pain you’ve felt for a long time

Get a restful night’s sleep for the first time in years, eliminating anxiety and worry

Enjoy one of nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatories and antioxidants

Just take one or more JointRestore Gummies per day to enjoy all of these benefits and more, according to the official website.

Who Created JointRestore Gummies?

JointRestore Gummies were made by a medical doctor named Dr. Ralph La Guardia, MD. Dr. La Guardia was motivated to create the gummies after suffering from knee and joint pain.

One day while playing with his granddaughter, Dr. La Guardia received a wake-up call. His joints were too sore to play. His knees were aching, and he could no longer crawl around on the floor with his granddaughter like he used to.

Here’s how Dr. La Guardia explained the incident:

“Her reaction cut me like a knife. She looked up, tears welling in her eyes, and said, “Whyyyy?” I had to admit something that twisted the knife even further: “Grampa’s knees just hurt too bad, I’m sorry, sweetie.” She slowly walked away from me, disappointment all over her face.”

Dr. La Guardia had never felt older or more decrepit than he did at that point. He felt like a big part of his life had just ended.

To treat his pain, Dr. La Guardia tried everything. He used topical creams, NSAIDs like ibuprofen, and other conventional pain relief treatments. He claimed these solutions delivered short-term relief – but they were ineffective long-term. He also disliked how they were habit-forming and had dangerous side effects.

That’s when Dr. La Guardia stumbled upon a secret cure for knee pain. Here’s how he explains the discovery:

“But all that changed when I got an email from a doctor friend in Florida. A patient of his had completely rebuilt his knees in a matter of months without surgery. He was using a strange mixture that contained two incredible, natural compounds. One was banned for 83 years before the government finally came to its senses recently.”

The two “incredible, natural compounds” were boswellia and cannabidiol. These compounds purportedly soothe a specific type of inflammation linked to knee pain. They act like grease on a door hinge, helping your knees bend smoothly without pain.

To make a long story short, Dr. La Guardia started to take boswellia and CBD daily. He quickly noticed his knee pain disappeared. It wasn’t a short-term solution – like ibuprofen and other pain relief solutions. Instead, Dr. La Guardia experienced real, long-term relief from joint pain.

Motivated by his success, Dr. La Guardia decided to package boswellia and CBD into a knee pain relief formula and sell it online in the form of JointRestore Gummies. Today, anyone can buy those gummies and enjoy similar long-term relief from pain like Dr. La Guardia, according to the official website.

Knee Pain and Inflammation

According to the official website, JointRestore Gummies target inflammation.

Inflammation is complicated, and there are different types of inflammation. Your body uses inflammation to heal damaged joints. That same inflammation can cause pain and injury.

When you use your knees and joints for years, you experience wear and tear. The squishy material in your knees, the cartilage, starts to break down. This creates inflammation.

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to damage. When you twist your ankle and watch it swell, this is inflammation doing its job.

Inflammation is good at repairing short-term damage. However, it’s bad for chronic conditions. When you have wear and tear in the knees and other joints, your knee becomes constantly inflamed. Your body tries to control the damage by inflaming the area, but it leads to more pain and swelling.

Dr. La Guardia calls it “the bystander effect.” Your body inflames your joints, which normally sends healing compounds to the joint. However, your body starts to ignore this inflammation over time. It’s like when someone falls down at a grocery store in front of 100 people. Nobody is sure whether or not to help due to the bystander effect. Your body has a similar struggle with inflammation.

How Normal Pain Relief Medications Target Inflammation

To understand how JointRestore Gummies work, it helps to understand how ordinary pain relief medications work – and what makes JointRestore Gummies different.

According to Prosper Wellness, pain relief medications only attack one part of the inflammation. That’s why they deliver short-term relief – not long-term elimination of pain.

The first phase of inflammation is made up of two big enzymes. Your body naturally makes these enzymes as part of the inflammation process. The first enzyme is prostaglandin. This enzyme tells your body to stop using that part of yourself because it’s injured. The second enzyme is leukotriene, which tells the muscles around the injured area to tighten up and protect the injury.

Medications target the first enzyme, prostaglandin, without targeting the second enzyme, leukotriene. Dr. La Guardian claims your body can never heal if the leukotriene levels remain high. That’s why you need to address both of these inflammatory enzymes to heal your knee.

How Do JointRestore Gummies Work?

According to Dr. La Guardia, the JointRestore Gummies are superior to conventional pain medication because they target both inflammatory enzymes within your body. Instead of just targeting prostaglandin, the CBD and boswellia in the gummies target prostaglandin and leukotriene, allowing your body to heal itself long-term – instead of enjoying short-term pain relief.

Here’s how Dr. La Guardia explains it:

“…See unlike with NSAIDS and other pain drugs, boswellia lowers the levels of both leuk [leukotriene] and pros [prostaglandin], the two inflammation enzymes…When you lower those levels, the body can finally kick in the second phase, which actually repairs the knee joint.”

The key ingredients in JointRestore Gummies are CBD and boswellia. Boswellia extract dates back to biblical times. It’s been used as a natural remedy for centuries.

The unique combination of CBD and boswellia in JointRestore Gummies can deliver effective and long-term pain relief, according to Prosper Wellness.

How Boswellia Relieves Joint Pain

As proof JointRestore Gummies work for joint pain, Dr. La Guardia cites one study on boswellia where people enjoyed significant relief from joint pain and stiffness after taking the compound.

According to that study, boswellia can provide the following benefits on joint pain:

Patients reported 68% lower pain and stiffness scores

Inflammation markers dropped by 57%

Patients walked 36% further in the same amount of time

Quality of life scores rose 42%

After analyzing patients with X-rays, researchers found out why their scores had increased: there was more cartilage between the bones. According to Prosper Wellness, the boswellia in JointRestore Gummies can rebuild the cartilage between your bones, reducing joint pain. Ultimately, this removed “all the inflammation” from the joints.

Here’s how Dr. La Guardia explains it:

“No, the knee joint didn’t get wider, the body rebuilt the cartilage between the bones. And boswellia gradually removed the bone spurs that caused so much pain for the testers. The subjects knees got better naturally, as soon as ALL the inflammation was removed.”

Ultimately, the boswellia extract soothed the pain, lowered the inflammation, and allowed the body to heal itself.

How CBD Relieves Joint Pain

Boswellia is just one of two main ingredients in JointRestore Gummies. The other is cannabidiol (CBD).

CBD is one of hundreds of cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. THC is the best-known cannabinoid in the cannabis plant. THC has psychoactive properties. It makes you feel ‘high.’ CBD has no psychoactive properties. Research shows CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system in various ways. Some people apply CBD topically to relieve pain. Others take CBD orally for pain relief, anxiety, seizures, or other purposes.

JointRestore Gummies contain CBD for its joint healing properties. According to Dr. La Guardia, ingesting CBD can help provide long-term joint healing, eliminating knee pain and other chronic pain throughout the body.

JointRestore Gummies contain full-spectrum CBD, which uses the whole plant. Instead of using CBD isolate, Prosper Wellness uses the whole plant and all its complementary ingredients. That means you get terpenes, other cannabinoids, and more natural chemicals than you would get with CBD isolate. Studies show these ingredients have an ‘entourage’ effect, working together to complement the effects of CBD.

According to Dr. La Guardia, the CBD in JointRestore Gummies can provide all of the following benefits:

Reduce leukotriene levels (one of the enzymes linked to joint inflammation) by 80% in a few hours

Super effective for treating knee pain

Loosen and relax the muscles, reducing muscle pain and improving blood flow to the knee joint

Help your body heal by helping you get a deep, restorative sleep

Because of these effects, Dr. La Guardia added CBD to his joint pain relief formula. Today, he advertises JointRestore Gummies as a tasty and effective way to relieve knee and joint pain and rebuild the knee joint for better long-term – all while being convenient and easy to take.

JointRestore Gummies Ingredients

JointRestore Gummies contains 20mg of CBD, 200mg of beta-boswellic acid, and 3g of organic cane sugar per serving. That’s considered a strong dose of CBD, as most gummies have between 2.5mg and 20mg of CBD per serving.

The gummies are also designed to be small and easy to take. You can take them on the go with you, popping them whenever you need to relieve joint pain.

The full list of ingredients in JointRestore Gummies includes:

20mg of cannabidiol (CBD) from full-spectrum hemp extract

200mg of Boswellia serrata extract

Other ingredients like tapioca syrup, sugar, pectin, sodium citrate, citric acid, natural flavors, vegetable juice, lemon oil, vegetable oil, and carnauba wax

Each single gummy serving contains 3g of sugar and 15 calories.

JointRestore Gummies Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

According to the official website, the JointRestore Gummies work as advertised to quickly and permanently relieve joint pain. Many customers claim to feel decades younger after taking JointRestore Gummies. Others claim to have tried everything without success – only to find relief with JointRestore Gummies.

At the official ProsperHemp.com website, the gummies have an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, with most customers giving the gummies a perfect score of 5/5.

Here are some of the experiences customers have shared on the official site:

One woman claims JointRestore Gummies worked “better than a prescribed medication” for treating joint pain

Another man claims it took a few days to start working, but he noticed a big difference in mood and mobility, giving it an ultimate score of 9 out of 10

One woman claims she noticed an improvement in inflammation after taking the JointRestore Gummies regularly; that woman also claimed to experience hair and skin improvements, and she now takes less ibuprofen

Other customers report using JointRestore Gummies to manage pain related to sciatica, knee pain, and overall joint pain

Some customers report experiencing the first true relief from soreness in years after taking JointRestore Gummies; some customers claim to have suffered for years and tried multiple solutions before stumbling upon JointRestore Gummies

Overall, most customers seem to agree that the JointRestore Gummies work as advertised to quickly relieve pain throughout the body, including knee pain and other types of joint pain.

Scientific Evidence for JointRestore Gummies

JointRestore Gummies were formulated by a medical doctor. The supplement also uses US-grown, full-spectrum hemp grown in organic conditions. Plus, Prosper Wellness cites five studies on its references page to support the claim that cannabidiol can help with joint pain. Although the JointRestore Gummies have not been independently studied, science tells us they could work as advertised to relieve joint pain in some people.

Prosper Wellness cites this 2019 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial where participants took boswellia serrata extract or a placebo to manage osteoarthritis. After a 120 day treatment period, participants experienced significant improvement in physical function, including reduced pain and stiffness compared to a placebo.

This 2017 study published in Pain showed similar results from cannabidiol. Researchers gave cannabidiol (CBD) to rats with osteoarthritis, then observed reduced pain and nerve damage. Based on these results, researchers concluded that CBD prevented the development of joint pain while also delivering neuroprotective effects.

It’s also true that CBD could help you sleep and that sleep is crucial for joint pain. People who don’t get enough sleep tend to have worse health than people who get plenty of sleep. In this 2019 study, researchers found that CBD has a calming effect on the central nervous system, suggesting it could help with sleep and relaxation.

Prosper Wellness also cites this 2016 study where researchers analyzed the efficacy of a THC-CBD spray to manage symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Researchers found that a combination of THC and CBD, when ingested orally, could help control the spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis.

Overall, research suggests that CBD and boswellia extract can help with joint pain. The JointRestore Gummies contain a strong dose of both CBD and boswellia serrata extract, and it’s possible these two compounds could provide effective short-term relief from knee pain and other types of joint pain.

JointRestore Gummies Pricing

The JointRestore Gummies are priced at $79.97 per bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles at once.

Here’s how pricing breaks down

1 Bottle: $79.97 + Free US Shipping

$79.97 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $159.94 + Free US Shipping

$159.94 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $239.91 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 gummies. The manufacturer recommends taking one gummy per day to relieve joint and knee pain. Each bottle should last around 30 days.

The sales page has an add-on for a jar of CBD Pain Freeze Cream from Prosper Wellness. Each jar is priced at $39.97. You apply the cream topically to relieve joint, muscle, and back pain using CBD and other ingredients.

JointRestore Gummies Refund Policy

All JointRestore Gummies are backed by a lifetime satisfaction guarantee. You can request a refund at any point if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase.

To initiate the refund process, email barb@prosperwellness.com or call the company toll-free at 1-800-304-7284 to request a complete refund.

About Prosper Wellness

Prosper Wellness is a supplement company based in Edgewater, Colorado. The company describes itself as a small, family-owned business.

In addition to selling JointRestore Gummies, Prosper Wellness sells TurmeriHemp, a full spectrum hemp extract and turmeric formula advertised with similar benefits. Prosper’s hemp is full-spectrum and grown in the United States, sourced from Colorado growers who use no pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals when growing and harvesting the hemp.

You can contact Prosper Wellness via the following:

Phone: 1-800-304-7284

1-800-304-7284 Email: barb@prosperwellness.co

According to ProsperHemp.com, Prosper Wellness formulated JointRestore Gummies with help from a medical doctor named Dr. Ralph La Guardia. Dr. Ralph La Guardia is a real medical doctor based in Mansfield Center, Connecticut. He has 37 years of experience in the medical field.

Final Word

JointRestore Gummies are CBD gummies that claim to relieve joint pain and knee pain. By taking the gummies daily, you can get fast, convenient relief by supporting your joint health, cartilage, and inflammation.

Each gummy contains 20mg of CBD and 200mg of boswellia serrata extract. These two ingredients target inflammation within your joints, purportedly providing more effective long-term relief from pain than conventional pain relief medication.

To learn more about JointRestore Gummies and how they work, visit ProsperHemp.com. Each bottle is priced at $80 and backed by a 60-day refund policy.