Clean Nutra Reviews – Should You Buy Clean Nutraceuticals Supplements?

Looking for a convenient way to better your health? In today’s society, the notion of maintaining work-life balance has become practically impossible to reach. Truthfully speaking, many individuals are facing an overlap between the two, which has had a severe impact on wellness all around. What might this look like? Sleep deprivation is an example, and so are the absence of nutrients-dense meals, family time, and enjoyment.

When these issues worsen with time, only individuals end up with the short end of the stick (i.e., low productivity, mental health issues, exhaustion, etc.). One company pledged to contribute to wellness through a whole-body approach that way, individuals can continue to seek out their purpose without neglecting their bodies. Put simply, all it takes is a handful of ingredients that synergistically repair, replenish, and maintain wellness. Without any further delay, here’s a comprehensive review on Clean Nutraceuticals.

What is Clean Nutra?

Clean Nutra, short for Clean Nutraceuticals, is a health supplement company whose members are proud to help consumers attain their best possible life. Whether individuals are in search of a solution that increases immune and cardiovascular functions or ensures the ability to experience a sustainable source of energy, Clean Nutra may come in handy. Why? Because their products have been formulated to “deliver powerful performance and purity you can count on.”

It goes without saying that the only way to evaluate the effectiveness of a supplement is by taking it over the course of time. However, individuals can at least walk into this process with some recollection as to what Clean Nutra products are intended for. All things considered, let’s decipher the Clean Nutra product offering.

What does Clean Nutra offer?

Currently, individuals can choose between 14 different supplements. Below is an overview on each one, starting with the intended purpose right down to the ingredients and purported benefits.

Q Defend

Q Defend is a 5-in-1 dietary supplement that could potentially support a healthy immune response, lungs, and alleviate seasonal allergy response. Clean Nutra’s proprietary blend dubbed, Q-Defend™ Immune Blend (350mg), is of primary interest and comprises of Turmeric, Ginger, Echinacea, Garlic, Nettle, Reishi Mushroom, Rose Hips Powder, L-lysine HCl, Bromelain, Bifidobacterium lactis, Irish Sea Moss and Artemisinin. Other supporting ingredients include Vitamin C (1000mg), Vitamin D3 (125mcg), Zinc Powerhouse3™ (50mg), Elderberry (100mg) and Quercetin (100mg).

Internal Fire

Internal Fire is a 3-in-1 dietary supplement desired for its ability to drive energy and libido levels. Additionally, the formula has accounted for superior mental clarity, and healthy vitality and mood. What permits individuals to possibly reach these outcomes? It all starts with the Internal Fire Trifibranol100X™ Blend (100mg) comprising of Tribulus Terrestris, Horny Goat Weed, Tongkat Ali, Panax Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, Long Jack L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Muira Puama, Chasteberry, Black Cohosh, Dong Quai, and Turmeric. The second blend dubbed, the Maca Blend (500mg) includes Black Maca, Yellow Maca, and Red Maca. This trio is allegedly equivalent to 2,000mg of raw Maca root powder. Finally, we have Fenugreek (300mg) and Black Pepper (5mg).

Liver Defend

Liver Defend is an all-in-one liver repair, cleanse, and detox blend. Starting with the proprietary blend (571mg), we have the combined effects of Celery, Alfalfa, Burdock, Yellow Dock, Methionine, Grapeseed, L-cysteine, Feverfew, Choline, Turmeric, Red Raspberry, Berberine, and Ginger. The latter is just a fraction of the ingredients, the rest includes Zinc (30mg), Milk Thistle (200mg), Beet (50mg), Artichoke (50mg), Chanca Piedra (50mg), Dandelion (50mg), Chicory (50mg), Yarrow (50mg) and Jujube Seeds (50mg).

Multimane

Multimane is a dietary supplement that serves as a beauty routine. In other words, it has been formulated with healthy hair, skin, nails, and joints in mind. Based on the supplement’s fact, the formula has been split between three blends and other supporting ingredients. The first one is devoted to collagen, a protein responsible for healthy joints, and skin elasticity. The issue that arises with aging is that the protein ends up breaking down faster, making it difficult for the body to increase production.

The Multimane Collagen blend (1000mg) contains Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Chicken Collagen, Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, and Egg Shell Collagen. Following suit, we have the Multimane Keratin™ Blend (500mg) encompassing Pumpkin Seed, Keratin, Hyaluronic Acid, and MSM. There’s also the Multimane HSN100™ Blend (150mg), which is nothing without the likes of Quercetin, EGCG, Para-Aminobenzoic Acid, Glutathione, and Apple Cider Vinegar. Other equally useful ingredients include Saw Palmetto (250mg), Vitamin C (90mg), Vitamin E (15mg), Folate (1,000mcg), Biotin (10,000mcg) and Black Pepper (5mg).

Age Defend

Age Defend is an anti-aging dietary supplement that not only supports aging response, but also aims to fill in any voids that naturally result from the process. This primarily implies youthful looking skin but isn’t restricted to just that. The Age Defend NMN™ Blend (500mg) contains Graviola, Rhodiola, Turmeric, Collagen, Artemisinin, Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), Alpha-Ketoglutarate (AKG), Apigenin, Pterostilbene, Berberine, Glutathione, NAD, and Indole-3-Carbinol (I3C). Others include Fisetin (250mg), Resveratrol (100mg), Spermidine (100mg), Quercetin (100mg) and Black Pepper (5mg).

GreensPower

GreensPower is a greens superfood powder containing a precise blend of prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, fruits, and vegetables. This 55-in-1 dietary supplement is intended to help populate the gut with good bacteria, protect the body against inflammation, support immune function, eliminate toxins, and assist with the digestive system.

The largest concentration per serving is devoted to a 2.6g superfood, antioxidants, and mushroom blend, followed by a 1.2g nutrient-dense herbs and extracts and 406mg of prebiotics and probiotics. Some examples of the latter include Apple Fiber, Inulin, Fungal Amylase, Fungal Protease, Glucoamylase, Lipase, Cellulase, B. longum, L. acidophilus, and L. rhamnosus.

LeanBurn

LeanBurn is an all-in-one daily weight management supplement that might provide an energy surge, support healthy liver and metabolic rate and overall body detoxification, and healthy digestion. The main ingredients responsible for such range of benefits include a 112mg blend of Milk Thistle, Cayenne, Ginseng Korean Aerial Extract, and Banaba, Zinc (11mg), Chromium (100mcg), Alpha Lipoic Acid (150mg), Green Tea (150mg), Berberine HCL (100mg), and Resveratrol (40mg).

ShroomZoom

ShroomZoom is an all-in-one mushroom supplement that might support healthy memory, focus and mood. This formula is literally as the name suggests, a complete mushroom blend like no other. Starting with the proprietary blend (266mg), individuals will be ingesting the likes of Maitake, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Royal Sun Agaricus, White Button, and Black Fungus mushrooms. We also have Cordyceps (266mg), Reishi (266mg), Shiitake (266mg), and Lions Mane (266mg) Mushrooms.

MegaMale

MegaMale is a male performance supplement reckoned to support healthy energy, performance, and stamina. To help revive male characteristics, Clean Nutra’s MegaMale 360™ Proprietary Blend (100mg) has been equipped with Tribulus Terrestris, Ashwagandha, Saw Palmetto, Fenugreek, Sarsaparilla, Wild Yam, Nettle, Ginseng, Maca, Horny Goat Weed, and Shilajit. Other ingredients include Turkesterone (500mg), Fadogia Agrestis (100mg), Tongkat Ali (20mg), and Black Pepper (5mg).

CollaClean

CollaClean is an advanced collagen peptides powder for healthy hair, skin, and nails. Each jar contains 8 advanced ingredients totalling 6.6g. Specifically, these include Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides, Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage, Marine Collagen, Horsetail Extract, Bamboo Extract, Acerola Cherry, Hyaluronic Acid, and Pyridoxine Hydrochloride. CollaClean is suitable for anyone who would prefer a powdered collagen solution over pills. Regarding calories, each serving comes out to about 24 calories, of which protein accounts for 6.5g, Vitamin C accounts for 6mg and Vitamin B6 accounts for 2mg.

Cardisol

Cardisol is a cardiovascular dietary supplement for a healthy immune response, gut health, lungs, and seasonal allergy response just like Q Defend. The difference is the formula itself, which comprises of a 620mg proprietary blend of Hawthorn, Garlic, Olive, Hibiscus, Buchu, Uva Ursi, Juniper, and Green along with Vitamin C (60mg), Niacin (2.5mg), Vitamin B6 (5mg), Folate (100mcg), and Vitamin B12.

Immune Defend

Immune Defend is an 8-in-1 dietary supplement intended to reach similar results to that of Cardisol and Q Defend but approached differently. The proprietary blend (350mg) lists the likes of Black Elderberry, Echinacea, Turmeric, Ginger Root, and Quercetin, while the supporting ingredients include Vitamin C (1,000mg), Vitamin D3 (125mcg), and a Zinc Blend as Picolinate, Gluconate, and Citrate (50mg).

Mag Genin

For people facing restless nights, Mag Genin is a dietary supplement that might resolve exactly that. In so doing, not only will sleep quality improve, but so will factors including mood and overall wellbeing. This isn’t surprising seeing how damaging sleep deprivation can be on the human mind, body, and spirit. Many of the ingredients found inside this formula focus on calming the mind to induce sleep. What might this look like? Well, the Mag Genin™ Blend (100mg) contains L-Tryptophan, 5-HTP, GABA, Passionflower, Lemon Balm, L-Glycine, Phosphatidylserine, and Ashwagandha. Supporting ingredients include Vitamin B6 (1mg), Magnesium (1000mg), Zinc (11mg), Copper (3mg) L-Theanine (200mg), Chamomile (50mg), and Apigenin Extract (50mg).

Artemune

Lastly, we have yet another immune support supplement that targets the lungs, allergy response and of course, protects the body against free radical damage and other harmful invaders. The Artemune100X™ Immune Blend (350mg) contains many of the ingredients listed previously. For instance, there’s Ashwagandha, Nettle, Bladderwrack, Burdock, Seamoss, Monolaurin, Bromelain, Colostrum, and Rutin Powder. Others include Artemisinin (250mg), Quercetin (100mg), Quinine (100mg), Mullein (100mg), and Zinc Powerhouse4™ Blend (100mg).

What is the price range for Clean Nutra products?

Clean Nutra products are priced by the number of bottles purchased per order. Specifically, the price for a 1-bottle purchase will be slightly higher than a 3- or 6-bottle purchase respectively. Here is a quick price’s rundown for each Clean Nutra offering should individuals decide to stick to a one-time, 1-bottle purchase (the highest price per bottle):

Q Defend : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each Internal Fire : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each Liver Defend : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each Multimane : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each Age Defend : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each GreensPower : $39.96 each

: $39.96 each LeanBurn : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each ShroomZoom : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each MegaMale : $29.95 each

: $29.95 each CollaClean : $39.96 each

: $39.96 each Cardisol : $26.96 each

: $26.96 each Immune Defend : $26.96 each

: $26.96 each Mag Genin : $26.96 each

: $26.96 each Artemune: $26.96 each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

How long will it take to receive Clean Nutra shipments?

Orders are usually shipped out either on the same day or within the next business day. From there, the timeframe for U.S. regions is between 3 and 7 business days, whereas other regions will require up to 15 business days. Bear in mind that all international shipments will incur a minimum fee of $25.

What shipping methods does Clean Nutra offer?

Clean Nutra currently offers standard shipping through USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

When will I receive my tracking information?

Tracking information will be emailed out once the product has been shipped and the courier of choice has provided a link.

Do Clean Nutra products include an expiry date?

Yes, all Clean Nutra products have a shelf-life of approximately 1 to 3 years at the time of purchase. For the exact date, individuals are asked to refer to the bottom of the bottles.

What happens if a Clean Nutra product arrives damaged or unsealed?

If a Clean Nutra product arrives damaged or broken, this must be communicated with customer support promptly to ensure a speedy replacement.

Are Clean Nutra products tested by a third-party laboratory?

Yes, in fact, Clean Nutra products are tested at their in-house facilities and by accredited third party laboratories for purity and potency.

Does Clean Nutra offer subscriptions?

Yes, subscriptions are available on both the Clean Nutra official website and through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program. These have been introduced to promote maximum savings.

Is Clean Nutra products protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Clean Nutra products have been protected by a 180-day money-back guarantee. If their products do not present an opportunity to improve different areas of health, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Thankfully, the refund policy applies to both used and unused bottles, with a limit of 2 unused bottles per return. For more information, contact through:

Email : support@cleannutrastore.com

: support@cleannutrastore.com Mailing Address: Clean Nutraceuticals Returns: 19655 E 35th Drive Suite 100 Aurora, CO 80011

Why choose Clean Nutra?

This is a question often asked of brands irrespective of industry. In doing some research, our editorial team was content with the following features:

Manufactured in the U.S.

All Clean Nutra products are manufactured in the U.S. at GMP-certified facilities that abide by FDA guidelines. The team pledges to source ingredients domestically and internationally, both of which are subjected to multiple quality control procedures. Put differently, the team provides reassurance when it comes to delivering the highest-quality product possible.

Third-Party Lab Testing

All Clean Nutra products have been tested in-house and by accredited third-party laboratories. The certificate of analysis (CoA) can be accessed on the Clean Nutra official website. The lab results clearly outline the manufactured and expiration dates, confirm the concentration of each ingredient and has been tested for purity (i.e., total plate count, yeast, mold, E. Coli, Salmonella Spp, and Staphylococcus Aureus) and heavy metals (i.e., arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury).

10:1 Extracts

In addition to proprietary blends, each formula comprises a handful of ingredients that have been listed as “10:1 Extract”. This means that the extract under question is 10 times more powerful than the ingredient’s raw powder form, which is the main reason why each product is deemed a multipurpose solution.

Transparency

Knowing that our editorial team was able to familiarize ourselves with the company, their strategies, and the available supplement’s fact is proof that Clean Nutra reflects complete transparency. We cannot stress how important transparency is, especially because these supplements will be interacting with our bodies. Thus, it is imperative to know who created it, what’s in it and whether the contents have been tested. Clean Nutra also has an upper hand as a proud member of Amazon’s Transparency Program. Being a member implies that their products are guaranteed to be genuine.

Ongoing Education

When an opportunity to educate the masses presents itself, Clean Nutra acts upon it. We noticed this on each product’s information page, where details on key ingredients are provided, along with an explanation on specific notations, the purported benefits, and the frequently asked questions section.

Money-Back Guarantee

Lastly, Clean Nutra’s 180-day money-back guarantee is attractive because it is far more risk-free than conventional policies. Usually, companies accept returns as long as supplements are returned in brand new condition. In the case of Clean Nutra, individuals can return both used and unused bottles, but of course, certain restrictions apply. The latter is proof that 1) the company is confident in their solutions and 2) acknowledge the fact that not all solutions will work for everyone.

Final Thoughts

Based on the analysis above, Clean Nutra is a health-focused company whose products fall into an array of niches including weight loss, brain function, male versus female functions, and immune, skin, and cardiovascular health among several others. Their strategy entails maximizing the natural approach to healing, which has been found to target the body as one unit as opposed to temporarily targeting a specific health condition. For instance, by strengthening immune function, the gut, sleep quality, energy levels and bodily recovery procedures are poised to improve. So, whenever Clean Nutra insists their solution is multi-purpose, they truly mean it.

Besides Clean Nutra’s level of transparency, our editorial team was satisfied by the wealth of knowledge available on the official website. By no means does this mean that their solutions replace prescription drugs or treat illnesses, instead, we see potential in their ability to push individuals in the right direction. How could anyone say otherwise when the team went above and beyond to deliver potent extracts across their product offerings? Or the fact that their CoAs are available for the public to access? In accordance with everything discussed, we believe that Clean Nutra products can add value to one’s health journey.

As for next steps, we encourage everyone to do their due diligences on their product of choice. With such transparent supplement’s fact, individuals should spend time analyzing both the traditional and scientific stances of the selected ingredients, especially for those who have to take prescription drugs. In the latter case, seeking a healthcare professional’s opinion is also vital. To get started on the Clean Nutra journey, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>